Adopting Resolution 2739 (2024) on Yemen, Security Council Demands Houthis Immediately Cease All Attacks against Merchant, Commercial Vessels

Condemning continued attacks on merchant and commercial vessels from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, perpetuating an unstable and volatile situation in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, the Security Council today adopted an updated resolution demanding that the Houthis immediately cease all such aggression.

In a recorded vote of 12 in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (Algeria, China, Russian Federation), the Council adopted resolution 2739 (2024) (to be issued as S/RES/2739(2024)), extending the reporting request in paragraph 10 of resolution 2722 (2024) until 15 January 2025, and reiterating its demand that the Houthis immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and immediately release the M/V Galaxy Leader and its crew.

Also by its provisions, the Council emphasized again the need to address the root causes, including the conflicts contributing to regional tensions and the disruption of maritime security. Further to the text, it urged caution and restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region, and encouraged enhanced diplomatic efforts by all parties to that end, including continued support for dialogue and Yemen’s peace process under UN auspices.

After the vote, the representative of the United States, also speaking for co-facilitator Japan, noted that, in January, the Council adopted resolution 2722 (2024), underscoring the importance of the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms of vessels of all States in the Red Sea — unequivocally demanding that the Houthis immediately cease their increasingly complex attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and surrounding waterways, threatening international peace and security, global commerce and humanitarian assistance.

The resolution, he recalled, extends the requirement for reporting by the Secretary-General to ensure that the Council has accurate and timely information, and reiterates the 15-member organ’s demand that the Houthis cease their unacceptable and increasingly sophisticated attacks. The text further reaffirms the importance of all Member States’ adherence to the arms embargo under resolution 2216 (2015). “Attacks on any vessels in the Red Sea regardless of origin or ownership are entirely unacceptable,” he stressed. “Arguing otherwise risks legitimizing clear violations of international law.”

The representative of Guyana, who voted in favour, called on the Houthis to immediately release the M/V Galaxy Leader and its crew and to cease all attacks. She echoed calls to address the root causes of increased regional tensions, including the conflict in Gaza — reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire there. Also voting in favour, the representative of Sierra Leone underscored that, while the causes of these attacks have to be urgently addressed, nevertheless, there is merit in the Council being credibly informed of these incidents.

The representative of the United Kingdom, condemning “the illegal and unjustified attacks” on maritime shipping by the Houthis, expressed support for the adoption of the text. These dangerous and reckless acts must end, she said, expressing her country’s commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and trade in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

However, the Russian Federation’s delegate, who abstained from the vote, said the technical nature of the text does not change the fact that it is a logical continuation of Council resolution 2722 (2024) about which her delegation had serious questions. Ensuring safety of navigation is crucial, but the practical implementation of that text leaves much to be desired, she said, adding that Council resolution 2722 (2024) cannot legitimize the aggressive actions of the United States coalition or missile strikes targeting a sovereign country. Calling on the coalition to halt their illegal attacks and transition towards diplomatic measures, she said “normalization in the Red Sea is impossible without stabilization in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone”, and a text that does not reflect this is “divorced from reality, to put it mildly”.

Similarly, the representative of China noted his abstention, while reiterating calls on the Houthis to respect the right of commercial vessels of all countries to navigate the Red Sea and cease the attacks on civilian vessels. He said China also abstained on resolution 2722 (2024) in January over ambiguity in some key elements, recalling that certain countries have since taken military actions against Yemen. Urging all parties to avoid misuse of international law and Council resolutions, he stated that current tensions in the Red Sea represent spillover of the Gaza conflict, requiring an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Algeria’s delegate also abstained, consistent with his vote in January — which should not be interpreted as a reservation towards the Secretary-General’s monthly reporting on any attacks in the Red Sea. The abstention reflects concern about the implementation of resolution 2722 (2024) and “misuse and misinterpretation of the right to defend by conducting attacks on territories of sovereign countries”. He echoed the clear link between “the devastating situation in Gaza and the escalation of hostilities in the Red Sea”, and the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza — as well as a Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned peace process.