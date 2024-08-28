Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Michael Imran Kanu (Sierra Leone):

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at recent developments and tensions in Libya. They called on Libyan actors and institutions to urgently refrain from any unilateral actions which increase tensions, undermine trust and further entrench institutional divisions and discord amongst Libyans.

The members of the Security Council called on all Libyan political, economic, and security leaders and institutions to de-escalate tensions, refrain from use of force or threat of use of force or any economic measures designed to exert pressure and to reach a consensus-based solution to the current crisis regarding the Central Bank. They urged the Libyan parties to avoid any military actions that might jeopardize Libya’s fragile stability and the security of civilians, as well as the 2020 ceasefire agreement, underscoring the importance of accountability.

The members of the Security Council reminded all political leaders and institutions of their commitments and obligations in line with relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Security Council resolution 2702 (2023), building on the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum road map, and building on the updated electoral laws agreed by the 6+6 Committee.

They also called on all Libyan parties to engage fully, in good faith and without preconditions, and make the compromises necessary to progress the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, in line with Security Council resolution 2702 (2023).

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to continue to deliver its mandate, including the ongoing work to de-escalate tensions, preserve stability, and foster confidence among key stakeholders. The members of the Security Council emphasized their support and the need for the Secretary-General to appoint a new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya as soon as possible.

The members stressed the importance of ensuring the full, equal, effective, meaningful and safe participation of women, and inclusion of youth and civil society representatives, in all activities and decision-making relating to democratic transition.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support to Libya’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.