Security Council Al-Shabaab Sanctions Committee Adds Three Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 21 May 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) concerning Al-Shabaab approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SOi.023 Name: 1: ABDIKADIR 2: MOHAMED 3: ABDIKADIR 4: na

Title: na Designation: Senior Al-Shabaab leader DOB: 1985 POB: Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abdukadir b) Abdukadir Mohamed Abdukadir c) Abdulkadir d) Abdulkadir Mohamed Abdulkadir e) Ikrima Nationality: a) Somalia b) Kenya Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Somalia Listed on: 21 May 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26(b) of resolution 2662 (2022): (i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab and (iii) recruiting for, or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Shabaab or any cell, affiliate, splinter group or derivative thereof.

SOi.024 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: MOHAMUD 3: MIRE 4: na Title: na Designation: Previously in charge of Zakat; member of Shura of Al-Shabaab DOB: a) 1962 b) 1960 c) 1955 POB: Kismayo, Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Mohamed Mire Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Jilib, Somalia b) Qunyo Barrow, Somalia Listed on: 21 May 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26 of resolution 2662 (2022): (a) having engaged in, or provided support for, acts that threatened the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threatened the peace and reconciliation process in Somalia, or threatened the Federal Government of Somalia or ATMIS by force; and (b)(i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab.

SOi.025 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: OMAR 3: MOHAMED 4: na

Title: Wali Designation: Leader (Wali) of the Al-Shabaab group in Diinsor DOB: 1976 POB: Taflow Village, Berdaale District, Bay Region, Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ma’d Umurow b) Mohamed Omar Haji c) Mohamed Omar Ma’alin d) Mohamed Haji Omar Low quality a.k.a.: a) Mo’alin Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Diinsor District, Bay Region, Somalia b) Buur Hakaba District, Bay Region, Somalia Listed on: 21 May 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26(b) of resolution 2662 (2022): (i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab; and (iii) recruiting for, or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Shabaab or any cell, affiliate, splinter group or derivative thereof.

