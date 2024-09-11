Security Council Extends Sanctions Regime against Sudan, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2750 (2024)

The Security Council today extended sanctions against Sudan — including asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo — until 12 September 2025.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2750 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2750(2024)) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member organ decided to roll over those measures for another year, with a decision on their further renewal to be made no later than 12 September 2025.

After the adoption, the representative of the United States said that the people of Darfur continue to live in danger, desperation and despair. Every day they are faced with intensified fighting and restrictions on humanitarian aid, persistent human rights violations and mass displacement. “This adoption sends an important signal to them that the international community remains focused on their plight and is committed to advancing peace and security in Sudan and the region,” he stated. Further, renewing the sanctions measures will restrict the movement of arms into Darfur and sanction individuals and entities contributing to or complicit in catalyzing activities in Sudan. “All of this is critical to helping end the escalating conflict, alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe and put Sudan back on the path to stability and security,” he emphasized.

The representative of the United Kingdom noted the recent UN fact-finding mission’s report of systematic human rights abuses by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces. Both sides believe the solution to this conflict will be on the battleground, he observed, calling on States to refrain from enhancing either side’s fighting capability and instead use their influence to bring them to the negotiating table. In that regard, he welcomed today’s reaffirmation — through the resolution — of the need for the warring parties to protect civilians.

The representative of the Republic of Korea urged all warring parties and Member States to comply with the arms embargo and cease serious violations of international humanitarian law. With the conflict spreading across Sudan, “the Council should work together to take more concrete measures” to effectively implement the renewed sanctions, he stressed. Calling for the sanctions regime to be “responsive to the evolving situation on the ground”, especially in light of the use of heavy weaponry and reports of sexual and gender-based violence, he advocated for “targeted measures” against those violating sanctions.

The representative of China said that his country supported the renewal of sanctions to help “stem the steady flow of illicit arms into the battlefield” and de-escalate the situation on the ground. Calling on the warring parties to put their countries’ and people’s interests first and respect international humanitarian law, he also voiced hope that Member States will observe the arms embargo while respecting Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Sanctions are a means, not an end,” he stressed, adding that the measures must neither replace diplomacy nor “become a tool of political pressurization in the service of some countries”.

The representative of France condemned all violations committed in Sudan, regardless of the perpetrators, expressing concern about the atrocities of civilians in Darfur based on their ethnic affiliation. He called on all foreign actors to abstain from arming, financing or logistically supporting the parties.

The representative of the Russian Federation noted the complex situation surrounding El Fasher — the capital of Northern Darfur — where the Sudanese Armed Forces, with the support of the local population, continue to push back units affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces. Moscow believes these efforts by the Government of Sudan will help bring long-awaited stability and restore order. External humanitarian actions to assist Sudan must be purely constructive and only be coordinated with the central authorities. The unanimously adopted resolution aims to stop destructive influence. The use of unilateral coercive measures and pressure by some States against the Sudanese side is unacceptable when there is a Council decision like today’s.

The representative of Sudan pointed to the ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Darfur, including medical facilities, carried out by the Rapid Support Forces militias using heavy artillery and weapons banned under international law. “It is no secret that the United Arab Emirates has a key role in the ongoing existence of this crisis,” he stated, condemning Abu Dhabi’s role in supporting the militias and accusing it of profiting from the illegal exploitation of gold in the region. Further, he called for “clear measures” against businesses and companies headquartered in the United Arab Emirates that seek to sabotage Sudan’s economy.

In this context, he stressed the need for international pressure on the militias to compensate the Sudanese people for the losses they have inflicted through large-scale looting and widespread destruction. “All of this is considered by us as terrorism,” he emphasized. Against this backdrop, he urged “targeted sanctions” against the militias and the State that sponsors and supports them. Highlighting the dire humanitarian conditions, including internal displacement and refugee crises, he called for greater assistance from UN agencies and for a “strategic plan for peace” that considers Sudan’s concerns and will help exert pressure on the aggressors.