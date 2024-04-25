Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 25 April 2024, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.431 Name: 1: SANAULLAH 2: GHAFARI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): ثناء اللہ غفاری

Title: Dr. Designation: na DOB: a) 28 Oct. 1994 b) 24 May 1990 POB: Mir Bacha Kot District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Shahab al Muhajir b) Shahab Muhajer c) Shahab Mohajir d) Shahab Mahajar e) Shihab al Muhajir f) Shihab Muhajer g) Shihab Mohajir h) Shihab Mahajar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan number: O1503093, issued on 25 Aug. 2016 in Kabul, Afghanistan (expired on 25 Aug. 2021) National identification no: na Address: a) Afghanistan (2021) b) Kunduz, Afghanistan (previous) Listed on: 21 Dec. 2021 (Amended on 25 April 2024) Other information: Leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan (ISIL - K) (QDe.161). Information Technology Expert. Father’s name: Abdul Jabbar. Grandfather’s name: Abdul Ghaffar. Photo is available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.