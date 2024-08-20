Amid Rapidly Deteriorating Political, Economic Situation, Ordinary People in Libya Fear Re-emergence of War, Top UN Official Warns Security Council

As the political, economic and security situation in Libya deteriorates, ordinary people live in fear of war erupting again, even as they prepare for local elections, the Organization’s senior official in the country reported to the Security Council today.

“Unilateral acts by Libyan political, military and security actors have increased tension, further entrenched institutional and political divisions and complicated efforts for a negotiated political solution,” Stephanie Koury, Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs for Libya in the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said. Highlighting many recent confrontations, she noted that on 9 August the Libyan National Army moved towards the south-western parts of the country, causing western forces to mobilize — and raising concerns with Algeria — while on 23 July, forces affiliated with the Government of National Unity moved westward sparking mobilization by the Libyan National Army.

Also pointing to attempts to unseat the Central Bank governor, she said that on 14 August, armed groups mobilized over reports of an armed takeover of that institution. While that situation was defused on 15 August morning, such tensions are fueled by the perception that the Bank is facilitating spending in the east but not in the west. On the political front, the results of the vote for President of the High Council of State remain contested due to a potential one vote difference, she said, adding that voting for the seats of Vice Presidents and Rapporteur are suspended. Reminding all parties about the commitments in the Libyan political agreement and its amendments, she urged the High Council of State to quickly resolve the stalemate.

On local elections, which are expected to take place in mid-October 2024, she noted that voter registration was completed for the 60 councils whose mandates expired or will by the end of 2024, with “around 210,000 Libyans registered to vote”. Unfortunately, female turnout remains relatively low, constituting only 30 per cent of the registered voters, she said. While the increased number of reserved seats for women is a significant step, proactive measures are needed to counter the intimidation, online violence and other obstacles that discourage them from registering as candidates. “Libyans are frustrated with the status quo and the toll it is taking on their lives,” she said, noting that people are afraid of violence breaking out and struggle to meet their daily needs.

UNSMIL, she said, is proposing talks to develop a set of confidence-building measures between all parties in order to end unilateral actions, restore confidence in the Central Bank and ensure that moves by military actors are coordinated so as to prevent counter-mobilization. Noting her visits to some regional capitals to discuss a coordinated diplomatic approach, she said the Mission is also working with partners in the African Union to reactivate the national reconciliation process. Highlighting the revived engagement of political parties, trade unions, civil society and others in Libya, she added that UNSMIL is continuing its extensive engagement with such groups.

The Council also heard from the representative of Japan, Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya, who presented its report for the period from 19 June to 20 August 2024. He detailed its activities concerning reports received on the arms embargo, the asset freeze and the sanctions list.

When the floor opened for discussion, Council members expressed concern about the political stalemate and division in Libya. Several speakers voiced support for UNSMIL’s efforts and called for the appointment of a Special Representative of the Secretary-General to assist the political process.

Among them was the representative of Guyana, also speaking for Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, who emphasized the urgent need to appoint a Special Representative “who can act as a conduit for future negotiations and break the political deadlock”. “While the Council is committed to contributing to consolidating democracy and establishing a stable and prosperous Libyan State, those who benefit from the current status quo have continued to undermine the political process,” she pointed out.

Expressing concern over “recent unilateral actions” by members of the House of Representatives, she stressed that such acts serve to undermine trust among Libyans. All actors must maintain the ceasefire agreement and work to promote political dialogue. It is also necessary to ensure “optimal preparation” for national elections, she said, expressing concern that “commitments to women’s representation in Libya have shrunk from 30 per cent to 25 per cent, and now to a shocking 6 per cent”. Also noting the impact of the conflict in Sudan — which “demonstrates that these conflicts are intertwined” — she urged efforts “to prevent further conflagration in a region already gripped by high levels on conflict”.

Echoing the need to appoint a Special Representative in Libya, France’s delegate said respecting the October 2020 ceasefire and inviting all parties to “refrain from rousing concerns regarding compliance with that agreement” is essential. Moreover, all stakeholders must ensure unification of the country’s armed forces. “This process is vital for Libya to restore sovereignty and stability, free of foreign influence,” she stressed. The country must work towards the formation of a new unified Government and the organization of presidential and legislative elections “without delay”, she said, adding that the current transition period is an opportunity to consider UNSMIL’s strategic goals.

Along similar lines, the representative of the United States said that “rising instability along Libya's southern borders is a reminder of the importance of supporting the reunification of Libyan military and security institutions.” This is crucial for reaffirming the country’s sovereignty and preventing it from becoming enmeshed in regional conflict. Also voicing concern about the dispute over the Central Bank, he said “unilateral attempts to replace its governor risk endangering Libya’s standing in global financial markets.”

Highlighting recent reports of the Russian Federation’s naval vessels unloading military material and personnel in Libya, he said: “Whether this hardware is intended to fuel the resumption of conflict in Libya or will be shipped and fuel conflict elsewhere in Africa,” the impact will be destabilizing both to the country and the region. Member States must honor the arms embargo notification and approval requirements.

However, the Russian Federation’s delegate said the friendly cooperation between his country and Libya is conducted in full compliance of all Council resolutions. The 1970 Sanctions Committee should look into the activities of a private military company that is working in Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Also denouncing the redemption of Libya’s frozen assets by unscrupulous financial institutions in the West, he said that Belgian bankers still hold €15 billion which belong to the Libyan investment authority. They “pretended that they didn't know that they had to freeze the interest earnings generated by this capital; more than that, these earnings were quietly taken off the accounts and disappeared,” he said.

The focus of the international community’s efforts, he added, should be on the well-being of the Libyan people rather than the interests of any particular group or actor. “Additional actors arise because they are desperate and do not think that a solution is coming up soon,” he said. Calling for a new Special Representative for Libya, he said only a figure that is equidistant from the various Libyan parties and does not have an agenda of their own will be trusted by the Libyans. It is necessary to overcome “the gulf of mistrust which has arisen amongst Libyan actors which arose in 2011 after the NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] aggression,” he said.

The representative of China said that while various Libyan parties still differ on certain issues, a recent meeting between them shows it may be possible to break the deadlock. Noting the stabilization of oil production and the exchange rate, he stressed “these efforts deserve full recognition”. He also welcomed the recent announcement of a national reconciliation conference to be held in Libya in October as an “important measure to rebuild trust and enhance unity”, and expressed hope that all parties in Libya will use this opportunity to “give new impetus to the political transition”. Emphasizing that “the Libyan issue has dragged on for more than a decade”, he called on all parties in that country to strengthen communication, maintain the ceasefire and avoid military friction.

Numerous Council members focused on the women, peace and security agenda, underscoring the importance of women’s participation in Libya’s political processes. Among them was Malta’s delegate, who stressed that the restrictions on women’s political engagement and the limited representation of women in national structures are “incompatible with Libya’s political road map”. She condemned the reprisals and attacks against elected women in politics and called for the lifting of any restrictions against women’s freedom of movement and right to work.

“A political transition and national reconciliation in Libya will only be successful if women are empowered to participate fully, equally, meaningfully and safely in all processes related to the future of their country,” echoed Slovenia’s delegate. This is especially relevant in the context of upcoming municipal elections, she said, urging the Libyan authorities to “do everything in their power” to encourage and enable women to take part both as voters and as candidates.

Turning to Libya’s fragile humanitarian situation, Switzerland’s delegate stated: “While the parties to the conflict struggle for power, the civilian population is suffering the worst consequences.” Sudanese refugees in southern Libya face myriad challenges, she observed, spotlighting reports of human trafficking, exploitation and sexual violence. Condemning human rights violations against migrants and refugees in official and unofficial detention facilities, the speaker for Japan emphasized that “the international community should shed more light on those in vulnerable situations”.

Relatedly, his counterpart from the Republic of Korea underlined the need to address the dire conditions facing migrants from Africa trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea and refugees from neighbouring countries. Amid the surge of migrants and refugees in Libya — totaling over 700,000 as of now — the criminal networks continue to profit from smuggling and human trafficking against them, he said, calling for coordination among law enforcement agencies of concerned countries and activities of European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI in the Mediterranean Sea.

The speaker for the United Kingdom voiced concern over increasing violations and abuses of human rights in the country, including recent reports of unlawful arrests and mistreatment of journalists. “Libya can only prosper when its citizens enjoy universal rights, and when its leaders and institutions uphold the rule of law,” he stated. Echoing that sentiment, Ecuador’s delegate urged the Libyan authorities to take up the recommendations of the Report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on technical assistance and capacity-building to improve the human rights situation in the country, particularly the protection and promotion of the rights of women and civil society representatives.

The Council also heard from the representative of Libya who took the floor after various members of that body spoke. “I don’t know where to start,” he said, noting that statements thus far contained expressions of concern, condemnation and urgent appeals. “But I didn’t hear any proposals of practical solutions,” he observed. Noting how the spectre of instability looms large over the Libyan people — and may spill across its borders — he asked those present about their plan to support Libya: “For how long will we continue to hear briefings that simply report facts?”

Highlighting the Organization’s inability to reach agreement regarding the appointment of a Special Representative — “a situation present for months” — he noted that while some initiatives are being undertaken in good faith to find a Libyan-owned solution, others aim to exclude several parties and ensure that the current situation wears on. “The international community has never allowed the Libyan people to take the reins of the process that will actually determine their fate,” he stressed, adding that the situation “can only worsen when States take decisions that widen the divides between Libyan stakeholders”.

Calling on these parties to refrain from sowing discord, he said that the only possible solution for Libya involves ending division and “remedying the precarity of national institutions through free, transparent and inclusive elections”. Turning to the economic situation, he spotlighted the proliferation of counterfeit currency and, stating that the hydrocarbon market is a key source of income for Libya, pointed out that the current situation in the country is adversely affecting distribution of revenue from this sector. Libya will “sooner or later be cleansed” of foreign presence, he said, adding that “it is high time that the masks fall” in his country so it can focus on building its future.