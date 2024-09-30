Security Council Examines Impact of Expired Authorization for European Union’s Operation to Monitor Migrant Smuggling Off Libya

The Security Council debated the legacy and the future of the European Union Naval Force military operation in the Mediterranean (Operation IRINI) today following the expiry of its authorization for Member States to intercept ships suspected of smuggling migrants on the high seas off Libya.

“Saving lives at sea and providing humanitarian assistance is one of the most basic obligations of humanity,” said Sivanka Dhanapala, Director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in New York in his briefing to the 15-member organ. Noting a reduction of crossings from North Africa via the Mediterranean since 2023, he pointed to a joint 2024 report by UNHCR, International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Mixed Migration Centre, which indicated high risks of deaths, gender-based violence and trafficking.

Between January and August 2024, 24 per cent less people departed by sea from North and West Africa towards Europe, he said. While arrivals to Italy decreased, 33,000 people disembarked in Tunisia and 14,000 in Libya. Over 97,000 Sudanese refugees are estimated to have arrived in Libya to date. With the recent conflict escalation, more are expected to arrive.

Against this backdrop, UNHCR stands ready to support Governments with capacity-development, technical advice and equipment for international protection. Urging States to enhance search and rescue capacity and implement predictable disembarkation mechanisms, he emphasized that States must also cooperate to investigate and prosecute smuggling and trafficking, create resettlements and complementary pathways, and address the root causes.

“What is truly chilling is the number of migrants who pay the ultimate price in their hope to reach Europe,” said Pär Liljert, Director of IOM in New York, reporting that in 2024 IOM’s Missing Migrants Project has documented at least 1,450 deaths in the Mediterranean.

Since December 2023, the number of migrants in Libya has continued to increase partially due to the arrival of Sudanese migrants, he said, noting that over 45 per cent of migrants travelling along the Central Mediterranean Route experienced physical violence and 30 per cent were kept in detention-like conditions. He said: “The international community should not allow the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea to continue becoming mass graves of migrants”, urging States to develop a strategic approach to tackle irregular migration. For that, community involvement is key, he outlined, also calling on States to integrate climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction into response strategies. Furthermore, the expansion of humanitarian pathways would reduce the risks associated with irregular migration, he said.

In the ensuing discussion, Council Members discussed the impacts of expired resolution 2698 (2023) that authorized a mandate of Operation IRINI, with some pointing to its shortcomings.

Malta’s representative stressed that the expiration of specific authorizations will not impact the Operation’s mandate and modus operandi, explaining that “these authorizations have never been exclusively directed towards the European Union.” She added that the continued functioning of the Operation is “sufficiently provided for” under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international agreements.

Slovenia’s representative, Council President for September, speaking in his national capacity, added that IRINI's primary mandate — to uphold the implementation of the UN arms embargo on Libya — was renewed in May. Its secondary task — to support the detection and monitoring of human smuggling and trafficking networks in the Mediterranean — will continue apace without the Council’s authorization, he said.

France’s representative, while recognizing that this Operation remains the only actor to enforce the arms embargo off Libya, said that his delegation did not seek to renew the authorizations created by resolution 2240 (2015) because no other actor has used these authorizations. “The Council’s role is to seek effective solutions and not to instrumentalize discussions on our mechanisms,” he stressed, adding that, in the Mediterranean, the smuggling and trafficking of human beings from Libya deserves everyone’s efforts.

“The reality is irregular migration is a challenge bigger than just Operation IRINI,” observed the United States’ delegate. While acknowledging the decision of penholders of resolution 2240 (2015) not to seek renewal of its authorization, he said that, since 2015, the Operation has been “a key component of international efforts” to alleviate the human tragedy of migrant deaths occurring off the coast of Libya and the Mediterranean.

Refuting those narratives, the representative of the Russian Federation, which requested this meeting, criticized European Union member States for failing to take measures to rescue sinking ships and for blocking migrant vessels from reaching their shores. The bloc’s structures were using resolution 2240 (2015) and its subsequent iterations “solely to indulge their harsh repression of migration flows” in the Mediterranean Sea. Since “that mandate” has ceased, “starting from today”, any operations conducted with migrants should be fully in line with international maritime law and other established norms, she added.

Many Council members underscored the importance of tackling root causes of migration and combating human trafficking and illicit smuggling of migrants, with the United Kingdom’s representative stating that his country is supporting the IMO’s work in Libya through funding for returns and reintegration assistance. It is also building capacity, through the joint UK National Crime Agency and Libyan law enforcement work, to prosecute the leaders of organized criminal gangs.

For his part, the representative of Ecuador, noting his country’s experience as a country of origin, transit, destination and refuge, emphasized: “Solutions to irregular migration cannot consist solely of preventing departures; rather, the factors driving migration in countries of origin must be addressed,” including conflicts, lack of opportunities, and the absence of the rule of law.