‘Only Way to Move Forward in Yemen Is to Find Mutually Acceptable Solutions through Dialogue, Negotiation’, Special Envoy Tells Security Council

Seven months of an escalatory trajectory in Yemen — accompanied by threats of a full-scale return to war — reached a new and dangerous level, the Organization’s senior official for that country warned the Security Council today, as he expressed deep concern about a drone attack on Tel Aviv by the Houthis on 19 July and the subsequent Israeli retaliatory attacks on Hudaydah port on 20 July.

Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, elaborating on Yemen’s internal developments, warned that “escalation in the economic sphere has been translating into public threats to return to full-fledged war” and “all the predictable human suffering and regional implications this entails”. Spotlighting recent clashes along numerous front lines — including Al-Dhale’, Al-Hudaydah, Lahj, Ma’rib, Sa’adah and Taïz — he said “it is alarming that there are no signs of de-escalation, let alone a solution”. The continued targeting of international navigation in the Red Sea and its surrounding waterways is equally concerning.

Nonetheless, he said that, despite the overall worrisome trajectory, on 22 July — after months of intense engagement from his Office — the parties agreed on a path to de-escalate a cycle of measures and countermeasures that had sought to tighten their grip on the banking and transport sectors. The aim remains a unified currency, a unified and independent central bank and a banking sector free of political interference.

His Office is further determined to see the release of the thousands of conflict-related detainees, who have been waiting years to be reunited with their families, he said, noting that the parties met in Oman — under the auspices of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) — to discuss the issue.

Stressing that Yemenis demand peace, economic prosperity, basic services, good governance and justice and reconciliation, he said “the only way to move forward in Yemen is to find mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and negotiation”.

Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, citing the Hudaydah port as “a lifeline for millions of people across Yemen”, said the full impacts of Israeli strikes on its functioning “are not yet clear”. She warned against increasing food deprivation levels: “If we are to prevent food and nutrition insecurity from worsening further in the coming months, it is critical that food distribution resumes across Houthi-controlled areas.”

She reported that “the stabilization of food insecurity and malnutrition rates in Yemen — and an improvement in humanitarian conditions across the board — depend on a manifest improvement in the economic situation.” Shrinking gross domestic product (GDP) and depreciating currency have driven already sky-high food prices even further out of reach for millions of people, she observed, adding that the cost of the minimum food basket in Government-controlled areas is the highest it has ever been.

In the ensuing discussion, numerous Council members condemned the Houthis’ arbitrary detention of UN personnel, civil society and staff working for non-governmental organizations and diplomatic missions in Yemen, noting its far-reaching effects on the delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout the country during a time of heightened food insecurity. Many voiced deep concern over the recent regional escalation and its consequences for the Yemeni population.

Among them was the speaker for the United States, who said that the Houthis have launched about 200 missiles and drones towards Israel in recent months with no regard for civilian lives. On 19 July, they used what appears to be an Iranian-made uncrewed aerial vehicle, he added. Noting that the Houthis and the Iranian sponsors are responsible for jeopardizing a political resolution of Yemen’s conflict, he underlined the need to deny them weapons and supplies, particularly the critical materials they have long received from Iran in contravention of the UN arms embargo.

Echoing that sentiment, his counterpart from the United Kingdom underscored that the continued flouting of the arms embargo established by resolution 2216 (2015) is unacceptable. Expressing concern over increasing reports of ships entering Hudaydah without reporting to the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen, she stressed that vessels’ inspection is necessary to stop illicit arms entering Houthi-controlled areas while ensuring the import of commercial goods.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to criticize “the selective blindness” of some States, which — instead of working to calm the situation — “are trying to put out the fire with fuel and prioritizing the use of force”. The so-called coalition led by Washington, D.C., and London is carrying out open aggression against Yemen, he said, urging these countries to focus on ending the violence in Gaza and promoting an intra-Yemeni settlement.

Calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation, Sierra Leone’s delegate, speaking also for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique, emphasized that “the use of force will only exacerbate the situation and risk undermining the efforts […] to relaunch the political process”. In this context, he stressed that prompt response and diligent action are needed to address the wider conflicts in the region, with the urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza, which remains vital to the stability of the Middle East.

Rounding out the discussion, Yemen’s delegate condemned Israel’s violation of his country’s sovereignty and stated: “We hold Israel fully responsible for any repercussions that result from their aerial strikes.” Concurrently, he warned the Houthis of the dangers of continuing to hold Yemen and its people hostage “to serve the interests of the Iranian regime and its expansionist project in the region”.

Yemen must not become a battlefield for Israel’s and Iran’s own purposes, he asserted, calling on the Houthis to “stop importing external interference” and warning them “of the dangers of returning matters to square one”. He underscored that the only path towards peace and security is to support Government efforts to establish control over all Yemeni territory and to implement resolution 2216 (2015).

Briefings

HANS GRUNDBERG, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen , said the trajectory of the development in Yemen has, since the beginning of 2024, moved in the wrong direction, and if left unaddressed, “could reach a tipping point”. The regional dimension of the conflict in Yemen is getting more and more pronounced. “Escalation in the economic sphere has been translating into public threats to return to full-fledged war,” he warned, adding that Ansar Allah is escalating its crackdown on the civic space and international organizations. While the parties have displayed a willingness to engage in dialogue on the economic sphere, he highlighted the risk of “a return to full-scale war” and “all the predictable human suffering and regional implications this entails”. It has been almost seven weeks since Ansar Allah arbitrarily detained 13 UN colleagues and dozens of other personnel of international and national organizations, civil society and private sector entities, he said, urging for their immediate and unconditional release.

“Seven months of an escalatory trajectory reached a new and dangerous level last week,” he said, expressing deep concern about the recent military activities in the region, including a drone attack on Tel Aviv by Ansar Allah on 19 July and the subsequent Israeli retaliatory attacks on Hudaydah port and its oil and power facilities on 20 July. The continued targeting of international navigation in the Red Sea and its surrounding waterways is equally concerning. Recent developments suggest that the threat against international shipping is increasing in scope and precision. Commercial shipping vessels have been sunk and damaged, civilians have been killed, the crew of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship remains arbitrarily detained and international trade has been disrupted. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., and London have continued to carry out strikes on military targets in Ansar Allah-controlled territory. “It is alarming that there are no signs of de-escalation, let alone a solution,” he cautioned, adding that these latest developments show “the real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation”.

The situation along the front lines also remains a source of concern, he said, noting a recent increase in military preparations and reinforcements. In July, clashes have been reported along numerous front lines, including Al-Dhale’, Al-Hudaydah, Lahj, Ma’rib, Sa’adah and Taïz. While the level of violence have been relatively contained compared to the period before the 2022 truce, the recent trend of escalation, accompanied by continuous threats of a full-scale return to war, demonstrates how volatile the situation is. Despite the overall worrisome trajectory that Yemen is on, he welcomed that on 22 July, the parties agreed on a path to de-escalate a cycle of measures and countermeasures that had sought to tighten their grip on the banking and transport sectors. “This understanding follows months of intense engagement from my Office to seek solutions and warn against the serious risk to the Yemeni people that the deepening weaponization of the economy would have posed,” he stated. The aim remains a unified currency, a unified and independent central bank and a banking sector free of political interference.

His Office is further determined to see the release of the thousands of conflict-related detainees, who have been waiting years to be reunited with their families, he said, noting that the parties discussed in Oman — under the auspices of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) — the release of conflict-related detainees. Yemenis demand peace, economic prosperity, basic services, good governance and justice and reconciliation. However, he stressed, “as of late, rather than being able to focus on finding a sustainable and just solution for the benefit of all Yemenis, the situation has forced me to focus on the short term”. The only way to move forward in Yemen is to find mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and negotiation, he said, warning that “the alternative is more fragmentation and more suffering”.

JOYCE MSUYA, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator , expressed concern about the impacts of the recent Houthi attacks on Tel Aviv and the subsequent Israeli strikes on Hudaydah on humanitarian operations in Yemen. “The full impacts on the functioning of Hudaydah port are not yet clear,” she said, noting reports of damage to port infrastructure. “The port is a lifeline for millions of people across Yemen,” she stressed, as “much of Yemen’s basic items are imported, including up to 85 per cent of its food supplies”. Citing the arbitrary detention by the Houthis of 13 United Nations and five international non-governmental organization (NGO) personnel, alongside scores of other locals, she said that these actions have caused widespread fear and anxiety among humanitarian workers. “Without the necessary guarantees for the safety and security of our staff, and respect for principled humanitarian action, we cannot operate at the scale required,” she stressed.

She then reported that one in every two children under the age of five is now estimated to be experiencing chronic malnutrition or stunting. Food deprivation levels have increased by 14 per cent since January— from 51 per cent to 58 per cent of the population. In Houthi-controlled areas, nearly 1 in 10 households rely on alms to obtain food. “If we are to prevent food and nutrition insecurity from worsening further in the coming months, it is critical that food distribution resumes across Houthi-controlled areas,” she said. In the first four months of 2024, nutrition assistance reached only 315,000 out of the targeted 2 million people, she said, urging donors to step forward with additional funding for these critical programmes.

“Ultimately, the stabilization of food insecurity and malnutrition rates in Yemen — and an improvement in humanitarian conditions across the board — depend on a manifest improvement in the economic situation,” she observed. Over the course of the conflict, Yemen’s gross domestic product (GDP) has shrunk by more than half, and a recent analysis by the World Bank found that GDP contracted even further in the past year. The value of the rial in Government-held areas has continued to fall to record lows, recently reaching more than 1,800 rials to the United States dollar. This has driven already sky-high food prices even further out of reach for millions of people. The cost of the minimum food basket in Government-controlled areas is the highest it has ever been. In that regard, she welcomed today’s announcement by the Special Envoy of measures to bring the parties together on economic and other issues. The humanitarian community is committed to staying and delivering in Yemen as best it can, for as long as it takes. “But, amid growing hostilities, an escalating threat environment and shrinking humanitarian operating space, this work is becoming much more difficult,” she lamented, urging the Security Council to do everything in its power to maintain unity, de-escalate rising tensions and support the humanitarian response in Yemen.

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom called on the Houthis to stop their escalatory behaviour, expressing concern over the “risk and consequences” of escalation in the region. She also called on the Houthis to release those they have detained, which — in addition to causing personal distress to those involved — has impeded the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in Yemen. “All humanitarian, UN and diplomatic staff should be free to operate safely and securely throughout Yemen,” she underscored. Further, the continued flouting of the arms embargo established by resolution 2216 (2015) is unacceptable, and she expressed concern over increasing reports of ships entering Hudaydah without reporting to the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen. The inspection of vessels is necessary to stop illicit arms entering Houthi-controlled areas while also ensuring the import of commercial goods, she said, urging that the Mechanism receive the support and funding it needs.

The representative of Sierra Leone , speaking also for Algeria , Guyana and Mozambique , expressed deep concern about the provocative actions, ongoing military operations and air strikes against multiple locations in Yemen, particularly in the Province of Hudaydah. He also sounded the alarm over the security situation in the Red Sea, calling on the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks that undermine the navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security. All parties must exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation, he asserted, adding that “the use of force will only exacerbate the situation and risk undermining the efforts […] to relaunch the political process”. In this regard, prompt response and diligent action are needed to address the wider conflicts in the region, with the urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza, which remains vital to the stability of the Middle East.

On the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, he said over 18 million people need aid, with 17 million facing severe food shortages. Half of the population lacks access to drinking water, leading to cholera outbreaks and a severe malnutrition crisis where nearly half of all children under five suffer from moderate stunting. He observed that the crisis in Yemen requires a significant scaling up of humanitarian efforts, urging UN agencies, donor countries and international organizations to fully fund and mobilize resources for the 2024 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan. “Current international aid falls dismally short of addressing the immense suffering of the Yemeni people,” he cautioned. He also voiced deep concern over the rights of women and girls, especially in Houthi-controlled areas, and called for the lifting of restrictions on their freedom of movement and access to education and health care.

The representative of Switzerland reiterated the Council’s call in its resolution 2739 (2024) on all warring parties to redouble their diplomatic efforts and favour dialogue over violence. The progress made in discussions under the auspices of the United Nations must be preserved amid a risk of a return to violence. She then welcomed the agreement to allow banks to continue to operate and the decision to increase air traffic. On the humanitarian situation, she said that half of Yemen’s population need emergency aid. Recent figures show that 58 per cent of Yemeni households do not have enough to eat. The proportion of stunting among children is among the highest in the world. “Families are forced to choose between feeding and educating their children,” she said, noting that dropping out of school, early marriages and the recruitment of child soldiers are fuelling “tomorrow’s crisis”.

The representative of Slovenia , addressing the Houthis directly, said: “You cannot commit to protecting the well-being and dignity of the Palestinians suffering in Gaza while simultaneously denying the same rights to your own people in Yemen.” Nor can they claim to be a responsible player, she added, while simultaneously disregarding the basic principles of humanitarian action for a population that is reliant on aid. She therefore called for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of all those the Houthis have arbitrarily detained. Expressing concern over “the broader politicization and weaponization of the humanitarian and economic space in Yemen”, she called for an end to disinformation and misinformation campaigns, to unilateral economic and banking measures and to Red Sea attacks that drive up costs and cause delays for humanitarian actors and importers. Nevertheless, she welcomed the recent agreement between the Government and the Houthis on de-escalation in relation to the banking sector and the Yemenia airline.

The representative of Ecuador expressed concern over the violence provoked by the attacks of the Houthis against Israel. These attacks, along with the hostilities in the Red Sea, violate international law and threaten to erode the mediation space for the implementation of the UN road map, exacerbate the regional conflict and deepen the humanitarian crisis suffered by the Yemeni population. Accordingly, he urged the Council to condemn these attacks and expedite the implementation of the arms embargo established pursuant to resolution 2216 (2015). He further voiced concern about the detentions by the Houthis of humanitarian workers, as well as the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who must be released immediately and unconditionally. Noting that the banking sector of Yemen continues to be affected by the simultaneous operation of two monetary authorities, he underscored that this situation will only deepen food insecurity.

The representative of Japan observed that, “10 years into the conflict, the situation in and around Yemen remains highly complex and difficult”, amplified by the alarming developments over the past few days. She condemned the Houthis’ actions, including its recent drone attack on Tel Aviv, detention of UN and other humanitarian personnel and attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis must also stop their disinformation campaigns and other impediments to humanitarian aid workers, who are working tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis. “Our indignation also extends to the Houthis for their continued detention of the 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader for more than eight months,” she said, urging the group to immediately cease their threats to international shipping and unconditionally release the detainees.

The representative of China expressed hope that all parties concerned will build consensus, jointly promote a comprehensive political process led and owned by Yemenis and resolve tensions and differences through dialogue and negotiation. Noting recent talks between the Government and the Houthis regarding prisoner exchange, as well as agreement relating to the financial and airline sectors, he welcomed these positive developments. However, ongoing tensions in the Red Sea are “unsettling”, and he urged the Houthis to respect commercial vessels’ right of navigation, cease assaults and maintain safe navigation in the Red Sea. “The humanitarian situation in Yemen remains grim,” he said, calling on the international community to increase humanitarian and development assistance, as well as for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN personnel. Adding that “tensions in the Red Sea are a sombre manifestation of the spillover of the Gaza conflict”, he called for the promotion of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The representative of France , strongly condemning the drone attack that targeted Tel Aviv on 19 July, underscored that the Houthis must immediately stop their destabilizing activities in the region. The movement, supported by Iran, must immediately stop their attacks, which fuel regional escalation, including in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, she stressed, reiterating the rights of States to defend their ships against these attacks. Through these actions, the Houthis bear heavy responsibility for regional escalation and their irresponsible conduct has catastrophic consequences for the Yemeni population. They are waging an economic war against the legitimate Government and diverting humanitarian aid in the area under their control, she added. It is unacceptable that the Houthis have forced the World Food Programme (WFP) to suspend its activities, which are meant to cover the urgent needs of the civilian population, she observed, stressing that humanitarian personnel must be able to carry out their operations in a safe and unhindered manner.

The representative of the United States said that the Houthis have launched about 200 missiles and drones towards Israel in recent months with no regard for civilian lives, including its 19 July drone strike on Tel Aviv using what appears to be an Iranian-made uncrewed aerial vehicle. This is just another case of the Houthis flouting the Council’s demands to cease attacks and of Iran violating the UN arms embargo established in resolution 2216 (2015). It is also time for the Council to speak with one voice and demand the immediate and safe release of all detained by the militia. The Houthis and the Iranian sponsors are responsible for jeopardizing a political resolution of Yemen's conflict, he observed, stressing the need to keep up international pressure on them and deny the Houthis weapons and supplies, particularly the critical materials they have long received from Iran in contravention of the UN arms embargo. “Yemen has long deserved a better future and we were hopeful just a year ago, this country would begin to see it,” he said, stating: “This goal remains elusive and the path to peace and prosperity is now at risk because of Houthi actions.”

The representative of Malta condemned the Houthis’ arbitrary detention of UN personnel, civil society and staff working for non-governmental organizations and diplomatic missions in Yemen. “These individuals must be immediately and unconditionally released,” she underscored, stating that this situation is having “far-reaching effects” on the delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout the country during a time of heightened food insecurity. All parties must therefore ensure unimpeded, timely humanitarian access to those in need and a safe operating environment for those providing aid. Stressing that the economic war conducted by the parties to the conflict has fragmented and destabilized Yemen’s economy, she pointed to rising inflation and surging prices for essential goods. Nevertheless, she welcomed the recent agreement between the Government and the Houthis to de-escalate in relation to the banking sector and the Yemenia airline, echoing the Special Envoy’s call for the parties to collaborate towards “an economy that benefits all Yemenis”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea strongly condemned the Houthis drone attack on Tel Aviv, as well as their ongoing attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the broader region. He called on the Houthis to immediately cease all such illegal and reckless activities, which only complicate strenuous efforts towards a peaceful political settlement in Yemen. The potential banking and financial sector crises — coupled with ongoing currency depreciation and decreased purchasing power — further restrict the Yemeni people’s access to vital commodities such as food, fuel and medicine. In the medium and long term, “this tit-for-tat escalation poses an increased risk of heightened food insecurity and hunger for Yemeni people,” disproportionately impacting women and children, he stressed, noting Seoul’s $18.5 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to highlight the importance of continuing active and inclusive political and diplomatic efforts with all parties to the Yemeni conflict. The situation in Yemen is exacerbated by the ongoing turbulence in the Middle East caused by the unprecedented brutality of Israel’s actions in Gaza. During the Council’s discussion on 22 July, “we witnessed the selective blindness of our colleagues who persistently tried to ignore the elephant in the room”, he said. “Some States — instead of working to calm the situation — are trying to put out the fire with fuel and prioritizing the use of force,” he said, citing the so-called coalition led by the United States and the United Kingdom carrying out open aggression against Yemen. These Western countries should focus on ending the violence in Gaza and promoting an intra-Yemeni settlement.

The representative of Yemen , condemning Israel’s violation of his country’s sovereignty, said: “We hold Israel fully responsible for any repercussions that result from their aerial strikes.” He also warned the Houthis of the dangers of continuing to hold Yemen and its people hostage “to serve the interests of the Iranian regime and its expansionist project in the region”. Further, he warned both Israel and Iran of any attempt to transform Yemen into a battlefield for their own purposes. The only path towards peace and security is to support Government efforts to establish control over all Yemeni territory and to implement resolution 2216 (2015), he underscored, calling on the Houthis to “stop importing external interference” and warning them “of the dangers of returning matters to square one”. This would multiply the human suffering that has persisted for too long and waste international and regional efforts seeking to end the war and move towards peace, stability and development.

Turning to the Houthis’ violations against humanitarian workers, he both warned against “turning a blind eye” and urged that the offices of the United Nations and other international organizations be moved to the temporary capital of Aden. This would offer a suitable, sound environment for these agencies to perform their duties away from interferences so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to those who need it. He added that “it is our judgement” that the measures taken by UN offices to protect personnel in Yemen “do not rise to the level of the danger that threatens their lives and freedom”. On the Yemenia airline, he said that the Houthis have been holding four of its seven planes since 25 June 2024 and have frozen its accounts — totalling over $100 million — since March 2023. He therefore called on the Council to make the Houthis release the planes, their technical crews and the frozen funds to prevent a stoppage of flights and the suffering that would create.