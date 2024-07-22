Briefing Security Council, Special Envoy for Syria Urges All Actors ‘Engage with UN to Move Forward Political Process in Line with Resolution 2254 (2015)’

Amid the stalemate in Syria’s political situation, speakers urged the Security Council today to maintain their focus on that country, emphasizing that the consequences of neglecting the 14-year conflict could be severe for both the country and the region.

“Syria remains in a state of profound conflict, complexity and division,” said Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, highlighting the plights of civilians, such as violence, extensive human rights abuses, a protracted state of displacement and dire humanitarian conditions.

On 15 July, the Government of Syria organized parliamentary elections in line with the current constitutional and legislative arrangements, he noted. However, “such elections are not a substitute for the political process” established by Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), which envisages the holding of credible and inclusive elections pursuant to a new Constitution and administered under UN supervision.

“I share the deep frustrations of many Syrians at the lack of progress towards their legitimate aspirations and the restoration of their country,” he lamented, appealing to all actors to engage with the United Nations to move forward the political process in line with the resolution.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that Syria continues to suffer its worst humanitarian crisis since the start of the conflict there, with over 16 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and some 7.2 million people displaced from their homes.

However, more than halfway through 2024, the Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria is barely 20 per cent funded. “To give an example of the implications, in north-west Syria, our partners tell us that more than 900,000 people are not getting the critical water and sanitation support they need, more than half of them children,” he cautioned.

In the ensuing discussion, delegates traded accusations over the cause of Syria’s political deadlock, disagreed on the usefulness of sanctions and warned of the impact of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the country and regional stability.

The representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to highlight Israel’s arbitrary air strikes against Syria’s territory as an additional destabilizing factor for the Middle East. “Similar lawlessness is also being perpetrated by the United States and its allies,” he said, citing the illegal military presence of those countries and the negative impact of unilateral sanctions imposed on Damascus.

Syria’s delegate said that his country’s citizens headed to the polls on 15 July to elect their representatives under the supervision of an independent judicial committee that “took all necessary measures to ensure transparent and credible elections”. Ensuring stability in the region requires the three Western permanent Council members to “retract their destructive policies”, he said, urging them to end the illegal foreign military presence and Israel’s repeated attacks on Syrian territory.

Echoing such a view, the speaker for Iran said that inhumane sanctions, the politicization of returns of refugees and internally displaced persons, and the obstruction of international support for Syria’s reconstruction — by the United States and its Western allies — have prolonged the conflict and exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people. Citing the recent study by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), he said that unilateral coercive measures against Syria have led to inflation, shortages of basic goods, and a deteriorating economic and security situation. He therefore urged the immediate lifting of these measures.

In a rebuttal, the representative of the United States accused the Russian Federation and Syria of continuing “their unrelenting campaign of obstruction” to implementing resolution 2254 (2015). Calling the 15 July parliamentary elections orchestrated by the Syrian regime a “sham”, he added that “no country should be fooled by this pathetic exercise” and rejected the “notion that it is time for the Security Council to move on”. He further expressed “growing” concern that Iran and its proxies are increasingly using Syrian territory as a “platform for malign activity”. His country’s sanctions against the Assad regime are an important tool to press for accountability and do not target the provision of humanitarian goods, he asserted.

“We are disappointed” at no feasible progress on the situation in Syria, said the representative of the Republic of Korea, adding: While the attention is waning, the Syrian conflict is “alive”. The representative of Sierra Leone, speaking also for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique, said: “Successive meetings within the Security Council must translate into tangible results for the Syrian people, who yearn for a political solution to end the crisis that has devastated their country and displaced millions of people.”

GEIR O. PEDERSEN, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria , delivered four key messages. First, “Syria remains in a state of profound conflict, complexity and division” riddled with armed actors, listed terrorist groups, foreign armies and front lines, he said, highlighting the plights of civilians, such as violence, extensive human rights abuses, a protracted state of displacement and dire humanitarian conditions. The threat of regional conflict cascading over Syria has not abated with an uptick in Israeli strikes on Syria, including last week’s Israeli attacks that the Syrian Government said hit military sites in the country’s south and a residential building in Damascus. Israel said its strikes were in response to the launch of two drones from Syria. In addition, the threat of escalation within Syria’s borders remains undiminished. “The need for de-escalation, leading towards a nationwide ceasefire, remains as acute as ever,” he said, also warning of a resurge in the threat of listed terrorist groups, with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) attacks on track to double in 2024.

Second, he said, Syrians outside of their country are facing worrying developments with tensions in host countries reaching new heights in July amid alarming reports of attacks on Syrian refugees sparking significant violence. He therefore called for anti-refugee rhetoric and actions to end. “Syrians must be protected wherever they are, and efforts must continue to create the conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified returns,” he said. Given the scale and complexity of the conflict, there is no easy or quick-fix solution. “The path to peace will be long and arduous,” he stressed, pledging to continue exploring ideas on how to prepare the ground for a new and comprehensive approach while seeking urgent de-escalation towards a nationwide ceasefire, the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee and step-for-step confidence-building measures.

Third, he said, a Syrian-led and owned process facilitated by the United Nations is essential — the path described in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015) and the only internationally agreed way forward. On 15 July, the Government of Syria organized parliamentary elections in line with the current constitutional and legislative arrangements. “Such elections are not a substitute for the political process established by resolution 2254 (2015), which envisages the holding of credible and inclusive elections pursuant to a new Constitution and administered under UN supervision,” he observed.

Fourth, all major international stakeholders must be involved, and their relevant concerns would need to be addressed within the framework of a comprehensive approach to implementing resolution 2254 (2015), he said, demanding an approach that does not exclude any of the military, political or economic actors and that addresses the full range of issues that continue to drive the conflict or are directly relevant to its resolution. “I share the deep frustrations of many Syrians at the lack of progress towards their legitimate aspirations and the restoration of their country,” he said, appealing to all actors to engage with the United Nations in a spirit of pragmatism, realism, frankness and compromise, to move forward the political process in line with resolution 2254 (2015).

RAMESH RAJASINGHAM, Director of Coordination, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , said that Syria continues to suffer its worst humanitarian crisis since the start of the conflict there more than 13 years ago. Across the country, over 16 million people need humanitarian assistance, the vast majority women and children. Some 7.2 million people remain displaced from their homes following years of conflict, while hostilities continue to harm civilians and disrupt their access to essential services. The impact of the conflict, alongside associated economic hardship, pressures from climate change and severely reduced humanitarian funding, is never starker than during these hot months, he said, adding that temperatures in the north-eastern Governorate of Al-Hasakeh exceeded 40°C. People’s access to water has been curtailed due to decreased rainfall, compounded by the impact of conflict and the economic crisis on water and electricity infrastructure.

Elaborating on the dire humanitarian situation, he said people must also contend with water-borne diseases, many of which could have been prevented with basic water and sanitation infrastructure. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, young children, those with disabilities and adolescent girls are disproportionately affected. Spotlighting efforts to combat the scourge, he said that in Al-Hasakeh Governorate, partner organizations have installed 16 water treatment stations, each serving thousands of people. Following the cross-line assessment mission in June, planning continues to repair Alouk water station, which serves upwards of 600,000 people in Al-Hasakeh. In Quneitra, the World Food Programme (WFP) has rehabilitated irrigation systems to support local agriculture. Across Syria, more than 3.5 million people received water, sanitation and hygiene assistance in the first quarter of 2024. However, “funding shortfalls are seriously constraining our ability to maintain — let alone scale up — these activities,” he said, noting that more than halfway through 2024, the Humanitarian Response Plan is barely 20 per cent funded.

“To give an example of the implications, in north-west Syria, our partners tell us that more than 900,000 people are not getting the critical water and sanitation support they need, more than half of them children,” he cautioned. As climate change makes heatwaves ever more frequent, these challenges will only grow, he observed, underscoring that the UN and its partners have the capacity, expertise and reach to scale up programming as soon as more funding is available. He further underlined that for the millions of people in north-west Syria now enduring extreme heat on top of years of conflict and displacement, the cross-border operation from Türkiye remains a critical lifeline. Accordingly, he welcomed Syria’s decision to extend permission for the UN to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to deliver humanitarian assistance for an additional six months, until 13 January 2025. Over the past year, nearly 2,000 trucks carrying UN aid have crossed from Türkiye to north-west Syria through the Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee border crossings. They have also allowed UN staff to regularly visit north-west Syria to ensure the Organization’s programmes are effectively meeting people’s needs.

He further reported that, despite an overall reduction in aid due to underfunding, the border crossings have been instrumental in enabling critical assistance and protection services to more than 1 million vulnerable people every month. Given the scale of needs, it also remains vital to continue efforts to scale up the use of cross-line assistance. In this regard, he voiced concern over ongoing delays in planned missions in the north-west and north-east — a reminder of the challenges unresolved conflicts pose to the predictable flow of aid. “Without improvements in the overall situation, we may well see many of the Syrians who represent the future of the country choosing to leave, adding to the millions of refugees in the region and beyond,” he said, underscoring the need for urgent progress on a political solution to end the conflict.

The representative of the United States , noting the passing of another month without any breakthrough on any facet of resolution 2254 (2015), said: “As the Russian Federation and the Syrian regime continue their unrelenting campaign of obstruction, the Syrian opposition continues to seek real solutions and a better future for the Syrian people.” Calling on Syria to engage in the political process, he underscored that the United States will not normalize relations with the regime, nor lift sanctions, “absent an authentic and enduring political solution”. In that context, he denounced the 15 July parliamentary elections orchestrated by the Syrian regime as a “sham”, adding that “no country should be fooled by this pathetic exercise — the Syrian people certainly were not”. Further, he rejected the “notion that it is time for the Security Council to move on”, also expressing “growing” concern that Iran and its proxies and partners are increasingly using Syrian territory as a “platform for malign activity”.

The representative of Switzerland said that almost 17 million people — many of them children — are dependent on humanitarian aid at a time when humanitarian actors are facing significant budget cuts. Her country therefore welcomes the renewal of the authorization for delivering UN humanitarian aid in the north-west through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for a further six months. “Authorizing and facilitating the rapid, safe and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid is an obligation under international humanitarian law,” she stressed, adding that open-ended authorizations in August — including for the other two crossing points of Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee — remain necessary for greater predictability, funding and effective planning of humanitarian operations and early recovery activities.

The representative of Malta expressed deep concern about the perilous situation in Syria, adding that economic calamity, air strikes, shelling and the impacts of an underfunded humanitarian response are “a stark reflection of the fragile situation Syrians face”. Furthermore, over the past month, there have been renewed clashes and violence along the north-west border with Türkiye and numerous incidents of civilians trapped in conflict in the north-east and south. Against this backdrop, she welcomed the decision brokered by the UN and Damascus for the reauthorization of the Bab al-Hawa crossing for an additional six months. She called for increased funding for the UN’s humanitarian response plan, which would ensure that attention is given to gender equality, early recovery, resilience and livelihoods programming to support sustained and dignified living for Syrians. “It would help break the cycle of a perpetual emergency response,” she said.

The representative of the United Kingdom called on the Syrian regime to permit commercial access into the Rukban refugee camp and to ensure that all routes for humanitarian access — including into north-west Syria — are sustained and predictable. “Short-term, last-minute decisions are not appropriate, as the UN continues to make clear,” she stressed, urging that access be granted “for as long as humanitarian needs demand it”. She also emphasized that her country’s sanctions against the regime have a clear purpose: “They are designed to hold to account those responsible for committing abhorrent atrocities over the last 14 years.” Further, London has taken clear steps to ensure that such sanctions do not impact the wider Syrian population or the delivery of humanitarian support. Underscoring that the only route out of the current crisis is a comprehensive, sustainable political settlement, she said that recent parliamentary elections were held with the aim of giving a sense of popular legitimacy to the “unreformed and undemocratic regime”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said that, with Syria being “one weak point” in the Middle East, any miscalculation may plunge the wider region further into the abyss. All parties should sit together and resume the long-suspended Constitutional Committee. If Geneva or Baghdad is not agreeable as a venue, a third option in any neighbouring country will be welcomed. With no feasible progress on the situation in Syria, “we are disappointed, and the attention is waning”. However, as the Special Envoy testified, “the Syrian conflict is alive” and people there are still in agony. Given the current escalating tensions that have engulfed the wider region since 7 October 2023, “we must keep our unwavering commitments towards immediate de-escalation and a nationwide ceasefire in Syria in line with resolution 2254 (2015)”, he stressed.

The representative of Ecuador voiced concern over the upsurge in violence in Syria, especially attacks directed at residential areas and critical infrastructure. It adds to the precarious socioeconomic conditions and the increase in threats of terrorism and violent extremism. “It is terrible that 70 per cent of the Syrian population requires humanitarian assistance to survive and that funding restrictions threaten to limit the implementation of early recovery projects and other humanitarian aid programmes,” he observed. Also, concern persists about the situation of internally displaced persons, refugees in third countries and the lack of information regarding the fate of people arbitrarily detained and disappeared. He said that to achieve peace in Syria, it is necessary to observe maximum restraint, prioritize plural and inclusive political dialogue and tackle terrorist threats from a concerted regional approach.

The representative of France , calling on the regime to end its “persistent blocking” of a political solution, said that his country will lift sanctions and consider financing reconstruction “only if tangible progress is made on the political track”. Yet, Paris continues to support Syrian refugees and the countries hosting them, and he pointed out that their reluctance to return is not just economic — “it is, above all, due to security and political reasons”. He therefore called on the regime to provide all necessary guarantees to create conditions conducive for such return, as well as to clarify the situation of missing persons and release those arbitrarily detained. Also noting the deteriorating humanitarian situation, he said that the European Union is the largest contributor of assistance and that French aid will amount to €50 million in 2024. Further, he expressed concern over the situation in Lebanon, calling on all parties to respect resolution 1701 (2006).

The representative of Sierra Leone , speaking also for Algeria , Guyana and Mozambique , expressed regret that no progress has been made on the political track and no breakthrough has been made in the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee. He appealed to the relevant parties to offer Syrians a glimmer of hope and restore confidence in the future of their country. Calling for a nationwide ceasefire and all efforts to avoid an escalation of tensions within Syria and in the wider region, he warned of the resurgence of terrorist activities in the country. “Combating terrorism is a collective duty that requires concerted international efforts and decisive action,” he said. He then renewed his call for full respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work diligently towards achieving the objectives set out in Council resolution 2254 (2015).

Turning to the already dire humanitarian situation, he said that it will only worsen with the current funding shortage. In that regard, he welcomed the Syrian Government’s renewal of the authorization for the UN to deliver aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until 13 January 2025, also expressing hope that the authorizations for Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee crossings will also be renewed in August. He went on to note the 12 July report of the United Nations Economic Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), which sheds light on the unintended consequences of sanctions on those delivering humanitarian aid. “Successive meetings within the Security Council must translate into tangible results for the Syrian people, who yearn for a political solution to end the crisis that has devastated their country and displaced millions of people,” he said.

The representative of China urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and make sincere efforts to maintain stability in the countries of the region, including Syria, to avoid the further spread of the conflict. Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected, she asserted, calling on Israel to stop its air strikes on that country and on foreign forces to end their illegal military presence there. The major powers outside the region should play a constructive role, she said, noting that the League of Arab States (LAS) and regional countries should maintain communication and cooperation with Damascus. She further underlined the need to create an environment enabling Syria to resume its economic development and improve its humanitarian situation. Thanks to the joined efforts by Damascus and the UN, border crossings for aid delivery are now operating effectively and continuously, she observed, calling on parties concerned to facilitate progress in cross-line aid delivery. She further emphasized that “unilateral sanctions against Syria and illegal plundering of its resources must cease immediately”.

The representative of Slovenia said that escalating violence in the region “underscores the immediate urgency” of a viable political solution through a process led and owned by Syrians under UN auspices, in which women’s full participation is “essential”. Expressing concern over increasing reports of severe human rights violations against Syrian refugees — including violations of the principle of non-refoulement — she said: “We reiterate that conditions for safe, dignified and voluntary return of Syrian refugees are not met yet.” She also stressed that the “sheer scale” of missing persons, arbitrary detentions and forced disappearances in Syria is “a stark reminder that no lasting reconciliation is possible without addressing the grief of the families of the missing”. Expressing further concern over the perilous conditions Syrian women face, she pointed out that they are forced into negative coping mechanisms that leave them exposed and exploited. Without the prospect of a political solution, the humanitarian situation will continue to deteriorate, she added.

The representative of Japan said that the Syrian crisis remains unresolved with no end in sight, the humanitarian situation has never been worse, the economy is in a freefall and 90 per cent of Syrians are in poverty. “Only a political solution in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015) can pave the path towards a stable and peaceful Syria,” she stressed. The UN cross-border operation remains a lifeline for millions of people in north-west Syria. Early recovery and resilience assistance will complement humanitarian relief efforts. In 2024, her country has already given $65 million in early recovery assistance to help Syrians rebuild their lives, including the recent restoration of the Aleppo Children’s Hospital in close cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and World Health Organization (WHO).

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to observe that the difficult situation in Syria is now exacerbated by threats stemming from the ongoing bloodshed in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. An additional destabilizing factor is Israel’s arbitrary air strikes against Syria’s territory, which are a flagrant violation of international law. On 14 July, two Israeli Air Force tactical fighter jets fired approximately 10 guided aerial bombs from the airspace above the occupied Golan heights into Syria’s territory. “Similar lawlessness is also being perpetrated by the United States and its allies,” he said, adding that “interference in the affairs of the so-called undesirable States and attempts to destabilize the situation in them continue to be a conscious choice by Washington, D.C.” Moreover, Da’esh and its affiliated terrorist groups maintain significant capabilities in the areas of the illegal military presence of Western countries, he said, also spotlighting the negative impact of unilateral sanctions imposed on Damascus.

The representative of the United States , taking the floor a second time, said that his country’s sanctions against the Assad regime are an important tool to press for accountability — without which the Syrian people will never experience a stable, just and enduring peace. Further, such sanctions do not target the provision of humanitarian goods as they provide authorizations, exemptions and general licenses for humanitarian assistance. “The Assad regime is the only obstruction to humanitarian access to Syrians in need,” he underscored, recalling that the United States — “the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance for the Syrian conflict” — has provided more than $17 billion for people inside Syria and refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries.

The representative of Syria said that his Government “continues its constructive and positive engagement” with development and humanitarian partners, recalling the recent renewal of the UN’s authorization to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing until 13 January 2025. Approvals regarding the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee crossings, as well as cross-line deliveries, continue, and at the same time, the Government is making every effort to promote State institutions towards administrative and economic reform and development. He also said that Syrians headed to the polls on 15 July to elect their representatives under the supervision of an independent judicial committee that “took all necessary measures to ensure transparent and credible elections”. Adding that the Government continues to make every effort to facilitate the return of refugees and displaced persons, he said that the recent return of hundreds of such individuals from Lebanon “proves that the false propaganda spread by the West is anything but credible”.

He went on to underscore that unilateral coercive measures violate international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and constitute “a collective punishment imposed on peoples” that deprives them of a dignified life and basic rights. He therefore called for the immediate, unconditional and full lifting of such measures, as well as the provision of predictable and sustainable funding to allow the UN to implement the relevant humanitarian response plan. He also called for funding development projects in Syria that have been hindered “for political reasons relating to Western dictations and ‘no-no’s’”. He added: “The principle of ‘leaving no one behind’ is not consistent with the policies of isolation, blockade and collective punishment imposed on peoples through unilateral coercive measures.” Further, ensuring stability in the region requires the three Western permanent Council members to “retract their destructive policies”, he said, urging them, inter alia, to end the illegal foreign military presence and Israel’s repeated attacks on Syrian territory.

The representative of Iran condemned Israel’s continued aggressions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and other States in the region. Regrettably, the Security Council has failed to compel that regime to end its aggression and terrorist attacks. As usual, the representative of the United States attempted cynically to deny its responsibility for the current situation in Syria and the broader region by blaming Iran. Yet, the continued illegal presence of United States occupying forces in Syria violates the latter’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains the main source of instability and insecurity in the country and the region. Additionally, inhumane sanctions, the politicization of returns of refugees and internally displaced persons, and the obstruction of international support for Syria’s reconstruction — driven by the United States and its Western allies — have prolonged the conflict and exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people. Citing the recent ESCWA study, he said that unilateral coercive measures against Syria have led to inflation, shortages of basic goods, and a deteriorating economic and security situation. He therefore urged the immediate lifting of these inhumane measures.