Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their extremely grave concern at the dire humanitarian situation and acute food insecurity in Sudan. They also expressed their deep concern at the continued violations of international law in Sudan and the heavy toll of the ongoing conflict on civilians, including women and children.

Council members welcomed the convening in Geneva, by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, of proximity talks between the Sudanese warring parties.

They urged the Sudanese warring parties to de-escalate tensions, cease hostilities, and ensure the protection of civilians, including in El Fasher, in accordance with international humanitarian law and, as applicable, human rights law. They called on the parties to use the opportunity of the talks to agree to steps to rapidly deliver these goals and work towards a sustainable end to the crisis in Sudan.

They called on the parties to agree further steps to allow and facilitate, in a manner consistent with relevant provisions of international law and with United Nations guiding principles of humanitarian assistance, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence, safe and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout Sudan.

They called on all Member States to refrain from external interference which foments conflict and instability and instead to support mediation efforts for a durable peace.