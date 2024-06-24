Urging Return by Tehran, Washington, D.C., to Nuclear Diplomacy, Top Officials Briefing Security Council Cite Alarming Increase in Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpiles

Urging a return to nuclear diplomacy, senior UN and Government officials briefing the Security Council today called on the United States and Iran to reanimate dialogue towards reimplementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme — while the Plan’s erstwhile participants traded charges and sparred over the parameters of any such return to engagement.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, noted that restoring the Plan of Action and Council resolution 2231 (2015) to their full, effective implementation “remains unfortunately elusive”. The United States has not returned to the Plan nor lifted unilateral sanctions it reimposed after its withdrawal in May 2018; nor has Iran reversed any of the steps inconsistent with its nuclear-related commitments taken since May 2019.

She noted that in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 27 May report, the Agency voiced regret that its verification and monitoring continues to be “seriously affected by the cessation of Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments” under the Plan. Further, while the Agency had not been able to verify the total stockpile of enriched uranium in the country since February 2021, it estimated that Iran maintains a total enriched-uranium stockpile 30 times the amount allowable under the Plan — including increased quantities of uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 per cent.

“Such a stockpile of enriched uranium and level of enrichment remain very concerning,” she stressed. She echoed the Secretary-General’s call for Plan participants and the United States to pursue all possible avenues for dialogue and cooperation.

Stavros Lambrinidis, speaking on behalf of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in his capacity as Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, stressed that “nuclear diplomacy must be restored” — echoing concerns over Iran’s “alarming” accumulation of high-enriched uranium, and urging that State to fully cooperate with IAEA and adhere to Plan of Action commitments to rebuild trust.

Also pointing to Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine, to non-State armed groups in the Middle East, as well as attacks on Israel, he called on that State to “stop military cooperation with a country that is violating the UN Charter”.

Vanessa Frazier (Malta), speaking in her capacity as Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), echoed that the Plan of Action “is the best available option to ensure that the Iranian nuclear programme remains exclusively peaceful”. While recognizing the “challenging environment the ‘2231 format’ is facing”, she said that dialogue and multilateralism can ensure that the Plan and the relevant resolution are implemented effectively “while building on mutual trust and cooperation”.

In the ensuing debate, the representative of Iran stressed that the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany are again unsuccessfully attempting to shift blame to his country. However, they are disregarding the underlying cause of the current situation — Washington, D.C.’s, unilateral and unlawful withdrawal States from the Plan. “The JCPOA was not perfect, but it remains the most viable option,” he said, recalling that his country engaged in nine rounds of negotiations and was willing to reinstate the Plan based on the understanding reached in August 2022, but the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom and the European Union lacked sincerity.

The failure of those States to implement their sanctions-lifting commitments is one of the latest examples of their non-compliance, he added. Stressing that Iran’s nuclear activities, including enrichment at various levels, are for peaceful purposes, he said his country continues its constructive cooperation with IAEA under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons’ Safeguards Agreement. While the Plan of Action is a hard-won multilateral diplomatic achievement that effectively averted an undue crisis, “pressure, intimidation, and confrontation are nonstarters and will ultimately lead to a dead end,” he affirmed.

However, the United States’ delegate countered that Iran is obstructing IAEA efforts to resolve outstanding safeguards issues and willfully hampers its verification and monitoring activities. Condemning “this kind of destabilizing and dangerous conduct”, he called on Tehran to take actions that build “international confidence”. He pointed towards an impending “inflection point” in October 2025 when the Council could close consideration of Iran’s nuclear issue under resolution 2231 (2015). Iran “continues to fuel conflict and instability in the Middle East”, by providing weapons to its regional proxies, including in Yemen and Lebanon — while sending letters to the Secretary-General rejecting this as unfounded, which undermines the credibility and authority of the Council.

Pushing back on that narrative, the representative of the Russian Federation stated that the root cause of the problems remains the unilateral decision by Washington, D.C., in 2018 to renounce compliance and impose illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Iran. This also includes attempts by the United States and European participants to “pollute” the information landscape and create the illusion of Iran’s non-compliance with resolution 2231 (2015). Despite unfounded attacks from the West, the Iranian nuclear programme remains under constant control by IAEA, with Tehran continuing dialogue and practical interaction. It is high time, he stressed, for Americans and Europeans to overcome their innate bias and abandon their policy of unilateral restrictions on Iran as soon as possible.

In a similar vein, China’s delegate said that the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Plan — along with its ongoing policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran — have “perpetuated the Iranian nuclear crisis to this day. Further, unilateral sanctions imposed by that country against Iran undermine international law and relations, and he urged the United States to lift its “illegal” sanctions against Iran along with its long-arm jurisdiction measures against third-party entities. “Pressuring Iran will not help the matter,” he stressed.

Sounding an optimistic note, the representative of Guyana urged all concerned parties to engage in dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of the full and effective implementation of the Plan, stating: “We are of the view that the success of the Plan is still possible before the termination of resolution 2231 (2015) in October 2025.”

Briefings

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs , noted that, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated in his report, restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and resolution 2231 (2015) to their full and effective implementation “remains unfortunately elusive”. The United States has not returned to the Plan, nor has it lifted unilateral sanctions it reimposed after its withdrawal in May 2018, nor extended waivers regarding the trade in oil with Iran; nor has Iran reversed any of the steps inconsistent with its nuclear-related commitments taken since May 2019. She recalled that, in a joint letter dated 3 June, the representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom stated that Iran’s nuclear escalation had “hollowed out the JCPOA significantly reducing its nonproliferation value” — restating their concerns about Iran’s increasing stockpile of enriched uranium and manufacture and use of advanced centrifuges. The current state of Iran’s nuclear programme is especially concerning given the expected termination of resolution 2231 (2015) in October 2025.

She recalled that the representative of Iran responded in a letter dated 5 June that his country’s reduction of nuclear-related commitments following the United States withdrawal complied with the terms of the Plan of Action. Further, France, Germany and the United Kingdom had failed to uphold their sanctions-lifting commitments related to Transition Day, while their concerns regarding the termination of resolution 2231 (2015) were “misleading” and “provocative”. The Secretary-General also received communication from Iran, China and the Russian Federation that the United States’ withdrawal from the Plan and reimposition of unilateral sanctions were the cause of the Plan’s ongoing deterioration, affirming their collective efforts to restore it.

She noted that in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 27 May report, the Agency voiced regret that its verification and monitoring continues to be “seriously affected by the cessation of Iran's implementation of its nuclear related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.” Further, while the Agency had not been able to verify the total stockpile of enriched uranium in the country since February 2021, it estimated that Iran maintains a total enriched uranium stockpile 30 times the amount allowable under the Plan of Action — including increased quantities of uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 per cent. “Such a stockpile of enriched uranium and level of enrichment remain very concerning,” she stressed. The Agency also issued an ad hoc report in which it described Iran’s intention to commence previously declared enrichment activities in excess of its limits under the Plan of Action.

Turning to restrictive measures set out in annex B of resolution 2231 (2015), she emphasized that “at this juncture the only restrictive measures that remain in effect pertain to nuclear activities and transfers. These measures will remain in place until October 2025, unless otherwise directed by the Council.” No information regarding actions alleged to be inconsistent with paragraph 2 of annex B was brought to the attention of the Secretariat during the reporting; meanwhile, there were no new proposals submitted to the Procurement Channel in the last six months in this reporting cycle. However, she recalled that the Council received 14 notifications regarding the nuclear-related restrictive measures for certain activities consistent with the Plan. She echoed the Secretary-General’s call for Plan participants and the United States to pursue all possible avenues for dialogue and cooperation.

STAVROS LAMBRINIDIS, Head of Delegation of the European Union , speaking on behalf of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in his capacity as Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, said that a key security priority for the Union is ensuring that Iran does not acquire or develop a nuclear weapon. The risk of a nuclear proliferation crisis in the region is increasing due to Iran’s nuclear trajectory, he warned, adding that “diplomacy is the best way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme”. Expressing strong concern about Iran’s lack of cooperation with the IAEA, he pointed to the “alarming” accumulation of high-enriched uranium by Iran, its growing enriched-uranium stockpile, and the expansion of its nuclear-enrichment infrastructure. These actions pose significant proliferation risks, he said, noting that Iran’s lack of cooperation with IAEA hampers its monitoring duties.

Highlighting Iran’s announcement to increase its enrichment capacity, as reported by IAEA on 13 June, he noted that this would “constitute a significant escalation by Iran” and urged Tehran not to proceed, as it “undoubtedly put at risk any future nuclear diplomacy”. Also pointing to Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine, to non-State armed groups in the Middle East, as well as attacks on Israel, he reminded that, on 14 May, the European Union expanded restrictive measures on unarmed aerial vehicles to include missile transfers. “We call on the Government of Iran to stop military cooperation with a country that is violating the UN Charter,” he emphasized, warning that “any ballistic-missile transfer from Iran to Russia will be met with a strong reaction”.

In light of the “deeply troubling situation in the Middle East”, he called on all remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the United States to sustain dialogue and address without delay the Iranian nuclear programme. “Nuclear diplomacy must be restored,” he underscored. Urging Iran to fully cooperate with IAEA and adhere to the Plan of Action commitments to rebuild trust, he reminded that the compromise text, put forward by the European Union’s High Representative, remains a potential starting point. The text lays down the necessary steps for the United States to return to the Plan of Action and for Iran to resume the full implementation of its commitments.

VANESSA FRAZIER (Malta), speaking in her capacity as Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) , reported that the seventeenth Facilitator’s report was approved by Council members on 19 June. Thanking all such members for their cooperation and constructive engagement in that process, she said that the report provides a factual account of the activities that occurred relating to the Council’s “2231 format” from 15 December 2023 to 19 June 2024. It includes five sections: relating to summaries of activities; monitoring implementation of the resolution; relevant communications; the workings of the procurement channel; and transparency, outreach and guidance. She also reported that, during the reporting period, one Council meeting in the “2231 format” was held on 18 June; 22 notes were circulated within that format; 16 official communications were sent to Member States and the Coordinator of the Procurement Working Group of the Joint Commission; and 15 communications from Member States and the Coordinator were received.

Among those communications, she went on to say, were two regular quarterly reports by IAEA — issued in February and May 2024 — along with ad hoc Agency reports in December 2023 and June 2024. Underlining IAEA’s important role in the verification and monitoring of nuclear activities in Iran, she said that the Agency’s work “provides confidence for the international community” that Iran’s nuclear programme “is for exclusively peaceful purposes in accordance with the modalities set out in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]”. She added that no new proposals were submitted to the Council through the procurement channel during the reporting period, emphasizing that the channel represents a “key transparency and confidence-building mechanism” under the Plan. It remains operational, and the Procurement Working Group is ready to receive review proposals.

“As stated by the speakers before me, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as endorsed by this Council through resolution 2231 (2015), is the best available option to ensure that the Iranian nuclear programme remains exclusively peaceful,” she emphasized. While recognizing the “challenging environment the ‘2231 format’ is facing”, she said that dialogue and multilateralism can ensure that the Plan and the relevant resolution are implemented effectively “while building on mutual trust and cooperation”.

Statements

The representative of the United States said Iran is obstructing IAEA efforts to resolve outstanding safeguards issues and willfully hampers its verification and monitoring activities. “We should not be shy about condemning this kind of destabilizing and dangerous conduct,” he said, calling on that country to take actions that build “international confidence”. Affirming commitment to resolving concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme through diplomacy, he said the international community will face an “inflection point” in October 2025 when the Council could close consideration of Iran's nuclear issue under resolution 2231 (2015). “Given Iran's actions, we are far from this point,” he said, adding that the country “continues to fuel conflict and instability in the Middle East,” by providing weapons to its regional proxies, including in Yemen and Lebanon. Iran’s own State-affiliated media have “touted” its supply of missile technology to the Houthis, he said, while its Government sends letters to the Secretary-General rejecting this as unfounded. This undermines the credibility and authority of the Council, he said.

The representative of Ecuador stated that transparent dialogue and cooperation in good faith is “always the best way for obtaining results, ensuring accountability and the potential revitalization” of the Plan of Action — the implementation of which continues to be the best option for the treatment of the Iran nuclear issue. Reaffirming support for the integrity, impartiality, objectivity and independence of IAEA’s technical teams, he noted that its oversight will restore confidence to the international community in the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme. Iranian authorities, he stressed, have the responsibility for full and effective collaboration under the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its Safeguards Agreement. He further highlighted the “NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran” resolution approved on 5 June by IAEA’s Board of Governors.

The representative of Japan expressed deep concern about the impact of Iran’s cessation of its commitments under the Plan of Action on IAEA verification and monitoring activities. Highlighting alarming developments, including the loss by the Agency of continuity of knowledge regarding centrifuge production and inventory in Iran, he voiced alarm about Tehran’s increasing stockpiles of highly enriched uranium and the installation of infrastructure for advanced centrifuge cascades. Iran must ensure its nuclear programme is solely peaceful, he said, adding that the Agency’s verification and monitoring activities are “essential” for this. Welcoming the efforts by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to engage with Iran, he expressed hope that the planned technical consultations will take place soon and that Iran will seriously engage with the Agency’s proposals. Cautioning against further escalation in the Middle East, he urged all parties to “to seriously explore more avenues for diplomacy to restore the deal for the sake of international peace and security”.

The representative of China urged resumed negotiations to restore implementation of the Plan of Action, which would “bring new hope to a conflict- and crisis-ridden Middle East and a world rife with uncertainties and instability”. Encouraging the European Union to maintain its vital coordinating role, he said that the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Plan — along with its ongoing policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran — have “perpetuated the Iranian nuclear crisis to this day. Further, unilateral sanctions imposed by that country against Iran undermine international law and relations, and he urged the United States to lift its “illegal” sanctions against Iran along with its long-arm jurisdiction measures against third-party entities. “Pressuring Iran will not help the matter,” he stressed, stating that safeguarding the Plan contributes to regional peace and stability. Additionally, regional countries must uphold the concept of common security and certain countries should stop exploiting the Iranian nuclear issue to advance their own geopolitical agendas.

The representative of Sierra Leone , expressing concern that the prospect of restoring the Plan of Action remains elusive because the relevant party has not reversed its steps, also noted that “some unilateral sanctions that were reimposed in 2018 by one party have neither been lifted nor waived”. The Agency has not been able to verify the total stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran since February 2021, but estimates a huge excess which far exceeds the limits set out in the Plan. Further, Iran has yet to reverse its September 2023 decision to withdraw designations for several experienced Agency inspectors, he added. A return to full implementation of the Plan will require “a mature political will,” he said, urging the United States and the other participants to pursue all available avenues for dialogue. He also commended the Joint Commission and the participants in the Procurement Working Group for continuing their work even after the withdrawal of the United States and echoed the facilitator in advocating for the full utilization of the procurement channel.

The representative of Mozambique voiced regret that since the last time the Council address the topic on 18 December 2023, no substantive progress has been made on implementing the Plan of Action. This “denotes the need for the participants in the Plan of Action, as well as the international community, to renew and redouble their efforts aimed at a return to full and effective implementation of the Plan” and Council resolution 2231 (2015), he stressed. Reiterating a call on all signatory parties to recommit themselves to the “noble cause” of the Plan, he underscored the importance of effective use of every single diplomatic channel, constructive dialogue and multilateral engagement, with the United Nations at the centre of these efforts. He emphasized that “for almost eight decades after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the international community has been able to uphold the norm against deploying weapons of mass destruction”.

The representative of Switzerland expressed disappointment about the state of implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which have become “a monument to a bygone era”. He deplored the fact that, despite the willingness shown by most of the parties to negotiate a rapid return to the Plan in 2021, no progress has been made. Warning about the risk of “a regional conflagration”, he stressed that maintaining this important element of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime would be “in common interest”. Highlighting the recent IAEA report, which indicates expansion of Iran’s nuclear programme, he urged Tehran to cooperate “fully and transparently” with the Agency to reassure the international community of its peaceful intentions. Substantiated indications of Iran’s transfer of drones and ballistic missiles to third countries, which violates resolution 2231 (2015), is particularly concerning. Urgent diplomatic efforts are needed to prevent the Plan of Action from collapsing, he emphasized.

The representative of Slovenia expressed concern that “the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme is becoming increasingly challenging to confirm”. He also noted that Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium “drastically exceed” limitations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We lack an explanation on how this highly enriched uranium can be used for civilian purposes,” he observed. Calling on Iran to reverse these actions, he stressed that Iran’s full cooperation with IAEA remains crucial. The Plan is “perhaps the most substantial achievement of multilateralism of the past decade”, he stressed, as it proved that multilateral diplomacy can provide solutions to major international security challenges. However, since the United States’ withdrawal and Iran’s subsequent “remedial measures”, he noted that the Plan “has taken some hard hits”. While adding that it is impossible to say what shape a new solution to the Iranian nuclear issue will take, he underscored: “What we do know is that we will need it very soon.”

The representative of France said Iran has continued its enrichment activities at rates that clearly exceed the threshold set under the agreement. The country continues to hollow out the accord, he said, adding that the continued restrictions it imposed on the IAEA’s verification activities have resulted in the Agency’s loss of continuity of knowledge about entire sectors of the Iranian programme. Expressing concern about a possible shift in Iran’s supposed nuclear doctrine, he said recent statements by its Government run counter to its commitments under the Plan, as well as its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Recalling how his country, along with United Kingdom and Germany, activated the dispute resolution mechanism stipulated under the Plan, he said: “Iran has chosen to reject these opportunities by raising demands which run counter to the scope of the agreement.”

The representative of Algeria recognized the Plan of Action “as a significant multilateral diplomatic achievement and an important contributor to regional peace and security” — calling it the best available option to ensure Iran’s adherence to its nuclear-related commitments in exchange for the comprehensive lifting of all sanctions against the country. Urging all parties to engage constructively, show flexibility and work towards a swift return to the implementation of the agreement, he stressed the need to refrain from actions that may escalate tensions, including refraining from provocative rhetoric. A fully implemented Plan of Action is in the interest of regional and global security, he stated.

The representative of the United Kingdom warned that Iran’s “unabated nuclear escalation” brings it closer than ever to developing a nuclear weapon, making the region and the world far more dangerous. Despite the Security Council attempts — through resolution 2231 (2015) and the Plan of Action — to give Iran the opportunity to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme, Tehran has repeatedly exceeded limits, with its enriched uranium stockpile now over 30 times the Plan’s limit. Noting that, in October 2025, resolution 2231 (2015) is due to expire — and with it the right to reimpose sanctions on Iran — she underscored that “this situation should be of grave concern for the Council”, given Iran’s dangerous advances. The United Kingdom, Germany and France remain committed to diplomatic solutions, she said, including triggering United Nations’ snapback before October 2025.

The representative of Guyana expressed concern that implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “remains elusive”. She stressed: “Given the current precarious situation in the Middle East, it is imperative to redouble efforts towards peace and security in the region.” In that context, she stated that full implementation of the Plan and resolution 2231 (2015) is “still critical” for promoting such peace and security. Such implementation is also important for confidence-building, and she urged all parties concerned to return to the Plan. Further, Iran must re-commit to its nuclear-related commitments under that instrument. “We are of the view that the success of the Plan is still possible before the termination of resolution 2231 (2015) in October 2025,” she said, therefore calling on all concerned parties to engage in dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of its full and effective implementation.

The representative of Malta , speaking in her national capacity and describing the Plan as “a great diplomatic achievement and a crucial instrument for nonproliferation efforts,” said Iran’s expansion of its enrichment capacity at two nuclear facilities is a concerning development which violates the commitments that it accepted. Urging Iran to downblend its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent and immediately cease all production of highly enriched uranium, she also highlighted the loss of continuity of knowledge at the Agency. Iran must fully cooperate with the Agency and return to the full implementation of its commitments under the Plan, she said, expressing support for all diplomatic solutions in this regard.

The representative of the Russian Federation questioned the capacity in which Mr. Lambrinidis was speaking — as a coordinator of the Joint Commission or the representative from Brussels — “on the basis of his politicized remarks”. While affirming that there is “no alternative” to the Plan of Action, he said that the root cause of the problems remains the unilateral decision by Washington, D.C., in 2018 to renounce compliance and impose illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Iran. This context also includes attempts by the United States and European participants to “pollute” the information landscape and create the illusion of Iran’s non-compliance with resolution 2231 (2015). Despite unfounded attacks and speculation from the West, he noted that the Iranian nuclear programme remains under constant control by IAEA, with which Tehran continues dialogue and practical interaction. The United States and European countries bear the key responsibility for the failure to implement the “nuclear deal” — while Iran regularly signals its readiness to return to the agreed parameters of the Plan of Action. It is high time, he stressed, for Americans and Europeans to “overcome their innate bias towards Iran”, and abandon their policy of unilateral restrictions as soon as possible.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , Council President for June, speaking in his national capacity, said that IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities are “crucial for ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme”. Expressing concern about escalation of Iran’s nuclear activities beyond the limits of the Plan of Action, he added: “It is difficult to find a credible civilian justification for such a large amount of highly enriched uranium.” Noting with concern that the Agency has lost important knowledge about Iran’s nuclear programme due to that country’s suspension of the Plan’s commitments, he called on Tehran to “reverse its decision” to withdraw the designations for several Agency inspectors. “We call on Iran to fully and immediately cooperate with the IAEA in the spirit of the 4 March Joint Statement and abide by its commitments under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” he said. Likewise, all parties to the Plan should to find a way back to mutual compliance at the earliest date.

The representative of Germany said that his country remains committed to remove, through diplomacy, existing doubts about the exclusively civilian nature of Iran’s nuclear programme. “But, this task is getting more difficult,” he observed, stating that Iran’s nuclear activities have been “completely inconsistent” with its obligations. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is now likely to be more than three times the amount of fissile material needed to build a nuclear explosive device, and further, Iran is producing highly enriched uranium in the underground facility at Fordow. Equally disturbing is Tehran’s lack of cooperation with IAEA. He therefore urged Iran, inter alia, to immediately halt its nuclear escalation, return to the limits imposed by the Plan and immediately and fully cooperate with IAEA. Iran’s actions since rejecting a proposal made in August 2022 — in particular, installing thousands of advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium to unprecedented levels — “raise legitimate doubts about Iran’s genuine interest to return to the negotiating table”, he stressed.

The representative of Iran said the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, are again unsuccessfully attempting to shift blame to his country. However, they are disregarding the underlying cause of the current situation, namely, the unilateral and unlawful withdrawal of the United States from the Plan. “The JCPOA was not perfect, but it remains the most viable option,” he said, adding that restoring the Plan is in everyone's best interest. His country engaged in nine rounds of negotiations in Vienna and was willing to reinstate the Plan based on the understanding reached in August 2022, but the United States, E3 [France, Germany, United Kingdom] and the European Union lacked sincerity. Their failure to implement their sanctions-lifting commitments is one of the latest examples of their non-compliance, he added.

Noting that they proposed a politically motivated resolution at the recent Board of Governors meeting, he said his country has taken remedial measures in full conformity with its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Plan, according to which, in the case of re-introduction or re-imposition of sanctions, Iran has the right to cease performing its commitments. Stressing that Iran’s nuclear activities, including enrichment at various levels, are for peaceful purposes, he said his country continues its constructive cooperation with the Agency under the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement. His country’s decision to enrich uranium in Fordow was a remedial measure, while its space and missile programmes have always been outside the scope and competence of Council resolution 2231 (2015), he pointed out.

The main threat to peace in his region, he added, is the Israeli regime’s occupation and brutal systematic crimes. Also pointing to the United States’ massive military build-up in the region, he condemned all armed attacks by that country and United Kingdom against Yemen. “The JCPOA is a hard-won multilateral diplomatic achievement that effectively averted an undue crisis,” he said, adding that his country has never walked away from the negotiation and is willing to resume talks. “But, pressure, intimidation, and confrontation are nonstarters and will ultimately lead to a dead end,” he stressed.