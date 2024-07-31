Briefing Security Council in Wake of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh's Killing in Tehran, Under-Secretary-General Calls for Regional De-escalation

Alarmed by this morning’s killing of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which comes on the heels of several recent escalatory events in the Middle East, the UN top political affairs official called today for diplomatic efforts to change the region’s trajectory towards peace and stability.

“The international community must work together to prevent any actions that could make the conflict much bigger and wider very quickly,” said Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, as she briefed the Security Council.

Earlier today, Mr. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran where he had been at the invitation of Iran’s Government, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian. In a letter to the Council President, Iran accused Israel of carrying out the attack, citing it as a “serious infringement” of its sovereignty and territory integrity.

Urging regional de-escalation, she said that “while violence continues unabated in Gaza after months of relentless diplomatic efforts, the situation across the Blue Line and inside Lebanon is on an increasingly worrying path”. In a tragic incident on 27 July, 12 children were killed, and dozens injured in an apparent strike on a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan.

On 30 July, the Israel Defense Forces claimed a “targeted strike” in Beirut that killed a Hizbullah commander, Fuad Shukr, allegedly responsible for the deaths in Majdal Shams, she said, noting that at least five people were killed, including two children, and many more injured.

In the ensuing discussion, numerous Council members sounded the alarm over the escalations during the past 48 hours in the Middle East, warning that developments in Iran and Lebanon could plunge the region into even greater despair.

Among them was Algeria’s delegate who condemned the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh by Israel as “not merely an attack on one man”, but “a vicious assault on the very foundations of diplomatic relations, the sanctity of State sovereignty and the principles that underpin our global order”. He called on Israel to completely and irrevocably end its occupation of Palestinian, Syrian and Lebanese territories.

Underscoring the need to respect international law, Sierra Leone’s delegate also condemned the killing on Iranian territory as violating that country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Recalling the International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan’s filing of applications for arrest warrants against Mr. Haniyeh, he stated: “If there was ever a quest for justice, that is the justice and accountability our multilateral system based on the rule of law allows for, and not by unlawful killing.”

Israel’s delegate said that Tehran — “the very engine driving the machinery of death and destruction that threatens us all” — has used its proxies to target his country and its citizens from every direction. “Where were the condemnations of Hizbullah and their Iranian supplier for the butchery of the innocent children” playing in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, he asked. On Israel’s precise strike against Hizbullah commander Fu’ad Shukr, he said this operation sends a clear message: “We will defend ourselves and respond with great force against those who harm us.”

The speaker for the United States reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from terrorists, stating: “That is precisely what it did” on 30 July when it independently responded to Hizbullah’s 28 July attack, which killed 12 children. He emphasized that Washington, D.C., was not involved with Israel’s response on 30 July in Lebanon and in the apparent death of the Hamas leader.

Also expressing support for Israel’s right to self-defence, his counterpart from the United Kingdom rejected the attempts of Tehran and its proxies — including Hizbullah and the Houthis — to use the suffering of those in Gaza as justification for further violence. Calling for diplomatic negotiations, she asserted that “long-term peace will not be secured by bombs and bullets”.

Rejecting this narrative, the representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to warn against the dangerous consequences of the assassination of Hamas’ political leader, including dragging Iran into regional confrontation. This is “a serious blow to mediation negotiations between Hamas and Israel towards a ceasefire in Gaza”, he stated, underscoring that “the key to de-escalation is an end to the bloodshed in [the Strip]”.

The representative of Syria said that, a few days ago, the Israeli occupying entity perpetrated a horrific crime in Majdal Shams, which belongs to her country. The territory’s Arab Syrians reject Israeli occupation. Despite its attempts to cover up this crime, Israel is responsible, he said, adding that — under Article 51 of the UN Charter — an occupying entity cannot claim self-defence.

The Deputy Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh — former Palestinian Prime Minister and head of the Political Bureau of Hamas — as “the criminal breach” of Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Israel openly declares its intentions to carry on with its scorched-earth killing and destruction spree in Gaza, she said, calling for full accountability for all the crimes perpetrated, and support for the Palestinian people to end the illegal occupation and apartheid regime.

Israel’s aggression reached “our capital, Beirut”, said Lebanon’s delegate, warning against its objective to drag its allies into a regional war with disastrous consequences. “Lebanon and its people do not want war,” he declared, urging Israel to withdraw from lands that it continues to occupy and stop violating his country’s sovereignty by ground, sea and air. He described Tuesday’s aggression by Israel targeting the southern suburb of Beirut as “the most dangerous chapter of the conflict so far”.

Iran’s delegate said Israel’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is yet another manifestation of that country’s decades-long pattern of terrorism targeting Palestinians and their supporters. “Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas and other resistance groups in the region are not terrorists”, but legitimate groups under international law, established to fight against occupation, he said.

He further underscored that Washington, D.C. — Israel’s strategic ally — has a responsibility, and this act could not have happened without its authorization and support. For nearly 10 months, certain countries — particularly the United States — have shielded Israel from any responsibility for the massacre in Gaza and other malicious activities in the region, shamelessly justifying the Israeli genocide under the pretext of self-defence. Urging the Council to hold Israel accountable, he asserted that Iran “reserves its inherent right to self-defence, in accordance with international law to respond decisively to this terrorist and criminal act when it deems necessary and appropriate”.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefing

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs , briefing the Council on alarming developments in the Middle East, said that, earlier today, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political bureau, was killed, together with a bodyguard in Tehran. Mr. Haniyeh had been in Tehran, at the invitation of Iran’s Government, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President, Masoud Pezeshkian. In a letter to the Council President today, Iran accused Israel of carrying out an attack that killed Mr. Haniyeh and claimed it was a “serious infringement” of Iran’s sovereignty and territory integrity and constituted a “blatant violation” of international law. Iran’s Supreme Leader and other senior officials have vowed to avenge Mr. Haniyeh’s death, warning Israel of “harsh punishment […] intended to instil deep regret in the perpetrator.” Various non-State armed groups aligned with Iran across the region have also threatened to retaliate against Israel, she added.

In a live broadcast to the nation a few hours ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had launched strikes against three fronts, including Hamas, Hizbullah and the Houthis. He emphasized that Israel was fighting an existential war with Iran. Today’s strike in Tehran follows in the wake of several recent escalatory events in the region. “While violence continues unabated in Gaza after months of relentless diplomatic efforts, the situation across the Blue Line and inside Lebanon is on an increasingly worrying path,” she said. In a tragic incident on 27 July, 12 children were killed, and dozens injured in an apparent strike on a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan.

She said that, according to Israel Defense Forces, an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket was fired by Hizbullah from north of Shebaa village in southern Lebanon. The strike — for which Hizbullah denied responsibility — followed months of increasingly intense exchanges across the Blue Line with Lebanon and hundreds of aerial attacks toward Israel from various locations across the region that Israel has attributed to Iran-backed forces. On 30 July, the Israel Defense Forces issued a statement claiming a “targeted strike” in Beirut on a Hizbullah commander allegedly responsible for the deaths in Majdal Shams. Hizbullah confirmed that a senior commander, Fuad Shukr — also known as Hajj Mohsin — was killed. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, at least five people were killed, including two children, in the attack and many more injured.

She observed that the various attacks over the past few days have taken place amidst the ongoing war and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Hamas continues to hold hostages abducted from Israel on 7 October 2023. Most recently, on 27 July, an Israeli strike, killing dozens, including children, took place on a school in Deir al Balah where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering. “This was yet another reminder of the terrible toll of the war on civilians,” she stated. Earlier today, an Al-Jazeera journalist and his cameraman were killed reportedly by an Israeli air strike in Gaza while they were reporting from Mr. Haniyeh’s home.

Echoing the words of the UN Secretary-General who has “consistently called for maximum restraint by all”, she said that “it is increasingly clear, however, that restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time”. Diplomatic efforts to change the trajectory and seek a path towards regional peace and stability are urgently needed, she said, stressing that “communication by means of missiles, armed drones and other deadly attacks must end”. Instead, she called for regional de-escalation and underscored that “the international community must work together to prevent any actions that could make the conflict much bigger and wider very quickly”.

Statements

The representative of China , condemning the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, said it is “a blatant attempt to sabotage peace efforts” and a violation of State sovereignty and territorial integrity. Expressing concern about the exacerbation of the upheaval in the region, he added that, despite the adoption of Council resolution 2735 (2024), ceasefire negotiations have not yet yielded results. Highlighting the tensions between Israel and Lebanon, as well as Syria and the situation in the Red Sea, he expressed objections to Israel’s attack on southern Beirut, and stressed that the continued deterioration is directly attributable to the inability to implement a ceasefire. Israel must stop its collective punishment of Gaza, and countries with influence must do their part “to put out the flames of war”, he added.

The representative of Algeria condemned the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh by Israel as “not merely an attack on one man”, but “a vicious assault on the very foundations of diplomatic relations, the sanctity of State sovereignty and the principles that underpin our global order”. Israel has embraced a blood-shedding, scorched-earth policy, leaving destruction in its wake — a relentless tide of violence flooding Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and now Iran. “These are not acts of self-defence,” he said, calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of the inhumane blockade of the Strip. Israel must completely and irrevocably end its occupation of Palestinian, Syrian and Lebanese territories, he demanded, also urging full accountability for the occupying Power’s heinous war crimes and egregious human rights violations and unwavering compliance with all Security Council resolutions.

The representative of Guyana warned that “the situation in the Middle East is approaching a boiling point”. It appears that some regional actors are intent on returning to the days where scores — real or imagined — were settled by the most brutal means, she said, adding that “we cannot afford to resort to primitive approaches to settling disputes”. Accordingly, she condemned the constant disregard for international law in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including the recent violations of both Iran’s and Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. However, she pointed out, “it will be a grave mistake to view the recent incidents in isolation to what is taking place in the Gaza Strip”. All the illegalities that have stemmed from various fronts in the Middle East since 7 October 2023 must be seen through the prism of the ongoing war in Gaza — “a war that continues to mutilate and annihilate innocent civilians, the majority of whom are women and children, [and] continues to kill journalists and aid workers at unprecedented levels”, she stated.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , recalling his delegation’s concerns about the escalation of conflict in the region, said: “Such anxieties have now become a reality.” While the ceasefire deal in Gaza remains unrealized, there have been attacks in the occupied Golan Heights and subsequent Israeli attacks on southern Beirut. Such incidents may result in an irreversible spiral of hostilities, he said, adding that these escalations have also affected the efforts to bring about a ceasefire and enable humanitarian aid access in Gaza. Stressing the need for an urgent ceasefire, he said the choices that major players make next can “fundamentally alter the political and security landscape in the Middle East”. Appealing for de-escalation, he called on the major actors to act with utmost restraint.

The representative of the United States underscored Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Hizbullah and other terrorists. “That is precisely what it did” on 30 July when it independently responded to Hizbullah’s 28 July attack, which killed 12 children. Washington, D.C., was not involved with Israel’s response on 30 July in Lebanon. Hizbullah is not the only Iranian-backed group in the region taking advantage of the situation in Gaza to undermine regional peace and security. The Houthis are brazenly violating international law with their attacks on commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea. The United States was not involved in the apparent death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and has no independent confirmation as to Hamas’ claims regarding his death, he said. For its part, the United States will continue to lead the way in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and reduce regional tensions. Preventing a broader regional war starts with finalizing an agreement for an immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages in Gaza, he said, pledging that his country will continue to work in partnership with Egypt, Qatar and other regional partners to seek to deliver an agreement. He then urged Council members with direct influence over Iran to increase pressure on it to stop escalating its proxy conflict against Israel and other actors.

The representative of Mozambique condemned today’s air strike in Iran, which resulted in the death of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh, voicing concern that “this tragic event can potentially inflame the tensions between Israel and its neighbours and trigger conflicts with far-reaching negative impacts on regional and international peace and security”. He urged both parties to exercise maximum restraint and approach the situation with high caution to prevent further escalation of the conflict. The current events can compromise diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement leading to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages still under Hamas captivity, he warned. He emphasized that Israel must comply with international legal standards and agreements, including the International Court of Justice rulings. Furthermore, the Council must continue to closely monitor the situation and take all possible measures to prevent any further escalation that may result from this attack.

The representative of France , expressing alarm about the possibility of a conflagration in the Middle East, said Iran must stop supporting destabilizing actors. Her country is committed to regional stability and the security of its regional partners, she said, adding that everything must be done to avoid a war with devastating consequences. Her Government has conveyed this to the actors concerned, she said, also expressing condolences to the civilian victims of the attacks that took place in the Syrian Golan. Reaffirming support for the mandate of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), she said this is crucial for de-escalation in Lebanon. Calling for an immediate ceasefire, and the release of all hostages, she stressed that only a two-State solution is viable.

The representative of the United Kingdom urged calm and called for immediate restraint, stating that her country’s Foreign Secretary is in the region reiterating this call and encouraging de-escalation. “The path to peace must be through diplomatic negotiations,” she said, adding: “Long-term peace will not be secured by bombs and bullets.” She noted Iran’s role in destabilizing the region through its use of proxies including Lebanese Hizbullah and the Houthis, citing reckless attacks launched by the Houthis against Tel Aviv and Hizbullah rockets fired on innocent children in Majdal Shams. “These attacks are enabled by the continued supply of advanced weaponry by Iran, especially missiles, to proxy groups,” she said, adding: “This must cease.” Expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself, she rejected Iran’s and their proxies’ attempts to use the suffering of those in Gaza as justification for further violence.

The representative of Japan expressed concern that “the region is closer than ever to a large-scale conflict that would be difficult to contain”. The events of the past few days have shown how fragile the situation is, she observed, condemning the reported rocket attack on 27 July that killed 12 children and youth and wounded many others in the Golan Heights. Noting Israel’s air strike in Beirut on 30 July, as well as the news of the killing of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh last night, she stated: “Let us not forget that the conflict began with the heinous 7 October 2023 attack on Israel and the taking of hostages by Hamas and other groups.” The ensuing hostilities in Gaza have caused unimaginable suffering for Palestinians and the fighting has reverberated across the region, from the West Bank to Lebanon to Yemen to Syria to Iran, she said, underscoring the need to prevent a wider conflict that “would only inflict more bloodshed and devastation in the Middle East”.

The representative of Switzerland , rejecting the spiral of violence and urging a return to diplomacy, said all actors and those who have influence over them must show utmost restraint. All channels of communication must be used, he said, adding that there is no military solution to the conflict. International law, including the United Nations Charter, and the sovereignty of all nations in the region must be respected, he added. Stressing that civilians must never be targeted, he reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages, and said negotiations must continue in good faith.

The representative of Slovenia , pointing to the death of children in armed conflict, said that “the life of a Druze child is equal to that of a Gazan child, is equal to that of a Lebanese child, an Israeli child, any child across the world”. Calling for maximum restraint by all actors, he said that “there is no military solution to the crisis that is unfolding before our eyes”. The positions expressed by Israel, Lebanon and Iran in letters to the Security Council share a common thread — a concern for regional stability. The Council should pronounce itself on this situation if only to call for de-escalation and the pursuit of dialogue and diplomacy. While the crisis in the Middle East has a long history and a variety of root causes, the latest spiral is being exacerbated by what is happening in Gaza, he said, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the full implementation of resolution 2735 (2024).

The representative of Malta expressed deep concern about the escalations during the past 48 hours in the Middle East, warning that “developments in Iran and Lebanon have the potential to spark further conflict and plunge the region into even greater despair”. Calling on all parties to exercise restraint, prioritize de-escalation and pursue peaceful solutions to all disputes, she stressed that all remaining hostages must be unconditionally released, and all parties must understand that extrajudicial executions are illegal under international law. “The prospect of a full-blown regional conflict remains worryingly present,” she observed, adding that “it would lead to a crisis of untold proportions in the region, hitting the most vulnerable, women and children in particular”. Underscoring that efforts towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza must not cease, she said that “it is only through the prevention of a regional conflict that we can restore a credible political horizon to address the situation in the Middle East”.

The representative of Ecuador , reiterating calls for restraint and caution, said any actions that can lead to regional destabilization must be avoided. Stressing the urgent need for negotiations towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages, he said the immediate implementation of Council resolution 2735 (2024) is the fastest way to end the violence. Further, all parties must work towards a just solution, he said, reaffirming that the two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine living in peace, within 1967 borders, is the only way to definitively end this conflict.

The representative of Sierra Leone condemned the killing by Israel of Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian territory as violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran, citing Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the UN Charter, which provides that “all members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner, inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations”. As a State party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Sierra Leone has followed Court proceedings after Prosecutor Karim Khan’s filing of applications for arrest warrants against Mr. Haniyeh. “If there was ever a quest for justice, that is the justice and accountability our multilateral system based on the rule of law allows for, and not by unlawful killing,” he insisted.

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to voice concern over the extremely dangerous escalation in the Middle East and condemn the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh. This provocation attack was carried out at a time when he was in Iran, officially invited to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new President, Masoud Pezeshkian. “Those who are behind this political assassination must know how dangerous the consequences could be for the entire region,” he cautioned, noting that this is “a serious blow to mediation negotiations between Hamas and Israel towards a ceasefire in Gaza”. He warned against efforts to drag Iran into a regional confrontation, noting that it will destabilize a region that is already at a boiling point, stressing that “the key to de-escalation is an end to the bloodshed in Gaza”.

The representative of Iran condemned Israel’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the great leader of the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for self-determination. Mr. Haniyeh was in Teheran on official invitation from his Government to attend the inauguration of the country’s new President, he recalled, adding that he was targeted, alongside his companion, in his residence in Tehran at around 2 a.m. local time on 31 July. This is yet another manifestation of Israel’s decades-long pattern of terrorism targeting Palestinians and their supporters, he said. But, in addition to its terrorist objective, Israel was “also pursuing a political goal with this act”, aiming to disrupt the first day of his country’s new Government, he added. “This crime is not isolated,” he said, adding that it is part of a broader pattern of aggression against countries of the region. Hours before this heinous crime, Israel’s regime carried out cowardly terrorist attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, he noted.

The United States has a responsibility, he stressed, as a strategic ally of Israel. This act could not have happened without its authorization and support. Despite the tragic loss of life and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Council has not taken any action, thus emboldening this callous regime, and encouraging it to commit attacks against other countries in the region. His country has exercised maximum restraint, he said, recalling Israel’s terrorist attack on Iran’s diplomatic premises in Damascus on 1 April. Despite notifications to the Council and the Secretary-General, there were no consequences, he noted. A draft press statement proposed by the Russian Federation condemning Israel was blocked by the United States, he pointed out.

For nearly 10 months, he said, certain countries, particularly the United States, have shielded Israel from any responsibility for the massacre in Gaza and other malicious activities in the region. These countries have not only denied the right of Palestinian resistance groups to self-defence against Israeli atrocities, but have also shamelessly justified the Israeli genocide under the pretext of self-defence. “Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas and other resistance groups in the region are not terrorists,” he stressed, adding that they are legitimate groups under international law, established to fight against occupation. The Council must hold Israel accountable, including by considering the imposition of sanctions, and other measures. Iran, he added, “reserves its inherent right to self-defence, in accordance with international law to respond decisively to this terrorist and criminal act when it deems necessary and appropriate”.

The Deputy Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, former Palestinian Prime Minister and head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, in Tehran on 31 July, as “the criminal breach” of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran. A national day of mourning has been declared in Palestine. She also condemned the repeated breaches by Israel of the territorial integrity of Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, including Tuesday’s brazen attack on Beirut. Israel openly declares its intentions to carry on with its scorched-earth killing and destruction spree in Gaza, mocking the Security Council, General Assembly and the international community as a whole. The international community must confront this reality and act immediately to stop these crimes and aggressions, she said, declaring: “There is no right that Israel can claim to justify these illegal actions. The right to peace and security is the right of all States […]; it is not an exclusive right for Israel.”

The Council and all States should uphold their responsibilities and obligations to end Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people, she asserted, urging them to prevent the former’s continued violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States in the region and avert a regional war. She also called for desperately needed humanitarian relief for Palestinians, full accountability for all the crimes perpetrated, and support for the Palestinian people to end the illegal occupation and apartheid regime. “Only this will fulfil our shared yearning and duty to achieve peace in the Middle East where all peoples can live in security and dignity,” she emphasized.

The representative of Israel , citing the hypocrisy displayed by the Council, said this meeting has been called for by “the number one sponsor of terrorism”, responsible for the most horrifying barbarism across the region — Iran. Tehran has used its proxies — Hamas and Hizbullah — to target Israel and its citizens from every direction. Just last week, children were innocently playing soccer in the Druze town of Majdal Shams when an Iranian-supplied Hizbullah rocket murdered 12 of them. “Where were the condemnations of Hizbullah and their Iranian supplier for the butchery of these innocent children?”, he asked.

Yesterday, Israel carried out a precise strike against Hizbullah commander Fu’ad Shukr — a senior terrorist with the blood of Israelis and many others on his hands. This operation sends a clear message: “We will defend ourselves and respond with great force against those who harm us.” He emphasized that the world must support Israel at this time. Detailing Iran’s arms supplies to Hizbullah and Hamas, he underscored that the country uses its proxies to the detriment of Israel. Underscoring the need to address the roots of this escalation, he cited Tehran as “the very engine driving the machinery of death and destruction that threatens us all”.

The representative of Syria said that a few days ago, the Israeli occupying entity perpetrated a horrific crime in Majdal Shams, which is Syrian and not Israeli. Stressing that it has been part of the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967, he said this resulted in the death of 12 Syrian children. The occupying authorities have tried to shirk responsibility and cover up this crime, he said, rejecting all such lies, and reaffirming that the occupied Syrian Golan has and always will be his country’s territory. The occupied citizens in that territory are Arab Syrians and they reject Israeli occupation, he said. Reiterating that Israel is responsible for this crime, he added that, under Article 51 of the UN Charter, an occupying entity cannot claim that they are defending themselves. Rejecting the United States delegate’s statement justifying the occupation of the Syrian Golan because it is essential for Israeli security, he said that the maintenance of international peace and security demands that United States Administrations must renounce their destructive policies.

The Zionist entity has perpetrated yet another crime in Tehran this morning, he said, noting that before that, Israel targeted a residential building in southern Beirut, leading to the martyrdom of several people in this densely populated neighbourhood. Expressing solidarity with other States facing Israeli aggression, he said that such actions could lead to a conflagration in the region. The genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza in the last 10 months has targeted hospitals, journalists and hundreds of United Nations workers. The war criminals from Israel would not have been able to continue their war crimes without the double standards of Western States, he added. However, he underscored, such aggressions will not weaken the determination of the people of the region to liberate occupied territories.

The representative of Lebanon said that Israel’s aggression reached “our capital, Beirut”. The culprit is the Government of Israel and its Prime Minister. The victim is “your ceasefire resolution”. The objective is to drag Israel’s allies into a regional war with disastrous consequences on peoples and countries, and on the present and the future. “Lebanon and its people do not want war,” he said, voicing his country’s commitment to Council resolution 1701 (2006). Lebanon put forth a road map and a vision to reach a solution that would preserve its rights and maintain stability throughout its southern borders. This was a courageous initiative to break the cycle of violence and create an environment of dignified living for its people. However, his Government has not received any serious response to its proposal.

To implement resolution 1701 (2006), Israel must withdraw from lands that it continues to occupy and stop violating Lebanon’s sovereignty by ground, sea and air, he asserted, warning that Tuesday’s aggression by Israel targeting the southern suburb of Beirut is “the most dangerous chapter of the conflict so far”. He also condemned Israel’s assassination operation in Tehran “only hours” after the attack on the Beirut suburb. Citing the orders issued by the International Court of Justice, he urged Israel to end its occupation of Arab territories. “No one believes that the confrontation will end as long as occupation exists,” he said. In light of the Council’s continued paralysis and inability to implement its resolutions on Israel, “our faith has been shaken”, he lamented, observing that international legitimacy is no longer enough to maintain peace and security. Therefore, “the Council must amend its approach and take a firm stand before it is too late”.