Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2749 (2024)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until 31 August 2025, stressing the importance of — and the need to achieve — a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2749 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2749(2024)), the Council also demanded the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) and urged all relevant actors to implement immediate measures towards de-escalation — including those aimed at restoring calm, restraint and stability across the Blue Line. Further, the 15-member organ encouraged the Secretary-General to ensure that the Force remains ready to adapt its activities to support de-escalation and requested continued reporting on the implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) every four months.

Speaking before the vote, the representative of France — noting tensions along the Blue Line and the “real” risk of open warfare — called on Iran and groups it supports to refrain from carrying out attacks. As the Council has two tools with which to address the situation — UNIFIL and the framework established by resolution 1701 (2006) — France proposed a 12-month renewal of the Force’s mandate. And calling for full implementation of the aforementioned framework — “recognized by all” — she urged a return to a complete cessation of hostilities and called on all actors to take steps towards de-escalation.

After the vote, the representative of the United States said that, on the morning of 8 October 2023, Hizbullah made the escalatory decision to bombard communities in northern Israel, and, for the past 11 months, has done so “on nearly a daily basis”. Expressing regret that several Council members blocked the organ from condemning Hizbullah for these repeated destabilizing actions in today’s text, he underscored that Lebanon should neither be “a haven for terrorist organizations” nor “a launchpad for attacks against Israel”. He also pointed out that Iran provides Hizbullah with advanced weaponry — a point echoed by the United Kingdom’s representative — and said, in that context, that extending UNIFIL’s mandate supports the goal of regional de-escalation.

Malta’s representative joined many Council members in expressing concern over intensifying exchanges of fire across and beyond the Blue Line, noting support for UNIFIL and urging restraint and de-escalation. Events since October 2023 have only underscored the importance of UNIFIL’s mission, observed the representative of Sierra Leone — Council President for August — as he stressed that, while concerns exist regarding the Force’s mandate, “protecting the mandate’s integrity against a backdrop of escalating violence and uncertainty is a more important issue for the Security Council”. As such, the text is balanced and provides and appropriate response to the situation on the ground, he said.

Welcoming France’s efforts to promote consensus towards that end, the representative of China stated that the text reaffirms the Council’s clear political commitment to support a complete cessation of hostilities and a permanent ceasefire. Further, it sends a clear signal to stop the cycle of violence and — against a backdrop of continued escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon — he urged both to implement the resolution and make efforts towards a lasting peace. “Only diplomacy can lead to a lasting solution,” emphasized Switzerland’s representative.

On the Force itself, the representative of the Republic of Korea said that “UNIFIL’s extension is crucial at this volatile juncture”, as the Force is vital for monitoring the cessation of hostilities and helping ensure humanitarian access to the civilian population. “Our vote in favour is a recognition of UNIFIL’s indispensable role in providing some level of security and stability to the people of Lebanon,” stated Guyana’s delegate. She also observed that Lebanon is a critical partner in de-escalating tensions along the Blue Line, which have significantly increased due to the war in Gaza.

For his part, Ecuador’s representative said that his delegation voted in favour of the text to recognize the devoted work that UNIFIL performs “against a backdrop of conflict, escalation and incredibly delicate security conditions”. Japan’s representative, similarly, underlined the need for measures to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel, who operate in “an especially difficult environment”. UNIFIL’s presence “serves as a vital stabilizing factor”, said Slovenia’s representative, also urging continued diplomatic efforts to address both this crisis, “as well as the one in Gaza”.

Expressing concern over daily intensive mutual fire along the Blue Line and the recent practice of political assassinations, the representative of the Russian Federation stressed that the current military escalation is linked to the unresolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Calling for a ceasefire and an end to “the brutal assault on the Palestinian people”, Algeria’s representative cited Israel’s occupation as “the leading reason for instability in the region”. Developments along the Blue Line and systemic attacks against Lebanese sovereignty underline the need to implement resolution 1701 (2006), he added.

“Today’s unanimous vote is proof of the international community’s interest in Lebanon,” said that country’s representative, adding that it is “a gesture of hope for all Lebanese who reject war, violence and destruction”. Spotlighting the sacrifices made by UNIFIL’s command leadership and personnel, he affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to ensuring the Force’s security and safety. He urged those present to work together towards de-escalation, ceasefire and the implementation of relevant resolutions. “Only then will Lebanon have a secure border, which will create stability for border villages and their inhabitants,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Israel’s representative recalled that, on 8 October 2023, Lebanon launched an unprovoked attack against his country across the Blue Line in a flagrant breach of resolution 1701 (2006) and in service of Iran’s regime. Hizbullah has built a vast arsenal of rockets in southern Lebanon “under the nose of UNIFIL”, he said, adding that 90 per cent of the missiles fired at Israel this week were launched from civilian areas in that location. Despite that, the word “Hizbullah” does not appear in the text, he pointed out, underscoring that — while “we do not expect UNIFIL to fight Hizbullah” — his delegation expects the Force to “report the reality on the ground”.