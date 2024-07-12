Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti for One Year, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2743 (2024)

Haitian Stakeholders Asked to Urgently Create Provisional Electoral Council, Reach Agreement on Time-Bound Election Road Map

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) until 15 July 2025, requesting all Haitian stakeholders to urgently establish a Provisional Electoral Council and reach an agreement on a sustainable, time-bound and commonly accepted road map for elections.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2743 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2743(2024)), the Council reiterated the need for all Haitian stakeholders to continue to advance a Haitian-led and -owned political process towards the holding of free and fair legislative and presidential elections, with the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and the engagement of youth and civil society. It asked the Government of Haiti to update the Council on the road map for election within 90 days.

By its other terms, the text called on BINUH to develop a strategy on how it will support a Haitian-led and -owned political process and requested the mission to update the Council on this strategy and its implementation in its quarterly reports.

The resolution further reiterated that BINUH's Police and Corrections Unit shall continue to comprise up to 70 civilian and seconded personnel to serve as police and corrections advisers and encouraged the mission to continue to implement other tasks under its mandate, including advisory support to the Haitian National Police, training on anti-gang tactics, human rights compliance and reporting, community engagement strategies, border and ports management, and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of gang members.

The Council also demanded cooperation between Member States to prevent illicit arms trafficking and diversion by inspecting cargo to Haiti and providing and exchanging timely information to identify and combat illicit trafficking sources and supply chains.

Moreover, the text requested BINUH to cooperate with the Sanctions Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) and its Panel of Experts to facilitate the Panel’s work; and with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other relevant UN agencies to support Haitian authorities in combating illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and illicit financial flows. It also requested the mission to provide available information on cases of gang violence, criminal activities and human rights abuses and violations — including sexual and gender-based violence — in Haiti as an annex to the Secretary-General’s report.

Following the adoption, numerous Council members underscored that BINUH’s work is necessary to support the Haitian Government in strengthening political stability, security, good governance and the rule of law in the country.

“Today’s vote is a much-needed victory for the people of Haiti,” said the representative of the United States, highlighting BINUH’s critical role in getting the country on a path to a democratic transition to the future Haitians deserve — free from violence, chaos, threats to their livelihood and sweeping food insecurity. The resolution is not just a signal of the Council’s support for Haiti’s future; it provides tools necessary to achieve it, she stressed, commending Kenya’s leadership, “without which the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti would not be a reality”. Further, she expressed deep disappointment over the Council’s failure to sanction Youri Latortue, who “exerts considerable control over economic and political life in the Artibonite department including through the use of violent gangs, which he has been financing and arming”.

Given the high levels of violence, including systematic sexual and gender-based violence and grave violations against children, Malta’s delegate strongly supported the use of targeted sanctions in Haiti, urging the Council to swiftly update the list of designated individuals and entities. Concurrently, the full implementation of the arms embargo to stem the illicit flow of weapons is a priority. She observed that BINUH’s advisory support to the Haitian National Police will continue to be critical in their efforts to bring security and the rule of law to the country, also noting the mission’s important role in human rights compliance monitoring and reporting.

“This year’s mandate renewal takes place against the backdrop of significant developments on the political and security fronts,” said Guyana’s representative, speaking also for Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone. She pointed out that the Multinational Security Support Mission has already commenced operations and efforts are ongoing to establish transitional governance arrangements that would lead the country to national elections and help restore vital democratic institutions. Underscoring that Haiti’s security and political developments demand more robust support from the international community, she noted that, while the text adopted today is not perfect, it acknowledges this need.

She also welcomed the attention given to supporting the Haitian National Police and judicial authorities and ensuring accountability for the victims of criminal gangs, particularly women and children. “These efforts must prioritize the protection of the most vulnerable and establish a safe and just environment for all Haitians,” she stated, noting the critical importance of collaboration between BINUH and the Multinational Security Support Mission.

Her counterpart from Ecuador pointed out that BINUH’s mandate renewal coincides with a crucial moment in time, following an intense wave of violent acts carried out by criminal gangs during the first six months of 2024. He highlighted the critical role of BINUH in supporting the political process during the transition. The mandate renewal also aims to increase support for the justice and penitentiary system and strategies to reduce community violence. With the arrival of the Multinational Security Support Mission, the Council should promote effective coordination between the country’s transitional authorities, BINUH and the support force, he added.

The speaker for China, noting that “the country’s multidimensional crisis is yet to be addressed”, said that the adopted resolution signals continued international support and assistance to the Haitian people and urged all parties in Haiti to implement the resolution and facilitate further progress in the political process. He also called for strengthened coordination between BINUH and the Multinational Security Support Mission.

The Russian Federation’s representative, Council President for June, speaking in his national capacity, welcomed the unanimous decision by the Council as “a signal of support” to the work of the special political mission, which, even under the most challenging circumstances, remained on the ground and continued implementing its mandate. Citing the constructive approach by the Council members who drafted the resolution, he expressed hope that the same positive stance will continue on the sanctions dossier and that the interests of individual Council members will not be placed higher than the task of supporting an inclusive political dialogue in Haiti.

The representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), stressed that the renewal of BINUH’s mandate — coupled with the recent deployment of the first contingent of the Multinational Security Support Mission — presents “a crucial opportunity for progress” in Haiti, urging full support for both mechanisms. Underscoring the prohibition on the supply, sale, or transfer of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to gangs and other actors, she stated: “We cannot fuel instability in Haiti while simultaneously attempting to build the foundation for peace.” CARICOM continues to play an active role in assisting Haiti with overcoming its present challenges through its Eminent Persons Group and other means. Citing the region’s ongoing preparations to support the Security Support Mission, she appealed to all Member States to increase financial contributions to the multinational force.

The representative of Haiti said that the BINUH mandate’s renewal reflects the international community’s commitment to working towards peace and stability in Haiti. This will help the country fight violence and insecurity created by armed gangs, restore peace and democratic institutions and make progress in the political transition with the participation of all sectors of society. Further, it will enable political progress, including holding free and fair legislative elections.

He welcomed the Council’s decision to encourage BINUH to continue with its implementation of a series of tasks already provided for under its mandate, including technical and advisory support for the Haitian police in areas such as anti-gang strategies, investigation capacities, respect for human rights, community engagement, reduction of violence, management of borders and reintegration of gang members. He emphasized that coordination between BINUH and the Multinational Security Support Mission remains fundamental to avoid duplication of work, stating: “The extension of BINUH’s mandate will help the Government face the security challenges and find new innovative ideas to respond to the current situation.”