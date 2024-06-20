Security Council: Addressing evolving threats in cyberspace

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council open debate on cybersecurity will be made available after its conclusion.)

MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY: ADDRESSING EVOLVING THREATS IN CYBERSPACE (S/2024/446)

Briefings

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations , observing that breakthroughs in digital technology are happening at “warp speed”, said that digital advances are bringing people together, delivering information instantly, enabling citizens to access Government services and “supercharging” economies. “But, the very quality of seamless, instant connectivity that powers the enormous benefits of cyberspace can also leave people, institutions and entire countries deeply vulnerable,” he added. Further, the perils of weaponized digital technology are growing, he said, pointing out that “cyberspace has kicked the doors wide open — anyone can walk through, and many are”. Serious cybersecurity incidents are disturbingly common, including breaches of essential public services, relentless illicit activity and “a legion of hate merchants littering the information superhighway with fear and division”, he emphasized. Additionally, the growing integration of digital tools with weapons systems presents new vulnerabilities.

He went on to say that cyberoperations enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) are “multiplying the threat”, quantum computing could “break down entire systems” with its ability to breach encryption and hackers are actively targeting supply chains. Spotlighting ransomware as “one grievous example”, he reported that total ransomware payments reached $1.1 billion in 2023 according to some estimates. “But, far beyond the financial costs are the costs to our common peace, security and stability — both within countries and among them,” he emphasized. Malicious activity that undermines public institutions, electoral processes and online integrity erodes trust, fuels tension and sows the seeds of violence and conflict. Against that backdrop, he underscored that — while digital technology offers an “incredible” opportunity to create a more just, equal, sustainable and peaceful future for all — “breakthroughs must be oriented towards the good”.

In that context, he noted that the “New Agenda for Peace” calls for focused efforts by States to prevent the extension and escalation of conflicts both within and through cyberspace, adding that “the rule of law must exist in the digital sphere as it does in the physical world”. He also spotlighted Member States’ work to reach consensus on a new cybercrime treaty, which should deepen cooperation while protecting human rights online. And underlining the “clear and growing links” between cyberspace and global peace and security, he urged the Security Council to integrate cyberrelated considerations into its existing workstreams and resolutions. While today marks only the second time that the 15-member organ has held a formal meeting on this issue, many of the issues it considers are affected by — and linked to — cyberspace, including the protection of civilians in armed conflict, peace operations, countering terrorism and humanitarian operations.

“Peace and security in the physical world demand new approaches to peace and security in the digital world,” he stressed, noting that the pact that will emerge from the Summit of the Future in September will provide an opportunity to support the maintenance of international peace and security in cyberspace. Among other priorities, it will aim to reaffirm global consensus on safeguarding critical infrastructure and create enhanced accountability for data-driven technology such as AI. Concluding, he said that he will continue to work with the Council, General Assembly and all Member States “to ensure that technology is focused where it belongs — on the progress and security of all people and the planet that we share”.

STÉPHANE DUGUIN, Chief Executive Officer of the CyberPeace Institute , said that the Institute is an independent and neutral non-governmental organization in Switzerland that offers free cybersecurity assistance, provides threat detection and analysis and advocates for respect of laws and norms in cyberspace. Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the Institute has documented a proliferation of threats and threat actors siding with both belligerents. “Warfare is no longer the sole preserve of States,” he said, noting that a range of non-State actors — from criminal groups, hacktivist collectives with geopolitical motives and other civilians — taking part in cyberattacks and operations. It traced 3,225 cyberattack campaigns by 127 different threat actors, targeting 24 different critical infrastructure sectors and affecting some 56 countries. The harm caused by these cyberattacks is felt far beyond the borders of the belligerent countries, with about 70 per cent of all cyberattacks impacting organizations in non-belligerent countries.

He reported that in February 2022, a cyberattack by the “AcidRain” malware targeted Ukraine’s broadband satellite Internet access. It impacted the functioning of wind turbines across Europe. A major German energy company lost remote monitoring access to over 5,800 wind turbines, and thousands of satellite Internet service subscribers in Germany, France, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Poland were also affected. Cyberattacks are also used to evade international sanctions and finance illegal activities. Citing the activities of the Kimsuky and Lazarus groups that have been attributed to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said that “these criminal groups coordinate global cyberattacks of all types”, including against supply chains, cryptocurrency exchange and financial institutions. More than $3 billion is estimated to have been gained by these groups through these attacks. “Such an escalation of State-sponsored cyberattacks can create massive harm,” he said.

It is therefore important to foresee new risks, he said, citing the threat of quantum computing on cryptography and generative AI on criminal models. AI might be used to automate part of a cyberattack, which could bear “an unacceptable risk”. He said that responding to fast-evolving cyberthreats through a coherent strategy is complex, outlining some measures to be taken, including operationalizing laws, norms and sanctions through the transparent documentation of violations to prevent the malicious use of cyberspace, including the misuse of AI or quantum computing. He also stressed the need to call out perpetrators. “There cannot be de-escalation without attribution,” he said, as it can inform decision-making about countermeasures. It is also imperative to measure harm from cyberattacks comprehensively. The Institute is developing a methodology to measure such harm. “These aspects are critical to maintaining international peace and security, cooperating in solving the escalation of cyberthreats and harmonizing the actions of nations,” he concluded.

NNENNA IFEANYI-AJUFO, Professor of Law and Technology, Leeds Beckett University and Vice-Chair of the African Union Cyber Security Experts Group , stressed the need to acknowledge both “our cybersecurity commonalities”, as well as the differences between regions and country-specific realities. Drawing attention to the various frameworks currently in place in Africa, she pointed to the Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa — 2020-2030, adopted by the African Union Commission in 2014, as well as its Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection (the Malabo Convention), which entered into force in June 2023. The Union also adopted, in January 2024, the Common African Position on the Application of International Law to the Use of Information and Communication Technologies in the Cyberspace, “the first position document on the application of international law in cyberspace that includes a section on capacity-building”, she pointed out.

Since 2023, she recalled, there have been cyberattacks on the African Union Commission headquarters which compromised the functioning of email systems. In 2023 alone, Kenya recorded 860 million cyberattacks targeting the country's critical information infrastructure, she said, adding that a group that calls itself Anonymous Sudan declared responsibility for these. Highlighting the blurry lines between State actors’ and non-State actors’ responsibility, she said the activities of terrorist and extremist groups are further enabled by cybertechnologies in places like Africa. There is also the danger of States breaching international human rights “on the alibi of cybersecurity, through shutting down Internet access during armed conflicts”. That not only infringes on civilians’ rights to communication and freedom of information, but have also prevented effective humanitarian action during conflicts, she added. Also underscoring the threat posed by cyberenabled disinformation and misinformation, she said this is further aggravated by the deployment of AI.

Stressing the need for capacity-building, she said this is not only a matter of legal, technical and operational capacity, but also a matter of social, economic and political realities. Priority areas include governance, policymaking, technical tools, infrastructure and research, she said, also pointing to the need to implement the UN norms of responsible State behaviour in cyberspace across all regions. Highlighting the voluntary nature of the norms, she said that confidence-building measures between States will decrease mistrust in the cyberdomain. The Council must develop mechanisms for understanding the cyberthreat landscape across regions, she said, adding that this may mean setting up a working group on peace and security in cyberspace. Developing functional regional cybersecurity centres and coordinating cross-border cooperation is essential, and regional organizations have key roles to play in formulating policies. The Council should promote a platform for effective dialogue and establish defined cyber governance principles and standards, she stressed.

Statements

CHO TAE-YUL, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea and Council President for June, spoke in his national capacity to say that developments since its first meeting on the issue three years ago sharply underscore the need to step up engagement cyberspace threats. In addition to the proliferation of attacks and the gaps in governance, highlighted in the Secretary-General’s report, dramatic advancements in AI have also significantly empowered nefarious actors to create chaos in cyberspace, he said, stressing their real‑world impacts. Highlighting that the development of the weapons of mass destruction imperilling his country are largely funded through such activities, he pointed to the most recent report of the Panel of Experts of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) which said that illicit cybermeans funds 40 per cent of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s weapons of mass destruction programmes. The Panel investigated some 60 suspected cyberattacks on cryptocurrency companies between 2017 and 2023 by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said, adding that, sadly, the Panel is now defunct. “Through digital means, the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] systematically evades the very sanctions adopted by this Council and challenges the international non-proliferation regime that is integral to the Council’s work,” he said.

“The Security Council must not bury its head in the sand,” he said, urging the organ to strengthen its engagement in response to cyberspace threats. Just as the Council and General Assembly work in synergy when it comes to discussions on small arms, terrorism and non-proliferation, they can carve out complementary roles on cybersecurity, he said. To do so, the Council needs a clear diagnosis of the present situation and can request a regular report on how evolving cyberthreats impact international peace and security. Second, the prescription that follows could be mainstreamed into the Council’s agenda like other cross-cutting issues, such as women, peace and security, youth and climate change, he said, noting the link between the malicious use of information and communications technology (ICT) and the various issues under the Security Council’s remit, including sanctions, non-proliferation and terrorism. Third, the Council can convene meetings on malicious cyberactivities, urging all relevant actors to use cybertechnology in a responsible manner and pursuing accountability through the tools at the organ’s disposal. “The Security Council must confront cybersecurity head on if it is to remain relevant and agile in addressing one of the most pressing security challenges of our time,” he said.

