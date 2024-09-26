Security Council Concludes Debate on Leadership for Peace

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Security Council this evening concluded its open debate on “Leadership for peace: united in respect of the UN Charter, in search of a secure future”.

The debate, which began on 25 September, was marked by the adoption of a declaration on which Council members agreed to affirm the Council’s resolve to “fulfil its responsibilities in the most effective manner possible”. (See Press Release SC/15832.)