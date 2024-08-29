World Cannot Stand By as Gaza’s Health System Crumbles, Top World Health Organization Official Tells Security Council, Citing First Confirmed Polio Case in 25 Years

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

“The first case of polio has now been confirmed after 25 years of a polio-free Palestine,” reported Mike Ryan, Deputy Director-General and Executive Director of the Health Emergency Programme at the World Health Organization (WHO). The 10-month-old infant was born during war time and never vaccinated, he added, underscoring: “The current outbreak in Gaza is a stark reminder of how quickly infectious diseases can re-emerge in regions where health systems are compromised.”

Calling on the international community to act now to secure humanitarian pauses, ensure the delivery of critical health supplies and support the rapid implementation of the polio vaccination campaign, he stressed: “The world cannot stand by as Gaza’s health system crumbles under the weight of this conflict.”

“We cannot plan more than 24 hours in advance because we struggle to know what supplies we will have, when we will have them or where we will be able to deliver,” said Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, stressing: “The lives of 2.1 million people cannot depend on luck and hope alone”.

Welcoming UN plans to deliver vaccines as soon as this weekend and Israel's agreement for pauses on military operations so that the WHO and health agencies can deliver a safe and effective campaign, the United Kingdom’s delegate stressed: “We now need to see this in action.”

Algeria’s delegate underlined that “humanitarian workers are not obligated to risk their lives; rather, it is our obligation to provide them with protection.”

“History will judge us harshly if this Council does not act to save the Palestinian people from the scourge of this unending onslaught, in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and international law,” said Guyana’s delegate.

The Security Council is holding an open briefing this afternoon on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the request of the delegations of Switzerland and the United Kingdom in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and following a 27 August statement by UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud on the dire security situation for humanitarians and UN personnel there.

The briefing, which also heard from Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, is focusing on the recent detection of type 2 poliovirus (polio) in Gaza and measures to halt its spread.

