Two New Outstanding Issues with Syria’s Chemical Weapon Declarations ‘Extremely Worrying’, United Nations Official Tells Security Council

Insufficient information provided by Syria regarding potentially undeclared chemical-weapons activities resulted in the opening of two new outstanding issues with Syria’s declaration under the Chemical Weapons Convention, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, noting that 19 of the now 26 such matters remain unresolved.

“This is an extremely worrying development,” stressed Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the High Representative of the Office for Disarmament Affairs. He further reported that the Syrian Government did not accept proposals by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for two possible periods to hold the next round of consultations. As a result, OPCW will deploy a reduced Declaration Assessment Team that will not be in a position to conduct any field visits during its deployment.

While OPCW remains “fully committed” to implementing its mandate — verifying the fulfilment of Syria’s declaration obligations under the Convention — he stressed that Syria’s “full cooperation” is “essential” to close all outstanding issues. Considering those that remain unresolved, he stated that OPCW assesses that Syria’s declaration “still cannot be considered accurate and complete”. He therefore urged both Syria to cooperate with OPCW and Council members to “show leadership in demonstrating that impunity in the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated”.

In the discussion that followed, several speakers recalled the unanimous adoption of Council resolution 2118 (2013), which followed the use of chemical weapons in the suburbs of Damascus on 21 August 2013. Expressing concern over the emergence of new outstanding issues with Syria’s declaration under the Chemical Weapons Convention, many urged Damascus’ continued engagement with OPCW to resolve them. Some members also spoke to the frequency with which the Council should meet on this matter.

Recent OPCW reports “clearly show the need to keep international attention on this file”, stressed Malta’s representative, stating: “The lack of progress on this file is deplorable, and Syria bears full responsibility for it.” The representative of Slovenia, Council President for September, spoke in his national capacity to state that, due to the extent and consequences of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the Council “must remain actively seized of the matter”. The recent emergence of new outstanding issues is concerning, he said, and Syria must provide “technically credible” explanations for them.

Preventing the recurrent use of chemical weapons in Syria must continue to be a Council priority, urged Japan’s representative, expressing grave concern about additional outstanding issues — undeclared activities involving nitrogen mustards and the presence of an indicator of nerve agent EA 1699 at a chemical weapons production facility. Similarly, the representative of Ecuador said that the Council must remain united to guarantee that there is no impunity for those responsible for the use of chemical weapons. Recalling the Council’s unanimous endorsement of the expeditious destruction of Syria’s chemical-weapons programme alongside stringent verification procedures, the representative of Türkiye underscored that the Council’s “continued engagement on this file, and its unified support to the work of OPCW, are required”.

However, the representative of the Russian Federation described OPCW’s recent report as “unbalanced” and “one-sided”, stating that certain sections within it aim to “present Syria in a poor light”. Damascus continues to cooperate with OPCW in good faith and comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, he said, emphasizing that — over the past 10 years — 150 technical meetings were held, 45 visits to facilities were conducted, 180 samples were tested and 350 documents were provided by Damascus. Echoing that was Iran’s representative, who additionally warned against “systematically abusing” the process and using international mechanisms against the Syrian Government.

Yet, the representative of the United States said that Syria has shown utter contempt for the Council’s will: “After 11 years of this behaviour, we can all see that this regime has no shame whatsoever.” Multiple international investigations have all arrived at the conclusion that the Assad regime repeatedly used chemical weapons against Syrian citizens but, despite this conclusive evidence, Syria refuses to fully and verifiably account for its chemical-weapons programme and arsenal. While the Syrian regime is banking on the world forgetting its atrocities, he stressed that his country refuses to do so.

For his part, Syria’s representative detailed his Government’s cooperation with OPCW while observing that the response to such collaboration has been “politicization of this file”. Damascus is willing to hold the twenty-eighth round of consultations after 10 September, he said, adding that “it is not up to the Technical Secretariat to discuss whether this meeting should be held before the Summit for the Future”. Also stating that the secretariat has jumped to conclusions regarding issues still under assessment, he said that OPCW reports promote the same false allegations that hostile Western countries make against Syria.

“We believe that, through sustained dialogue and mutual understanding, further progress can be achieved in addressing the remaining issues,” offered Algeria’s representative, also speaking for Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone. He therefore encouraged both the secretariat to continue efforts to clarify all outstanding issues with Syria’s declaration and Damascus to continue its cooperation to address them. China’s representative concurred, also expressing hope that all parties will jointly uphold OPCW’s technical nature and refrain from “bloc-confrontation political antagonism”.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefing

ADEDEJI EBO, Director and Deputy to the High Representative of the Office for Disarmament Affairs , reported that the Declaration Assessment Team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) — following its twenty-seventh round of consultations with the Syrian Government — requested explanations regarding the results of an analysis of several samples it collected between September 2020 and April 2023 at two formerly declared chemical-weapon sites. Such results indicated potentially undeclared activities related to several chemical-warfare agents. Although Syria provided additional information, OPCW assessed it as insufficient. This resulted in the opening of two new outstanding issues in July 2024, raising the total number of such issues from 24 to 26 — 19 of which remain unresolved.

“This is an extremely worrying development,” he said, also noting that the Government did not accept OPCW’s proposals for two possible time periods in which to hold a twenty-eighth round of consultations. As a result, OPCW informed Syria on 14 August of its intention to deploy a reduced Team to conduct such consultations in mid-September 2024. The Team’s planned activities were also updated accordingly, as it will not be in a position to conduct any field visits during the proposed deployment. Further, while Syria informed OPCW on 19 August that it had no objection to receiving the Team in mid-September, he noted that “negotiations for the relevant dates are still ongoing”. “The delayed deployment of the Declaration Assessment Team will have an operational impact” on planned inspections of two facilities of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, he said.

While OPCW remains “fully committed” to implementing its mandate — verifying the fulfilment of Syria’s declaration obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention — he stressed that Syria’s “full cooperation” is “essential” to close all outstanding issues. Considering the identified issues that remain unresolved, he stated that OPCW assesses that Syria’s declaration “still cannot be considered accurate and complete”. He therefore called on Syria to cooperate with OPCW and respond — with urgency — to all its requests. Meanwhile, the UN will continue to support all efforts to uphold the norm against the use of chemical weapons and “to relegate these dreadful weapons to history”, he added, urging Council members to unite on this issue and “show leadership in demonstrating that impunity in the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated”.

Statements

The representative of the Russian Federation , describing the OPCW Director-General’s report as “unbalanced” and “one-sided”, said it blows out of proportion the visa problem encountered by one staff member of the Declaration Assessment Team. The report is also silent about how this situation was resolved by Damascus, he said, adding that the aim of focusing three whole paragraphs on this is “to present Syria in a poor light”. That country was fully prepared to continue discussions with the Team on necessary modalities, including dates that would suit both sides. It continues in good faith to cooperate with OPCW and comply with its obligations under the Convention. Over the past 10 years, 150 technical meetings were conducted, he said, noting also 45 visits to facilities, the testing of 180 samples and 350 documents provided by Damascus. Welcoming the progress made in eliminating Syrian chemical weapons and eliminating their production facilities and storage facilities, he said such progress seems to “stick in the throat” of Western members of the Council.

The representative of United States said that Syria has shown utter contempt for the will of the Security Council. “After 11 years of this behaviour, we can all see that this regime has no shame whatsoever,” he said. Multiple international investigations have all come to the same conclusion: the Assad regime repeatedly used chemical weapons against Syrian citizens. Despite this conclusive evidence, Syria refuses to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention by fully and verifiably accounting for its chemical weapons programme and arsenal. The Syrian regime is banking on the world forgetting its atrocities. The United States refuses to do so. “We will not forget; we will not relent,” he said.

The representative of Algeria , also speaking for Guyana , Mozambique and Sierra Leone , welcomed that, “in terms of the overall figure for destruction, 100 per cent of declared chemical weapons had been destroyed as of 7 July 2023”. He also welcomed OPCW’s reports on the completion of the destruction of all such weapons and their production facilities declared by Syria. Noting that Syria has agreed to hold the twenty-eighth round of consultations with the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team after 10 September, he looked forward to such visit and the “achievement of fruitful results in order to close this file permanently”.

Encouraging both the Secretariat to continue efforts to clarify all outstanding issues with Syria’s declaration and Damascus to continue its cooperation to address such issues, he stressed that maintaining open communication and fostering collaboration is crucial for the successful resolution of unresolved matters. In that respect, he encouraged Syria’s continued engagement with OPCW. “We believe that, through sustained dialogue and mutual understanding, further progress can be achieved in addressing the remaining issues,” he concluded.

The representative of Switzerland recalled the adoption of Council resolution 2118 (2013) a few weeks after the use of chemical weapons in the suburbs of Damascus on 21 August 2013 — one of the most devastating chemical attacks on civilians since the Second World War. Over the course of the past 11 years OPCW has carried out significant work, and Syria’s initial declaration had to be amended 20 times, he said. Noting that OPCW raised and reported a total of 26 issues, 19 of which are still outstanding, he called on Syria to continue cooperating with OPCW and its missions.

The representative of the Republic of Korea expressed concern over “new outstanding issues” regarding Syria's compliance with the Convention on Chemical Weapons. Highlighting alarming issues regarding implementation of Council resolution 2118 (2013), he pointed to recent findings in Syria that suggest undeclared activities related to several chemical warfare agents, including their full production cycle. He urged Syria to demonstrate greater cooperation with OPCW. Syria must grant full access to all relevant teams who need to investigate, he said, reiterating calls to hold accountable those responsible for using chemical weapons 11 years ago. “Those crimes cannot remain unpunished,” he added.

The representative of China encouraged OPCW and Syria to continue heading in the same direction of mutual respect and cooperation to conduct the twenty-eighth round of consultations to resolve outstanding issues. Further, OPCW’s investigation of any use of chemical weapons should be conducted in strict accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention “to ensure compliance with established procedure, reliability of evidence and credibility of its conclusions”, he said. He also expressed hope that all parties will jointly uphold OPCW’s technical nature and refrain from “bloc-confrontation political antagonism”.

The representative of Japan noted that according to the latest OPCW report, Syria has not provided adequate explanations concerning traces of undeclared chemical warfare agents. This “lack of transparency” suggests the possibility of undeclared full-scale development and production of chemical weapons at two formally declared sites. Additional outstanding issues include undeclared activities involving nitrogen mustards and the presence of an indicator of nerve agent EA 1699 at a chemical weapons production facility. Expressing grave concern about continuing discrepancies and inconsistencies in Syria’s declarations, she said that preventing the recurrence of the use of chemical weapons in that country must continue to be a Council priority.

The representative of the United Kingdom expressed concern that Syrian authorities have failed to account for thousands of munitions and hundreds of tons of chemical agents. Syria’s ongoing non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention has grave implications for regional and international security. “Since Bashar al-Assad first used chemical weapons against Syrian civilians in 2013, chemical weapons are being used again and again in Iraq, Malaysia, in my own country, in the UK, and now in Ukraine,” she said. Chemical weapon use cannot become normalized. She urged Syria to comply with OPCW and called on all Council members to make clear their opposition to the use of chemical weapons anywhere.

The representative of Malta expressed support for “the regular holding of these meetings”, noting that they are mandated by resolution 2118 (2013) and that recent OPCW reports “clearly show the need to keep international attention on this file”. Syria is obligated not to produce, acquire, stockpile or retain chemical weapons, and violations must be unequivocally condemned. He therefore called on Syria to “cease its obstructionism”, adding: “The lack of progress on this file is deplorable, and Syria bears full responsibility for it.” Reaffirming support for OPCW, he stressed that its professionality and impartiality should be recognized by all — “especially within this Council”.

The representative of Ecuador , stressing that cooperation between Syria and OPCW is crucial not only for accountability, but also for international peace and security, reaffirmed his country’s staunch commitment to the full implementation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Condemning the use of such weapons by any actor and under any circumstances, he said the Council must remain united to guarantee that there is no impunity for those responsible for their use. He also reaffirmed support for the “impartial, objective and independent work of OPCW” and said it is vital to continue strengthening international cooperation to eliminate chemical weapons throughout the world.

The representative of France said that despite tireless efforts on the part of OPCW teams, “light has still not been shed” on the Syrian chemical programme. “The responsibility for that fact falls squarely on the shoulders of the Syrian regime,” he added. New serious grounds for concern continue to emerge. Syrian authorities have still not been able to explain the presence of chemical agents in samples collected from two sites in September 2020 and April 2023. The Syrian regime has deliberately used inhumane weapons against its own people. “All use of chemical weapons by anyone, under any circumstances, is unacceptable,” he stressed.

The representative of Slovenia , Council President for September, spoke in his national capacity to state that, due to the extent and consequences of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the Council “must remain actively seized of the matter”. Expressing concern over the recent emergence of two new outstanding issues, he said: “This situation deepens our concerns about the accuracy and completeness of Syrian authorities’ declarations regarding the chemical-weapons programme and stockpiles.” He therefore called on Syria to provide “technically credible” explanations for such issues, comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, fully implement relevant Council resolutions and cooperate with OPCW in good faith.

The representative of Syria reaffirmed his country’s commitment to cooperation with OPCW, stressing that it submitted three monthly reports during the last three months, facilitated the holding of the twenty-seventh round of consultations in May and provided all the required documents and information. While the Declaration Assessment Team took two months to evaluate that information, his Government was given only three days to submit its comments on those evaluations. It also agreed to extend its tripartite agreement with the Technical Secretariat and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for six more months. Yet the response to all this cooperation has been “politicization of this file”, he said, adding that the OPCW reports promote the same false allegations that hostile Western countries make against his country.

Noting his country’s willingness to hold the twenty-eighth round of consultations after 10 September, he said “it is not up to the Technical Secretariat to discuss whether this meeting should be held before the Summit for the Future”. Adding that the Secretariat has jumped to conclusions regarding issues still under assessment, he drew attention to the 18 July letter of the Berlin 21 Group, which includes scientists and experts in relevant fields. The letter highlights the “risks to which OPCW is being exposed as a result of the politicization of its work”, he said, calling on that organization to address the issues raised by its former experts. Also responding to the representative of the United States’ observation that last month represented the eleventh anniversary of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, he noted that last month also represented the anniversary of the United States’ use of nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The representative of Iran said that Syria continues to uphold its commitments to the Chemical Weapons Convention and works closely with OPCW. The Syrian national authority has extended its agreement with the OPCW Technical Secretariat and UNOPS for an additional six months to facilitate OPCW’s tasks and activities in Syria. For its part, OPCW must be able to perform its duties in an impartial and objective manner to establish facts and develop evidence-based conclusions. He warned against “systematically abusing” the process and using these international mechanisms against the Syrian Government.