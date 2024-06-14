Intolerance, Hate Speech Often Very Cause of Wars, Conflicts, Speaker Tells Security Council

Violence often starts with words — words of hatred that spread intolerance, divide societies, and promote and endorse discrimination, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, as members examined the international community’s response to such harmful attitude and rhetoric.

Briefing the 15-member organ on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2686 (2023) on tolerance and international peace and security was Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, who detailed how the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech provides a comprehensive framework for tackling the scourge.

“All UN agencies contributing to this briefing consider hate speech as a common thread underpinning the content of this important resolution,” she said, cautioning that the widespread use of social media is allowing hate speech to be employed by anyone, reach distant audiences quicker and increase the potential for offline harm.

She pointed out that such a problem exists everywhere, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa, and Lebanon in the Middle East, to Myanmar in Asia, where UN peacekeeping and special political missions are continuing to address hate speech and other instances of intolerance.

She said that, for instance, as the conflict in Myanmar intensifies, both Rakhine and Rohingya communities are caught between not only the front lines but also the military’s “race card”, by which radical members of each community have been instrumentalized to fuel intercommunal tensions and violence. The Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for that country has been closely monitoring hate speech and racism that negatively affect peace and security there, she added.

In the ensuing discussion, members underscored how hate speech can incite violence and threaten international peace and security, welcoming efforts undertaken since the adoption of resolution 2686 (2023) and drawing attention to places where intolerance is causing conflict or where such risk exists.

“Intolerance, hate speech and the fear of the other are not only a potent driver but also the very cause of conflict and wars,” said the representative of Mozambique, noting that “tolerance is the binding force that unites our multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society”.

“Tolerance — what a good sounding word in this Chamber where wars, conflicts, crisis, massacres and even genocide are discussed daily,” exclaimed Algeria’s delegate, stressing that “tolerance cannot be materialized while we are in front of barbaric aggression being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against innocent civilians […] in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

The representative of the Russian Federation said that the idea of racial superiority spawned colonialism, apartheid, Nazism and fascism — the most horrific crimes in the history of humankind. Warning against neo-Nazi marches in Europe, she pointed to the expulsion of the Russian language from education and public life in Ukraine.

Some members said that freedom of expression cannot be used as an excuse for intolerance. Among them was the representative of the Republic of Korea, who said that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s recent claim that “Pyongyang’s sending of trash balloons to South Korea was North Korean people’s exercise of freedom of expression” is an example of “a bizarre and deplorable interpretation of freedom of expression”.

Freedom of expression and gender equality is crucial to avoid the recurrence of conflict, said the speaker for the United Kingdom, calling on the international community to implement this resolution fully. On that, Slovenia’s delegate stressed that “their full, equal, meaningful and safe participation must be at the heart of all peace and security-related activities,” adding that societies that empower women are more peaceful.

The United States stands with like-minded members of this Council in committing to ensure the resolution “will not be misused to justify repression of human rights defenders, women, youth, LGBTQI+ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex] persons, or any violations or abuses of human rights”, said its representative.

In the pluralistic country of Guyana, the cultures of its six ethnic groups and three major religions have been interwoven into a tapestry of harmony, said its representative, calling on Council members to go even further than adopting a resolution by “being a beacon of tolerance in a world where its deficit is growing”.

MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Briefing

ALICE WAIRIMU NDERITU, Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide , briefed the 15-member organ on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2686 (2023) on tolerance and international peace and security based on “information from available United Nations sources”, including country teams, peacekeeping operations and other UN personnel. Violence does not start when physical attacks are launched. Violence often starts with words. Words of hatred spread intolerance, divide societies, promote and endorse discrimination and incite violence. All UN agencies contributing to this briefing consider “hate speech as a common thread underpinning the content of this important resolution”. Hate speech is not a new phenomenon, but the widespread use of social media today is allowing hate speech to be employed by anyone, reaching quicker distant audiences, and hence increasing the potential for offline harm.

She stressed that the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech provides a comprehensive framework for tackling the scourge, noting that some Member States have also begun developing and adopting their national action plans to do so. The Plan of Action has also been a vehicle for engagement with tech and social media companies to prevent hate speech online from having real-world consequences offline. In 2023, her Office issued a policy guidance with specific recommendations for these companies. Since adopting resolution 2686 (2023), the Council has also addressed the issues in seven resolutions concerning the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan and the Middle East. Various special political missions and peacekeeping operations have also been monitoring hate speech, including gender-based ones.

Some examples include the efforts of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) to monitor hate speech, racism and acts of extremism, develop tools to track allegations of human rights violations, and utilize this information for reporting, advocacy and awareness-raising activities. MONUSCO has produced various multimedia products and conducted sensitization workshops and trainings involving youth, civil society, political parties and public administration. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to address misinformation and disinformation. Amid the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line since October 2023, UNIFIL has actively responded to numerous media reports to correct inaccuracies regarding its mandate.

The Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Myanmar has been closely monitoring hate speech and racism that negatively affect peace and security in the country, she reported. As the conflict in Rakhine State intensifies, both Rakhine and Rohingya communities are caught between not only the front lines but also the military’s “race card”, by which radical members of each community have been instrumentalized to fuel intercommunal tensions and violence. The UN continues to draw attention to the threats hate speech poses to the social fabric of communities in Myanmar. The Peacebuilding Fund has been funding UN teams in different countries to address hate speech as a trigger and amplifier of violence and grievances. For instance, in Mali, the Fund has supported activities addressing narratives and hate speech linked with violent extremism and promoted youth bloggers and community discussions around hate speech and its effects.

“Tackling hate speech is complex and requires dedicated attention and support,” she said, including funding, political commitment and the Council’s support. The Council must continue its engagement with tech and social media companies and emphasize their roles and responsibilities in tackling online hate speech. Member States also have the primary role in tackling hate speech, she asserted, encouraging them to consider developing national action plans to counter hate speech. To mark the third International Day for Countering Hate Speech, her Office will organize an event on 18 June at UN Headquarters on the importance of investing in the power and voice of youth to counter hate speech. The voices of youth matter “because only when youth are included, prevention can be forward-looking and sustainable”, she said.

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom stressed that Council resolution 2686 (2023) is underpinned by fundamental rights and freedoms, including promotion of gender equality and freedom of religion. In conflict situations, religious minorities often face persecution, she said, adding that when freedom of religion is respected, “we can build trust and understanding between communities”. Women’s participation is crucial to sustainable peace, she added, noting that between May 2021 and April 2022, 172 women human rights defenders faced reprisals for engaging with the United Nations. Freedom of expression and gender equality is crucial to avoid the recurrence of conflict, she said, calling on the international community to implement this resolution fully.

The representative of Mozambique expressed support for resolution 2686 (2023), noting that “tolerance is the binding force that unites our multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society”. In today’s interconnected world, where information spreads rapidly through social media, combating bigotry and fostering understanding are essential. Multilateralism — grounded in cooperation and collective action — is a binding force that unites nations in addressing global challenges. Voicing concern about the marginalization of women, cultural discrimination and stigmatization or fanatical views against women, including the lack of access to education, he underscored that these issues can delay or undermine the global achievement of durable and sustainable peace, security and reconciliation. “Intolerance, hate speech and the fear of the other are not only a potent driver but also the very cause of conflict and wars,” he stated.

The representative of China said that the General Assembly established 10 June as the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations through a resolution put forward by his country. All countries should implement the consensus resolution to give full play to the important role of dialogue among civilizations, eliminate discrimination and prejudice, promote people-to-people exchanges and inject positive energy into jointly tackling common challenges of humankind. “The world is big enough for all countries to grow together at the same time,” he said, stressing the need to enhance mutual trust among States — an important prerequisite for maintaining stable international relations. Rejecting hegemony, power politics and monopolization of global affairs by a few countries, he insisted that the political systems and their development paths, independently chosen by each country, must be respected.

The representative of the Russian Federation , noting that resolution 2686 (2023) stressed the importance of tolerance, dialogue and religious diversity, said it calls on the Council to tackle discrimination, hate speech and violence through practical measures. The idea of racial superiority spawned colonialism, apartheid, Nazism and fascism — the most horrific crimes in the history of humankind. Noting that xenophobic rhetoric and discrimination on religious, ethnic and linguistic grounds is on the rise, she pointed to neo-Nazi marches in European countries. Turning to Ukraine, he said: “there is a policy to ban everything Russian”, adding that the Russian language is being expelled from education and public life. Monuments such as the one for the writer Alexander Pushkin have been taken down, she said, also expressing concern about measures to undermine the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The representative of Algeria stated: “Tolerance — what a good sounding word in this Chamber where wars, conflicts, crisis, massacres and even genocide are discussed daily.” Tolerance — and, most broadly, the culture of peace — are seriously challenged in the current global context, he observed, stressing that “tolerance cannot be materialized while we are in front of barbaric aggression being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against innocent civilians […] in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.” Those who shredded the Charter of the United Nations and question the Organization’s noble role are putting the principle of tolerance in danger. “Tolerance and prevention of genocide cannot be materialized if those who represent the UN are suddenly blinded when it comes to naming as genocide the atrocities being perpetrated in Gaza,” he said, adding that the right for self-determination must be granted to those under oppression and forcibly displaced in Palestine, Western Sahara and elsewhere.

The representative of Malta said that hate speech and discrimination are on the rise, offline and online, undermining social cohesion and leading to tensions and violence. “The genocides we have witnessed since World War II are haunting reminders of the catastrophic consequences of incitement to violence, hate speech, and intolerance for international peace and security,” he said, stressing that respect for international law, human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law remain at the core of the Council’s work. Member States are responsible for protecting and upholding the full spectrum of human rights for all, including persons of diverse ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, and members of marginalized groups. The Council must condemn, unequivocally, all forms of violence, discrimination and hate speech, including homophobia and transphobia.

The representative of France , stressing that hate speech is unacceptable, emphasized that tolerance is indispensable and must be pitted against hate speech and violence. Underscoring the importance of promoting the rights of women, children and minorities, she called on the Council to uphold the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Human rights are universal, she said, adding that the Council must avoid a selective approach and promote the human rights of women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons. Many religious leaders play an important pacifying role in conflict situations, she said, also stressing the crucial role of human rights defenders.

The representative of Slovenia underscored that “mutual understanding and respect are the bedrock for promoting tolerance and building peaceful, inclusive and resilient societies”. Investing in children and youth will lay the foundation for more tolerant and peaceful future societies, she observed, noting the vital role of prevention. Also, only inclusive societies grounded in social cohesion and embracing diversity can promote tolerance and build lasting peace. Underlining the fundamental role of women in this respect, she said that — as builders of peace and social cohesion — women are indispensable partners in preventing and resolving conflicts. “Their full, equal, meaningful and safe participation must be at the heart of all peace and security-related activities,” she stated, adding that societies that empower women are more peaceful. Preventive measures and early warning and monitoring mechanisms are also essential to counter sexual and gender-based violence, she added.

The representative of the United States said that resolution 2686 (2013) “does not grant license to States to repress dissenting views under the pretext of ‘countering extremism’ or maintaining peace or societal harmony”. The text reaffirms the vital role of women’s leadership in preventing and resolving conflict and their contributions to preventing the spread of intolerance and hatred. Women’s full, equal and meaningful participation at all stages of peacebuilding, security and decision-making is essential to forging lasting solutions to challenges in conflict and crises and achieving sustainable global peace and security. His country stands with like-minded members of this Council in committing to ensure the resolution “will not be misused to justify repression of human rights defenders, women, youth, LGBTQI+ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex] persons, or any violations or abuses of human rights.”

The representative of Guyana said tolerance and inclusion are crucial elements of peacebuilding, reconstruction and the advancement of human rights. Calling on the Council to “go even further” and become a beacon of tolerance, she said that intolerance can manifest itself as misinformation, violence and extremism — the 15-member organ must mainstream responses to intolerance as it executes its role of maintaining peace and security. Citing Guyana’s experience as a pluralistic country, she highlighted the way the cultures of its six ethnic groups and three major religions have been interwoven into a tapestry of harmony.

The representative of Switzerland said that “tolerance is the cement of any inclusive society”. Conversely, intolerance, discrimination, incitement to hatred and violent extremism can divide or even break social bonds. The call for tolerance is, therefore, a call to fight against discrimination in all its forms and to respect the dignity of every human being. Human rights — a sine qua non for building a lasting peace — are our “bulwark against the dehumanization, inequality and injustice that often lie at the root of violent conflict”, she observed, adding that armed conflicts are spreading around the world at the very time when human rights are losing ground. To act for human rights is to act for peace. “So, let’s act: By putting an end to all forms of discrimination, guaranteeing women’s participation in decision-making, and, above all, placing human rights at the heart of peace, prevention and peacebuilding,” she declared.

The representative of Sierra Leone recalled that Member States adopted the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action in 2001 to pursue justice, development, the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all. They pledged collectively and individually to implement the road map to prevent future occurrences of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. In that regard, he thanked all Member States that appreciate and respect the knowledge of people of African descent. Member States should never forget nor cease to denounce all vestiges of racism, racial discrimination and any other related intolerance. “Structural racism and discrimination must be dismantled,” he insisted.

The representative of Japan , noting that grievances ignite conflict which in turn creates more grievances, said that the international community must break this vicious circle by embracing tolerance and respect for the dignity of others. “Tolerance is not about simply tolerating the existence of others but requires an active acknowledgment of different values,” she said, adding that “embracing tolerance is easier said than done”. Highlighting the human rights dialogues her country has been convening with other Member States for over 20 years, she said respecting the rights of minorities and amplifying women’s voices is crucial.

The representative of Ecuador said that — faced with the persistence of conflict and inequality — States are responsible for promoting the rule of law, reaching sustainable ceasefire agreements, fostering dialogue and political negotiation and repairing the social fabric to build tolerant and peaceful societies. The international community contributes to the same goal: issuing early warnings to prevent armed conflicts; timely and sustainable financing of field operations; seeking conditions that guarantee the effective and safe work of the Special Envoys; and facilitating the coordinated deployment of actions against terrorism and violent extremism. Recognizing the essential role of peacebuilding, he stressed the need to ensure strategic communications to counteract the effects of hate speech and disinformation and promote a culture of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Also, it is essential to overcome obstacles that restrict the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and young people in all spheres of public life.