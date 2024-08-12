Continent of Over 1 Billion People Must Have Permanent Voice in World’s Leading Peace Body, Secretary-General Says at Security Council Debate on Africa’s Representation

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council high-level debate will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Security Council is holding a high-level debate this morning titled “Addressing the historical injustice and enhancing Africa’s effective representation in the UN Security Council” under its agenda item “Maintenance of International Peace and Security”. Council President Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone) will chair the meeting. UN Secretary-General António Guterres; General Assembly President Dennis Francis; and Sithembile Mbete, a Senior Lecturer in Political Sciences at the Faculty of Humanities, University of Pretoria, will also brief.

“We cannot accept that the world’s preeminent peace and security body lacks a permanent voice for a continent of well over a billion people — a young and rapidly growing population — making up 28 per cent of the membership of the United Nations,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“We cannot continue to take [the UN’s] relevance for granted,” said General Assembly President Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago). “We must earn it, daily, with the actions we take – including meaningful reform – if we are to move our institution forward and establish its credibility among the publics we serve”.

“As was the case in Berlin, over 100 years ago, Africa is on the menu, but Africans do not have a (permanent) seat at the table,” said Sithembile Mbete, Senior Lecturer of Political Sciences at the Faculty of Humanities, University of Pretoria, noting that “In the 30 years since the end of the Cold War, African conflicts have dominated the Council agenda”.

MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

...