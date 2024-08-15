Security Council Extends Authorization of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia until 31 December, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2478 (2024)

The Security Council today extended its authorization of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) until the end of the year, expressing grave concern that Al-Shabaab continues to pose a serious threat to the peace, security and stability of Somalia and the region.

Today’s vote follows the adoption on 12 August of resolution 2747 (2024), a technical rollover that extended the Mission’s authorization by three days.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2748 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2748(2024)), the Council authorized African Union member States to continue to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, inclusive of 1,040 police personnel, to ATMIS until 31 December 2024.

It encouraged traditional and new donors to support ATMIS, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) administered Trust Fund in support of Somali security forces, as well as the proposed successor mission in order to enable Somalia to bolster its fight against Al-Shabaab.

By other terms, the 15-member organ requested the Secretary-General to continue providing a logistical support package, through the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and decided to continue support for 20,900 personnel from the Somali National Army or Somali National Police Force, on joint or coordinated operations with ATMIS, until 31 December.

The Secretary-General, jointly with the African Union Commission Chairperson and in consultations with Somalia and international stakeholders, was asked to report by 15 November on the overall mission design for the proposed successor mission, guided by a clear national political strategy to support the Federal Government of Somalia in its transition from conflict to peace, “in full compliance with the UN Human Rights Due-diligence Policy and the African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework”.

The report will include, among other items, a proposed mission structure, a transition plan for UNSOS and ATMIS to the successor mission, as well as a comprehensive exit strategy for the successor mission.

Further, the Secretary-General was asked to provide a comprehensive update by 11 October on the reports requested in the resolution.

Introducing that text, the representative of the United Kingdom said the resolution comes at “a critical moment” in Somalia’s security transition. Noting that the African Union Peace and Security Council has endorsed the formation of a successor mission after the withdrawal of ATMIS by 31 December, he pledged his country’s commitment to “ensure momentum on Somalia’s security transition is maintained”. In October, the Security Council will convene to discuss a progress update with the African Union, Somalia and the UN, which will inform decision-making on “the difficult, but critical issues of the proposed successions mandate and financing model,” he said.

Drawing attention to the challenges ahead, the speaker for the United States emphasized that the implementation of resolution 2719 (2023) can only proceed after an interim bridging period of two years, provided the African Union is prepared to take on the responsibility. “Our goal is to avoid prematurely authorizing a resolution 2719 (2023) mission for Somalia without the required budgetary accountability and human rights frameworks,” he asserted, adding: “This could risk undermining this promising new peacekeeping approach for Africa before it can get established.” Meanwhile, “today's adoption will enable ATMIS to continue reducing the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and support the development of an integrated Somali security force capable of assuming progressively greater security responsibilities,” he added.

“It is imperative to commit to the required support, enabling Somali National Forces and ATMIS to continue their vital work,” said the representative of Somalia, recognizing the necessity of extending the resolution until December 2024. This collaborative effort is crucial for the successful transition of the new peacekeeping framework. Noting his country’s engagement in high-tempo offensive operations against Al-Shabab, he underlined the need for substantial technical assistance and logistical support to enhance the Somali security forces’ capability to assume full security responsibility and pave the way for the African Union’s drawdown and eventual exit. “The formation of the next mission should be guided by the needs and aspirations of the Somali people,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, there have been delays in nearly all phases of the drawdown,” he observed, noting that coordination between the troop-contributing countries and UN contractors is “paramount” in this process as it minimizes potential disruptions that can arise during this critical phase. Recalling a 3 August Al-Shabaab attack on a beach in Mogadishu that killed more than 30 people and injured over 60 innocent civilians, he voiced concern over the recent smuggling of sizable illegal weapons from a troop-contributing neighbouring country into Somalia. Calling for a coordinated response, he urged all States — including neighbouring countries — to comply with the arms embargo on Al-Shabaab and work collaboratively towards restricting the arms flow and other logistical support to the group.