Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vanessa Frazier (Malta):

The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the growing tensions and military operations around El Fasher, North Darfur in Sudan.

They expressed their deep concern over an imminent offensive by the Rapid Support Forces and their allied militias against the city of El Fasher, which is sheltering hundreds of thousands of people who have fled violence elsewhere.

They called on the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to end the build-up of military forces and to take steps to de-escalate the situation and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Council members repeated their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, leading to a sustainable ceasefire.

They urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability and instead to support efforts for a durable peace and reminded all parties to the conflict and Member States to adhere to their obligations to comply with the arms embargo measures as stipulated in paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 1556 (2004) and reiterated in resolution 2676 (2023).