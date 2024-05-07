Security Council: Reports of the Secretary-General on the Sudan and South Sudan

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

REPORTS OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL ON THE SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN

Briefings

JEAN-PIERRE LACROIX, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations , briefed the Security Council that political progress towards the determination of the final status of Abyei — and the resolution of issues related to the Sudan-South Sudan border — “remains stalled” since the outbreak of the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023. Despite positive engagement in the months before that crisis, ongoing fighting “is likely to continue to seriously impact the chances for constructive dialogue between the two countries on these topics”, he reported. For its part, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has continued to prioritize efforts to improve intercommunal relations on the ground in Abyei. The Force has also been at the forefront of efforts to maintain reconciliation — including working with UN agencies, funds and programmes to facilitate a pre-migration conference, which led to an agreement that included mechanisms to monitor and resolve disputes during the seasonal cattle migration.

“The mission’s continued focus on relations between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya is critical to ensure this progress is sustained,” he stressed, while noting that clashes between the Ngok Dinka and Twic Dinka increased. Tensions remain high, and UNISFA continues to be on alert to protect civilians should clashes reoccur. Against that backdrop, he urged the Government of South Sudan to strengthen its engagement with relevant communities so that further violence can be prevented. He also expressed concern over the presence of South Sudanese security forces in southern Abyei since October 2022, including additional troop deployments that took place in late March and early April. “This presence is in violation of the 2011 Agreement between the Sudan and South Sudan on Abyei and relevant Security Council resolutions,” he stated, calling on Juba to withdraw all security personnel from Abyei and to ensure full freedom of movement for UNISFA in line with the status-of-forces agreement.

He expressed further concern over a series of clashes between members of the Ngok Dinka and Nuer communities in southern and central Abyei in January and February, which resulted in significant civilian casualties. UNISFA moved proactively to protect civilians, and two peacekeepers lost their lives during this response. Condemning these attacks, he echoed the Secretary-General’s call on the relevant authorities to investigate and hold accountable those responsible. Turning to the humanitarian situation in Abyei — which “remained difficult” — he reported that communities face challenges in acquiring essential goods and services and that there are continued inflows of people displaced by the conflict in Sudan. Despite delays associated with that conflict, UNISFA’s reconfiguration into a UN multinational peacekeeping force is expected to be completed before the onset of the upcoming rainy season, he reported.

He went on to emphasize that rule-of-law support for the people of Abyei “remains as important as ever”, as the Sudan crisis results in the continued movement of displaced people into Abyei and the insecurity associated with ongoing intercommunal violence continues. To ensure coordinated, whole-of-mission support in this regard, UNISFA developed a rule-of-law strategy and action plan in November 2023 after consultation with key stakeholders. “Amidst strained relations between communities, the mission also continues its efforts to promote human rights, including advocacy and monitoring of violations and abuses,” he said. Expressing appreciation to troop- and police-contributing countries “for their important contributions in an insecure environment”, he also thanked Council members for their continued support of UNISFA.

HANNA SERWAA TETTEH, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa , briefed the Council on the progress made in the implementation of resolution 2046 (2012), which relates to outstanding bilateral issues between Sudan and South Sudan and the situation in South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. The Sudan crisis — which began on 16 April 2023 — remains a pressing issue, determined by military developments on the ground where “no warring party has the military means to achieve victory”. Despite numerous mediation efforts, the civilian population continues to suffer the consequences of the violent confrontation between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces. She observed that this conflict impacts bilateral relations between Sudan and South Sudan and has far-reaching implications for the security and humanitarian situation in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.

Painting a grim picture of the dire humanitarian situation in South Sudan, she said the influx of over 630,000 refugees and returnees from the Sudan conflict has increased pressure on the population’s limited access to food, water and basic health services due to years of armed conflicts, intercommunal violence and environmental shocks. Moreover, South Sudan — heavily reliant on its oil exports — has seen a direct impact on its economy due to the conflict in Sudan. The conflict in Sudan has also impeded potential progress in resolving outstanding bilateral issues, she stressed, noting that “the lack of progress has resulted in growing frustration among the Abyei population, which feels that neither [country] is committed to resolving the issue of Abyei”.

Furthermore, she continued, the intercommunal violence involving the Ngok Dinka, Twic Dinka and Nuer communities threatens security in the Abyei area. In January and February, violence primarily between the Ngok Dinka and communities caused the death of more than 60 people, including two UN peacekeepers and four humanitarian staff. It displaced about 3,000 people from Abyei and about 20,000 from southern Abyei into Abyei town. “The security situation in the Sudan has caused a complete collapse of basic services in northern Abyei,” she added. It has also affected the delivery of basic services in southern Abyei, with health facilities and schools last supplied in April 2023 and some of the facilities occupied by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces. Due to intercommunal violence, Abyei has had two consecutive years of unsuccessful harvest, a situation exacerbated by the impact of climate change.

Expressing concern that the presidential order that authorized troop deployment to quell insecurity by maintaining a buffer zone between the two contesting Dinka communities was not adhered to appropriately, she called on Juba to redeploy the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces outside the Abyei Box. The interlocutors in Juba also called for additional police to be deployed in Diffra to secure the oil infrastructure that was abandoned by Sudan’s forces. “The conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile cannot be resolved without a permanent ceasefire in the rest of Sudan and a political solution to the violent confrontation between SAF [Sudanese Armed Forces] and RSF [Rapid Support Forces],” she observed. Negotiations between the warring parties should pave the way for an inclusive political agreement leading to a reformed security sector and the building of a unified professional army, new institutional arrangements redefining the relationship between the so-called “centre” and its “peripheries”, and recovery and reconstruction of Sudan, she emphasized, noting her continued engagement with Sudanese and South Sudanese stakeholders to address outstanding bilateral issues, including the final status of Abyei.

Statements

The representative of the Republic of Korea stressed that UNISFA must be able to carry out its mandate without freedom-of-movement restrictions, calling on all parties to respect the demilitarized status of Abyei. “In the meantime, we look forward to the completion of UNISFA’s ‘smart camps’ construction, which can improve safety, security and efficiency of the mission,” he said. Seoul has been supporting the UN’s “smart camps” projects, and he said that expanding them into peacekeeping missions can improve operational environments. Stating that “every effort” is needed to address ongoing intercommunal violence in Abyei, he welcomed engagement between the Government of South Sudan and relevant authorities, as well as UNISFA’s work to facilitate intercommunal dialogue. He also underlined the importance of close cooperation between UNISFA and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), given that the situation in Abyei is closely related to those in Sudan and South Sudan.

The representative of Japan , voicing concern over the negative impact of the protracted conflict in Sudan on the situation in Abyei, said that “political progress towards a resolution of the final status of Abyei and border issues is blocked, safe and timely delivery of humanitarian relief is hindered, and an influx of refugees and returnees is exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation”. Underscoring the need to implement a lasting ceasefire without pre-conditions, she observed that the continued presence of South Sudanese security forces in Abyei constitutes a clear violation of the area’s demilitarized status. She asserted that Juba must address this issue without delay and ensure the freedom of movement of UNISFA troops and personnel. While noting a reduction in intercommunal clashes between Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities, she said the increase in clashes among Ngok Dinka, Twic Dinka and Nuer communities remains worrisome.

The representative of China , emphasizing that intercommunal conflict is the “main security problem in Abyei”, welcomed the agreement between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities on transhumance. However, sporadic intercommunal clashes in central and southern Abyei threaten overall stability in the area, and he therefore expressed support for UNISFA’s efforts to “defuse differences through dialogue so as to achieve peaceful coexistence among communities”. UN country teams should cooperate with UNISFA to carry out more peacebuilding and development activities in Abyei with a focus on addressing the root causes of conflict there, he added. Underscoring the importance of creating conditions to relaunch a political process, he observed that a massive influx of refugees has exacerbated humanitarian challenges and resource competition. “China expects that Sudan will end the conflict sooner and resume dialogue and cooperation with South Sudan at an early date so as to lay the basis for relaunching the Abyei political process,” he said.

The representative of the Russian Federation underscored that Sudan is still in a situation of severe armed conflict, with “devastating humanitarian consequences for the entire region”. Juba has the onerous burden of having to host refugees and South Sudanese people returning from the north, she said, adding: “We should recognize that South Sudan is coping with this challenge successfully.” The security situation in Abyei in the past six months — although still complex — has been under control, she observed, highlighting Juba’s efforts to reduce tensions and promote intercommunal reconciliation. Noting the need for joint efforts by both parties, she urged States to refrain from any unilateral attempts to change the disputed region’s status, in violation of existing international legal rules and agreements. In particular, she opposed pressure exerted through sanctions mechanisms. Commending the role played by the Blue Helmets in resolving current security issues, she stressed that “any aggressive actions against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable”.

The representative of Slovenia emphasized that Abyei must remain demilitarized and weapons-free, urging both sides to withdraw any security forces not in line with the 20 June 2011 Agreement. She also said that establishing the Abyei Police Service is critical until final-status issues have been resolved, and that the lack of a cohesive criminal-justice system and enforcement capabilities remains concerning. Expressing concern over persistent intercommunal tensions, she welcomed UNISFA’s efforts to foster dialogue and support reconciliation between communities, as well as its early warning system and corresponding early response measures. The Force’s wide range of human-rights-related activities, ongoing engagement with youth and climate-sensitive conflict responses remain crucial. She also commended its promotion of women’s participation in security and conflict-management structures and its adoption of a rule-of-law support strategy, adding: “We cannot allow the crisis in Abyei to fade into obscurity.”

The representative of Switzerland said: “Abyei remains a victim of the deteriorating security situation in its southern part, as well as the continuing impact of the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the persistent tensions in South Sudan.” Underscoring the need to protect the civilian population from further violence — especially the intercommunal clashes in southern Abyei — she expressed concern about the significant increase in the presence of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces. This restricts UNISFA’s freedom of movement and, therefore, its ability to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Additionally, she emphasized that the proliferation of weapons must be urgently addressed, and Abyei must remain a demilitarized and arms-free zone. On the long-term challenges, she observed that in the absence of the Abyei Police Service, the Community Protection Committees and the Joint Community Peace Committee play an essential role in terms of early warning to address human rights violations or sexual and gender-based violence.

The representative of France pointed out that the conflict in Sudan “hobbles a political resolution on the definitive status of Abyei and exacerbates fragility”. Therefore, it is urgent that the belligerents in Sudan resume dialogue without preconditions and that all external stakeholders cease feeding the conflict. Recalling the 15 April conference in Paris that mobilized €2 billion to increase humanitarian aid to Sudan and neighbouring countries hosting refugees, she called on all foreign parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law — including protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian access. UNISFA’s work is essential against this fragile backdrop, and she welcomed “any efforts under way to smooth tensions between communities”. Further, she called on South Sudanese authorities to withdraw forces deployed in Abyei, which must be a demilitarized zone pursuant to the 20 June 2011 Agreement.

The representative of Malta voiced concern over the lack of progress towards Abyei’s political settlement and encouraged both Sudan and South Sudan to revive discussions to this effect. The establishment of the Abyei Police Service and a cohesive criminal justice system are also critical. Calling for the withdrawal of all security forces that stand in violation of the 20 June 2011 Agreement and Abyei’s demilitarized status, she said that the continued military use of schools and occupation of community protection facilities threatens education and intercommunal peace. She further emphasized that the internal gender focal point system operationalized within all UNISFA units remains integral towards implementing a whole-of-system approach to the women, peace and security agenda. The role played by the gender focal point system as a referral mechanism for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence is equally significant, she observed, adding that the protection of women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence and child marriage must remain a priority.

The representative of Ecuador said that the continued presence of South Sudanese security forces in Abyei contravenes the demilitarized status of the zone, which was established by the 20 June 2011 Agreement. Such presence also restricts UNISFA’s freedom of movement — hindering its ability to fulfil its mandate — and he therefore called on the Government of South Sudan to withdraw its forces and “respect Abyei as a demilitarized territory”. He also urged resumed dialogue between Khartoum and Juba on the final status of Abyei and border questions; the unhindered transit of humanitarian aid; and continued support to this end by the Government of South Sudan. Welcoming the work of UNISFA and its personnel, he said that these efforts are “key” to fostering peace and security in Abyei amidst challenging circumstances.

The representative of the United Kingdom , noting the alarming rise in intercommunal clashes between the Ngok Dinka and Twic Dinka, said that violent clashes over the past six months have led to hundreds of civilian casualties and claimed the lives of two peacekeepers. The rise in South Sudanese troop deployments in and around Abyei has actively contributed to insecurity and the proliferation of arms in the area, he observed, calling on Juba to withdraw its armed forces from southern Abyei immediately. He also called on Sudan to urgently ensure the safe resupply and freedom of movement of the Joint Border Verification Mechanism. “For real progress to be made in addressing Abyei’s dire humanitarian situation and its unresolved political status, the fighting in Sudan must end now,” he stated, calling on the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease hostilities and make way for a political transition.

The representative of the United States , while welcoming UNISFA’s efforts to quell tensions between communities, stressed that “the protection of civilians remains of paramount importance”. The outbreak of violence involving the Nuer and Ngok Dinka communities on 27 April underscores the continued vulnerability of civilians in the region, he said, urging UNISFA to intensify its civilian-engagement efforts. Stating that “criminality appears to be the main driver of violence in Abyei”, he emphasized that the Force must be adequately equipped and supported so that it can implement its mandate without hindrance. To this end, the transitional Government in South Sudan and the Government of Sudan must cease any actions that obstruct deployment, as any delays or impediments to the deployment process only exacerbate the challenges faced by local communities and undermine efforts to restore stability.

The representative of Mozambique , Council President for May, speaking on behalf of Algeria , Guyana , Sierra Leone and his own country, expressed concern about the alarming situation in the Abyei area in a context of persisting security challenges. The insecurity in this region — aggravated by the proliferation of small arms and ammunition — has been responsible for civilian casualties, including UNISFA’s peacekeepers. Meanwhile, negotiations on the final status of the area remain stalled, he said, stressing that “all parties must respect the demilitarized status of Abyei”. Calling on the relevant authorities to guarantee the freedom of movement of UNISFA personnel and troops to allow them to carry out their duties, he commended the Force for promoting intercommunal dialogue involving local authorities, traditional leaders, civil society, women and youth.

He further underlined that the UNISFA-facilitated agreement of December 2023 between the Ngok Dinka and the Misseriya communities to ensure peaceful transhumance constitutes “a commendable initiative that needs to be replicated”. On the humanitarian situation in Abyei, he called on the relevant partners to increase their support for its people and encouraged UNISFA and other UN agencies to strengthen their assistance to the most vulnerable. He further emphasized that it is critical to define the final status of Abyei and encouraged the parties to re-engage on the final status and border issues, and once conditions permit, to hold the planned referendum which “will provide the region with the right for self-determination”.

The representative of Sudan underscored his Government’s commitment to the “political and legal references that govern the current situation in Abyei” — most important of which is the 20 June 2011 Agreement. Stressing that “there is no alternative to this”, he underlined the need to implement the “spirit and letter” of its provisions. For its part, Sudan has reiterated its desire, ability and commitment to create necessary provisional arrangements and expects South Sudan to implement its promises under the Agreement. Abyei must be “free from all forces”, he continued, expressing concern over the presence of “armed elements” in the region and calling for their withdrawal to maintain the demilitarized nature of the zone. He also expressed concern over attacks against Sudanese citizens, urging UNISFA to play its protection role in this regard.

Unresolved intercommunal tensions are the “main cause of the spread of weapons in the region”, he continued, adding that this will have a “pernicious impact” unless these issues are settled. Against that backdrop, he underscored his Government’s willingness to create provisional arrangements for administration and security, to delimit borders and to maintain the current demographic situation in the region. Calling on UNISFA to implement joint projects between the UN country teams in Sudan and South Sudan, he said that these would have a positive, direct impact on people in the region. Further, UNISFA must continue to maintain safety and security in Abyei until final-status issues are settled, and he said that Sudan will continue supporting the Force so that it can play this role pursuant to relevant Council resolutions.

The representative of South Sudan reiterated her country’s determination to work with UNISFA and other relevant stakeholders to address the challenges in Abyei and advance the peace process in the region. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which have impacted the political process in Abyei, her country remains committed to engaging in dialogue and promoting peace within its borders. In this regard, “the efforts of President Salva Kiir Mayardit in addressing intercommunal tensions in South Sudan must be commended”, she said, highlighting his meetings with the Juba-appointed Chief Administrator of Abyei and state governors, as well as the issuance of a presidential order calling for peace and accountability.

Turning to troop deployments in Abyei, she acknowledged the concerns raised and reaffirmed her country’s commitment to adhere to the 20 June 2011 Agreement. “The complex security situation therein is characterized by intercommunal clashes, animal rustling and kidnappings, exacerbated by the arms proliferation,” she observed, condemning all acts of violence. She further condemned attacks on UNISFA, noting that “the safety and security of UN peacekeepers are paramount”. On the impact of the conflict in Sudan on the situation in Abyei, she reiterated her country’s commitment to protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian access to Abyei. She also urged armed groups and other actors to disarm in accordance with Abyei’s weapons-free status.