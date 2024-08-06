Warning 26 Million People Facing Acute Hunger in Sudan, Senior World Food Programme Official Tells Security Council Political Will, Leadership Key to Stopping Famine

Halting famine in Sudan requires political will and leadership, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, as speakers urged the warring parties to heed the international community’s repeated calls to stop fighting and avoid a further deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

“Our warnings have not been heard,” said Stephen Omollo, Assistant Executive Director for Workplace and Management of the World Food Programme (WFP), recalling its previous alerts about a widespread collapse in food security across Sudan. He noted that WFP’s Famine Review Committee has concluded that there is famine in Zamzam camp near El Fasher in North Darfur and that other areas in Darfur and elsewhere are at high risk, with more than half of the country’s population facing crisis levels of hunger.

The Council must ensure that “this forgotten crisis” receives the “political and diplomatic attention it desperately needs”, he said, pointing to the failure of both the Government and rebel forces to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law by routinely blocking requests for cross-line clearances and imposing restrictions on cross-border routes.

To make matters worse, “Sudan is critically underfunded,” he said, highlighting the need for increased and flexible funding to support the rapid scale-up of the relief operations “if we are to save lives”.

Also briefing the 15-member organ was Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, who cited a staggering 26 million people in acute hunger — three times the population of New York City. When famine happens, “it means we are too late… we, the international community, have failed,” she said, lamenting: “This is an entirely man-made crisis — and a shameful stain on our collective conscience”.

Relief supplies for people in Zamzam are readily available in eastern Chad but heavy rains have flooded the Tine crossing — the only cross-border route currently permitted to use between east Chad and Darfur after the Sudanese authorities revoked permission for the use of the Adre crossing, which would be the most effective route. “Assistance delayed is assistance denied,” she said, emphasizing that “it is still possible to stop this freight train of suffering that is charging through Sudan”.

The Sudan humanitarian appeal is just 32 per cent funded — having received $874 million out of the $2.7 billion needed, she noted.

In the ensuing discussion, delegates called for an immediate ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces as it remains the only sustainable solution to preventing the further spread of famine. They also supported the UN officials’ demands for rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access across Sudan through all possible routes and more financial resources.

“No financial contribution echoes louder than the silence of the guns,” said Slovenia’s representative, declaring that “famine has no place in the twenty-first century”. Otherwise, “100 Sudanese civilians will die from starvation” each day until the warring parties put the Sudanese people before power, warned the speaker for the United Kingdom.

The representative of Malta was among those who called for the re-opening of the Adre border crossing for use by the United Nations and partners in reaching the Rapid Support Forces-held Darfur region. Since the closure of that crossing in February, the number of people facing emergency levels of hunger grew from 4.9 million to 8.5 million in July 2024, she cautioned.

Sudan’s delegate, however, said that the reports of famine in Zamzam and other camps are “not true”, noting that the conditions in these camps do not meet the metrics for the declaration of famine. Holding up pictures of children in Zamzam, he underscored that there are no deaths or starvation among the internally displaced persons in the camp. Further, it is not the Government that is blocking humanitarian aid, he reiterated, attributing the shortage in food and humanitarian assistance to the siege by the Rapid Support Forces.

The delegate of the Russian Federation said that while Sudan is facing serious food challenges and the threats of famine are tangible, they are not linked to a lack of food but logistical and distribution issues. Rather than artificially instrumentalizing the issue of famine, he underlined the need to prioritize the development of agriculture and farmers’ access to markets.

Several speakers highlighted ongoing mediation efforts, such as the recent Geneva proximity talks convened by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, as well as the efforts of the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to bring peace to Sudan. Among them was Algeria’s diplomat, who spoke also for Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone to pledge international support: “We cannot idly stand by while an entire nation is on the brink of collapse”.

Briefings

EDEM WOSORNU, Director of Operations and Advocacy, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , said: “The humanitarian situation in Sudan today is an absolute catastrophe,” citing a staggering 26 million people in acute hunger — three times the population of New York City. More than 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, hunger and deprivation. Sudan’s health care system has collapsed. An entire generation of children is missing out on a second straight year of their education. Khartoum — the capital of Sudan, once the beating heart of the country — is in ruins. The World Food Programme (WFP) Famine Review Committee concluded that famine conditions are present in the Zamzam camp near El Fasher in North Darfur and also found that they are likely present in other displacement camps in and around the city. When famine happens, “it means we are too late… we, the international community, have failed,” she said, lamenting: “This is an entirely man-made crisis — and a shameful stain on our collective conscience”.

With 480 days of conflict pushing millions of civilians into a quagmire of violence — and with it, death, injury and inhumane treatment, the women and girls of Sudan continue to be exposed to the worst of the parties’ conduct, such as rape. Against this backdrop, “the humanitarian community in Sudan continues to work against the odds to deliver life-saving assistance to civilians in need,” she stressed, noting that the UN and partners are exploring every possible avenue to reach affected communities, including through airlifts. As a first step, the necessary permissions to assess relevant airstrips are needed. The UN and partners are also scaling up cash assistance in areas where markets are functioning and delivering seeds and other inputs to support farmers. “In short, we are pushing from every possible angle to stop this catastrophe from getting even worse,” she said.

But aid workers in Sudan continue to be harassed, attacked and even killed, she warned, noting widespread obstructions. In just one example, three trucks carrying therapeutic food have been blocked by the Rapid Support Forces for over a month in Kabkabiya, in North Darfur. Relief supplies for people in Zamzam are readily available in eastern Chad but heavy rains have flooded Tine crossing — the only cross-border route currently permitted to use between eastern Chad and Darfur after the Sudanese authorities revoked permission for the use of the Adre crossing, which would be the most effective route. “Assistance delayed is assistance denied” for the many Sudanese civilians who are dying of hunger, she said. Meanwhile, the Sudan humanitarian appeal is just 32 per cent funded — having received $874 million out of the $2.7 billion needed.

On 20 March, the Council was warned about the risk of famine and widespread food insecurity due to the conflict in Sudan. “We have continued to sound the alarm at every one of the six briefings we have given since then,” she said, adding: “It is still possible to stop this freight train of suffering that is charging through Sudan”. She then reiterated her Office’s main asks: The conflict must stop to allow for the rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance across the country. The warring parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law. Also needed are rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access across Sudan through all possible routes and more resources, including flexible funding. “If we had these four things, the picture in Sudan — including in Zamzam camp — would look very different,” she concluded.

STEPHEN OMOLLO, Assistant Executive Director for Workplace and Management, World Food Programme , recalling its previous warnings about a widespread collapse in food security across Sudan, pointed to the restrictions faced by humanitarian agencies in accessing significant parts of the country with food and other essential supplies. Unfortunately, “our warnings have not been heard”, he said. WFP’s Famine Review Committee has concluded there is famine in Zamzam camp, near El Fasher, in North Darfur; it is also warning that other areas, in Darfur and elsewhere, are at high risk of famine, he added, noting that more than half of the country’s population is facing crisis levels of hunger. An estimated 73,000 children are projected to suffer severe acute malnutrition this year, the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, he added, noting that this is the first time the Committee has confirmed a famine in more than seven years.

Calling on the Council to ensure that “this forgotten crisis” receives the “political and diplomatic attention it desperately needs”, he said all parties to this conflict are failing to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law. They are both routinely blocking requests for cross-line clearances, while restrictions imposed on cross-border routes are another major obstacle. The rainy season has significantly reduced the delivery capacity of the Tine crossing from Chad; it is therefore essential that the Adre crossing is officially made available immediately. Stressing that the WFP “is working day and night to get life-saving food where it is needed the most”, he said it is significantly scaling up operations across the country and boosting “capacity, presence and resources”. It will prioritize reaching people facing emergency and catastrophic levels of hunger, those who have been internally displaced and refugees who have fled the bloodshed into neighbouring countries.

Calling on the Council to use its influence, he stressed that a ceasefire remains the only sustainable solution that will prevent the further spread of famine. Underscoring the need for increased and flexible funding to support the rapid scale-up of the relief operations, he said: “Sudan is critically underfunded, and this has to change if we are to save lives.” He also highlighted the need for effective diplomacy to secure cross-border supply routes and other border entry points from Chad, South Sudan, Libya and Egypt. The Council must provide assistance to stop routine interference with humanitarian deliveries and movements, including a range of bureaucratic restrictions, he added. “Halting the famine now under way requires political will and leadership,” he said.

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom , stressing that the famine in Sudan “is entirely man-made”, said today, “100 Sudanese civilians will die from starvation”. Tomorrow, 100 more will. “This appalling loss of life will continue until the warring parties put the Sudanese people before power,” he stated, adding that the level of suffering in Sudan is unimaginable. The Sudanese Armed Forces are obstructing aid delivery into Darfur, including shutting the Adre crossing, the most direct route to deliver assistance at scale. The Rapid Support Forces’ ongoing assault on Darfur has forced thousands to flee and created the conditions for starvation to spread, he said, calling on the warring parties to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access. This includes opening the Adre crossing, lifting bureaucratic obstacles and taking measures to protect aid workers. He further urged the warring parties to join talks in Geneva and agree on steps to a durable ceasefire, full humanitarian access and the protection of civilians. It is not too late to prevent further suffering, he said, declaring: “The time to act is now”.

The representative of Slovenia declared that “famine has no place in the twenty-first century”, calling for unimpeded humanitarian access via all available cross-line and cross-border routes to prevent further suffering. The opening of the Adre corridor would bring much-needed relief to the local communities. “A durable political solution is the only way to fully avert the spread of famine and alleviate humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan,” he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Today’s Council meeting must serve as another united call for the warring parties to implement their agreed commitments and move the needle in the political standstill. There are two clear drivers of hunger — the violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces and the obstacles posed to humanitarian access on both sides. Using starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international humanitarian law. There is no humanitarian action that can replace the cessation of hostilities. “No financial contribution echoes louder than the silence of the guns,” he said.

The representative of Switzerland recalled that four months ago, Council members were warned of the “real risk of famine” in Sudan. “This scenario is now materializing before our very eyes,” he said, adding that the leading cause is the devastating armed conflict that continues without let-up. He called on all parties to the conflict to immediately silence their weapons in Sudan, in particular in El Fasher, and engage in dialogue towards a political solution facilitating quick, safe and unhindered humanitarian aid. Although there have been encouraging improvements in recent weeks, bureaucratic and administrative obstacles to humanitarian actors persist, he pointed out, asserting: “These must be removed immediately.” Also, an urgent and tangible increase in financial support is essential to help the most vulnerable, as significant funding gaps remain, including for local organizations at the forefront of response efforts. The international community must mobilize the necessary resources and political commitment to respond, he stressed.

The representative of France said “there is no longer any doubt that famine has taken root in Sudan,” with 25.6 million people facing acute hunger. Agriculture and food supply chains have been destroyed, and the lack of water and electricity is leading to the collapse of the food system. This is entirely caused by parties to the conflict, she said, calling on them to allow United Nations agencies and humanitarian workers to carry out their work. Reiterating the importance of Council resolution 2417 (2018), which condemned the use of famine as a weapon of war, she said the only solution is to ensure a cessation of fighting. Both parties must participate in the negotiations led by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy in Geneva, she said, noting the European Union’s monetary contributions to the fund for tackling famine in Sudan.

The representative of Algeria , speaking also for Guyana , Mozambique and Sierra Leone , highlighted the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian access. All parties must play their parts to facilitate critical humanitarian assistance across borders and conflict lines. Preventing a further humanitarian catastrophe requires the opening of multiple cross-border access points, he said, encouraging collective efforts and sustained cooperation of the Sudanese Government in that regard. Humanitarian access must go hand in hand with scaled-up resources and adequate funding, he said, adding that neighbouring countries should support those who manage to escape the conflict.

Expressing concern over the siege of El Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces and the deadly clashes in the surrounding villages, he appealed to the warring parties to “put the people of Sudan first” and reach a humanitarian ceasefire. Welcoming ongoing mediation efforts, including the recent Geneva proximity talk convening by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, he also expressed support for the efforts of the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to bring peace to Sudan. The recent Djibouti mediation retreat was another step in the right direction. External interferences, fuelling the crisis and impeding advanced advancement towards peace, must be publicly and firmly condemned. The international community must stand as one to end the unspeakable suffering of the Sudanese people and allow them to live in peace and security, he said, adding: “We cannot idly stand by while an entire nation is on the brink of collapse.”

The representative of the United States said that “Sudan has reached a dire juncture” due to this “absolutely senseless war”. “Families who fled horrific violence have been going hungry for months, children have been eating dirt and leaves, and, every day, babies have been starving to death,” he said. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have chosen to let the Sudanese people starve, systematically blocking humanitarian corridors. The former is restricting humanitarians from accessing supplies through the critical Adre crossing, only hours from the Zamzam camp. He called on both parties to remove aid barriers and allow desperately needed food, water and medicine to flow freely and at multiple entry points across borders and conflict lines. “There is no military solution to this war,” he said, adding that “the toll is being measured in the tragic loss of civilian lives, displacement of millions from their homes, acute malnourishment, rape, torture and ethnic cleansing”. The Council and the key stakeholders in the region must act collectively to end this crisis, he asserted.

The representative of Malta said the finding of plausible famine in areas of Darfur is not only staggering, but also — regrettably — predictable. “The use of arbitrary, bureaucratic and administrative impediments to deliberately slow or obstruct aid delivery is a violation of international humanitarian law,” she said. Recalling that in February, the Sudanese Armed Forces closed the border crossing at Adre for use by the United Nations and humanitarian partners in reaching the Rapid Support Forces-held Darfur region, she said “State sovereignty was invoked” to redirect the UN’s response to Tine. However, using this crossing is lengthy, dangerous, and expensive, she said, pointing out that since the closure of the border crossing at Adre, the number of people facing emergency levels of hunger grew from 4.9 million to 8.5 million in July 2024. Highlighting the necessity of cross-line authorizations and the re-opening of Adre and similar crossings, she called on both parties to engage with the good offices of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, and move forward with commitments made in Geneva and Djibouti last month.

The representative of China expressed serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Sudan, especially the food crisis, urging the international community to increase its attention and investment to help alleviate the suffering. Beijing supports the UN humanitarian agencies in their efforts to that end and welcomes the opening of border crossings and airports by the Government of Sudan. Food security should not be used as a tool for pressure and sanctions. “Humanitarian issues and political solutions should be synchronized,” he said, urging the warring parties to return to dialogue and realize a ceasefire and abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law. He also supported UN efforts in continuing to maintain contact with all relevant parties and in promoting greater cooperation among the various mediating parties towards a political solution.

The representative of the Russian Federation underscored that the situation in refugee camps near El Fasher is complex, a result of the influx of new refugees forced to seek shelter due to the fighting. However, “the highest level of food insecurity has not been declared there”, he stressed, adding that “the specialists are warning us about the theoretical likelihood of a catastrophe but are not stating that there is one”. Certain States are seizing the topic of famine to promote their own political agendas in Sudan, he said, questioning how the data was collected and whether the humanitarian workers visited the problematic regions, or “reached their conclusions from the comfort of their home or office”. Humanitarian workers and the Sudanese authorities must more actively cooperate to determine the best form of assistance and which border crossings should be used for delivery. For its part, the international community should not interfere in Sudan’s domestic affairs under the pretext of a severe humanitarian situation. While Sudan is facing serious food challenges and the threats of famine are tangible, they are not linked to a lack of food but logistical and distribution issues. Rather than artificially instrumentalizing the issue of famine, he underlined the need to prioritize the development of agriculture and farmers’ access to markets.

The representative of Japan , expressing concern about the dire humanitarian situation and the spread of violence, said the mortality rate in Zamzam camp has exceeded the threshold of famine. Nearly one third of the country’s population is facing acute food insecurity, and the situation will worsen next year because of lack of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and insecticide. There is also concern about the risk of communicable diseases, including cholera and dengue fever because of heavy rain and flooding. Stressing that all parties involved must enable the conditions to cease hostilities and enter into serious, direct negotiations, he highlighted Council resolution 2736 (2024) calling for an immediate halt to the fighting and de-escalations in and around El Fasher. Unhindered cross-border and cross-line access for large-scale deliveries particularly through all-season roads is crucial, he said.

The representative of Ecuador noted that food insecurity in Sudan has continued to worsen since the last meeting on this subject in March. “In fact, it has reached an abyss,” he warned, adding that famine conditions are present in parts of North Darfur, including in the Zamzam camp, with another 13 areas at risk of famine in the coming months. “This catastrophic situation created by man, by conflict, is the result of the escalation of hostilities seen over the last 15 months,” he said, appealing to the warring parties to immediately cease hostilities and fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law. “It is absolutely necessary to step up efforts to fend off the threat of hunger, which hovers over the people in Sudan,” he said, calling for an urgent, united and immediate response from this council as a matter of urgency.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said that “famine has now tragically become an undeniable reality in parts of Sudan, and we can no longer ignore this ongoing disaster”. Stressing that the crucial humanitarian aid route to Darfur should be opened immediately to ensure full and unimpeded humanitarian access, he urged the Sudanese authorities to immediately reopen the Adre border crossing. Concurrently, the Rapid Support forces must immediately lift the siege around El Fasher. Moreover, sanctions measures should be implemented to contribute to a cessation of hostilities, he stated, urging all warring parties and Member States to comply with the arms embargo and all regional and international actors to refrain from external interference. “The confirmed famine in Zamzam camp is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, adding that the scourge is imminent or already occurring in many other areas of Sudan.

The representative of Sudan , stating that he will take neither an apologetic approach nor one of denial, said: “We do not deny that the humanitarian situation is dire.” Nevertheless, he said, the country’s Humanitarian Aid Commission has said that the reports of famine in Zamzam and other camps are not true. The shortage in food and humanitarian assistance in these camps is due to the siege by the Rapid Support Forces, he said, adding that they are currently holding a number of Médecins Sans Frontières humanitarian assistance trucks and preventing their entry into El Fasher. Further, the conditions in these camps do not meet the metrics for the declaration of famine, he said.

The Rapid Support Forces, he added, has targeted agricultural production in his country — it has looted the grain warehouses, imposed taxes on farmlands and has confiscated wheat. The militia also looted more than 4,000 litres of fuel from the UN, he said, noting that the Organization has not mentioned this. “The fact that these violations are not condemned,” he added, emboldens the Rapid Support Forces to commit more atrocities; it also contributes to a wrong narrative about the real source of the suffering in Sudan. In February 2024, his Government announced the opening of humanitarian routes, he said, adding that it opened nine crossings to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance by air, sea and land.

Adding that the country is working in coordination with the UN to facilitate humanitarian response efforts and combat violence within the camps, he said the Government facilitated entry procedures for staff of international humanitarian organizations, including 1,539 entry visas and thousands of internal movement permits. Highlighting his Government’s security concerns about the Adre crossing, he said over 452 trucks have entered through the Tine crossing since February 2024. It is the closest town to Darfur and it does not involve coordination with Chad, he noted. Holding up pictures of children in Zamzam camps, he underscored that there are no deaths or starvations among the internally displaced persons in the camp. Further, it is not his Government that is blocking humanitarian aid, he reiterated.