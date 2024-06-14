Panel of Experts Briefs Security Council’s Central African Republic Sanctions Committee on Final Report

On 3 June 2024, the Coordinator and members of the Panel of Experts briefed the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic on the Panel’s final report submitted in pursuance of resolution 2693 (2023).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the report’s key findings and recommendations in accordance with the Panel’s mandate. Following the Panel’s overview, members of the Committee thanked the Panel for its briefing and conveyed questions and comments in connection with the report and subsequently considered the report’s recommendations, including possible actions by the Committee.