Strong, Human Rights-Centred Action, State Cooperation Crucial to Combating Terrorism, Speakers Stress during Security Council’s Biannual Briefing on Threat Posed by ISIL

The complex terrorism landscape, with terrorist groups expanding in West Africa and the Sahel, and improving capabilities in Afghanistan, calls for robust counter-terrorism efforts, State cooperation and human-rights centered approaches, the Security Council heard today at a briefing on the Secretary-General’s biannual report on the threat posed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).

Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, noted that Islamic State West Africa Province and Islamic State in the Greater Sahel are consolidating their areas of operations. “Should these groups extend their influence in northern littoral States, a vast territory stretching from Mali to northern Nigeria could fall under their effective control,” he said. Highlighting the Abuja Declaration, adopted at the High-level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Nigeria in April, he said it calls for upgrade of the Nigerian National Counter-Terrorism Centre in the country’s capital to a Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre.

“We must unite to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a hotbed of terrorism,” he said, noting the risk posed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K), the Da’esh affiliate in that country, which has improved its financial and logistical capabilities by tapping into Afghan and Central Asian diasporas for support. The International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism falls on 21 August, he said, stressing the importance of survivor-centered, gender-sensitive and human-rights-compliant approaches. The legitimate use of force must be aligned with broader strategies aimed at addressing the multifaceted drivers of terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, he said.

“A one-UN approach is crucial in our common endeavours to effectively combat terrorism,” Natalia Gherman, Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, said. The UN is addressing barriers to the sustainable return and reintegration of displaced individuals from Da’esh-affected conflict zones. It also continues to support the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals returned from conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, she said.

“Supporting victims of Da’esh, including those affected by sexual and gender-based violence, remained a priority for the United Nations,” she said. Highlighting the need for an integrated approach to border security, she noted that the Directorate held discussions concerning international standards to tackle terrorism financing and is examining the criminalization and codification of terrorist offenses in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

When the floor opened, Council members stressed the importance of addressing this evolving threat, through increased international cooperation on various fronts, from capacity-building to tackling poverty. They welcomed African initiatives on this and underscored the need for all counter-terrorism efforts to comply with human rights laws.

“We are at a pivotal juncture,” the representative of Mozambique said, noting how the volatility in regions like the Middle East and parts of Africa provide fertile grounds for terrorist groups. The persistence of groups such as Boko Haram, Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara underscores the urgent need for comprehensive international counter-terrorism measures. He highlighted their ability to infiltrate ongoing conflicts, utilize emerging technology and merge with criminal networks. However, he emphasized, effective counter-terrorism strategy must be a “multifaceted package of political, economic, judicial and social responses” to address the root causes of radicalization.

“Terrorist groups are showing flexibility to adapt,” the representative of Algeria cautioned, noting that his continent is the most affected by their operations. They harness socioeconomic and political instability as well as protracted conflict, he observed, noting that “these phenomena create a fertile breeding ground to recruit new followers into their ranks.” Further, their de-centralized structures have allowed them to expand their reach. Highlighting the African Union’s pivotal role, especially in promoting transnational cooperation and exchange of information and intelligence, he urged States to ensure its predictable funding.

The representative of Sierra Leone, Council President for August, spoke in his national capacity, noting that “this new epicentre of terrorism [in Central Sahel and West Africa] accounts for almost 50 per cent of all deaths from terror acts globally.” He welcomed efforts to strengthen institutions in the region, including the High-Level African Counter Terrorism Meeting’s launch of the “Abuja process” for mobilizing resources. Terrorist groups often exploit porous borders, weak border controls and security vulnerabilities for cross-border illegal trafficking of weapons, drugs and people, he warned.

Also underscoring the need to enhance border stability, the Republic of Korea’s delegate warned that terrorists can exploit a lack of governance in border areas, which exacerbates various security problems beyond those areas. He strongly supported African-led initiatives for countering terrorism — including the Accra Initiative — and the efforts of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel in enhancing regional cooperation on combating terrorism.

The speaker for the United States urged the international community to focus on the terrorism threat in West Africa and the Sahel as well as central and southern Africa, where the situation is fragile, with the prospect of greater instability. Washington, D.C., issued sanctions against four leaders from the ISIS affiliate from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who killed, maimed or committed sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls, he noted. Also expressing concern about ISIL-K’s ability to conduct attacks outside Afghanistan, he urged the Taliban to adhere to their counter-terrorism commitment.

Along similar lines, the representative of the United Kingdom expressed alarm about the threat from ISIL-K and the abhorrent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Russian Federation and Türkiye. The international community must “take a creative approach to understand how they operate, starve their resources and tackle their propaganda,” she said. The increasing threat in West Africa and the Sahel puts regional stability at risk and inflicts grave violations on children, especially girls, she said, commending the development of African-led initiatives like the Abuja process.

The representative of Guyana also welcomed the launch of the Abuja process. Noting that “deaths from terrorism increased by 22 per cent in 2023”, reaching 8,352 fatalities, the highest level since 2017. She said contributing factors such as unemployment, extremist advances, marginalization and weak governance are compounded by climate change and food insecurity. There is a close link between underdevelopment and terrorism, she said, adding that sustainable development and peace are deeply interlinked.

One of the main reasons why people in the Sahel region join terrorist organizations, China’s delegate pointed out, is poverty and unemployment. Regional countries should focus on improving their economies, and the international community must provide appropriate development assistance. Further, he stressed that counter-terrorism should not become “a bargaining chip” amidst major Power rivalry and it must not be used as “a pretext for interfering in other countries’ internal affairs”.

Using double standards is “now the calling card of Western countries”, the Russian Federation’s speaker said, adding that they don’t balk at using international terrorist organizations for their own geopolitical purposes. In Syria, he said, terrorists are prospering in regions illegally occupied by the United States military whose bases are used to smuggle Syrian oil, essentially to steal it. Terrorist attacks are also being carried out by Ukrainian fighters in the Russian Federation’s Kursk region using Western-supplied weapons. “They are exactly acting just how 80 years ago their German fascist predecessors did,” he said.

Rejecting this statement, the representative of the United States took the floor again at the end of the meeting and called on the Russian Federation to use “its growing influence with terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hizbullah and the Houthis, as well as with Iran — the leading State sponsor of terrorism — to end their terrorist attacks”.

Several delegates expressed grave concern about the exploitation of new and emerging technologies by terrorist groups. Japan’s speaker pointed to “the increasing use of anonymity-enhancing cryptocurrencies, also known as privacy coins” and the exploitation of 3D printing to manufacture weapons and unmanned aerial systems. Ecuador’s diplomat also noted this and called on the UN, through the Global Compact for the Coordination of Counter-Terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and with the support of the Financial Action Task Force, to strengthen the capacities of States to face these new challenges.

The representative of France pointed out that D’aesh continues to exploit the Internet and social networks to increase the resonance of their attacks, disseminate propaganda based on disinformation, and attract recruits. To respond sustainably to the scourge of terrorism, she said, the use of force may be necessary.

However, relying solely on strictly security-based approaches is insufficient, underscored the representative of Switzerland. In fact, it “could even make the situation worse” as “new grievances may emerge and be exploited by the same actors we are trying to defeat,” he said. Counter-terrorism efforts must be holistic and coherent, based on international humanitarian and human rights law, gender-sensitive and supported by the whole of society, in particular, women and young people.

Echoing that, Malta’s delegate said that security-centered approaches to counter-terrorism must be accompanied by human rights-based and gender-responsive efforts. Counter-terrorism laws and practices must comply with international human rights standards. Expressing concern about Islamic State’s grave violations against girls through abduction, recruitment and sexual violence, she called for meaningful engagement with youth groups, women-led organizations and civil society.

Slovenia’s delegate said social and economic circumstances, human-rights violations and abuses, effects of climate change and competition for natural resources as well as intra- and inter-communal tensions all serve as drivers of radicalization. They must be addressed through comprehensive, inclusive and human rights-based efforts in partnership with civil society and local communities. “The most effective way to fight terrorism is from the ground up”, starting with building strong, democratic institutions and resilient local communities, she said.