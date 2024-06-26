Grave Violations against Children in Armed Conflict at Record High; Speakers in Day-Long Debate Explore Ways to Bolster Norms to Protect Them from Harm

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Security Council met today in an open debate to discuss the theme "How to advance our collective norms towards protecting children and ending all grave violations" and consider the latest report of the Secretary-General (document S/2024/384). The Council was briefed by Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Ban Ki-Moon, former United Nations Secretary-General and Deputy Chair of the Elders.

CHILDREN AND ARMED CONFLICT

Briefings

VIRGINIA GAMBA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict , presenting the Secretary-General’s annual report on children and armed conflict (document S/2024/384), said that the information presented today “has been obtained in contexts of great hardship and under incredibly difficult circumstances, during a deadly year for United Nations personnel and aid workers”. In the 25 countries and one regional situation covered by her mandate, the UN verified 32,990 grave violations against 22,557 children in 2023 — the highest figures in almost 10 years. Across the globe, “children bore the brunt of multiplying and escalating crises”, she said, adding that they experienced horrific violence in combat zones, displacement camps, urban areas and their homes and schools. A staggering 5,301 children were killed and another 6,348 maimed and/or injured in 2023, marking a shocking 35 per cent rise over previous years, she reported. The use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas, as well as deliberate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, had a bleak impact on children. “Whether armed forces or non-State armed groups, all parties to conflict contributed to this deadly harvest,” she stated. Also, the recruitment and use of children surged in 2023 with 8,655 cases verified, of which 15 per cent were girls. In Somalia, Al-Shabaab recruited 10 children aged 15 to 17 in a single event and then took them to a training camp. In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces armed group recruited 74 boys, aged 14 to 17, in a single quarter, and used them as combatants. Fifty-four of them were subsequently killed during clashes with the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Further, she continued, child abductions also continued at high levels, with 4,356 child victims verified in 2023. “In Sudan, a girl was abducted by the Rapid Support Forces armed group, kept for five days, and repeatedly raped to the extent that it permanently maimed her,” she said. Rape and other forms of sexual violence increased by 25 per cent and affected 1,470 children, especially girls. Gang-rape continued unabated, with high numbers in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti. Prevalently, girls are recruited or abducted for sexual exploitation and then violated repeatedly. In 2014, in Iraq, for example, a girl was abducted by Da’esh when she was only five years old. She was then sold between Da’esh members for sexual exploitation and was sexually abused until she was rescued in June 2023 at age 14. Yet, most cases of sexual violence are never reported due to stigma, the risk of reprisals, harmful gender norms, and lack of access to safe reporting channels, survivor assistance and justice.

Collective violations also increased in 2023, with attacks on schools and hospitals continuing to deprive children of education and health, she observed, adding that 1,650 attacks were verified and had devastating impacts on children and their communities. A staggering 72 million children worldwide were out of school in 2023 due to conflict and crises. Moreover, she underscored that “the denial of humanitarian access rose to alarming levels”, with 5,205 violations verified, marking an increase of over 32 per cent. Over 190 UN and other humanitarian staff were killed in Gaza, where nearly all critical civilian infrastructure was destroyed. The highest numbers of grave violations during 2023 occurred in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Nigeria, and Sudan. She added that 75 parties are now listed as perpetrators of grave violations globally, including 10 State actors and 65 armed groups.

Faced with devastating setbacks in 2023, the UN has continued its constructive engagement with parties to the conflict, yielding progress in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. The signature of prevention and protection action plans — including the adoption of handover protocols, age assessment guidelines, and child protection policies and legislation — have improved the lives of children. She observed that the objective of the annexes of the Secretary-General’s report goes beyond “naming and shaming” because it is guided by the offer of immediate engagement between the UN and listed parties to end and prevent the use and abuse of children for, in and by armed conflict. It comprises close collaboration with warring parties to put in place robust child protection systems, especially accountability mechanisms. She added that expert capacities must be strengthened in the context of the drawdown of peacekeeping operations and special political missions, including during and after mission transitions. “Let us be co-responsible for our children, push for peaceful resolution of disputes but also protect our children when we fail to bring them peace,” she declared.

TED CHAIBAN, Deputy Executive Director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), reported that the UN verified 32,990 grave violations against children in 2023 — the highest number ever recorded during the children-and-armed-conflict mandate, and a 21 per cent increase over 2022, “which previously held the title of worst year ever”. While these numbers “neither capture the full extent of grave violations nor the deep physical and psychosocial harm they have caused to children’s lives, families and communities”, he said they are indicative of larger trends affecting children. More are being killed and maimed, raped and subjected to other forms of sexual violence and denied humanitarian access. “Children in Israel and the State of Palestine continue to endure incomprehensible suffering,” he stressed — “particularly in the Gaza Strip, where the scale of death and destruction is staggering”.

Stating that 4,312 Palestinian and 70 Israeli children were verified as killed or maimed in 2023, he noted that this represents 37 per cent of all such verifications included in the Secretary-General’s report. Most casualties were caused by explosive weapons in populated areas. However, more than 23,000 reported cases of children killed or maimed in 2023 have yet to be verified due to insecurity, movement restrictions and significant risks to humanitarian personnel operating in Gaza. The bodies of thousands of missing children remain buried under rubble, and none of this includes the thousands of violations reported so far in 2024. “After nearly nine months of horrible conflict, UNICEF and other humanitarian actors are still struggling to reach those in need,” he said, pointing to continued obstacles that “are directly related to the increasing number of acutely malnourished children”. Against that backdrop, he urged parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations to protect children and “immediately enter into a complete ceasefire”.

Turning to Sudan — “now home to the largest child displacement crisis in the world” — he reported that the UN has verified the killing and maiming of 1,244 children by parties to the conflict in 2023 and added that “rampant grave violations have been reported so far in 2024”. Meanwhile, intensifying conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has “led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the country since 2003”, he said, emphasizing that “the use of sexual violence as a modus operandi of armed groups is spiralling”. Making matters worse, the conflict in the east is intensifying as the departure of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has begun. Underlining the “very real risk” that the humanitarian crisis in that country “could soon become a catastrophe”, he pointed out that the situations in these countries are just 3 of the 26 covered in the report.

“This year’s report shows plainly that, despite the global consensus on the need to protect children during war, parties to conflict are not fulfilling their obligations under international law,” he stressed. Urging the Council to reaffirm support for the monitoring and reporting mechanism on grave violations committed against children, he emphasized that independently verified and robust data “informs all our actions towards tangible results for children”. Further, the international community should engage in diplomatic efforts to end conflicts and prevent the escalation of hostilities. Adequate resources are needed to fund the monitoring and reporting mechanism, specialized child-centred services for survivors of grave violations and advocacy to prevent and end these violations. “This is particularly urgent in the context of withdrawals of peacekeeping or special political missions,” he observed, adding that UNICEF stands as a ready partner in these efforts. He concluded: “I hope you will join us in putting children first.”

BAN KI-MOON, Former United Nations Secretary-General and Deputy Chair of the Elders , said that the protection of innocent lives lies at the heart of the group’s activities. “It should be a matter of shame to every State represented here today that innocent children continue to pay such a terrible price in the multiple conflicts being waged across our world,” he stressed, expressing outrage that violations against children rose 21 per cent in 2003, with a 35 per cent increase in the killing and maiming of children in the same period. Furthermore, the UN has verified more than 8,000 grave violations against 4,247 Palestinian and 113 Israeli children in 2023. “The statistics in the Secretary-General’s report tell their own story,” he continued, observing that, from his own experience, the trauma of the children in armed conflict “cannot be captured in figures alone”.

“As a young boy during the Korean War in 1950s, I experienced the trauma and wrenching displacement of fleeing my home during the conflict,” he said, adding that the trauma he witnessed as he fled his burning village with his parents continued to haunt him. He stressed: “No child should endure what I did as a boy.” Recalling the “landmark” report on children and armed conflict of Graça Machel — the former freedom fighter and education minister of Mozambique, who today serves as Deputy Chair of The Elders, he quoted her findings presented to the General Assembly in 1996: “More and more of the world is being sucked into a desolate moral vacuum. This is a space devoid of the most basic human values; a space in which children are slaughtered, raped, maimed […] and exposed to extreme brutality”. He observed that this “powerful” report led to the creation of the Secretary-General’s Special Representative on children and armed conflict.

Underscoring the importance of identifying those responsible for violations, he said that the inclusion of Israeli armed and security forces and Palestinian armed groups on the list is an important step. “Where peacekeeping and political missions are drawing down, there must be a commitment to provide sufficient resources so this vital work continues,” he added, underscoring that Member States should endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration. He also expressed concern about high levels of sexual violence against girls in conflicts worldwide. Citing his fellow Elder and Nobel Laureate Doctor Denis Mukwege, he said: “Survivors of sexual violence have the right to truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition”. Noting that the system of the Security Council is ineffective and is failing to uphold peace and security, he observed: “The Council is deadlocked on the conflicts of the day”. To that end, he underscored the need of a formula for the organ’s reform that balances increased representation with effectiveness.

A 16-year-old child civil society representative noted that there were already armed conflicts in the east of his country when he was born. “It's time for the whole world to rally behind the Democratic Republic of the Congo and take tougher measures to put an end to all the armed conflicts and dangers facing children, so that they can fully enjoy their rights, including schooling,” he said. Two months ago, during armed attacks on two of their neighbouring villages, children were targeted for abduction and forced to join armed groups, while others were abducted for ransom. This led to the murder of many children whose families do not have the means to pay the ransoms, while other children, especially girls, were raped. He called for reinforced protection and security in all areas, especially those controlled by armed groups, so that schools and hospitals are kept safe and not used for military purposes, and for the release of all children recruited into armed groups

Detailing the impact of armed conflict on his life, he recalled that he used to wake up very early every day to go to work and would often go with the harvesters to collect the agricultural produce from the fields to provide food at home. He was paid 2,000 Congolese francs — the equivalent of $1 at the time. He was 11 years old then and had heard about boys being kidnapped and taken into the bush by armed groups. “I walked anxiously, fearing that one day it would be the same for me,” he said. One day, on his way to school, he, together with one girl and another boy, were stopped by a group of armed men from the bush. "We cried and trembled, begging them to let us go home to our families, but they wouldn't listen”, as “they started whipping and keeping us in the bush”. “We were heavily guarded, and they had ordered to kill anyone who tried to flee,” he added.

He had to leave school to start serving that armed group, which provided three-months long weapons training exercises, he continued. They were used as transporters of food looted from other people’s fields, and their school bags were burnt. Some of the girls abducted became “wives” of the chiefs. During the fighting, many were killed by the enemy and others by their own groups to prevent secrets from being divulged. They were sent out to steal cassava and sweet potatoes from other people’s fields at night and were also forced to rob vehicles on the road. After three years, he escaped while looking for something to eat for the group. He was arrested by the army and then sent to the military dungeon, as he had military effects on him, he said. He was released a few days later and received social and educational reintegration support. The Congolese Government's child demobilization program eventually gave him a certificate of release for his protection in the community, although some still accused him of being associated with the armed group, despite already being in civilian life.

He is now back at school and working in the children’s parliament to raise awareness in communities to ensure respect for children’s rights, he said, urging the Security Council to work together to assist children affected by conflict by helping them gain access to education and health care and protecting them from violence, especially in areas under the control of armed groups. “I ask you all to take up the cause of defending children’s rights internationally and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he urged, emphasizing that many children have no access to education because of never-ending crises, and families on the move are unable to send their children to school and meet other needs. “Many Congolese children still need the help of the world, like the one I received, for their protection and survival during these times of armed conflict,” he said, voicing hope that no other child will experience what he has gone through.

Statements

The representative of Malta expressed deep concern over the escalating grave violations against children, which have “reached unmatched numbers”. He noted that the use of explosive weapons in populated areas has significantly increased these violations and called for all parties to ensure “unimpeded, safe and timely humanitarian access”. As Chair of the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict, he welcomed the relevant Secretary-General’s annual report, adding that “the annexed list of perpetrators is a critical tool to end violations and protect children in situations of armed conflict”. He went on to emphasize the urgent need for mitigating actions against violations of children’s rights in various conflicts worldwide. Urging the Council to “consider the impact of withdrawals on child protection capacity”, he spotlighted the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the withdrawal of MONUSCO has affected the work of child protection advisers.

The representative of Guyana said: “A good barometer to measure the world’s humanity is how we treat […] our children.” In 2023, violence against children reached extreme levels: the 35 per cent increase in the number of children killed and maimed tells “a chilling tale of lack of compliance with international legal obligations, as well as lack of humanity”. Parties to the various conflicts have completely lost sight that the protection of children must always be the first consideration, she observed, adding that “there is no glory in killing, maiming and violating children”. Turning to the conflict in Gaza — where there has been an unprecedented increase of 155 per cent in the scale and intensity of grave violations against children — she said that 21,000 children are missing there, many trapped beneath rubble, detained, buried in unmarked graves, or separated from their families. “What did they do? What harm could they have brought on the occupying Power?” she asked.

The representative of the Russian Federation , detailing the situation in Gaza, said that this is the international community’s “main challenge in the protection of children”. While the violence that Israeli children endured on 7 October 2023 has no justification, he underscored that “these victims do not justify Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza”. Verified cases in the report alone far surpass indicators in other conflict situations, and even more appalling are the 23,000 violations yet to be verified. “We trust that the UN will focus all efforts and resources to restore the full picture of what is transpiring,” he stated. He went on to stress that “the delivery of Western weapons is one of the most serious factors behind the outbreak and spread of conflict”. However, the report “effectively disregards” ongoing systematic violations of international humanitarian law by Ukraine. “It appears that Russian children are not of interest for the UN and they do not need its protection,” he noted, stressing that “politicization is the only explanation” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ absence — and the Russian Federation Armed Forces’ presence — in the report.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that 25 years since the adoption of resolution 1261 (1999) children worldwide continue to face violations and denials of their rights. His Government has made the elimination of and prevention of all forms of exploitation, abuse and violence against children its top priority and has recently passed the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. He said that Governments should be responsible for protecting children’s physical and mental health, stressing the importance of open dialogue to sustain child protection and urging States to refrain from putting children in harm’s way. Pointing to the completion of action plans in the Lake Chad region and Iraq, he observed that beyond check box exercises, sustained effort is required. “It takes a village to raise a child”, he observed, adding that “a child that is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth”.

The representative of Slovenia urged all parties to conflict listed in the annexes to the Secretary-General’s report to engage with the Special Representative and the UN on the ground, also calling for dialogue that would enable development and implementation of action plans. Denying children access to humanitarian assistance is “particularly cruel and inhumane”, he stressed adding: “It is heartbreaking to read about the significant increase of the humanitarian denial.” Noting that schools should be nurtured as safe havens for children, he observed that, instead, education is under attack in many countries. “There should be zero tolerance for violations of international human rights law,” he underscored, welcoming the adoption of key strategic and policy documents of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the Revised Policy on Children.

The representative of China , stressing that Israel should stop its collective punishment of the Palestinians, welcomed the listing in the Secretary-General’s annual report of the perpetrators of grave violations against children in the Gaza conflict. To effectively protect children, the Council must stay committed to the political settlement of hotspot issues, do more in diplomacy mediation and work for the cessation of fighting across the world. Humanitarian and children-related issues should not be politicized or weaponized. “Children living in countries such as Afghanistan and Syria deserve the same level of assistance,” he emphasized. As well, severe punishment must be enforced against violations of children, he said, urging the Council to impose more forceful sanctions against Haitian gangs to cut off their weapons supplies and to counter child recruitment and killing. Children’s education and development must be ensured, he underscored, adding that the Summit of the Future must be leveraged to assist countries in conflict in eradicating poverty, achieving universal education and bridging the digital divide.

The representative of France underscored the “absolute need” to combat the scourge of violence committed against children in armed conflict. “The 21 per cent increase in the number of violations in 2023 is shocking,” he said, urging perpetrators to cease these abuses and calling on the United Nations to redouble efforts to achieve this goal. In Sudan, where child violations have surged by 480 per cent, combatants must stop the fighting and allow humanitarian aid, he stressed. He also demanded the return of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to safeguard children. Emphasizing the importance of using all available instruments to protect children’s rights and combat impunity, he pledged that France will continue its financial support for the UN’s monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

The representative of the United States said that this year’s report provides “a sobering snapshot” of the devastating impact of conflict on children, with thousands upon thousands of children subject to sexual violence, abduction, recruitment and use as child soldiers. In Sudan — now the world’s largest developmental crisis — young boys have been recruited by the two warring parties, and young girls have been sold into sexual slavery. In Ukraine, where children have experienced the horrors of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, dozens upon dozens of children have been abducted, detained and tortured by its armed forces. In Haiti, schools have been shuttered and children continue to be used in criminal activities. Underlining the urgency of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza — where children have borne far too much of the war — she urged Hamas “to take the deal without delay”. Spotlighting small glimmers of hope, she noted that the Special Representative’s engagement with parties to conflict resulted in the release of more than 10,000 children from armed groups and armed forces.

The representative of the United Kingdom described the Secretary General’s report as “horrifying” and emphasized the crucial role of the children and armed conflict mandate, which “must continue this vitally important work”. Spotlighting the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, he called for an end to the fighting to stop the suffering of children, adding: “The fastest way to do this is for Hamas to accept the terms of the deal on the table.” On the war in Ukraine, he urged the Russian Federation to end its unjustifiable invasion and cease the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children. “As a Council we must uphold the specific rights and vulnerabilities of children and amplify their voices,” he said, adding that “children are not numbers”.

The representative of Ecuador said that destroying children’s “safe spaces” exposes them to recruitment, sexual violence and forced displacement. Further, restricting humanitarian efforts, limiting the work of female staff and interfering with the flow and destination of goods exacerbates children’s vulnerability. “While we wait for peace to prevail”, he urged States to design national frameworks to protect children and promote universal accession to relevant international instruments. Further, States must recognize, in their own legal frameworks, that “children remain children until they reach the age of 18” and that minors recruited by armed groups must be treated as victims, not former combatants, he said. Additionally, family reunification and safe, dignified return for those displaced are critical, and the international community must strengthen implementation of de-mining plans to reduce the risk of death and mutilation from improvised explosive devices.

The representative of Switzerland said: “There is no second chance for childhood”, observing that children fear for their lives in many armed conflicts. Pointing to the highest number of grave violations ever verified — an increase of a quarter from 2023, she said: “We are collectively failing our duties to children.” She reported that her country financially supports monitoring and reporting mechanisms in Syria and Yemen. “The withdrawal of UN missions must not be at the expense of child protection,” she continued, highlighting the importance of protection and monitoring activities during and after transitions. To that end, Switzerland contributed to UNICEF’s funding and seconded child protection specialists to UN agencies, including to Mali, following the withdrawal of the UN Multidimensional Integration Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA). Encouraging States to sign the Safe Schools Declaration, she said that her Government will continue funding the Education Cannot Wait fund.

The representative of Algeria , pointing to the Israeli occupying Power’s continued attacks, said that in Gaza, within a few months, more than 15,000 children were killed, more than 19,000 children orphaned and an estimated 4,000 children still buried under the rubble, amputated or detained by the occupying Power. More than 600,000 children live now in the street and among the rubble without access to education, with more than three quarters of schools in the Gaza Strip bombed by Israel. Due to the occupying Power’s restrictions on humanitarian aid, people in Gaza face catastrophic levels of hunger, and 50,000 children require urgent treatment for malnutrition, while 1 million people in southern Gaza are trapped without clean water or sanitation. He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance. Urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility, he stressed: “It must act, so that children in Palestine, especially in Gaza, are protected and can live a dignified and safe life, immune from violence, oppression and terror.”

The representative of Japan expressed deep distress over the Secretary-General’s latest report, highlighting the extreme rise in violence against children. The prolonged fighting in Gaza resulting in significant child casualties is alarming, he said, urging the international community to act “decisively and consistently” to improve the situation of children in armed conflicts. For this reason, he called on all parties to the conflicts listed in the annexes to the latest report to engage constructively with the United Nations. It is imperative to eliminate impediments to humanitarian assistance reaching children, he underscored. Upholding children’s right to education and supporting their development under armed conflict must be prioritized, he stressed, adding: “Schools should serve as safe havens for children.” Additionally, the international community must ensure that child protection measures remain in place during UN peace operations withdrawals.

The representative of Mozambique described the situation of children in armed conflict as “bleak and of deep concern”, demanding “urgent, thorough and comprehensive action”. Terrorism and violent extremism are among the most devastating causes of the plight of children around the world, he observed, emphasizing that States bear the primary responsibility to protect children. “In conflict situations, children must be treated primarily as victims, including those associated with armed groups,” he stressed, calling for “long-term and predictable” funding for reintegration programmes for children. All parties should cooperate with the United Nations and humanitarian partners to ensure safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access. Likewise, strengthening child protection capacity in all United Nations peace operations and political missions is critical, he added.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , Council president for June, speaking in his national capacity, said that despite deepening divergence of geopolitical and military interests, Member States must be united in protecting children. The Council must consider the inclusion of child protection mandates in the broader range of UN peacekeeping missions and special political missions. He encouraged the UN to maintain its evidence- and criteria-based monitoring and reporting mechanism on grave violations of children’s rights in situations of armed conflict. Turning to human rights violations in Pyongyang — including forced labour — he said that people are sent to labour camps as collective punishment and can also be sentenced to death “only because they watched and distributed South Korean dramas”. Also, children in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea face acute malnutrition and limited access to health care, “while most Korean leaders enjoy luxury goods and recklessly pursue WMD [weapon of mass destruction] programmes”.

The representative of the Russian Federation , taking the floor for a second time, expressed shock that the United States, “which has been helping Ukraine kill children in Russia”, is trying to lecture Moscow. In response to the allegations of child abductions and deportations from Ukraine, he clarified that those children were evacuated from the conflict zones in accordance with humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. He dismissed claims of abduction contained in the report as misleading, noting that many cases stemmed from marital disputes. “The overwhelming majority of children are arriving to Russia together with their parents”, he said. He urged the international community to review bulletins available on the website of the Ombudsman on the Rights of the Child, referencing cases where Ukrainian children “allegedly abducted” by the Russian Federation were unexpectedly found in other countries like Germany.

The representative of Ukraine said that the Russian Federation’s aggression has had catastrophic consequences for children in his country, adding that at least 1,389 children have been wounded and 551 killed. Furthermore, 1,895 children have gone missing during the hostilities and 15 cases of sexual violence against minors have been recorded. Also, almost 4,000 educational institutions across Ukraine have suffered bombing and shelling, while 365 of them have been destroyed completely. Nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcefully transferred or deported to the Russian Federation or temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, he said, stressing that Moscow is obstructing the repatriation process by imposing additional conditions and hindering verification procedures. To date, only 736 have been repatriated. The country also persists in its deliberate policy of Russification, imposing its education system and banning Ukrainian education. Against this backdrop, he welcomed the Secretary-General’s decision to keep the Russian Federation’s armed forces and affiliated armed groups on the list of grave violators for the killing and maiming of children and attacks on schools and hospitals.

The representative of Liechtenstein said he is troubled by the nearly 8,000 children reportedly killed in Gaza. “The psychological and physical impacts of living in a conflict zone endure for a lifetime”, he observed, noting that Ukrainian children are paying an extraordinary price for Moscow’s aggression. He reiterated the obligation of States parties to the Rome Statute to comply with the execution of arrest warrants, including those issued for the former Russian Federation Minister of Defence, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child can be spared the scars of war,” he stressed, calling on States to support the Safe School Declaration. Also noting that male survivors of sexual violence are often unable to access legal remedies, he commended the Liechtenstein-based All Survivors Project that raises awareness of this overlooked aspect of conflict-related sexual violence.

The representative of Egypt , aligning himself with the Arab Group, said that “the world, all over, is witnessing Israel’s destructive war against the Gaza Strip”. This includes a “multiplication of violations against children”, he stressed, as well as the targeting of education and health facilities and the restricting of access to food aid. Calling on the international community to address double standards in the treatment of global crises and violations of international law, he urged States to pressure Israel to end its war in Gaza, lift obstacles to aid delivery and “adopt a comprehensive ceasefire to spare further escalation in the region”. He also expressed support for all efforts to guarantee respect for international law and the protection of children during armed conflict, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its optional protocols.

The representative of Croatia expressed concern that Government forces were among the main perpetrators of attacks on schools and hospitals and those denying humanitarian aid. He, thus, encouraged States to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict. As highlighted at the Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the Economic and Social Council, held under Croatia’s chairmanship, “impunity leads to further escalation of violence and widens existing trust gap”, he said. He then underscored the importance of conflict prevention in sustaining peace and the key role of the Peacebuilding Commission in addressing root causes of conflict. Deploying the light-footprint civilian missions could assist transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding or prevent fragile countries from sliding into conflict, he added.

The representative of Poland , associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, said the global community must do everything possible to stop the deteriorating situation of children in armed conflict and hold the perpetrators accountable. He voiced full support for Israel’s right to self-defence and condemned the attacks by Hamas, while reiterating the call for respect for international law. In Ukraine, the Russian Federation continues its disgraceful practice of forcibly displacing Ukrainian children, he said, urging the international community to join Kyiv’s initiatives aimed at facilitating the return of Ukrainian children to their homes, such as the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the Peace Formula. Poland is a proponent and a co-author of resolution 2475 (2019), which underscores the need for inclusive measures to protect and support children with disabilities in conflict zones, he said, voicing hope that the Secretary-General will continue to address the situation of those children in his reports.

The representative of Pakistan expressed concern over the “unjust” omission from the report of the situation of children in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Generations of Kashmiri children have grown up amidst fear of violence and repression under foreign occupation,” he said, detailing the plight of children in the occupied territories, where where human rights violations are “tragically routine”. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and special rapporteurs have been denied access to these territories to investigate these violations, he noted. Urging an investigation into the reported detention and torture of 13,000 Kashmiri youth by Indian forces after August 2019, he said his country had previously submitted to the UN a dossier with 3,432 cases of war crimes, corroborated by evidence. Objecting to the references to Pakistan in the Secretary-General’s report, which are “outside of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur”, he detailed his country’s extensive legal, policy and operational measures to protect children.

The representative of Canada , speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends on Children and Armed Conflict , voiced extreme concern over the scale and scope of the grave violations against children in 2023. “The skyrocketing number of grave violations verified in some situations of concern included in the Secretary-General’s report is deeply disturbing,” he said, calling on all parties listed in the Annexes to immediately implement action plans and other concrete, time-bound measures to strengthen the protection of children in armed conflict. Accordingly, he urged all parties to armed conflict to fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law. Further, he called for full accountability for all grave violations through national and international justice mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Court. He also stressed the importance of adequate resourcing for child protection specialists and activities across UN mechanisms and operations. Greater support for the full and effective implementation of child protection mandates by UN peace operations, including in contexts where they may be in transition, is also essential.

The representative of Indonesia said: “Genocide is unfolding in Gaza, with children being the biggest casualty.” Those who have died there “may have been the lucky ones”, he added, as those who survive exist in a “living hell” while the world — and the Council — “seem to be helpless”. Similar suffering is faced by many children in Myanmar, Sudan and other conflicts around the world. Underscoring that the Council cannot continue failing to resolve conflicts, he said that such failure “is a death sentence for the future generation”. Against that backdrop — and while “many seem to have turned a blind eye to Palestinian children’s right to live” — he stated that the world must stop the double standards in protecting children against grave violations of human rights. He also welcomed the Secretary-General’s recommendation to ensure that child protection is included in the relevant mandates of peacekeeping operations and special political missions.

The representative of Bulgaria , aligning herself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, noted that “every lost child’s life is one too many and there is no justification for it”. Bulgaria remains steadfast in its condemnation of Moscow’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, she stressed, also expressing concern over the effects on children caused by the situations in Sudan, Haiti and Afghanistan. Calling on States to support the Safe Schools Declaration, she also encouraged them to adhere to the Vancouver Principles, ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict and implement the Paris Principles. Quoting Nelson Mandela, she stated: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”

The representative of Guatemala said indiscriminate attacks against hospitals and educational facilities and direct attacks against civilians by explosive weapons, landmines and the use of chemical weapons, which cause the death of thousands of children, must be subject to the Council’s robust sanctions. Voicing concern about the lack of humanitarian access to meet the needs of children, she called on all conflict parties to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid, in accordance with international law. Guatemala will continue to advocate for conflict prevention, early warning, the responsibility to protect, disarmament, ceasefire, mediation and the holding in good faith of peace talks that include the protection of children as a priority. After the withdrawal of peacekeeping operations, child protection capacities and monitoring and reporting mechanisms should be maintained to avoid an increase in vulnerabilities and risks, and, in turn, grave violations, she urged.

The representative of Austria , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on Children and Armed Conflict, described as “shocking” the verified 30,705 grave violations of international humanitarian law committed in 2023, affecting 22,557 children worldwide. “We must not forget: these are not merely statistics”, he said, adding: “These are individuals with hopes and dreams, with rights and human dignity.” The protection of children in armed conflicts is not an option, it is a must, he stressed, calling upon all Member States, in particular parties to armed conflicts, to respect international law as well as international child protection norms. Those responsible for grave violations against children must be brought to justice through prompt investigations, he underscored, stressing: “Every violation is one too many.”

The representative of Greece , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, said that gender plays a key role in the exposure of children to grave violations. Attacks on education as well as acts of sexual violence have a disproportionate impact on girls and devastating consequences for their communities at large, he said, calling upon all parties to conflict to facilitate access to and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to all children. “It is important that all child protection provisions are incorporated in the mandates of UN peacekeeping and special political missions, in particular during mission transitions,” he stressed, adding that as an incoming Security Council member, Greece reaffirms its support for the children and armed conflict agenda.

The representative of Brazil said that “civilians have long overtaken military personnel in the number of casualties” as they have become deliberate targets in conflict zones. Parties to conflict must comprehend that the denial of humanitarian access is a serious violation of international humanitarian law. “It should be clear that subjecting civilians to starvation to military ends is a war crime,” he asserted. Furthermore, the priority given to military gain is especially appalling when it affects an inherently vulnerable group such as children. However, it does not need to be that way, he observed, spotlighting the plans of action negotiated by the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict with parties to conflict. Underscoring the need to ensure that transitions and drawdowns will not result in weaker child protection when there are risks to their safety, he said that the Council must not neglect this need when it re-evaluates the mandates of peacekeeping and special political missions.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said it was “unacceptable” that the international community “struggles to put an end” to the six grave violations affecting children the most in times of war. He urged all parties to armed conflict to uphold their obligations under international law and take concrete steps to prevent violations against children. “The fight against impunity is essential in this context,” he added. Turning to the Russian Federation’s “unprovoked and unjustified” war of aggression against Ukraine, he reiterated a call upon Moscow to “step up its efforts to protect children and to facilitate the immediate return of all Ukrainian children that have been abducted […]”. Detailing grave violations committed against children in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory on and after 7 October 2023, he stressed that “preventing further loss of life is an absolute priority”, while urging an “immediate ceasefire”.

In the context of the spiralling violence in Sudan, he said it was essential for all parties to fulfil their obligations under international law to ensure the protection of all children and to cease hostilities. Against this backdrop, the UN’s children and armed conflict tools are more essential than ever, he noted, emphasizing the need for increased financial support for the UN’s monitoring and reporting mechanism and child protection in UN peace operations. He also detailed the Union’s children and armed conflict guidelines, which include a checklist for integrating child protection into the Union’s common security and defence policy missions, offering practical advice for operational activities.

The representative of Malaysia condemned attacks on schools and hospitals, as well as the denial of unimpeded humanitarian access to innocent civilians in conflict. Expressing concern over the “anticipated decline” in the humanitarian situation in many countries — such as Myanmar — due to such denial, he called on parties to strictly adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and underlined the importance of the monitoring and reporting mechanism. He also welcomed the listing of Israeli armed and security forces, for killing and injuring children and attacking schools and hospitals, as “long overdue”. “Atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinian civilians — including children — have persisted for far too long,” he said, adding that the lives of thousands of Palestinian children could have been saved if “strong condemnation and decisive action against the occupying Power” occurred earlier.

The representative of Kazakhstan said that Council members should advocate for full compliance with relevant international treaties and Council resolutions, noting that “failing to uphold these obligations is a breach of morality and humanity”. Member States should also adhere to the Safe Schools Declaration, the Paris and the Vancouver Principles. To reinforce accountability, it is important to formulate comprehensive child protection strategies and allocate sufficient funding to maintain child protection priorities following the transition of the UN peacekeeping missions. Children who lack opportunities and education are more vulnerable to recruiters and perpetrators, he said, underscoring the importance of preventive measures and the need for increased investments in overall development, as well as addressing children’s socioeconomic needs. “We must also enhance support for reintegration and rehabilitation programmes for children affected by armed conflict, as we do in Kazakhstan,” he added.

The representative of Germany , associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, voiced alarm by the steep increase in grave violations in Israel and Palestine. He condemned Hamas’ practice of abusing schools and hospitals for military activities and once again called on Israel to conduct military operations strictly in line with humanitarian law. Turning to the situation in Ukraine, he said it is unacceptable in the third year of its unprovoked attack that the Russian Federation still has not signed an action plan with the UN. Germany continues to be UNICEF’s second largest donor and will continue to support the Office of the Special Representative in developing guidance notes on the denial of humanitarian access to be launched later this year, he said.

The representative of Chile pointed out the “worrisome” increase of violations of children’s rights in armed conflict in 2023. Acknowledging the UN’s progress in protecting children through engagement with conflict parties in several countries, he observed that 10,600 children previously linked to armed forces or groups received protection or reintegration support in 2023. Underscoring the importance of collective international efforts to protect children in armed conflict, he detailed his country’s commitment to the cause through the ratification of relevant treaties. Given the high level of children’s vulnerability, he underscored the fundamental focus on “prevention”. Spotlighting the inclusion of Israel in the list of countries that seriously violate children's rights in armed conflict, he said: “This can serve as a new alert to bring an end to the invasion by Israel of the Gaza Strip.”

The representative of Saudi Arabia , speaking for the Arab Group , said that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza, targeting civilians in their homes and tents despite international calls to protect Palestinian civilians. Israel also strikes hospitals, schools, humanitarian convoys and medical teams in blatant violation of international law and uses starvation as a weapon of war. He therefore called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and pressure on Israel to stop its war against the Strip — “a war that has proved to be a war against Palestinian civilians”. Further, Israel must allow humanitarian aid to flow fully, rapidly and unimpeded pursuant to Council resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023), 2728 (2024) and 2735 (2024).

He also renewed the call to open all land crossings to provide food and medicine to the Palestinian people and allow evacuation of the injured. Israel must also release all Palestinian children it has arrested, and he welcomed the Secretary-General’s decision to include Israeli military and security forces on the “blacklist” for their crimes. For its part, the international community must bear its responsibility to protect Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and force Israel — as the occupying Power — to comply with its obligations in this regard. Adding that Israel’s violent practices are “something that no human can accept, that no ethics can accept”, he underscored that Israel must be held accountable.

The representative of Philippines said that children do not belong to the battlefield, adding that armed conflict — in which they have no say — deprives them of education and the right of being children. “We stand for peace and for peaceful settlement of disputes,” he stressed, highlighting the substantial decrease in violations against children in his country thanks to the whole-of-Government approach. His country is committed to implementing the Children in Situations of Armed Conflict law. In that regard, Philippines armed forces and police authorities have adopted child protection policies. Furthermore, capacity-building for State and non-State partners has also been initiated, helping the Government to train more than 3,000 child protection actors. Noting that children embody the most compelling justification for the existence of countries, he added: “A State without children is a State on the brink of extinction”.

The representative of Colombia said the Truth Commission — established through the 2016 Peace Accords between the Government and the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia-Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP) — heard the testimonies of 1,559 people who had suffered multiple violent events during their childhood and adolescence. The findings and stories have fostered mechanisms and actions aimed at protecting children and adolescents and ensuring safe environments, based on the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols, among other legal instruments. She called for strengthening national justice systems, supporting the International Criminal Court and ensuring comprehensive witness protection programs. “Children recruited by armed groups are not combatants; they are victims”, she emphasized, urging investment in programs that provide these children with the skills and opportunities they need to rebuild their lives.

The representative of Luxembourg , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children in Armed Conflict, expressed shock at the increase in grave violations against children in 2023, noting “the real figure is a lot higher”. Deploring the deteriorating situation faced by children in many hotspots, he stressed that “the lists annexed to the annual report must continue to reflect the reality”. He further voiced concern over the growing refusal of humanitarian access and attacks on schools and hospitals, emphasizing that international law must be respected and “schools must be a safe place for children”. He underscored that impunity for grave violations against children is intolerable, with the International Criminal Court playing a crucial role.

The representative of Portugal , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, said that child protection strategies should be developed for UN missions’ transition periods and their personnel and capacity should be preserved within the offices of resident coordinators. “Notwithstanding the fact that we should continue working on the normative dimension, it is implementation that is lagging behind,” he noted. Further, he called on Moscow to step up efforts to facilitate the return of abducted Ukrainian children, also noting that the denial of humanitarian access in Sudan is “stealing away the last line of hope for hundreds of thousands of Sudanese children”. Calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, he also urged the Taliban to lift the suspension of girls’ secondary education and to reopen schools beyond the sixth grade for all girls.

The representative of Türkiye stressed: “There is no solution for Palestinian children other than a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid and resumption of education.” Turning to Syria, he said that the suffering of children continues unabated due to grave violations by the regime and terrorist organizations such as PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers’ Party/Kurdish People’s Protection Units] and its offshoots. However, such organizations’ grave violations are not limited to Syria, as they continue to kill, maim and abduct children in Iraq. Further, they recruit and use children as soldiers and hinder the provision of better public services and infrastructure. “The terrorist organization also exploits the vacuum of authority in order to target my country from Iraqi soil,” he said, pointing to 1,084 attacks on Türkiye from Iraq in 2023. Stating that allegations in the report on Türkiye’s counter-terrorism operations in Syria and Iraq are “ungrounded”, he said that such operations are conducted in full compliance with international law.

The representative of Israel noted that Secretary-General’s report fails to acknowledge Hamas’ systematic use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes and, thus, “obscures [the] real culprits of this conflict”. The report’s failure to include Israel’s humanitarian actions further distorts the reality on the ground. For years Israel been concerned about the report’s methodology, he said, observing that this year’s report has “sunk to the new low”. The decision to include Israel to the annex of the report — alongside terrorist organizations — is counterproductive for protecting children. This approach erodes the credibility of the children and armed conflict agenda and fails to address the realities of asymmetric warfare, he stressed, adding that by failing to address these crimes, the UN creates safe havens for terrorists. “The UN’s disregard for this modus operandi of terrorist organizations places children all over the world — today and in the future — in great danger”, he added.

The representative of Denmark , speaking also on behalf of Finland , Iceland , Norway and Sweden , called on Member States and parties to conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and human rights law. Voicing concern about the immense suffering of children in Gaza, grave violations against children in Ukraine and Sudan, and the situations in Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Mali, Myanmar and Yemen, she stressed that all parties to conflict must allow and facilitate the rapid, safe, systematic and unimpeded access of relief personnel, equipment and supplies, as well as timely delivery of humanitarian assistance. Member States must investigate and prosecute those responsible for grave violations of international law against children and cooperate with international justice mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court.

The existing mechanisms and frameworks for protecting children must be strengthened, she continued, noting that the monitoring and reporting mechanism is a prerequisite for the children and armed conflict mandate. As such, its funding and maintenance must be ensured. In Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Chad, Syria, Sudan, Myanmar and in Gaza, the ground is contaminated with explosive remnants of war, exposing children and their families to harm and preventing development and sustainable peace, she said, calling for greater action to prevent the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. During UN-mission transitions, child protection must be carefully planned for and capacities preserved and transferred to relevant actors to ensure that children are not left exposed to violations, she added.

The representative of Lebanon highlighted the severe impact of Israeli aggression on children in the south of Lebanon since 7 October, with 12 children killed, more than 75 injured and over 30,000 children fleeing to the north of the country. Welcoming the designation of the Israeli army and security forces on the list of perpetrators of grave violations against children in armed conflict, he stressed the importance of “holding the perpetrators accountable”. The Secretary-General’s latest report mentioned six Lebanese children killed or maimed by the Israeli army in 2023, he observed, voicing hope that the next year’s report will include updated figures. “We are worried of the long-term impact of this aggression on the safety, health, and education of our children,” he said, calling for increased international pressure on Israel to end its aggression and to seek diplomatic solutions.

The representative of Viet Nam said that addressing the root causes of conflicts through sustainable development helps to prevent conflicts fuelled by economic and social disparities. Additionally, Member States — especially those party to conflict — must abide by their obligations under international law and relevant UN resolutions to protect civilian populations and infrastructure and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access. “More efforts and priorities must be channelled towards ceasefires for the ongoing conflicts around the world,” he stressed, which would save lives, facilitate humanitarian efforts and allow children to be reunited with their families and return to school. Also urging the creation of a comprehensive framework that integrates peacebuilding and economic development with child protection, he said that his country — “having gone through decades of war and witnessed first-hand the grave consequences of conflicts on children” — puts the “highest premium” on the protection of children.

The representative of Qatar , aligning herself with the Arab Group and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, said that her Government — as a leading international player — is proud of its efforts to support good quality education and strengthen the right to education in emergency situations. Furthermore, Qatar has launched international efforts to adopt the General Assembly’s resolution on safe schools and provided support to the analysis and communication centre in Doha of the Office of the Special Representative. This centre was inaugurated in June 2022 to support capacity-building and prevent violations against children in armed conflict. As part of the ongoing efforts in that regard, the Government has evacuated more than 2,000 sick and injured children from Gaza and has sent dozens of airplanes with humanitarian assistance to the Strip.

The representative of Yemen voiced regret that the Secretary-General's report does not mention the distortion of school curricula or the establishment of so-called summer camps by the Houthi militia to brainwash children with extremist ideas and fill their minds with slogans of death and hatred. Pointing to the hundreds of children on the Galaxy ship photographed by international media, he said: “This is the largest open recruitment operation at the hands of the Houthi militia that run counter to calls for de-escalation.” His Government remains keen to support the efforts of the UN and the Yemen country team to stop violations against children, he said, voicing hope that the upcoming Secretary-General’s report will address those violations. He called on the UN and international partners to provide support for the Yemeni Government’s programmes to rehabilitate and reintegrate children affected by conflict and to support their psychological and mental health.

The representative of Lithuania , speaking also on behalf of Estonia and Latvia and aligning himself with the European Union, said that the persistent increase in child suffering calls for “renewed dedication to protecting children in conflict zones, reinforcing the importance of our collective responsibility to safeguard their futures”. Drawing attention to the fact that the Russian Federation is the only permanent member of the Council listed in the annexes of the report for the second consecutive year, he expressed confusion about Moscow’s “supposed engagement” with the Special Representative. Also, commending international efforts, especially those led by Qatar, to mediate the return of “unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred” Ukrainian children, he voiced alarm over Moscow’s extensive “passportization campaign” in Ukraine. On the situation in the Middle East, he stressed it was “crucial to promptly and without delay agree to a humanitarian pause in hostilities”.

The representative of Armenia said: “Underreporting is a major challenge that can lead to bias and inadequate response, enabling the perpetration of further violations.” The war unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2020, amidst the global pandemic, caused immense suffering, destruction and the displacement of thousands of people. Deliberate strikes damaged medical facilities and destroyed schools, and the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh became victim to an inhumane blockade. Then, after a 10-month siege, Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale military offensive in September 2023, “as a result of which the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh was forced to leave their ancestral homeland and find refuge in Armenia”, she said. Also stating that educational curricula in Azerbaijan “are aimed at indoctrinating children with ‘Armenophobia’ and inciting violence and intolerance”, she condemned fuelling hatred based on national identity among children and youth.

The representative of Bangladesh said that his country — home to 1.2 million Rohingya refugees — is concerned about cross-border implications of the violations against children in Myanmar. The country’s Constitution safeguards life, liberty, freedom from torture and prohibition from forced labour of all citizens including children and has established legal and policy frameworks to protect and promote their rights. The Children Act 1974 is the principal law aimed at protecting children, while the 2000 Women and Children Repression Preventions (Special Provisions Act) penalizes crimes of violence against women and children. Highlighting that Bangladesh peacekeepers have served in many difficult situations to protect children, he added: “This is a shame that the onslaught [in Gaza] is still continuing.” He, thus, requested the Special Representative to “pay more attention to this tragic happening in Gaza”.

The representative of Mexico voiced support for peace operations, including the advisers for the protection of minors who are helping Governments to adopt national strategies and bolster local infrastructure for peace. Also needed is continued pressure through the Council and other UN bodies, so that parties to conflict fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law and are otherwise reported to other bodies, such as the International Criminal Court. Mexico will continue to strongly condemn all forms of violence against children during armed conflict and will always raise its voice against forced recruitment, killings, maiming, sexual violence and attacks against children’s human rights in all their forms.

The representative of Jordan , aligning himself with the Arab Group and the Group of Friends on Children and Armed Conflict, said that the high increase in the violations against children in 2023 has “grave repercussions and dire implications” on children and the peace and security of the world and future. Noting that the “barbaric” Israeli war against Gaza has killed around 38,000 Palestinians, with children accounting for one third, he described the blacklisting of the Israeli army and security forces for grave violations against children, as evidence of that country’s “deliberate killing of civilians, including children” and its tactic to use starvation as a weapon. He called for immediate action from the Security Council and the international community to stop the aggression, lift the siege on Gaza and protect civilians from further violence, starvation and humiliation.

The representative of India said that terrorists and armed groups continue to commit the majority of violations against children in conflict zones. Noting that “children remain particularly vulnerable to indoctrination through violent extremist ideologies designed to foment terrorism”, he stressed that this challenge can only be overcome by “resolute action by Governments on whose territory such entities operate”. Among other points, he called for a more inclusive approach to provide protection to child victims of armed conflicts, as those who face relocation and reintegration require special attention. “Children who grow up in conflict and post-conflict situations often need a fresh start,” he observed. Also noting “politically motivated and unfounded” remarks made by one representative against India, he said: “I categorically dismiss and condemn these baseless remarks with the contempt they deserve.”

The representative of Spain , aligning herself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, expressed concern over the high levels of killing, maiming and detentions of Palestinian children in the conflict in Gaza, while also condemning the killings, abductions and sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October 2023. “Spain calls for the immediate and permanent ceasefire,” she stressed. She noted that most of the above incidents are caused by explosive weapons in populated areas, also condemning the denial of humanitarian aid. Reporting that attacks on educational establishments have increased by 20 per cent in 2022-2023, she said that they expose children to the greater risks of suffering violations. She further expressed concern over children’s access to health care, stating: “Children do not start wars and they should not be victims of conflict.”

The representative of South Africa , associating himself with the Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict, said parties to conflict must take every measure to ensure that children are protected and treated according to international norms and standards. He voiced concern by the assertion in the report that State actors are responsible for the majority of killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access, especially when they bear the primary responsibility for protecting children. He implored all stakeholders in conflict regions to respect and adhere to international law and international humanitarian law. Voicing grave concern by the impact of the Israeli war on Palestinians in Gaza, particularly on children, he said Israel’s unprecedented and disproportionate targeted attacks must not be ignored and must cease in accordance with the recent 24 May Order of the International Court of Justice.

The permanent observer for the State of Palestine expressed profound regret that it took a “genocidal war” against his people to finally add Israel to the “list of shame” this year. He highlighted the devastating toll in Gaza, where nearly 16,000 Palestinian children were killed and another 21,000 are missing. Gaza, once a vibrant place where children set world records in sports, has now been reduced to a graveyard. He condemned the erosion of morality witnessed globally during eight months of conflict, as images flooded social media showing Palestinian children starving, injured with severe burns or no limbs, fighting for their lives. “Where is your humanity?”, he asked, calling for “collective resolve and responsibility to pressure Israel to stop the madness”. “Enforce a ceasefire now, save our and your humanity now,” he added. The persistent “political appeasement and double standards” made Israel believe it was exempt from the rule of law, he said, dismissing the “lie” about “the Israeli army” as the “most moral army in the world”. There is nothing moral in using attacks against civilians, including children, as a weapon of war, as a tool for political pressure in negotiations, or a catalyst to stay in power, he emphasized.

The representative of Belgium observed that “2023 was an awful year for children in armed conflict”, which was most evident in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He therefore urged all parties to immediately stop grave violations against children in Palestine and Israel, and welcomed the Israeli Government’s recent offer to develop an action plan with the UN. “Gaza is by no means the only place where intolerable violence against children took place last year,” he stated. Pointing to the high number of violations registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo “year after year” and MONUSCO’s future withdrawal, he urged national authorities to “do more” to end and prevent such violations and encouraged the UN to “preserve the necessary child-protection capacity” in that country. He also spotlighted revisions to the European Union Guidelines on Children and Armed Conflict, whose recent adoption was a main priority of Belgium’s presidency of the bloc.

