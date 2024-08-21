Prevention Requires ‘Understanding of Gendered Dynamics of Causes, Consequences of Conflicts’, Delegate Tells Security Council Debate on Peacebuilding

“People that have basic services, education, opportunities and jobs are less inclined to choose the path of violence or crime,” said the representative of Ecuador.

“Gender-responsive disarmament and arms control measures are vital in preventing conflict-related sexual violence. The unchecked proliferation and misuse of weapons significantly exacerbate gender-based violence,” said the delegate of Malta.

Prevention depends on confidence in security, justice and the guarantee of freedom. “Prevention, as explained in the New Agenda for Peace, needs to be tackled at local and national level, while drawing on exchanges of experience between different countries,” said the representative of Switzerland.

“We must not be the generation in whose hands history will lay the blame for a destroyed planet,” said Musa Timothy Kabba, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone.

“When discussing prevention and peacebuilding, political commitment and the right partnerships are key, but resourcing will also always be central. Funding peacebuilding is what translates commitment and strategies into impact on the ground. It is worrying to see investments in peace and conflict prevention steadily decreasing while military spending is increasing worldwide,” said Elizabeth Spehar, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

...