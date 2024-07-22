Security Council 2713 Committee concerning Al-Shabaab Hears Briefing by Panel of Experts on Its Comprehensive Midterm Update

On 1 July 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) concerning Al-Shabaab was briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) on its comprehensive midterm update. In her briefing she focused on the Panel’s activities in line with its mandate, including implementation of the targeted arms embargo, smuggling of weapons and ammunition, operations and exploitation of the licit financial system by Al-Shabaab and weapons and ammunition management (WAM). The Coordinator’s briefing was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee and Panel members. The Committee is currently considering the three recommendations addressed to it by the Panel.