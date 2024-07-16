Security Council: Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY: MULTILATERAL COOPERATION IN THE INTEREST OF A MORE JUST, DEMOCRATIC AND SUSTAINABLE WORLD ORDER (S/2024/537)

Statements

SERGEY V. LAVROV, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Council President for July, speaking in his national capacity, said “today, the very foundation of the international legal order, strategic stability and the UN-centric system of global politics are being put to the test”. He underscored that it is impossible to address multiplying conflicts without getting to the root causes and “restoring faith in our ability to join forces for our common good”. Contrary to that, the United States has long declared its own exceptionalism — this applies to Washington, D.C.’s, attitude towards its allies, from whom it requires “unquestionable obedience”. “Rule America” — that is the essence of the notorious rule-based order which is a direct threat to multilateralism and international law. The Charter of the United Nations and the Council’s decisions are perversely interpreted by the collective West.

He recalled United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s 2021 statement in response to a question about what he thinks about the decision of the previous administration to recognize the Syrian Golan Heights as belonging to Israel. He said: “Leaving aside the question of legality, from a practical standpoint, the Golan Heights are very important to Israel’s security.” Likewise, he recalled the statement of the Permanent Representative of the United States that resolution 2728 (2024) — demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza — is “not legally binding”. In other words, “these American rules are more important than Article 25 of the UN Charter”, he said. The reckless expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — despite repeated warnings of Moscow over many years — also provoked the Ukrainian crisis. He stressed that the United States continues to ramp up confrontation; recently, at the summit in Washington, D.C., leaders of several NATO countries reiterated their claim to a leading role in Euro-Atlantic and Asia-Pacific regions. Noting the clear overrepresentation of the countries of the collective West, he underlined the need to eliminate geopolitical imbalances at the Council and strengthen the representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America. It is also vital to restore the culture of dialogue. “Let’s work together in the interest of the beginning of the history of true multilateralism that reflects the diversity of peoples of the world,” he declared.

IGNAZIO CASSIS, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland , said that, despite the efforts to build a better world, marked by reduced poverty, controlled epidemics and improved humanitarian assistance, the “optimism clashed against the merciless wall of realism” that wars, poverty, misinformation and irreconcilable geopolitical visions are gaining ground globally. Global conflicts like the ongoing war in Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan and the unresolved Middle East crisis highlight the “ailing” of multilateralism. Noting that the perceived weakness of the United Nations reflects a lack of commitment from Member States to uphold the laws they have established, he stressed: “We must regain the momentum that has held our community together.” Recalling a May 2023 debate on trust between States, he underscored that “trust is a key element if this Council is to fulfil its mandate”. “To build trust, we need to seek more dialogue, especially where there are divisions,” he urged.

Spotlighting his country’s efforts to promote trust, he pointed out the recently hosted international conference on peace in Ukraine, as well as discussions on other conflicts, such as Sudan and Yemen. As the depositary of the Geneva Conventions, Switzerland is committed to a world order based on humanitarian law, he said, adding that the upcoming seventy-fifth anniversary of the Geneva Conventions and the thirty-fourth International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent will seek to strengthen humanitarian responses and reaffirm the validity of international humanitarian law. “Faced with an increase in wars and the systematic use of violence, we need to believe in respect for international humanitarian law,” he emphasized. He further called for a “change in perspective” to use a scientific approach to building trust, which makes it possible to anticipate the risks and opportunities for peace.

GEORGE TALBOT, Director of the Department of Multilateral and Global Affairs, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) of Guyana , said that, as sovereign equals, every State deserves a seat at the table of global discourse. Each voice needs to be heard and respected and each contribution valued. In the words of Guyana’s most celebrated poet, Martin Carter, “all are involved, all are consumed”. Small developing States, such as his own, attach the highest value to an effective, democratic, responsive and inclusive multilateral system, and to the primacy of the rule of international law. States must therefore hold themselves and each other to the highest standards of performance and accountability in observing the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Available resources must be better used to address interlinked pursuits, such as the nexus across prevention, peacebuilding, development and poverty eradication. “Just a fraction of vast resources dedicated to implements of war and destruction would more than suffice for the fight against poverty or hunger, or the combat of climate change, indeed, for the promotion of sustainable peace,” he said.

The representative of Algeria highlighted instances of multilateralism through military alliances, treaties and trade routes in the Mediterranean region, and elsewhere, during ancient times. “While this may not fit the modern definition of multilateral cooperation, it illustrates the idea of various entities coming together for common purposes,” he said. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development represents a universal framework that addresses poverty, environmental degradation and economic inequalities. “Let’s not forget that this Agenda calls for the full realization of the right to self-determination of peoples living under colonial and foreign occupation.” Stressing the need to uphold international law and the Charter of the United Nations as guiding principles, he said: “Our compass shall be avoiding the selective application of international law.” As the Summit of the Future approaches, it is imperative to make this event a real summit for the future, not a summit of the past, he stressed.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that Council members have a responsibility to uphold their commitments, urging the Russian Federation to stop sourcing weapons from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of Council resolutions and cease its attempts to disrupt UN efforts in Africa. Looking to the Council President, she said that, “while you sit in that chair and tell us how you believe the world order can become more just, democratic and sustainable, your military is systematically bombing civilians in Ukraine […] in flagrant violation of the UN Charter”. She asked what “just” is about trying to annex another country’s land, what “democratic” is about trying to subjugate another country’s people and what “sustainable” is about waging a war that has killed or injured over 500,000 of its own people. “The war in Ukraine is a stark reminder of what kind of world order Russia really wants — a world where might is right, and powerful countries can bully and invade other countries with impunity,” she said, declaring: Her country “will not accept such a world”.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that “we cannot champion a just, democratic and sustainable world when Africa — a continent on which more than half of the Council’s discussions are based — remains excluded in the permanent category and underrepresented in the non-permanent category of membership in the organ”. There is a binding commitment to build a global society that is more just, inclusive and equal than the one today. Accordingly, all must be committed to supporting and facilitating multilateral cooperation, in the interest of a just, democratic and sustainable world order, with the United Nations at the centre. A just world requires an unwavering commitment to the rule of law. A democratic world order should be centred around the principles of transparency, accountability and inclusive participation. Sustainability is the bedrock of a world order that promises longevity and prosperity for future generations. “We must thus accelerate our efforts to combat climate change, promote sustainable development and protect our planet’s biodiversity,” he said, asserting: The United Nations, with its unique legitimacy and convening power, must be at the forefront of fostering international cooperation.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said it was “surreal” that the meeting on multilateralism and the world order was convened by the Russian Federation — a country that has provided a “painful amount of food for thought” on this subject. Despite the UN’s design making it “powerless” against permanent Security Council members violating the Charter of the United Nations, he urged not to abandon the UN or multilateralism, adding that this “enduring multilateral diplomatic space” is even more relevant in today’s skepticism and chaos. Against this backdrop, he urged to foster diversity in a manner that promotes universal values, adding: “We are, after all, the same kind, one humanity, even amid conflicts, wars and extreme hate towards one another.” Furthermore, he called for preserving the multilateral tools, such as peace operations and sanction regimes, as well as for ensuring greater accountability for decisions and agreements. “One way to achieve this goal is to ensure that the United Nations outperform the League of Nations,” he added.

The representative of the United States said that the Russian Federation’s war of aggression has led to worsening food insecurity not only for Ukrainians, but for tens of millions of hungry people worldwide. The war has severely damaged Ukraine’s power production, threatening to leave hundreds of thousands in the cold this winter. It has killed thousands of innocent people, including dozens just last week at a paediatric hospital in Kyiv. Further, it has facilitated the unlawful transfer of thousands upon thousands of people from their homes, including children. Russian Federation President Vladimir V. Putin is treating people as “bargaining chips”, she said, pointing to those detained for doing their jobs, or even just being in the wrong place at the wrong time, including Trevor Reed, Britney Griner, Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. “Today, over 2,000 days since he last saw his family, Paul remains locked up in a Russian penal colony,” she said, stating: “We will not rest until Paul and Evan come home, and Russia has ceased this barbaric practice of holding human pawns once and for all.”

Today, she continued, “we gather under the guise of embracing and improving multilateralism”. And yet, as we speak, Moscow continues to erode confidence in international institutions while flagrantly violating the core tenets of the Charter of the United Nations: territorial integrity, respect for human rights and international cooperation. “The United Nations isn’t perfect; it reflects a deeply imperfect world, one filled with conflict and contradiction,” she observed, underlining the importance of an effective United Nations to tackle the kind of borderless challenges that affect all of humanity. Spotlighting “glimmers of hope” — moments in which “multilateralism won out over isolationism” and “hope over cynicism” — she recalled that in the aftermath of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, 143 UN Member States came together to affirm Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “We must embrace multilateralism for what it is, not a politically expedient buzzword, but a means of achieving real progress on the issues that affect us all,” she stated.

The representative of Malta urged for the continued commitment to all fundamental principles of international law, emphasizing that these principles should be seen as “complementary rather than conflicting”. “During times of unprecedented global challenges, it is imperative that we uphold them even stronger,” she stressed. Pointing out the escalating conflicts, exacerbated by factors like climate change, as well as human rights violations and rising inequalities, she underscored the “importance of multilateral cooperation”, urging for an “enhanced cooperation” between multilateral organizations with the United Nations. The system must evolve to address today’s challenges, ensuring the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women. Spotlighting the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, causing death, injury and worldwide food shortages, she urged Moscow to withdraw its forces from the territory of Ukraine and engage in dialogue and diplomacy to bring stability to the region.

The representative of Japan said: “It is a tragic irony and blatant hypocrisy that Russia has organized today’s event, focusing on how multilateralism should work better.” Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine clearly breaches Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and goes against the key points provided by the concept note for this meeting. Indeed, there is no country with a flawless historical record in its foreign policy — “all of us should squarely face this reality and be humble about it”, he said. The Russian Federation must first and foremost withdraw all its troops and equipment from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders immediately and unconditionally, he urged, rejecting any unilateral attempts to change the peacefully established status of territories by force or coercion. The Council must reflect current realities rather than those of 80 years ago. Increasing representation of unrepresented and underrepresented regions is crucial.

The representative of France said that the Charter of the United Nations was created after the Second World War to establish an international order in the service of peace, based on the sovereign equality of States, respect for international law, the non-use of force and the peaceful settlement of disputes. This ambition requires only one method — multilateralism, that is, the collective development of universal rules to allow for the emergence of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order. The Russian Federation cannot call for such a world order while trampling on the fundamental principles of multilateralism, increasing its violations of the Charter of the United Nations and imperiling collective security. That country is a founding member of the United Nations and was, in the past, “in the camp of multilateralism”. It is clearly no longer so today, he said.

The representative of China , noting the continued search for a just international order amidst increasing geopolitical tensions and economic instability, spotlighted President Xi Jinping’s proposal to build a “community of common future for humanity”. It aims to advance the UN Charter’s goals and the five principles of peaceful coexistence. Against this backdrop, he noted that promoting a more just and equitable international order requires efforts in several key areas: sovereign equality, mutual respect, common security, common development, justice, openness and inclusivity. He went on to deplore the notion of a “rules-based international order” promoted by some countries, arguing that it seeks to create a parallel system outside international law, seeking “legitimacy for double standards and exceptions”. Calling on NATO to stop being the “troublemaker”, he expressed concern over the bloc’s seeking expansion, creating false narratives and “stirring up confrontation between camps”. He further highlighted the importance of development and security as foundational to a stable international order, calling for reforms in “international financial architecture and artificial intelligence (AI) governance” to help developing nations catch up.

The representative of Slovenia quoted “the timeless words” of the second United Nations Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjöld, who said that “the United Nations was not created to bring us to heaven, but to save us from hell”. “Unfortunately, we seem to be moving more in the direction of the latter,” he lamented. The problem is not in a multilateral system built around the UN, but that the international order based on “the power of rules” is being pushed out by “the rules of power”. “The question before us should not be whether we need a new multilateral system, but rather how we can restore political will and trust to strengthen the one we have diligently built for decades,” he asserted. The Charter of the United Nations has stood the test of time, proving its relevance through many challenges over the past eight decades. It continues to deserve full and unconditional respect.

The representative of Ecuador said that the world is witnessing the largest number of conflicts since the Second World War. Citing good faith between States as the basis for effective multilateralism, he said: “No matter how powerful, no country can face transnational challenges alone such as the climate crisis, pandemics, terrorism, human trafficking and smuggling [or] transnational organized crime.” The permanent members of the Council have the responsibility to preserve the principles and values on which the multilateral system was built and avoid its further weakening, without privileging their geopolitical interests. He further observed that, despite the prevailing criticism, the Organization has contributed to the decolonization process, the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, respect for human rights and the management of the global humanitarian system.

The representative of Mozambique said that harmonizing actions for international peace and security require both the Security Council and the General Assembly to speak with “one voice and act with one purpose” in upholding the Charter of the United Nations. Describing the Organization as a “locus of understanding between nations” and “fundamental instrument for prevention”, he underscored his country’s belief that the United Nations should remain “the centre of the world”. Highlighting the importance of the inclusivity, he reiterated the call for Security Council reform, which must consider the African common position. “This will allow the Council to be more inclusive, fair, just and democratic in the discharge of its duties under the Charter,” he concluded. Spotlighting the global security challenges, including inter-State wars, intra-State conflicts and terrorism, he urged for concerted efforts and global responses, adding that “a more just, democratic and sustainable world order must be anchored on cooperation”.

PÉTER SZIJJÁRTÓ, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary , said his country has been living in the shadow of war for two and a half years, confronted with its direct consequences. “We have received more than a million refugees,” he said, adding that Hungary faces inflation and “tremendously high” energy prices. “A war looks different from a neighbourhood, compared to an ocean away,” he observed, noting the long-term risk of the world being divided into blocks again. Now that a war is happening in Europe, the legitimacy of diplomacy is being debated. However, he pointed out, “diplomacy is not talking to those we fully agree with, but talking to everyone, even those we disagree with on major issues”. The past two and a half years have proven that there is no battlefield solution for the war in Ukraine, he said, citing as “scandalous” that a country is being stigmatized for arguing in favour of a diplomatic solution. He underscored that the UN has not been established to serve as a platform for like-minded countries, stating: “To make Europe great again, we need to make it peaceful again.”

ALI BAGHERI, Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran , noting that the principles of the United Nations can only be achieved through multilateral cooperation, stressed that “unilateralism is an invitation to injustice, confrontation and war.” Expressing regret over the misuse of the Security Council by certain permanent members for self-serving political agendas, he highlighted the pressure on independent States and the paralysis in addressing aggression, particularly noting the United States’ consistent vetoing of efforts to stop the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians. He went on to warn that the Security Council’s “encroachment” on issues beyond its mandate risks the integrity of the Charter of the United Nations, deploring the “unjust resolutions” imposed against Iran from 2006 to 2010. “Unilateral coercive measures in the form of extraterritorial sanctions continue to showcase a blunt inhumane manifestation of radical unilateralism,” he stressed.

Turning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he highlighted his country’s constructive role in concluding the process, which aimed to address Western concerns about Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme and lift unjust sanctions. However, this multilateral effort faced significant challenges due to the unilateral actions of the United States, particularly its withdrawal from the agreement, which harmed all parties involved. Underscoring his country’s commitment to multilateralism, he highlighted Iran’s new foreign policy strategy, which aims to open new horizons and foster friendly relations with other nations based on dialogue, cooperation, equality and mutual respect.

ABDULLAH ALI A. AL-YAHYA, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait , said the United Nations remains the most accepted, credible and legitimate multilateral mechanism for fostering international cooperation. He renewed the call for Council reform, which will enable the 15-member organ to respond to challenges in a more transparent, impartial and representative manner. The recent global crises — political, humanitarian, health-related and those concerning food and energy security — have tested the multilateral system, he said, underscoring the urgent need for a strong world order based on “partnership and solidarity” as well as on the “fundamental values and principles of multilateralism”. “In light of these global challenges that require concerted efforts to address them, small States must play a pivotal role,” he said, calling for developed countries to take a leading role in supporting developing nations, particularly through technology transfer, debt relief and fulfilling commitments aligned with the 2030 Agenda.

YURI AMBRAZEVICH, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus , reflecting on the creation of the Charter of the United Nations as an instrument of multilateral, inclusive solutions to global issues, noted with regret that the journey towards these ideals has brought the world to the brink of a potential third world war. He criticized the West for failing to “spearhead multilateralism as a true leader”, and instead seeking to maximize its own benefits. This dynamic has contributed to the deterioration of international security architecture, undermining trust and cooperation, and has even resulted in military confrontations in Europe. “We are witnessing not just the West’s rejection of multilateralism, but a rejection of bilateral international cooperation,” he stressed, noting that the Western countries force others to engage on terms they impose, citing as an example a “war” launched by Poland on the border with Belarus over the migrants from the South.

On the contrary, Eurasian countries pursue a unifying agenda through various regional associations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which do not seek confrontation with the West. Against this backdrop, he cited a Minsk conference which discussed Eurasian security, but was ignored by Western countries. During the conference, Belarus put forward a European Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity, proposing it as a foundational document to establish principles for security cooperation in Eurasia and promote a revitalized system of international relations.

RUSS JALICHANDRA, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand , said that a more representative Security Council is not enough, stating that a veto right is not a privilege, but an international responsibility. At a very minimum, all Council members should agree to refrain from blocking any draft resolution intended to prevent or stop mass atrocities. The United Nations must work in close partnership with international financial institutions, regional organizations and institutions, and other key stakeholders. A deeper look into Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations on regional arrangements could be beneficial. Peace and security cannot be considered in silos, he said, urging the United Nations to take a holistic approach and strengthen the complementarities between peace, sustainable development and human security. “Peace and sustainable development are two sides of the same coin, with one reinforcing the other,” he said, encouraging bodies within the United Nations system to work together in sync.

