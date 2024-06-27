Urging Continued Support for Central African Republic, Peacekeeping Mission Head Cites UN’s Role in Facilitating First Peaceful Transhumance Conference, Upcoming Elections

While the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has made possible the first high-level conference on peaceful transhumance, improved ground access to territory that is normally inaccessible during long rainy seasons and supports preparations for the first local elections in over three decades, the Mission’s Head urged continued support to address the challenges that remain in the Central African Republic.

“The limited to no State presence in border areas has historically provided a fertile ground for cross-border insecurity” in the country, observed Valentine Rugwabiza, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), spotlighting recently commenced deliberations between Cameroon and the Central African Republic to revitalize existing cross-border cooperation mechanisms. Restoring State control over national borders is crucial to anchor the security of those areas “as the bedrock for the full restoration and consolidation of durable security”, she stressed.

Detailing MINUSCA’s efforts in the country, she spotlighted the Mission’s facilitation of the first high-level conference on transhumance — “one of the main triggers of attacks against civilians” — as well as its support for upcoming local elections that “were last held 36 years ago”. She also reported on MINUSCA’s work to expand its footprint in the Haut-Mbomou prefecture in the country’s south-east amidst intensified violence against civilians. Within a very short time, “the Mission is making tangible and transformative progress on the security, humanitarian and peacebuilding fronts in Haut-Mbomou”, she emphasized.

However, she expressed concern over the continuous misinformation campaigns targeting MINUSCA, which “further complicate the already-challenging context in which the Mission operates”. The Government must hold those who echo such campaigns accountable, and she also spotlighted slow progress in the release of MINUSCA equipment seized by national customs despite the Mission’s repeated engagement with relevant Government institutions. She therefore called for Council members’ continued support “to sustain and consolidate gains achieved by the Mission”.

In the debate that followed, many Council members welcomed the Government’s efforts to decentralize the peace process in the Central African Republic — most notably through organizing the first local elections held there since 1988. Many also expressed concern, however, over the fragile security situation in the country — particularly along its borders with Sudan and South Sudan — which threatens both national and regional stability.

Among them was the representative of Mozambique, who — also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone — underscored the importance of international support to the Central African Republic’s peace, security and development amidst ongoing, multidimensional challenges. “The increase in civilian victims due to the attacks and violent extortion practices by armed groups, including the Lord’s Resistance Army, is alarming,” he said, stressing the need to address the human rights situation in tandem with political processes to achieve lasting peace. Further, cooperation between national defence forces and MINUSCA is critical.

“It is clear MINUSCA is a partner” to the Central African Republic, stressed the representative of the United States, stating that the Mission delivers unique expertise and capabilities that help make life safer in that country. However, to implement its mandate, the Government must allow the Mission to do its job. Further, while recognizing Bangui’s right to choose its security partners, he stated that it is “clear” that the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group’s primary objectives “are to exploit the country and foster dependency to ensure its continued presence”.

France’s representative, observing that violations of international humanitarian and human rights law have increased by 47 per cent in the country compared to 2023, said that a significant portion thereof can be attributed to armed groups and the Russian Federation’s mercenaries from the Wagner Group. “Russian proxies are likely trying to undermine MINUSCA’s continued presence”, stated the United Kingdom’s representative, urging Bangui to reconsider the involvement of destabilizing proxies and lift all restrictions on MINUSCA’s movements.

The Russian Federation’s representative, however, said that the people of the Central African Republic are upholding their right to choose their partners “despite the ongoing, years-long smear campaigns by France, the United States and the United Kingdom”. Stressing that the situation in the Central African Republic has “fundamentally changed” for the better in recent years, she said this was possible due to the population’s resilience, persistent Government efforts and support from the UN and bilateral partners — including the Russian Federation.

Similarly, China’s representative said that the peace process in the Central African Republic is “making continuous progress” and that the security situation “continues to improve”. While challenges remain, the international community should provide targeted support to the Government “according to its actual needs”, he urged.

Describing those needs was Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic, who urged the Council to focus on the real evils that continue to attack her country. The description of the critical humanitarian situation and human rights violations mentioned in the Secretary-General’s report should not overshadow the fact that the Central African Republic has been attacked by armed groups — a rebellion comprising mainly foreign mercenaries, she stressed. “We need to come out of this endless game of UN reports”, she stressed, urging focus instead on what the Government has been able to achieve.

VALENTINE RUGWABIZA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), reported that the country’s National Border Management Commission held its inaugural plenary session and, since, has been actively implementing its action plan. “The limited to no State presence in border areas has historically provided a fertile ground for cross-border insecurity” in the country, she said, stressing that restoring State authority and border control are crucial to “anchor security of border areas as the bedrock for the full restoration and consolidation of durable security”. She also spotlighted recently commenced deliberations between Cameroon and the Central African Republic to address border security, transhumance issues, illegal trafficking and common border issues through the revitalization of existing cross-border cooperation mechanisms.

“Past and recurrent political and security crises in the Central African Republic have negatively impacted transhumance, turning a secular practice into one of the main triggers of attacks against civilians,” she observed. On that, she cited the recent killing of 16 civilians following a land conflict involving farmers and cattle owners as “a stark reminder of the urgency to reverse the dynamics of violence”. Instead, livestock farming and transhumance must be repositioned as drivers of peaceful coexistence, stabilization and economic development. Noting the first high-level national conference on peaceful and prosperous transhumance held on 13 May — facilitated by MINUSCA — she said that implementation of the decisions reached “will significantly improve transhumance management”. She further reported that preparations for local elections “have gained momentum”, stating that MINUSCA will continue to provide mandated, multifaceted support for such elections — “which were last held 36 years ago”.

Turning to the security situation — which “remains challenging in border areas” — she said that the Haut-Mbomou prefecture in the country’s south-east witnessed intensified violence against civilians. As a result, MINUSCA expanded its footprint earlier in 2024 to prevent further violence and, in parallel, the Mission mobilized its limited engineering and logistical capabilities to improve ground access to Haut-Mbomou — an area almost the size of Sierra Leone that is inaccessible by ground transportation during long rainy seasons. This expanded footprint has enabled MINUSCA to extend implementation of its mandated priority tasks in the prefecture — notably, protection of civilians, facilitation of humanitarian assistance and extension of State authority. “Within a very short time, working closely with national and local authorities, local communities and humanitarian partners, the Mission is making tangible and transformative progress on the security, humanitarian and peacebuilding fronts in Haut-Mbomou,” she emphasized.

She expressed concern, however, over the continuous misinformation campaigns targeting MINUSCA, which “further complicate the already-challenging context in which the Mission operates”. She therefore called on the Government to hold accountable identified individuals — including public servants — who channel and echo such campaigns. She also said that she is “preoccupied” by the slow progress in the release of MINUSCA equipment seized by national customs despite the Mission’s repeated engagement with relevant Government institutions. “To sustain and consolidate gains achieved by the Mission will require your continued support,” she urged Council members.

The representative of France voiced concern about the fragility of the security situation in the Central African Republic, particularly in border areas. “Weapons and combatants continue to circulate, fuelling the activity of armed groups,” he said, warning that porous borders — particularly with Sudan and South Sudan — constitute a threat to the stability of that country and the entire region. Urging the Council to combat arms trafficking from neighbouring countries and the infiltration of foreign fighters, he advocated for the renewal of the sanctions regime in July. He also highlighted the essential support provided by MINUSCA, including logistical support for the Central African Armed Forces, reinforced presence in key areas and support for the process of disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation. Condemning violations of international humanitarian and human rights law - which have increased by 47 per cent compared to 2023 — he observed that a significant part of these violations can be attributed to armed groups and the Russian Federation’s mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

The representative of Switzerland , noting the importance of efforts to decentralize the peace process, said that the organization of local elections in October 2024 will be crucial to advance national reconciliation. Further, she encouraged national authorities to ensure an inclusive, transparent and peaceful process and support the full participation of women as both candidates and voters. She also called on authorities to maintain an open civic space and to respect the independence of judicial institutions. Turning to the security situation — where “pockets of instability persist” — she said that armed groups’ violence around mining sites, transhumance corridors and the borders with Sudan and South Sudan “adds to the suffering of civilians”. She welcomed, however, the stabilization of the humanitarian situation, along with the holding of a national conference for peaceful and prosperous transhumance. This demonstrates a “real commitment to calming inter-community violence and generating a source of prosperity for the entire region”, she added.

The representative of Japan , highlighting the Central African Republic’s ongoing State-building efforts, underscored that a political solution through inclusive engagement with all stakeholders remains vital. In this context, she drew attention to the recent high-level national conference on reducing seasonal transhumance-related violence. It is also encouraging that the Government continues the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process for armed groups. She stressed that “the decentralization of the peace process must further advance to put local stakeholders in the driver’s seat for addressing challenges they face, including inter-communal tensions.” The presence of elected local leaders is critical for local governance reform to build resilient communities, she observed, underlining the need to ensure fair, open, inclusive and credible local elections. She added that healing deep divisions in the country demands a credible election process where differing voices — including those of women, internally displaced persons and ex-combatants — are heard.

The representative of Malta , welcoming efforts to organize the first local elections in the Central African Republic since 1988, said that such elections must occur in a free, secure public space “where inclusive dialogue that instils trust is ensured”. Such a space — along with accountability — is key and, in that context, he expressed concern over the arrest and detention of political opponents. On the regional front, he observed that the country “remains significantly affected by the deteriorating conflict in Sudan”. Spillovers are difficult to manage, refugees arrive in an already-dire humanitarian situation and interlinkages between armed groups and militias — along with recruitment — risk progress towards stabilization. He also expressed concern over the reported training and integration of certain armed combatants into the national defence forces. Adding that the European Union and its member States “remain key partners” of the Central African Republic, he noted the mobilization of more than €900 million since 2014.

The representative of Slovenia supported the renewed commitment of the Central African Government to fully implement the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation and Luanda Road Map. “Its pledge of $4.5 million towards the organization of the local elections shows increased national ownership,” he observed, adding that the European Union will also contribute $2.5 million to the UN basket fund established to support the electoral process. Urging the country to ensure that the elections are inclusive, transparent and credible, he emphasized that full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and youth in electoral and other political processes must be guaranteed. He further voiced concern over the persistently high levels of violence in the country, especially in the border regions, calling on all remaining armed groups to immediately cease their activities and return to the peace process. Relatedly, the uninterrupted flow of weapons, explosives and fighters across borders only aggravates the conflict, he cautioned, urging all States to comply with the arms embargo.

The representative of the United States said: “It is clear MINUSCA is a partner to CAR [Central African Republic] and is delivering on its promise to support a lasting peace.” It delivers unique expertise and capabilities, consistent with its mandate and in partnership with the Government, that help make the population’s life safer. To implement its mandate, however, it must be able to operate freely. Pointing to the Government’s decision to block MINUSCA patrols and restrict the Mission’s use of unmanned aerial systems, he observed: “UN Member States, all of us, pay upwards of $25 million annually for drones that are currently grounded or stuck in customs, and peacekeepers pay with their lives.” The Government, therefore, must allow MINUSCA to do its job. Further, while the United States respects Bangui’s right to choose its security partners, he stressed that “it is clear” that the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group’s primary objectives “are to exploit the country and foster dependency to ensure its continued presence”.

The representative of Mozambique spoke also for Algeria , Guyana and Sierra Leone to underscore the importance of international support to the Central African Republic’s peace, security and development, given the ongoing multidimensional challenges in that country. Commending the Government’s efforts to implement the political agreement, he also welcomed the convening of the Executive Committee tasked with monitoring the agreement. He congratulated the Government for the progress made so far in implementing the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programme, supported by MINUSCA, and urged armed group members to voluntarily join the ongoing programme. Citing the Government’s training programmes for public servants on the peace process, decentralization and the inclusion of women, he highlighted the role of education for peace and a culture of peace as “a valuable investment for the present and future of the country”.

He also voiced concern over the volatile security situation, especially along the national borders, where armed clashes and control over mining resources and transhumance corridors persist. “The increase in civilian victims due to the attacks and violent extortion practices by armed groups, including the Lord’s Resistance Army, is alarming,” he said, underscoring the importance of addressing the human rights situation in tandem with the political processes to achieve lasting peace. In this regard, he condemned conflict-related sexual violence and violations against children and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. “Impunity fuels a cycle of violence and undermines peace efforts,” he said, stressing the paramount importance of cooperation between national defense forces and MINUSCA.

The representative of China said that the peace process in the Central African Republic is “making continuous progress” and that the security situation “continues to improve”. However, noting remaining challenges in peace and development, he urged the international community to provide targeted support to the Government “according to its actual needs”. Specifically, the international community should provide financial and technical support for the national peace process and assist Government efforts to strengthen security capacity and implement security-sector reform. Further, in light of the spillover effects of the conflict in Sudan, support should be provided so that the Central African Republic and its neighbours can strengthen border control, curb the cross-border flow of armed elements and combat cross-border crime. He also called on partners and donors to meet humanitarian needs and to invest in poverty reduction, agriculture and infrastructure to help the country “enhance its capacity for independent development”.

The representative of Ecuador, calling the holding of local elections in the country “an important milestone”, underlined the need to ensure that this process is inclusive, with full, equal, safe and meaningful participation of women. The critical humanitarian situation in the country, which affects 46 per cent of the population, is exacerbated by the flow of people fleeing violence in Sudan. Stressing that “humanitarian aid for the Central African Republic cannot be delayed”, he said tackling the root causes of conflict is crucial for peacebuilding. To address the adverse effects of climate change in the country, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities is key as is access to climate funding for the least developed countries in conflict. “Peace and justice are mutually reinforcing”, he said, adding that judicial system capacities still need to be strengthened to punish perpetrators of human rights violations and conflict-related sexual violence.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that the Central African Government currently controls 90 per cent of national territory, that 9 of 14 signatory groups to the peace agreement have been dissolved and that thousands of former fighters are undergoing disarmament, demobilization and reintegration. Stressing that the situation in the Central African Republic has “fundamentally changed” for the better over recent years, she said this was possible due to the population’s resilience, persistent Government efforts and support from the UN and bilateral partners — including the Russian Federation. “Despite the ongoing, years-long smear campaigns by France, the United States and the United Kingdom”, she emphasized that the people of the Central African Republic are upholding their sovereign rights — including the right to choose their “trusted partners and friends”. Turning to the Council’s current sanctions regime, she stressed that “armed groups are not even aware of its existence”. However, it obstructs national socioeconomic development and stigmatizes the country, and the Council should re-examine this regime, guided by Bangui’s views.

The representative of the United Kingdom voiced concern about the activities of armed groups, particularly around border areas, and highlighted the vital role of MINUSCA in supporting stability in the Central African Republic. London has information that “Russian proxies are likely trying to undermine MINUSCA’s continued presence”, including through disinformation campaigns against the Mission, in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and the sovereignty of the African State. Moscow’s “targeted actions against UN peacekeeping missions, including MINUSCA, highlight their intent to destabilize States to achieve their own foreign policy objectives,” he pointed out, urging Bangui to reconsider the involvement of those destabilizing proxies and lift all restrictions on MINUSCA’s movements.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , Council President for June, spoke in his national capacity to highlight the Central African Republic’s progress in its State-building efforts. However, “cycles of violence due to persistent armed group activity and the negative effects of conflict from neighbouring countries continue to pose serious risks and exacerbate the suffering of civilians”. Noting that the upcoming local elections will be vital for inclusiveness, community empowerment and the extension of State authority required for sustainable peace, he underlined the need to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and maintain a safe and inclusive civic space. He further expressed concern about the volatile security situation due to the persistent armed group activity, especially along the borders with Sudan, around mining sites and transhumance corridors. The increased use of explosive ordnance is also a serious threat, jeopardizing security operations and humanitarian access, he observed, noting the vital importance of strengthening the Central African Republic’s capacity to protect its own civilians.

SYLVIE BAÏPO-TEMON, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic , said that, since its return to constitutional order, her country has made every effort to emerge from an unprecedented crisis. Noting that the measures put in place were not sufficient to resolve it, she said that Bangui, faced with aggression against its population and territorial integrity, witnessed the establishment of a peacekeeping operation — or rather, “maintenance of dependence operation” — which did not achieve the expected result. “Today, my country continues to be called to the Council, which pays lip service to what has been achieved but still insists on maintaining shameful sanctions on a country whose population only aspires to peace and respect for its sovereignty,” she stated.

“Reports continue to rain down on us, simply to rehash the situation that we are all aware of,” she said, adding that her country is aware of its challenges. It has come a long way and is now consolidating these achievements to preserve the restoration of State authority, the reconstruction of its army and the return to the rule of law by consolidating its judicial institutions. “We need to come out of this endless game of UN reports” and, instead, focus on what the Government has been able to obtain. Highlighting progress in various strategic areas, she pointed to security sector reform, with the effective redeployment of the country’s defence forces and the reconfiguration of its security forces, the establishment of the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation process, and the management of arms and munitions.

Human rights are at the epicentre of her country’s public policy, she said, and reiterated Bangui’s desire to collaborate fully with MINUSCA and the Panel of Experts in documenting cases of severe violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. Further, she emphasized that the description of the critical humanitarian situation and human rights violations mentioned in the report should not overshadow the fact that her country has been attacked by armed groups, a rebellion comprising mainly foreign mercenaries. She called for greater objectivity and solidarity “to break this vicious circle”.

For its part, the Council should focus on the real evils that continue to attack the Central African Republic and have the courage to adopt effective measures, she emphasized. She also denounced the Secretary-General’s report for systematically confusing her Government with the rebels. On the sanctions’ regime, she asked why the Council insists on maintaining a text that gives legitimacy to the various armed groups that continue to destabilize the country. “Don’t we have the right to have our dignity respected?” she asked, stating: “We are being condemned for who we are — perhaps for the colour of our skin or for where we are located in the world.”