Security Council: Non-Proliferation/Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

NON-PROLIFERATION/DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Briefings

IZUMI NAKAMITSU, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs , said the Security Council has recently been briefed on the launches of ballistic missiles or satellites using ballistic missile technologies by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. In recent months, there have also been allegations of the transfer of ballistic missiles and ammunition from that country to the Russian Federation, in violation of relevant Council resolutions, allegedly for use in the conflict in Ukraine. She noted that, while the mandate of the Panel of Experts expired on 30 April, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) continues its work and will still oversee the implementation of the sanctions regime. In response to the risks associated with illicit and unregulated arms transfers, States have established numerous international, regional and bilateral arms control treaties, agreements and frameworks to prevent and eradicate the illicit trade and diversion of conventional arms, regulate the international arms trade and promote transparency in weapons transfers. She added that the Council sanctions regimes are at the top of such international collective efforts.

“Importing, transit, producing and exporting States must act responsibly at every step along the arms and ammunition transfer chain to prevent diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse,” she asserted. In this regard, re-transfer risk assessments, marking and record-keeping practices and tracing capabilities are of utmost importance. Effective physical security, stockpile management of arms and ammunition and customs and border control measures are also vital. Additionally, any transfer of weapons and ammunition must comply with the applicable international legal framework, including relevant Council resolutions and the sanctions regimes they establish.

However, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continues its nuclear weapons programme and development of its means of delivery, she observed, adding that it has significantly increased its ballistic missile launch activities in recent years, in line with its five-year military development plan, unveiled in January 2021. Since 2022, the country has conducted more than 100 launches of ballistic missiles, including solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles using ballistic missile technology, in violation of the relevant Council resolutions. Most recently, on 26 June, Pyongyang reportedly undertook a launch using ballistic missile technology, which exploded shortly after launch. The country, nevertheless, claimed that it successfully conducted a test launch of a new type of multiple warhead missile.

On Pyongyang’s continued pursuit of a nuclear programme, in his statement of 21 December 2023, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that “the discharge of warm water from the cooling system of the light water reactor at Yongbyon was observed”, which is “indicative that the reactor has reached criticality”. More recently, he said that the IAEA also observed indications of the ongoing operation of the reported centrifuge enrichment facility in Yongbyon and the expansion of another facility in the Kangson Complex. While there are no recent indications of change at the nuclear test site at Punggye-ri, the site remains occupied. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s persistent pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, she stressed.

She further expressed concern over the reports of malicious cyberactivities attributed to Pyongyang-affiliated actors, noting that a high volume of such malicious activity continues through the targeting of cryptocurrency-related companies. Other trends observed include the targeting of supply chains. Calling on the country to comply with its international obligations, she stated: “Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

JONAH LEFF, Executive Director, Conflict Armament Research , said the lack of detailed data and reporting on conventional arms trade has prevented the international community from minimizing the loss, theft or intentional retransfer of legally acquired arms to unauthorized users. His organization seeks to fill this gap, he said, highlighting its approach which “places the physical item at the centre of its investigations”. Deploying field investigation teams to conflict zones, it recovers unique, traceable information from weapons, ammunition and related materials, which identify an item individually from the point of production and enable it to be traced through the supply chain. Conflict Armament Research has been operational in Ukraine since 2018, he said, adding that since the current conflict commenced in February 2022, it has documented more than 270 advanced conventional weapons. “Throughout this year we have uncovered a new trend in the conflict — the use of conventional weapons manufactured by the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea],” he said.

Outlining a field investigation which physically documented the remnants of a ballistic missile that struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on 2 January, he said his organization documented the missile’s rocket mortar, its tail section and almost 300 internal components, manufactured by 26 companies from eight countries and territories. Based on several unique features, it determined that this missile was either a KN-23 or KN-24, manufactured in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in 2023. Showing photos of various findings, he detailed how his organization reached the conclusion. Among other findings, investigators documented the presence of the mark “112” on several different components found in the missile wreckage. “This mark likely refers to the year 2023 in the Juche calendar, the official calendar of DPRK,” he said. “The aforementioned evidence irrefutably establishes that the missile fired on Kharkiv was indeed of DPRK origin,” he said.

Further, he added, his organization’s discovery of recently produced non-domestic electronic components in the missile shows that the country has been able to integrate components produced as recently as 2023, despite sanctions. “It also suggests that the country has developed a robust acquisition network, capable of circumventing, without detection, the sanctions regime that has been in place for nearly two decades,” he said. Stressing that field documentation and monitoring are critical to the effectiveness of any sanctions mechanism, he said none of the components in the missile were manufactured in the country, which highlights its reliance on external acquisition networks to sustain its domestic missile programme. That raises concerns about the sanctions compliance of other Member States responsible for implementing these regimes, he said. Although the transfer chain is complex and layered in nature, his organization’s “boots-on-the-ground approach characterized by field documentation, collaborative tracing with industry and Governments, triangulation and targeted trade mapping” allows for the effective identification of entities, he added.

Statements

The representative of the United States condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s 25 June ballistic-missile launch, which “only underscores the contempt that Pyongyang consistently demonstrates towards this Council”. Recalling that Moscow ended the mandate of the 1718 Panel of Experts in March 2024 “with China’s tacit support”, he observed: “The briefing we just heard shows that Russia and China cannot prevent the public from learning about the unlawful arms transfers occurring between the DPRK and Russia.” As a permanent Council member, Moscow has a responsibility to uphold and strengthen international peace and security; yet, it is launching ballistic missiles it unlawfully procured from Pyongyang against the Ukrainian people. Further, the Russian Federation cynically obstructs joint Council action “in a vain bid to escape reproach for its own violations”, he stressed. He added: “But, by refusing to condemn Russia’s violations, China only emboldens the DPRK to further provocation — with ballistic-missile launches and other behaviour — that, ultimately, destabilizes China’s regional security.”

The representative of France said that in September 2023, during General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-Un’s visit to Moscow, military equipment — including drones — was offered to Pyongyang. Noting that independent researchers have corroborated that the ballistic missiles, used against Ukraine, were produced in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he condemned the export of these missiles and their use by Moscow. The Russian Federation has supported Security Council resolution 1718 (2006) but “now it is violating it”. “Russia is misleading nobody. This military cooperation with North Korea in no way corresponds with the legitimate development of the supposed relationship of traditional friendship,” he stressed. With the new agreement, the risk of transfer of ballistic and nuclear technologies is “all the more real”. Moscow’s support has emboldened Pyongyang — which has undertaken more than 100 ballistic missile launches since 2022 — and encouraged it to continue provocations, he added.

The representative of Japan , warning that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continues to develop its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programmes unabated, voiced regret that the Council was compelled to silence the Panel of Experts, which had played a crucial role in countering that country’s proliferation activities. “If the Panel still existed, its reports would have certainly included further investigations on sanctions evasion and even on violations by Russia itself,” he stressed, condemning Moscow’s transfer of weapons from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and its use against Ukraine. “Right after his visit to Pyongyang, the Russian leader even suggested the possibility of providing weapons to North Korea,” he cautioned, adding that the world stands at “a critical historical juncture” for preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. If these acts go unchecked, the global non-proliferation regime will be shaken to its foundations, he added.

The representative of the United Kingdom recalled that, since 2006, the Council has adopted nine resolutions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, all condemning Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile activity. The Russian Federation has repeatedly violated these resolutions — there is now a continuous cargo flow between the two countries. “Russia does not even attempt to hide its behaviour,” she asserted, noting that the country brazenly vetoed the renewal of the Panel of Experts, and during Russian Federation President Vladimir V. Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June, Kim Jong-Un praised the active cooperation between the two countries, including in military affairs. These violations have very real consequences for millions of people worldwide, she observed, stating: “North Korean missiles are being used in the destruction of Kharkiv, bringing misery, injury and death to Ukrainian civilians.” By damaging the fabric of the non-proliferation regime, Moscow is making the world a more dangerous place, she added.

The representative of Malta said that the use of Pyongyang’s missiles against Ukraine allows the testing of their efficacy and reliability on the battlefield and advances the unlawful weapons of mass destruction programme of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “Through these actions, the DPRK and the Russian Federation demonstrate their willingness to undermine the global non-proliferation architecture”, he stressed, reiterating disappointment over Moscow’s vetoing of the mandate renewal of the Panel of Experts. He added: “The Panel of Experts may be gone, but sanctions remain in place and must be implemented by all Member States.” He also voiced concern over the recent reports of the mutual assistance pledge between Pyongyang and Moscow, underscoring that any agreement that involves the transfer of arms and ammunition is in violation of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) sanctions regime.

The representative of Ecuador expressed “categorical condemnation” of the launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and said any transfer of weapons must respect the applicable international legal frameworks. Regretting that the independent verification mechanism has been dismantled, he said this situation weakens the Council’s ability to respond. Expressing support for the quest for a peaceful solution on the Korean Peninsula, he reaffirmed belief that “good faith dialogue is the way for mutual understanding”.

The representative of Guyana , expressing concern over the recent missile launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, called on Pyongyang to honour its obligations under relevant Council resolutions. Further, she urged all Member States to strictly enforce measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of munitions to or from that country. Noting the recent signing of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Moscow and Pyongyang — “and the concerns this has sparked among Member States” — she stressed the parties’ obligation to ensure that implementation thereof “fully aligns with international law” and relevant Council resolutions. As the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains volatile, denuclearization is critical to de-escalate tension and resolve the conflict. She therefore urged the early resumption of dialogue between the parties concerned and encouraged Pyongyang to “abandon its nuclear-weapons programme in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner”.

The representative of Sierra Leone said it is regrettable that the Security Council and its members can no longer benefit from the Committee’s Panel of Experts’ “valuable source of information” and called for a solution to resolve this gap. “The easy availability of weapons exacerbates existing conflicts, whether internal or international, and increases the risk of new ones”, he observed, noting that the transfer of advanced weapons technology increases the risk of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and other lethal arms. While he acknowledged the legitimate framework for States to engage in arms trade, he underscored the importance of strict adherence to international legal frameworks to that end. This includes bilateral engagements, which must comply with Council resolutions, sanctions and mechanisms that are binding on Member States.

The representative of China said that the persistent tensions on the Korean Peninsula are deeply disturbing, adding that “the world is already chaotic enough”. The more tense the situation becomes, the more critical it is for all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and maintain peace and stability on the Peninsula, he asserted. To resolve the Peninsula issue, States must refrain from building one’s own security on the insecurity of other countries and abandon the practice of “pursuing one’s absolute security at the expense of the security of other countries”. However, certain countries use the Peninsula issue to advance their geopolitical strategies and increase their military presence, he observed, noting that such actions will only exacerbate tensions and make achieving long-term security in the region more difficult. Warning that the situation on the Peninsula can descend into “a spiral of escalating confrontation”, he called on the countries concerned to be rational and find a solution. In particular, he urged the United States to “end the myth of deterrence and pressure and demonstrate sincerity in unconditional dialogue”.

The representative of Algeria , noting that his statement will focus on the agenda item of the meeting, said the discussion within the Council should be guided by a spirit of constructive dialogue and sincere desire to find a lasting solution. The Committee remains the most appropriate forum for discussing matters related to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sanctions regime, he said, adding that its mandate and expertise make it better suited to handle these issues in a technical and “less politicized manner”. Cautioning against excessively politicizing this issue, he said a balanced and comprehensive approach is needed to address the complex situation on the Korean Peninsula. Sanctions alone are unlikely to resolve the matter, he said, noting their impact on the civilian population of that country and calling for more effective implementation of humanitarian exemptions. “We support the idea of a gradual road map,” he said, underscoring the need for limited sanctions, a flexible diplomatic approach that addresses the underlying security concerns of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and a permanent peace mechanism.

The representative of Mozambique , stating that the escalating situation on the Korean Peninsula threatens international peace and security, said that “confrontational rhetoric and military activities” have pushed the region to the brink of conflict. The proliferation of nuclear weapons is “an existential threat to humanity”, he underscored, urging all Member States to take “decisive steps” towards reducing — and, ultimately, eliminating — nuclear arsenals. “While geographically distant from the Korean Peninsula, Mozambique recognizes that nuclear proliferation threatens all nations,” he said. The possibility of nuclear material falling into the hands of non-State actors poses a particular risk to countries with limited defence capabilities, and he therefore called on the international community to strengthen arms controls to prevent weaponry from reaching unauthorized actors. Urging a return to diplomacy, he stressed: “The stakes are too high for inaction.”

The representative of Slovenia said that Pyongyang should abandon its nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, adding: “Until then, we will keep calling on all States to implement fully and effectively the sanctions in force.” Noting that the absence of the Committee’s Panel of Experts is a “tremendous setback” for the non-proliferation architecture, he said that Slovenia sees a chance of bringing it back. “We should spare no effort,” he added. While the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is illegally developing ballistic missiles, Moscow is illegally procuring them, he observed, adding that this dangerous situation is destabilizing two separate parts of the world at the same time. Pointing to the strengthening of ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, he observed: “Advertising this as friendly cooperation between two sovereign States is misleading.”

The representative of Switzerland expressed concern that the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine appears to continue to be fuelled by transfers of arms and munitions from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. She underscored that any such arms transaction is a flagrant violation of the Council’s sanctions regime — including the sale, purchase, import and export of weapons to or from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Underlining the need to break the supply chains of Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction programme, she said that the non-proliferation architecture must be maintained through the effective implementation of multilateral agreements and instruments, including those related to arms transfers. This architecture must be further strengthened through global ratification of the Outer Space Treaty, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

...