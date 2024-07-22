Preventing Region-Wide Escalation Crucial, Top UN Officials Tell Security Council In Wake of Houthi Attack against Tel Aviv, Israeli Strike on Yemeni Port

Several Delegates Condemn Both Attacks Yet Disagree over Party Responsible for Latest Developments, Stress Urgency of Ceasefire in Gaza

In the wake of the Houthis’ 19 July attack on Tel Aviv and Israel’s 20 July retaliation against the port of Hudaydah in Yemen, two senior United Nations officials stressed the urgent need to avoid regional escalation before the Security Council today, as members expressed similar concern but disagreed over the party ultimately responsible for the latest developments.

“In Yemen, the fragile gains resulting from the 2022 UN-brokered truce are being eclipsed by violent escalation in the region,” said Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. Detailing a Houthi attack on Tel Aviv on 19 July that utilized an uncrewed aerial vehicle, she recalled the Secretary-General’s condemnation of the same and expressed concern over the risk of further escalation in the region. Making the situation “more precarious”, she stressed, were airstrikes launched by Israel on 20 July targeting Houthi military sites around Hudaydah port in Yemen.

Describing the port as a “lifeline for millions of people” in that country, she stressed that it should be “open and operating”. She also detailed other escalation — including the Houthis’ continued attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and intensified Israeli operations in Gaza — stressing that “these latest developments show the real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation”. Citing the Secretary-General, she warned that “one rash move, one miscalculation, could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the borders, and frankly, beyond imagination”.

Providing an update of the situation on the ground was Michael Beary, Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee and Head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA). He reported that the Mission conducted a monitoring patrol to Hudaydah port today, 22 July, where it observed the strikes’ impact, including damaged fuel storage and cranes, ongoing firefighting activities and one vessel from the World Food Programme (WFP) that “fortunately sustained only minor damage from a falling crane”. Echoing worries over further regional escalation, he joined calls on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilian populations or infrastructure.

In the discussion that followed, many Council members condemned both the Houthis’ 19 July attack on Tel Aviv and Israel’s 20 July response. Expressing concern over the escalatory trend in the region, members also pointed to Iran’s destabilizing activities, the Houthis’ continued attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and ongoing clashes along the Blue Line. Some members also underscored the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, noting that the Houthis cite the situation in the Strip as justification for their activities.

However, the United Kingdom’s representative stressed: “There is no justification for these attacks.” While it was not involved in Israel’s 20 July strikes, she said that her country remains resolute in its support of Israel’s right to self-defence in line with international law. “This is not the first Houthi attack against Israel and its people, but it is the first that has cost civilian lives,” observed Ecuador’s representative, also stating that such attacks “have no justification whatsoever”.

“The time has passed for making excuses for the Houthis,” stressed the representative of the United States, adding that the only appropriate response is to condemn these attacks. Equally important is holding Iran to account, as that country enables the Houthis to launch deadly attacks on Israel and others in the region. Noting that Tehran’s provision of weapons to the Houthis violates Council resolutions, he emphasized that any Council member that stands in the way of accountability in this regard is complicit in undermining the body’s credibility.

“The Houthis are acting in the name of radical Iranian ideology,” stressed Israel’s representative, stating that the drone used on the 19 July attack on Tel Aviv was an Iranian weapon. On Israel’s retaliatory attack, he said that Hudaydah port is a legitimate military target, which is being used for terrorist purposes as it receives arms shipments directly from Iran — including the unmanned aerial vehicle fired at Tel Aviv. “Israel will continue to protect its civilians against any threat,” he underscored.

Yet, Guyana’s representative pointed out that the “worrying developments over the past few days, coupled with the ongoing attacks in the Red Sea, are not occurring in a vacuum”. While condemning these attacks, she spotlighted their direct connection with the ongoing war in Gaza, where impunity continues, and Israel flouts Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders. Joining others in urging the Council to address the root causes of the conflict, she said that the only viable option remains the full implementation of a two‑State solution.

Similarly, the representative of the Russian Federation — Council President for July — spoke in his national capacity to stress that “the escalation is on a completely different level” in Gaza, where the Israel Defense Forces continue to ferociously clear out one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Asking those who called today’s meeting why they did not do so when Israel struck refugee camps, he stated: “In indulging Israel’s actions, you are only becoming complicit in an extremely dangerous escalation, which is ever more clearly becoming a regional one.”

“Violence for violence will only lead to conflict,” observed China’s representative, urging all parties to respond to the overwhelming consensus of the international community and promote an immediate ceasefire. The representative of Algeria echoed that, warning that the use of force will “only complicate” the situation. Urging that the root causes of the conflict be addressed immediately, he called for a Council meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscored: “We must impose peace now.”

THREATS TO INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Briefings

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs , briefing the Council on recent Middle East developments, highlighted an uncrewed aerial vehicle attack on Tel Aviv on 19 July by the Houthis in Yemen, resulting in civilian casualties and significant property damage. The Houthis claimed the attack was a retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and announced Tel Aviv as a primary target for a new drone called “Yafa”. The Israel Defense Forces identified the uncrewed aerial vehicle as a modified Iranian Samad‑3 drone from Yemen. Recalling that the Secretary-General condemned the deadly attack and expressed deep concern about the risk for “further escalation in the region,” she detailed other developments that made the situation “more precarious”.

This included the 20 July air strikes launched by Israel around Hudaydah port in Yemen, targeting Houthi military sites — which the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson characterized as “necessary and proportionate” in response to previous Houthi “terror attacks” — and resulting in at least 9 deaths, over 80 casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, according to preliminary figures from the de facto Houthi Ministry of Health. The Houthis’ military spokesperson condemned the strikes and threatened to strike the “vital targets of the Israeli enemy”, she observed. Describing the Hudaydah port as a “lifeline for millions of people in Yemen,” she stressed that it should be “open and operating”. Despite UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ calling for all parties involved in the conflict to “exercise utmost restraint”, she pointed to “a deeply worrying” exchanges of fire across the Blue Line. “In Yemen, the fragile gains resulting from the 2022 UN-brokered truce are being eclipsed by violent escalation in the region,” she underscored.

Detailing ongoing escalations of violence, including the Houthis continued attacks on Red Sea commercial vessels and the intensification of Israeli operations in Gaza, she stressed that “these latest developments show the real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation”. Citing the Secretary-General, she warned that “one rash move, one miscalculation could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the borders, and frankly, beyond imagination.” Turning to the situation in Gaza, she called for a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and a recommitment to a two-State solution. On the Blue Line, she echoed the Secretary-General in calling on the parties “to urgently recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).”

Voicing concern about the well-being of Yemeni personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations, she urged the de facto authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all of them. “And we further request that they are treated with full respect for their human rights, and that they are afforded the ability to contact their families and legal representatives,” she stressed.

MICHAEL BEARY, Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee and Head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), first recalled the Mission’s responsibility. Namely, under the framework of the 2018 Stockholm Agreement and the mandate conferred by the Security Council — most recently through resolution 2742 (2024) — UNMHA supports Yemeni parties in implementing their commitments under that Agreement. He then reported that, on 20 July, UNMHA “registered loud explosions lasting over 10 minutes” as multiple air strikes targeted Hudaydah’s ports, fuel storage and port cranes two kilometres north of UNMHA headquarters. Soon after, Israeli officials publicly confirmed carrying out air strikes in Hudaydah, and he also reported that “fire and thick smoke” from Hudaydah’s ports and fuel storage are still ongoing and visible from the Mission’s compound.

He then said that UNMHA conducted, as part of its regular patrol schedule, a monitoring patrol to Hudaydah port on 22 July. There, it observed the impact of the air strikes, including damaged fuel storage and cranes, ongoing firefighting activities and four vessels docked or berthed in the port — including a vessel from the World Food Programme (WFP) that “fortunately sustained only minor damage from a falling crane”, he said. Noting that the Mission operates in a restrictive and highly challenging environment, with each of its movements subject to authorization by the de facto authorities — including today’s patrol to the port — he stated: “This Council will appreciate the constraints that limit UNMHA’s full and unfettered access to the ports.”

Echoing the Secretary-General’s concern over further escalation in the region, he joined calls on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilian populations or infrastructure. For its part, UNMHA will continue to operate in line with its Council-given mandate, he said, which includes regular patrols to ports and support for de-escalation efforts that “will contribute to promoting peace across Yemen”.

Statements

The representative of the United States , condemning the Houthis’ recent attacks on Israel, said that these actions demonstrate the clear threat to international peace and security posed by the Houthis and their backers in Tehran. These are not isolated incidents: in recent months, the Houthis have launched approximately 200 missiles and drones towards Israel, with no apparent regard to civilian life. “The Houthis are terrorists, desperate to distract from their own record of catastrophic failures in Yemen,” he stated, adding: “The time has passed for making excuses for the Houthis”. The only appropriate response is to condemn these attacks, he said, supporting Israel’s right to self-defence. Equally important is holding Iran to account, as it fully enables Houthis to launch deadly attacks on Israel and other countries in the region. Noting that Tehran’s provision of weapons to the Houthis violates Council resolutions, including the arms embargo, he emphasized that any Council member that stands in the way of holding the Houthis and Tehran accountable is complicit in undermining the body’s credibility.

The representative of France strongly condemned the attack by the Houthis, reaffirming his country’s commitment to regional stability and Israel’s security. Calling on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks and engage in the peace process, he urged Iran to stop its destabilizing actions in the region. Pointing out the Houthis activities in the Red Sea, he warned that these tensions could lead to a regional conflagration. Also voicing concern about ongoing clashes on the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon, he urged the sides to “show the greatest restraint”. Turning to the situation in Gaza, he emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, while voicing supports to the United States-proposed ceasefire plan.

The representative of the United Kingdom called on the Security Council to condemn the Houthi attacks against Israel in addition to their wider destabilizing activity in the Red Sea, including the launch of more than 305 attacks against international shipping, impacting over 100 ships and killing innocent crew. She also highlighted Iran’s support for the Houthis as part of its wider strategy to destabilize the region with its malign influence and use of proxies. Iran must cease its nefarious support to armed groups and terrorist organizations in the Middle East. Her country was not involved in the Israeli strikes against the Houthis on 20 July. Yet, it remains resolute in its support of Israel’s right to self-defence in line with international law and international humanitarian law, she said. The Houthis seek to use the situation in Gaza to justify their reckless behaviour. “There is no justification for these attacks,” she declared.

The representative of Ecuador condemned the 19 July drone attack in Tel Aviv claimed by the Houthis, also calling for the immediate cessation of new attacks. “This is not the first Houthi attack against Israel and its people, but it is the first that has cost civilian lives,” he observed, underscoring that such attacks “have no justification whatsoever” — nor do Houthi attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Underlining the urgent need to end the cycle of violence, he joined the call for all actors to exercise “utmost” restraint and reduce tensions. Further, all parties must frame their actions within international law, including upholding the principles of necessity, distinction and proportionality, protecting the lives of civilians and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The representative of Guyana said that the “worrying developments over the past few days, coupled with the ongoing attacks in the Red Sea, are not occurring in a vacuum” and risk further escalation that could envelop the entire Middle East region. While condemning these attacks, she stressed their direct connection with the ongoing war in Gaza, where impunity continues, and resolutions of this Council and orders of the International Court of Justice are flouted by Israel. The Council must also redouble its efforts to address the root causes of the conflict. The only viable option remains the full implementation of a two-State solution with the creation of a free and independent State of Palestine based on the pre‑1967 borders. “Dialogue and diplomacy must be elevated over violence and vengeful attacks,” she said, declaring: “This is the only path to sustainable peace.”

The representative of Japan strongly condemned the 19 July drone attack by the Houthis on Tel Aviv. Describing as “deeply worrying” a new series of attacks by the group launched on 21 July, he warned that further actions will lead to a vicious cycle of retaliation and called for “no further escalation”. “The Houthis must immediately stop their threats and hostile rhetoric against Israel, which are further destabilizing the Middle East,” he stressed, adding that “reckless attacks on international shipping” by the group should cease. The Houthis must also immediately and unconditionally release personnel from the UN, diplomatic missions and non-governmental organizations, he said, urging Member States to fulfill resolution 2216 (2015) imposing a targeted arms embargo.

The representative of China voiced deep concern over the recent regional tensions, which are indicative of the accelerating spillover effect of the Gaza conflict. Military means will not resolve the issue and “violence for violence will only lead to conflict”, triggering a vicious cycle of escalation, he stressed, calling on all parties to exercise calm. He further urged all parties to respond to the overwhelming consensus of the international community and promote an immediate ceasefire. Moreover, Israel must immediately implement the relevant Council resolutions, cease all military operations in Gaza and stop its collective punishment of Palestinians. Noting Israel’s continuous erosion of the foundation of the two-State solution, he called on that country to immediately put an end to its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory.

The representative of Slovenia condemned the drone attack on Tel Aviv claimed by the Houthis, also deploring subsequent Israeli retaliatory actions on targets in Yemen. All parties must respect international law and refrain from any further retaliatory actions, she said. States with influence can facilitate the utmost restraint from all actors and prevent any further deterioration on the ground. The devastating situation in Gaza has caused unprecedented civilian suffering. Against this background, she expressed concern about military escalation in Yemen and warned against any miscalculation, which could lead to unimaginable consequences across the region, particularly for civilians. “Peace must always come first,” she said, adding: “It must always have a chance.” Instead of deepening this spiral of violence and intertwining crises, all actors must engage in dialogue and diplomacy, she stressed.

The representative of Mozambique , noting the 19 July Houthi attack on Tel Aviv and the 20 July Israeli air strikes in Hudaydah in response, expressed concern that these events could exacerbate tensions between Israel and its neighbours — “particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza”. Such attacks and counterattacks can only deepen the conflict and impede efforts to halt the war in the Strip. He also said that recent events underscore the urgent need to address the Palestinian question “as part of broader efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East”. Calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict “for the greater sake of regional stability”, he stressed that the port of Hudaydah must remain accessible to support the needs of the Yemeni people. International efforts should focus on facilitating negotiations and finding a lasting resolution to the conflict, he added.

The representative of the Republic of Korea condemned the Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv, stressing that “this reckless behaviour is deeply concerning, especially given the ongoing Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea”. He also noted with concern Israel's air strikes on the Hudaydah port in response to the Houthi attack, which reportedly caused dozens of civilian casualties, emphasizing the importance of keeping the port both operational and stable, as it serves as the key gateway for most commercial and humanitarian goods entering Yemen. He underscored that Houthis’ unlawful actions “cannot be justified for any reason” and will only hinder efforts towards a peaceful political settlement in Yemen. Additionally, the Houthis’ hostile economic measures are exacerbating the liquidity crisis, complicating humanitarian efforts, and causing undue suffering for the Yemeni people. Any additional escalation or miscalculation in the already volatile region “could push the precarious regional security landscape even further towards the abyss”, he warned.

The representative of Algeria expressed deep concern about the Israeli ongoing military operations and air strikes targeting Hudaydah. The toll of human suffering is compounded by the destruction of critical infrastructure, he noted. Warning that the use of force will “only complicate” the situation and undermine the efforts of the Special Envoy for Yemen, he urged all parties to exercise restraint. Calling for immediately addressing the root causes of the conflict, he underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation, adding: “A ceasefire in Gaza remains the key to stability in the Middle East.” The Council should call for a meeting to debate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he stressed, adding: “We must impose peace now.”

The representative of Switzerland , condemning both the Houthi attack on 19 July and Israel’s response, stressed that “the humanitarian impact of these strikes is considerable”. Hudaydah is an essential crossing point for the provision of oil, food and medicine to those in need, and every attack in the region heightens the risk of serious regional escalation. “The Council must stand united and fulfil its mandate in accordance with international law,” he stressed, also calling on all actors in the region to exercise caution and restraint. “Only a political solution can bring peace and security to the entire region,” he added. Further, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to armed groups’ attacks in the region are urgently needed, and Council resolutions must be implemented immediately. Stressing that “we are deeply concerned by the events of the last few days”, he expressed support for UN efforts towards dialogue and de-escalation.

The representative of Malta observed that the war in Gaza is having a devastating impact on the Middle East, and the risk of it turning into a wider conflict is “greater than ever before”. This Council must prioritize de-escalation and restraint as a pathway out of this bleak and extremely volatile period, she said, stating: “There is no more time to lose.” She condemned the Houthi-claimed drone attack on Tel Aviv on 19 July, and the reported ballistic missile targeting the city of Eilat, calling on the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks in the region as well as their actions against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The retaliatory air strikes by Israel in and around the port of Hudaydah left many victims and casualties while causing considerable damage to civilian infrastructure. Calling on all parties to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful solutions to all disputes, she underscored that “there is no alternative route if we are to prevent the flames of war from engulfing the entire region”.

The representative of Sierra Leone condemned the drone attack by the Houthis from Yemen on Israel, warning that the Israel’s retaliatory strike on Hudaydah may lead to an escalation in the cycle of violent attacks. “We reject further attacks that may gravely impact civilians and threaten global peace and security,” he stressed, urging the Houthis to desist from capitalizing on the fragility of the region and implement all Council resolutions. “The unresolved Palestinian question is a major obstacle to peace and stability in the Middle East,” he emphasized. Recalling the 19 July advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, he said: “[..] it is now clear that the ‘two-State Solution’ is the only path to be pursued”. This can be kick-started with a permanent ceasefire to be agreed by Israel and Hamas in Gaza, he concluded.

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to point out that “drones, missiles and other types of weapons are launched towards Israel by opponents of its actions in Gaza almost daily”. While “in no way trying to minimize” the recent incident in Tel Aviv, he stressed that “the escalation is on a completely different level” less than 100 kilometres south of that city. There, in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces continue to ferociously clear out one of the most densely populated regions in the world. “The Strip is literally in ruins,” he said, stating that “all the while, Israel is still — with the obvious indulgence of Washington, D.C., — continuing to ignore” all Council resolutions and peace initiatives. Asking those who called today’s meeting why they did not do so when Israel struck targets including refugee camps, he said: “In indulging Israel’s actions, you are only becoming complicit in an extremely dangerous escalation, which is ever more clearly becoming a regional one.”

The representative of Israel said that, since the beginning of the war in Gaza, his country has had to fight to defend itself on several fronts. Attacks have been launched by Hamas in Gaza, Hizbullah in Lebanon, Shia militias from Iraq and Libya, the Houthis from Yemen and Iran directly. Since 7 October 2023, Hizbullah has launched over 6,500 rockets, 1,100 anti-tank missiles and 250 explosive drones on the people of northern Israel. In the south, Israel faces attacks by the Houthis, whose military arsenal has grown in the past year thanks to the training provided by Iran and Hizbullah. In the last few months, the Iranians directed their newest proxy — the Houthis — to increase their activity, obstruct the shipping in the Red Sea and launch attacks against Israel. Since the beginning of the Gaza war, the Houthis have launched over 220 ballistic missiles and explosive drones on Israel.

On the 19 July Houthi attack on Tel Aviv, which killed a civilian and injured 10 others, he said that the drone used was an Iranian weapon. In response, Israel decided to exercise its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, he said, noting that “the Houthis are acting in the name of radical Iranian ideology”. On Israel’s retaliatory attack, he said that the Hudaydah port is a legitimate military target, which is being used for terrorist purposes — it receives arms shipments directly from Iran, including the unmanned aerial vehicle fired at Tel Aviv. “Iran arms, trains and finances the Houthis,” he stated, urging the international community to increase pressure — including in the form of sanctions — on that country. “Israel will continue to protect its civilians against any threat,” he asserted.