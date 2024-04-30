Security Council: The Situation in Bosnia And Herzegovina

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

THE SITUATION IN BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Briefings

MIROSLAV JENČA, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations , noted both positive and worrying developments since the Security Council briefing in July 2023. He cited the European Council decision in March to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, based on the bloc’s assessment of progress made on key legislative and judiciary reforms. There is consensus among the political leadership in that country that European integration is the best route for ensuring its future stability and prosperity — a unique chance for the continent to bridge divides despite ongoing challenges. The country’s Council of Ministers in late 2022 sought the support of the United Nations through the Peacebuilding Fund to contribute to strengthening social cohesion, respect for diversity, understanding and trust, especially among young men and women in different communities — with initiatives having begun.

However, he warned, “in recent months, we have witnessed actions and statements contradictory to the positive developments outlined above.” The Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide has noted concerns about repeated threats of secessionism, promotion of hate speech, denial of genocide and glorification of war criminals who were convicted by local and international courts. She recently issued statements on the dangers of these trends, stressing the importance of addressing the legacy of the past, including of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. “Only by promoting the understanding of the past and addressing the root causes and the continued impact of such violence on society, can sustainable peace be achieved,” he said, affirming that the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Court of Justice have established that acts of genocide against the Muslims of Bosnia and Herzegovina were committed in and around Srebrenica in July 1995.

He recalled that Secretary-General António Guterres has consistently called on everyone in the region and beyond to counter hate speech and the rhetoric of division and narratives of mistrust and fear. Many people in Bosnia and Herzegovina have for decades undertaken remarkable work to promote trust and reconciliation. He noted that it is primarily the responsibility of authorities and institutions to help the whole of society constructively deal with the past, demonstrate respect for all victims and survivors, and work towards a prosperous and peaceful future for all citizens. He further recalled that the United Nations is not a signatory to the Dayton Peace Agreement, nor a member of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council.