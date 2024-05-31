Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Unannounced, New Satellite Launch, Threatens Peace, Denuclearization Efforts, Speakers Warn Security Council

The unannounced launch on 27 May by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of yet another reconnaissance satellite using new technology represents a violation of United Nations resolutions and a grave threat to peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, speakers warned the Security Council today.

Briefing the 15-nation organ, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, noted that the country did not issue safety notifications to relevant international authorities, which represents a serious risk to international civil aviation and maritime traffic. While this recent launch failed, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has significantly increased its missile launch activities since 2022, including more than 100 launches using ballistic missile technology, in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, he said.

Calling for “practical measures to reduce tensions, reverse the dangerous dynamic and create space to explore diplomatic avenues”, he pointed to the expiry of the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Sanctions Committee [established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006)]. Thus, the Council needs to create conditions conducive to dialogue, he said, also calling on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’ authorities to facilitate the return of the United Nations country team and resident coordinator to its territory.

When Council members and countries of concern took the floor, many of them condemned the launch as a violation of Council resolutions and highlighted the human rights tragedy in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. However, other speakers underscored its right to build its defences, in the light of the increasing militarization of the region.

The United States’ delegate said the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is advancing its unlawful weapons programme at an alarming rate, while China and the Russian Federation, who block the Council from speaking against such behaviour with one voice, “make us all less safe”. He added that the unlawful transfer of dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers of munitions from Pyongyang to Moscow is the reason why the Russian Federation vetoed the 1718 Committee Panel of Experts mandate renewal.

Japan’s delegate also expressed regret that the “Council was compelled to silence the Panel of Experts” due to a veto by the same permanent member who has been using weapons in Ukraine procured from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. As well, he drew attention to Pyongyang’s disrespectful response to the Secretary-General’s call on that country to respect the Charter. “How many would have been fed if the money spent on launching military satellites and missiles had been spent on the people instead?” he asked.

Along similar lines, the representative of the Republic of Korea, voicing his regret that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is wasting money on “expensive fireworks”, said the estimated cost of launching a satellite is equivalent to several months’ worth of food for the country’s entire population. Spotlighting to the newly developed technology at use in the launch and reports of Russian experts visiting the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he wondered if this amounted to a technology transfer.

However, the representative of the Russian Federation rejected the unfounded accusations of her country’s legal and military cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as well as Moscow’s use of weapons from that country in Ukraine. In fact, she asserted, it is the build-up of military activities by the United States and its allies — including decapitation strike drills against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — which has provoked countermeasures from Pyongyang. This unstable situation benefits Washington, D.C., which deliberately pursues the path of confrontation, she added.

“No one cares more about the [Korean] Peninsula’s stability than us,” China’s delegate said as he called attention to a plan by the United States and other relevant countries to conduct a large-scale joint military exercise on the Peninsula in August, practising a nuclear war scenario. “China opposes the plan,” he said, adding that the enduring distrust between Washington, D.C., and Pyongyang has led to many missed opportunities. Instead of sanctions, the Council must shift its focus to the provisions in its resolutions about supporting a political settlement. To that end, he highlighted a text that his country and the Russian Federation are introducing that will use the humanitarian issue as an entry point.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea denounced the current meeting as a political provocation and violation of his country’s sovereignty. The United States and its allies are attempting to use sanctions to permanently restrict his country’s exercise of its right to space development, he said, also pointing to that country’s military deployments and aggressive war exercises in his region. This has turned the Korean Peninsula into the most fragile zone in the world, he said, and if it leads to an undesirable situation, the Security Council must be held accountable.

NON-PROLIFERATION/DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Briefing

KHALED KHIARI, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific , informed the Security Council that on 27 May, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted what it described as “the launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1-1 aboard the new-type satellite carrier rocket” from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station. According to that country, the launch failed due to the air blast of the new-type satellite carrier rocket during the first-stage flight, resulting from the “reliability of operation of the newly developed liquid oxygen and petroleum engine”, he added. Recalling the country’s successful launch of a satellite in November 2023 and its announcement that it will launch three additional military satellites in 2024, he said that, while it issued a pre-launch notification to the Japanese Coast Guard, it did not issue safety notifications to the International Civil Aviation Organization or the International Telecommunications Union.

Unannounced launches, he stressed, represent a serious risk to international civil aviation and maritime traffic. Noting that many Council resolutions expressly prohibit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology, he also pointed to the Secretary-General’s 28 May call on the country to comply with its international obligations and swiftly return to dialogue. Developing a military reconnaissance satellite was part of the country’s five-year military development plan, and it has significantly increased its missile launch activities since 2022, including more than 100 launches using ballistic missile technology, in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions. Underscoring the need for “practical measures to reduce tensions, reverse the dangerous dynamic, and create space to explore diplomatic avenues”, he reiterated the Secretary-General’s call to re-establish communication channels, particularly between military entities.

He went on to say that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s persistent pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) that underpins it. Recalling that on 30 April, the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Sanctions Committee [established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006)] had expired, after having been continuously extended since its establishment in 2009, he encouraged the Council and concerned parties to create an environment conducive to dialogue. Also noting that international travel to and from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is now taking place at a growing rate, he called on its authorities to facilitate the full return of the international community, including the United Nations Resident Coordinator and the country team.

Statements

The representative of the United States , condemning the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s 27 May and 29 May launches using ballistic missile technology, pointed out that the country was continuing to advance its unlawful weapons programme at an alarming rate, having launched well over 100 ballistic missiles since the beginning of 2022, in flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions. Meanwhile, China and the Russian Federation continuously block the Council from speaking against Pyongyang’s behaviour with one voice, “and make us all less safe”, he stated. Detailing evidence, he reported that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has also unlawfully transferred dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers of munitions to aid Moscow’s war against Ukraine. “No wonder Russia vetoed the 1718 Committee Panel of Experts mandate renewal in March,” he said, rejecting claims that Pyongyang’s missile launches are “merely a response to our bilateral and trilateral military exercises”. Refuting the refrain that “sanctions do not work”, he emphasized that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s dire humanitarian situation “is of the country’s own making”, as its repressive political climate allows the Government to divert its resources to weapons development.

The representative of Slovenia, underscoring that “persistent and flagrant violations of Security Council resolutions are unacceptable”, condemned the launch of short-range ballistic missiles that Pyongyang conducted yesterday and the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite last Monday. She called on the country to cease its provocative actions, return to dialogue and diplomacy and abandon its nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. Until then, all States must implement fully and effectively the sanctions in force. She further cautioned that, while Pyongyang has been developing its ballistic missiles, evidence has emerged that Moscow is procuring these same missiles to fuel its aggression against Ukraine. After the military cooperation between the two countries expanded last year, “non-proliferation architecture suffered another hit”, she observed, pointing to the Russian Federation’s veto on the 1718 Panel of Experts mandate extension.

The representative of Japan condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s satellite launch on 27 May, pointing out that the Council has unanimously adopted multiple resolutions obligating that country not to conduct any further launches. Also recalling the Secretary-General’s condemnation of the attempted launch, he noted that, in response, that country strongly condemned the Secretary-General referring to the Charter of the United Nations and other international laws. “Let me ask one simple and easy question: who should reflect on obligations to the UN Charter and other international laws?” he said, highlighting Pyongyang’s disrespect of the Organization. Urging Council members to be united on non-proliferation matters, he expressed regret that “this Council was compelled to silence the Panel of Experts due to a veto by one permanent member” that has been procuring military equipment from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to use against Ukraine. “We cannot let the current situation become a new normal,” he stressed. Pointing to the human rights situation in that country, he asked: “How many would have been fed if the money spent on launching military satellites and missiles had been spent on the people instead?”

The representative of France condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s 27 May launch that used technologies which are helping to advance its ballistic missile programme — a violation of Council resolutions. He recalled that just yesterday, that country launched several missiles, including at least one ballistic missile and, last September, had enshrined the possession of nuclear weapons into its Constitution. “Our common security is at stake here,” he stated, lamenting that the mandate of the 1718 Committee Panel of Experts could not be renewed due to the Russian Federation veto. Moscow does not want the military support provided by the Pyongyang in its war of aggression against Ukraine to be documented, he pointed out. He urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to comply with its international obligations and renew dialogue with the international community to initiate a process of complete, irreversible, and verifiable abandonment of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes.

The representative of Sierra Leone expressed concern about the escalation of Pyongyang’s missile capabilities and condemned its recent launch of a satellite into space. Its actions continue to raise the alarm regarding regional stability, arms proliferation and compliance with UN resolutions. Accordingly, he highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts to address security challenges on the Korean Peninsula and promote denuclearization initiatives. “This recent launch adds to the already tense atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula and increased tensions that could lead to further military actions, a diplomatic stalemate and even the unthinkable — a nuclear catastrophe,” he said. Urging the Council to take decisive steps to address these challenges and mitigate the risks of military activities in the region, he stressed that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea must unequivocally commit to transparent, complete, verifiable, irreversible and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament.

The representative of the United Kingdom said the fourth launch of a military satellite by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea violated Council resolutions and recklessly endangered Japanese civilians. The launch triggered missile warnings in Okinawa and missile debris fell into Japan’s territorial waters. The next day, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea fired a volley of 18 short-range ballistic missiles. Such actions cannot be explained away by allusions to defensive military exercises, he added. Noting that some Council members have blocked meaningful action to address this, he said this has led to more instability in the region. Expressing concern about “reports that Russian technicians may have assisted the DPRK with its space programme”, he called on the latter to refrain from further launches and abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The representative of Guyana , condemning the recent launch using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, implored its Government to comply with relevant Council resolutions. To resolve the conflict on the Korean Peninsula, she encouraged the parties to utilize the tools of diplomacy to progress towards the de-escalation of tensions and, ultimately, peace. Further expressing concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, she took note of the readiness of the UN’s humanitarian agency to address the needs of the vulnerable population. Referencing the Secretary-General’s Agenda for Disarmament, she affirmed that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is critical to its broad objective — reiterating Guyana’s principled stance on the total elimination of nuclear weapons, “which we believe is paramount to ensuring international peace and security”.

The representative of Malta strongly condemned yet another attempt by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to launch a military satellite. While this launch reportedly failed, such tests can provide the country with useful technological insights to advance its unlawful ballistic missile programme, she cautioned, adding that the rocket carrying the satellite allegedly tested a newly developed liquid oxygen and petroleum engine. “We cannot remain silent in the face of these dangerous provocations,” she declared. By continuing to implement its five-year military plan — including through the relentless advancement of its illegal weapons of mass destruction programme — Pyongyang severely undermines the non-proliferation regime. As well, she voiced concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the country and the grave human rights violations perpetrated by the regime, noting that these are closely linked to the promotion of its illicit weapons of mass destruction programme.

The representative of China , noting that the Korean Peninsula is at his country’s doorstep, stressed that “no one cares more about the Peninsula’s stability than us”. Pointing to the lingering legacy of the cold war and the lack of mutual trust between Washington, D.C., and Pyongyang, he said that in the past there were multiple times when the situation was turning around, but did not lead to a political settlement. All parties must seek a solution “in a calm, cool-headed and stable manner”, he stressed. However, the United States and other relevant countries plan to conduct a large-scale joint military exercise on the Peninsula in August, practising a nuclear war scenario. “China opposes the plan,” he stated. Urging the Council to stop focusing on sanctions, he said that relevant resolutions include provisions on supporting a political settlement, which need to be implemented. The text that his country and the Russian Federation are introducing will use the humanitarian issue as an entry point to create conditions for enhancing mutual trust. He also condemned the United States’ military exercises in the Asia-Pacific area and its attempts to establish “unilateral military superiority” in the region.

The representative of Switzerland condemned the most recent launch of a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. While Japanese authorities were notified of the attempted satellite launch, he emphasized that “such a warning is only effective if all relevant regional actors and international organizations are informed in advance”. Further, while the obligations arising from Council resolutions apply primarily to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, they also apply to all other States — which are obliged to effectively implement the Council’s sanctions. He voiced concern that, even after the relaxation of heavy restrictions put in place by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, access by international humanitarians is still not possible. “The UN system, as well as bilateral and non-governmental actors, are nonetheless ready to resume their support for the DPRK population,” he stated, reiterating that “they should enjoy safe and unhindered access”.

The representative of the Russian Federation observed that one of the critical catalysts for growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula has been the build-up of military activities by the United States and its allies. This includes decapitation strike drills against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and other numerous hostile acts — with threatening military components — that has provoked countermeasures from Pyongyang. The unstable situation around the Peninsula benefits Washington, D.C., which “continues to deliberately pursue the path of confrontation instead of dialogue”, she stated. She also expressed concern over contradictory signals from the United States’ allies in North-East Asia — Tokyo and Seoul — regarding so-called strengthened cooperation with Washington, D.C., in the nuclear sphere. As well, she further rejected the unfounded accusations of Moscow’s legal and military cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, citing the assertion that it uses Pyongyang’s missiles in its special military operation in Ukraine as “untrue”.

The representative of Ecuador , expressing solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea and Japan, said the “Pyongyang regime has again shown its contempt” for the international community. Reaffirming commitment to disarmament and non-proliferation, she said her country would work to promote constructive dialogue towards the verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Welcoming the recent high-level meeting by countries of concern, she reiterated the call on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to resume the path of cooperation.

The representative of Algeria stated that recent launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea involve clear risks that threaten to create irreversible harm. He called for an end to “the vicious cycle that threatens the people of the Peninsula, while respecting international law and Security Council resolutions”. Given that the lack of consensus in the Council prevents any efforts to end the crisis, he called for all Members to unite their position in order to achieve “tangible progress towards peace and security on the Peninsula”. It is the Council’s collective responsibility to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and to work for nuclear disarmament and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, he emphasized. He affirmed that “only negotiation and dialogue — not isolation and polarization — will guarantee a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons that enjoys peace and stability”.

The representative of the Republic of Korea pointed out that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s launch on 27 May took place only a few hours after the Trilateral Korea-Japan-China Summit concluded in Seoul. The rocket, based on ballistic missile technology, can contribute to further advancing the country’s nuclear delivery systems. Thus, that launch was “anything but peaceful”, he observed. He also noted that that country had dissipated its scarce resources on the alleged successful launch of its first military satellite last November — “one of the most expensive fireworks” — that could have been better spent on feeding its people. “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has no one to blame but itself for its own humanitarian crisis,” he said, as it is estimated that the cost of launching a so-called “satellite” is equivalent to almost several months’ worth of food for the country’s entire population.

Reports of a large number of Russian experts visiting the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to support its recent satellite launch efforts were also concerning, he continued. With the satellite launched aboard a new-type carrier rocket and with the failure due to a newly developed liquid oxygen and petroleum engine, he observed that such a quantum leap in highly complicated rocket science in such a short period of time could be suspected as a possible technology transfer. “Imagine what the world would look like, if a Permanent Member of the Security Council with the world’s largest number of nuclear weapons and top military technology, colludes with a pariah State which denounces Security Council resolutions as unlawful and unwarranted,” he remarked. Pyongyang has the most aggressive nuclear doctrine in the world, including the possibility of a pre-emptive nuclear attack. Thus, Seoul must take all necessary measures to protect its national security and people by maintaining a robust combined defence and deterrence posture, he said.

The representative of Mozambique , Council President for May, speaking in his national capacity, noted that his country has consistently called for the concerned parties’ prudence and responsibility on non-proliferation issues. He said the relative calm of tensions in the first quarter of 2024 should be used as an opportunity to lay the ground for initiating an inclusive and meaningful peace process and dialogue between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea, as well as for involving regional and international stakeholders. Member States must adhere to established agreements to prevent the misuse of emerging technologies of weapons and, by so doing, promote safety, security and responsible innovation. He reiterated the call for the elimination and non-production of nuclear weapons and urged Member States to promote dialogue, security and peace on the Korean Peninsula through a constructive engagement of the main parties.

The representative of the United States , taking the floor for a second time, reiterated that his country “is in no way a threat” to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and is willing to sit down with that Government for discussions with no preconditions whatsoever. However, efforts by Washington, D.C., “to reach out an open hand has been met with a clenched fist”. Citing a possible draft resolution by the Russian Federation and China to help the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with sanctions relief, he stressed that one thing that the Council cannot do is reward Pyongyang for coming to the table. “The message that would send to the would-be North Koreas out there would be chilling and dangerous,” he said. Responding to the Russian Federation, he emphasized that the United States is in full compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Further, the transfer of missiles to Moscow by Pyongyang is in clear violation of Council resolutions and “there could be no arguing with that fact”.

The representative of China , also taking the floor a second time, emphasized that his country’s position vis-à-vis the Korean Peninsula has always been “prudent and responsible”. “We judge the issue on its merit,” he said, adding that Beijing aims neither to accuse nor shield anybody. If the United States is sincere in breaking the stalemate, it should stop resorting to military exercises and pressure measures and, instead, demonstrate sincerity and promote the easing of tensions on the Peninsula.

The representative of the Russian Federation , taking the floor a second time, rejected the accusations from the Republic of Korea’s delegate and said the cooperation between his country and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will continue. That country’s technological progress is striking “and is comparable to Seoul’s progress”, he said, adding that the Republic of Korea must “think about how to put an end to the spiral of escalation”.

The representative of the United States , taking the floor a third time, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, his country, “in essence, suspended our military exercises” while the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea accelerated its military programmes. Maybe that country’s representative can explain why it chose to do that, he added.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared that today’s meeting was convened at the “outrageous demand” of the United States and its allies to unjustly deal with his country’s exercise of its sovereign right to launch satellites. “Our delegation echoes the indignation of the entire Korean people to resolutely denounce it as the gravest act of political provocation and flagrant violation of sovereignty,” he stated. Pointing to the massive deployment of strategic assets and aggressive war exercises conducted frequently by the United States on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, he said the military balance there has been seriously destroyed and has turned the Korean Peninsula into the most fragile zone in the world, fraught with the danger of the outbreak of war.

Detailing the actions of the United States and its allies to formalize its attempt at nuclear war provocation against his country, he warned that if an undesirable grave situation is created on the Korean Peninsula due to the war mania of the United States and the Republic of Korea, the Security Council must be held accountable for criminalizing his country’s righteous exercise of sovereignty and for acquitting those two countries of their acts of war provocation. “In the long run, the ulterior motive of the United States and its allies is to eventually stifle us with force by permanently restricting the exercise of our sovereign rights, including the right to space development,” he said, adding that this is the true nature of the sanctions resolutions against his country. The Council must not waste its time and energy on this matter, but instead direct its due attention to putting an immediate end to the massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which continues unabated under United States’ patronage, he said.