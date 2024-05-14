Escalating Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian, Energy Infrastructure Making Humanitarian Aid Delivery Even More Dangerous, Relief Chief Tells Security Council

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

MAINTENANCE OF PEACE AND SECURITY OF UKRAINE

Briefings

LISA DOUGHTEN, Director, Financing and Partnerships Division, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , speaking on behalf of Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that her Office recorded over 700 civilian casualties across Ukraine in April, including 129 deaths. While 90 per cent of the casualties occurred in Ukrainian-controlled territory, strikes have also been reported inside the Russian Federation, including on Sunday in the Belgorod region, reportedly causing several deaths and damage to residential homes. Attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine have intensified. “Since 22 March 2024, the UN and its partners have seen five waves of attacks directed against the Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” she said. Kharkiv and Dnipro regions are particularly affected. The country’s Energy Ministry reported that up to 250,000 residents have experienced rolling power outages in Kharkiv and ongoing restrictions in Dnipro since March.

Noting “the stark impact of these power cuts on the most vulnerable”, she said that they have temporarily left millions of households across the country with no power, water or gas needed for cooking, heating and hygiene. “Children who rely on online schooling are not able to learn. Older persons with mobility impairments, persons with disabilities who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices, and mothers with small children are unable to leave multi-story apartment buildings to access food and medical support,” she said. She cited a new pattern of attacks on railway infrastructure in the east and south — with OHCHR recording 10 such attacks in Government-controlled territory in April alone. Also concerning are attacks on factories and production plants, limiting the availability of locally procured humanitarian goods, and on port infrastructure, threatening their ability to export grain and other agricultural commodities at a time of rising food insecurity.

Reported attacks damaging energy infrastructure and oil refineries in the Russian Federation “risk enflaming the war further and worsening its humanitarian impacts”, she said. “The intensification in hostilities is making the delivery of humanitarian assistance all the more dangerous. Nevertheless, the UN and its humanitarian partners are doing everything we can to reach people in need of support, despite the enormous risks,” she said. From the beginning of January until the end of March, 3.6 million people across the country received some form of humanitarian assistance, and so far this year 12 inter-agency convoys have delivered vital supplies to 20,000 people in front-line areas. Assistance has also included the delivery of health-care services to nearly 860,000 people, and emergency water supplies for over 1.2 million people. Humanitarian protection activities have been expanded, including gender-based violence support for people newly displaced by hostilities.

Commending Ukraine’s Government for the extra support it has announced for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence — in the form of financial reparations and medical and psychological assistance — she said donors have so far given $669 million, 22 per cent, of the $3.1 billion needed under the Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan. “Another challenge remains reaching civilians in areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that are currently under the occupation of the Russian Federation,” she observed, voicing concern over the estimated 1.5 million people requiring life-saving assistance there and urging all parties to allow and facilitate the rapid, unimpeded humanitarian relief. This war has caused the death and injury of tens of thousands of people in Ukraine, displaced millions, caused immense suffering and left more than 14 million people — 40 per cent of the population — in need of humanitarian assistance, she said, calling on the Council “to seek an end to it”.

CAITLIN HOWARTH, Director of the Conflict Observatory at the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab , recalling recent missile strikes on three thermal plants and two hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, noted that — by some counts — “near every single power plant” has been targeted. Citing a report released by her Lab on 29 February 2024 documenting verified damage to Ukraine’s power-generation-and-transmission infrastructure that occurred between 1 October 2022 and 30 April 2023, she said that 223 damage events across 23 of Ukraine’s 24 oblasts were identified. She noted: “That’s a rate of over 7 damage events identified per week, with peak impact timed for the height of winter.” On 8 May 2024, almost 12 Ukrainian power facilities were reportedly struck in a single day and, since March 2024, successful targeting of power-generation facilities has further slashed Ukraine’s capacity. “Each hit compounds the problem,” she observed.

She went on to point out that Russian Federation officials have clearly stated their objectives for targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: first, to advance Moscow’s military objectives; second, to retaliate for Ukraine’s purported actions; and third, to inflict harm on civilians to compel Kyiv to submit to negotiations favourable to Moscow. She stressed that, while the first justification “may” be lawful under the law of war, the other two likely violate international humanitarian law. Further, while the Lab did not assess the degree of dual-use afforded by the energy infrastructure documented in its report, the law of armed conflict prohibits attacks on both civilian and military targets if the attack causes excessive civilian casualties, damage to civilian objects or a combination of these relative to any concrete or direct military advantage anticipated. Recalling a definition of Moscow’s campaign by a State Duma member — that it is aimed against Ukraine’s “whole energy infrastructure” — she emphasized: “A comprehensive campaign, by its own definition, defies proportionality.”

She noted further comments by Russian Federation politicians that “strikes of retribution” on Ukraine’s power infrastructure will make Ukrainians “sit there without gas and without electricity and without everything”. Asking and answering what this means, she said it means extended periods without water, productivity lost, education fragmented and “blackouts that last longer than the emergency batteries on life-saving health-care equipment”. Against that backdrop, she urged: “As Russia’s officials have comprehensively planned and executed their destruction of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, so should the international community systematically counteract this devastation.” To this end, she called on the international community to “target the missiles” through enforced sanctions; “prepare for emergency” by mobilizing resources today to ensure civilian survival this winter; and “let Russia pay” by releasing Russian Federation assets seized under global sanctions to fund these emergency preparations. “Above all else, do not underestimate the scale of this threat,” she underscored.

Statements

The representative of France said that the Russian Federation has shown no concern about its obligation to minimize injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects. These practices may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity for which no impunity must be allowed. The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants issued on 5 March 2024 against senior officials of the Russian Air Force and the Russian Black Sea Fleet for the campaign of missile strikes against Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure are a decisive step. He also welcomed the renewal of the mandate of the Human Rights Council’s Independent Commission of Inquiry, which documents indiscriminate attacks against Ukraine’s populations and critical infrastructure. He noted that mitigating the humanitarian consequences of this war by strengthening the resilience of strategic infrastructure will be a key topic at the peace conference hosted by Switzerland in June.

The representative of Ecuador expressed concern over the continued suffering in Ukraine and risk to regional and global instability. “The statistics are alarming,” he said, citing increased intensity and frequency of attacks against essential infrastructure, the destruction of hospitals and schools, and attacks disabling several energy facilities this month, affecting millions of people’s access to electricity and clean water. The impact of attacks in the Kharkiv region has been equally devastating, with numerous civilian casualties and a significant increase in internal displacement. Condemning these attacks, he declared: “International humanitarian law is explicit in its prohibition of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.” The warring parties must adhere strictly to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution to avoid escalating this cycle of suffering.

The representative of Guyana sounded alarm over the unrelenting attacks on residential buildings, schools, medical and energy facilities and grain ports since the start of the war. “These attacks were often unrelated to frontline engagement and appeared to have little regard for the requirement of proportionality and military necessity,” she observed. She noted the international community continues to witness large-scale coordinated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including dozens of energy facilities, resulting in disrupted access to electricity and water supply for millions of people in multiple locations. They are not only causing incidental civilian harm through the disruption of access to critical services but also resulting in loss of civilian lives and injury to those in near-to-target sites. There have also been attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, despite the many calls to end the attacks on or near the site, she cautioned, stating: “This cannot and must not continue”.

The representative of Japan expressed regret that the Council heard another briefing “about the many civilian casualties caused by the clear violation of the UN Charter by a permanent member of the Security Council”. Underscoring that attacks against civilian populations and infrastructure are “clearly prohibited” under international law, he also condemned Pyongyang’s export and Moscow’s procurement of ballistic missiles — as well as the latter’s use of these missiles against Ukraine. This transfer — a clear violation of relevant Council resolutions — supports Moscow’s war of aggression and increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, he stressed, adding: “We continue to monitor closely what North Korea gains in return.” He also detailed his country’s support of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which includes the provision of two large autotransformers, six mobile-power-supply vehicles and five advanced gas turbines. “Japan remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian people through bolstering the electricity and heating supplies in Ukraine,” he said.

The representative of Algeria expressed grave concern about the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including energy and power plants. In addition, the worsening tensions and pursuit of hostilities have had dangerous repercussions on the international arena. He reiterated an appeal for diplomatic efforts to avoid a further humanitarian crisis and address human suffering without distinction. Civilians must be protected in line with the UN Charter and international law, including international humanitarian law. He called on all parties to set aside the mindset of confrontation and find what is needed to restore comprehensive and constructive dialogue.

The representative of the United Kingdom observed that this spring, the Russian Federation has targeted power plants, electricity sub-stations and gas storage facilities across Ukraine. Calling for an immediate halt to “this destructive campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” she said that millions of people already face disruption to power, heating and water supply. “These attacks are making an appalling humanitarian situation even worse,” she said, noting that this is especially the case for frontline communities, as the attacks and lack of power hamper humanitarian partners’ communications and movements. This pattern of aggression continues in an attempt to terrorize civilians, obstruct livelihoods and businesses, and ultimately break down Ukraine’s resolve; however, she stated, “Ukrainians will not allow Russia to do that”. London has committed $55 million to the Energy Community’s Ukraine Energy Support Fund and over $214 million in overall support to the energy sector in Ukraine, she added.

The representative of the United States said that the Russian Federation’s large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure are a “clear escalation” that threaten critical services. “Next week, this Council will be subjected to yet another meeting where Russia will claim that Western arms are to blame for prolonging the war it started,” he noted, urging that Moscow “need only look in the mirror” to understand why more than 50 countries provided support to Ukraine’s forces. In April 2024, the United States announced $1 billion in new assistance for Ukraine, which includes urgently needed air-defence equipment. Further, since February 2022, the United States has provided nearly $2.9 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours — including life-saving support for the 3.4 million that remain internally displaced and the nearly 6.5 million refugees. He added that newly approved supplemental funding will help maintain the humanitarian response amidst “unabated” attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure.

