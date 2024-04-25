New, Comprehensive Approach Key to Address Syria’s Political, Humanitarian Challenges, UN Special Envoy Tells Security Council, Citing Dangerous Spiral of Recent Events

Millions in Need of Life-Saving Aid at Risk Due to Underfunded Humanitarian Response, Senior Relief Official Warns, as Delegates Urge Full Delivery Access

Piecemeal measures to tackle Syria’s interlocking political, economic and humanitarian challenges cannot bring stability to the country and the region, the United Nations mediator for Syria told the Security Council today, calling for a new, comprehensive approach that addresses the full range of issues with the warring parties.

The new approach “would need to fully engage all critical stakeholders — this includes the Syrian parties and the international actors in the Astana format, the Arab Contact Group, the Western Quad and this Council,” said Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria.

Presenting monthly updates to the 15-member body, he pointed out that Syria is becoming “a sort of free-for-all space for settling scores”, citing the “dangerous and escalatory spiral” of recent events, such as the strikes on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus widely attributed to Israel and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel. Calling for regional de-escalation starting with an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, he urged all players to exercise maximum restraint and respect international law.

However, he called for sustained focus on the 13-year conflict in Syria, warning: “Any temptation to ignore or merely contain the Syrian conflict itself would be a mistake […] There are no signs of calm in any of Syria’s theatres.” In that regard, the new, comprehensive approach must begin with preparatory discussions with each stakeholder on all their concerns and demands, he said.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the Coordination Division of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that the UN has requested $4 billion in funding for 2024 to help people in Syria, significantly less than in 2023 despite the increased need, he said. If underfunding persists, hundreds of medical facilities and mobile health teams will close, over 1.8 million people will not have safe water, and many of the 500,000 children with acute malnutrition could miss out on life-saving treatment, he said.

Similarly, funding for assistance to Palestinian refugees affected by the Syria crisis has also fallen dramatically in the past year, hindering the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s (UNRWA) ability to provide emergency support to over 400,000 people, he reported. Urging all parties to bring about a political solution to the conflict, he stressed, “without which we cannot end this humanitarian crisis and allow the people of Syria the opportunities they so desperately want”.

Also briefing the Council was Helen Hayford, Global Protection Manager of Malteser International, a worldwide relief agency of the Sovereign Order of Malta, who gave a sobering account of displaced Syrians. Her organization’s services have directly benefited over 250,000 Syrians, with 33,000 patients receiving treatment in its supported health-care facilities. However, its efforts remain “a mere drop in the ocean” given the persistent level of need, she said, calling on the international community to increase its support for humanitarian organizations on the ground and provide adequate funding.

In the ensuing discussion, delegates stressed the need for all modes of aid deliveries amid dire humanitarian conditions and called for greater efforts towards a political solution to the conflict.

“Frankly speaking,” said Japan’s delegate, “the international community is beginning to feel 'aid fatigue' in the face of a protracted Syrian crisis with no political solution in sight.” She then encouraged States to not just speak of the critical need for aid but “commit themselves to actual pledges.” On that, the European Union will host the eighth Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria and the Region on 27 May to generate pledges of humanitarian support for Syrian refugees in their host countries, noted the representative of Slovenia.

The speaker for the United Kingdom said that with a record 16.7 million Syrians in need of humanitarian assistance, cross-border aid is a lifeline for over 4 million people, calling on Syria’s Assad regime to extend consent for cross-border aid access at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Ra’i and Bab al-Hawa, without conditions and arbitrary time limits. “Cross-line assistance is important, but it cannot match the scale of the cross-border operation,” she asserted.

The representative of Algeria, speaking also for Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a regional conflagration. The Syrian crisis requires a political solution based on an inclusive and Syrian-led political process, he emphasized, calling for the early resumption of the Constitutional Committee and support for the Special Envoy’s efforts to implement confidence-building measures.

Syria’s delegate underlined the need to end the illegitimate presence of foreign forces on Syrian territory and called for an immediate, full and unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures. He also emphasized the need to review the structure of the United Nations’ work in Syria, including a closure of the UN office in Gaziantep.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefings

GEIR O. PEDERSEN, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria , warned that “the grim spectre of regional conflict loomed over Syria once again”, citing the “dangerous and escalatory spiral” of recent events, such as the 1 April strikes on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus widely attributed to Israel, Iran’s 13 April strikes on Israel, further attacks on 19 April presumed to be carried out by Israel in Iran, Iraq and Syria, as well as reported attacks on United States bases in north-east Syria attributed to Iraqi armed groups that some claim are linked to Iran. “I have long warned that Syria is treated by many as a sort of free-for-all space for settling scores,” he said, expressing concern about these regional spillover effects and the grave dangers of miscalculation and escalation. “We need regional de-escalation, starting with an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza,” he asserted, urging all players to exercise maximum restraint and respect international law.

Turning to the long-standing hostilities in Syria, he insisted that “any temptation to ignore or merely contain the Syrian conflict itself would be a mistake”. This is not a frozen conflict. There are no signs of calm in any of Syria’s theatres — only unresolved conflicts, bubbling violence, and sharp flares of hostilities, any of which could be the kindling for a new conflagration, he said, detailing reported incidents in April, including pro-Government missile and drone strikes and Security Council-listed terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched multiple cross-line attacks in the north-west, as well as Turkish drone strikes and exchanges of fire between armed opposition groups and Syrian Democratic Forces in the north-east. The south-west region saw open clashes between former armed opposition groups and Syrian Government forces. Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) terrorist attacks continued across the Syrian desert and the north-east.

Without a mix of de-escalation, containment and humanitarian assistance in partial arrangements and piecemeal formats, the situation would be even worse, he observed, underscoring, however, that such approaches cannot bring stability in Syria and elsewhere in the region. Renewing the Constitutional Committee could be part of the path out of the conflict. He said he remains open to any alternative venue to Geneva that attracts the consensus of both the Syrian parties and the host. In the meantime, however, sessions should resume in Geneva as a bridging option and for the parties to prepare on substance, including Constitutional proposals, he asserted. Step-for-step confidence-building measures could also show Syrians the kind of compromise needed to move forward. Yet, de-escalating violence, resuming the Constitutional Committee, and confidence-building measures are all “entry points” and cannot themselves resolve the conflict.

He went on to call for a new, comprehensive approach that addresses the full range of issues — the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and the need for Syria’s sovereignty to be restored, especially in a context of six foreign armies and regional score-settling within Syrian territory. Such an approach would need to fully engage all critical stakeholders — including the Syrian parties and the international actors in the Astana format, Arab Contact Group, Western Quad and the Security Council. It can begin with preparatory discussions with each stakeholder, on all their concerns and demands. “The time will — indeed must — come when diplomacy could reassert itself — and we can help bring that day closer and be ready for it,” he said. Reiterating the need to implement Council resolution 2254 (2015), he emphasized: “The depth of the crisis in Syria calls for nothing less.”

RAMESH RAJASINGHAM, Director of the Coordination Division, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , speaking on behalf of Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that events recent weeks have provided a stark reminder of the threat of expanding regional conflict with devastating implications for the people of Syria. Already, humanitarian needs there are at record levels and continue to grow, but there is a serious shortfall in resources to help alleviate the need. Furthermore, in the past month, attacks have killed and injured civilians, including children, and humanitarian workers have not been spared, he stressed, citing the killing in an air strike of a World Health Organization (WHO) staff member on 26 March. Meanwhile, last year, Syria reported more civilian casualties from unexploded ordnance than any other country, and the prevalence of unexploded ordnance presents a major impediment to the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“As we have stressed repeatedly, all parties to the conflict must respect international humanitarian law,” he said. “This includes taking constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian personnel and their assets, in the course of military operations.” Climate shocks also present a persistent thread with heavy flooding last month affecting over 15,000 people at several displacement sites in Idleb and northern Aleppo, he said, warning of further health risks as we approach summer. “The UN and our humanitarian partners continue to provide critical assistance to millions of people across Syria,” he said. “But as we have warned repeatedly, our ability to deliver is steadily being eroded by alarming reductions in funding.”

This year, the UN has requested $4 billion in funding to help people in Syria, significantly less than in 2023, despite increased need, he said, outlining some of the consequences if underfunding persists, including the closure of hundreds of medical facilities and mobile health teams, affecting access to life-saving care for millions of people. Over 1.8 million people will not have safe water, and millions in moderate food insecurity risk going without assistance. Many of the 500,000 children with acute malnutrition could miss out on life-saving treatment. “And without more resources, efforts to clear landmines and other explosive ordnance will not meet the scale of the challenge,” he said, noting that last year there were more civilian casualties from landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices reported in Syria than in any other country. Funding for assistance to Palestinian refugees affected by the Syria crisis has also fallen dramatically in the past year, hindering the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)’s ability to provide emergency support to over 400,000 people.

Turning to delivery of assistance, he said the cross-border operation from Türkiye continues to enable vital aid to enter north-west Syria. But, as in other areas of the country, the level of UN assistance has had to be scaled back significantly because of funding shortfalls. He welcomed the continued authorization of cross-border deliveries into northwest Syria and noted the engagement with the Syrian Government for the use of the Bab al‑Salam and Al‑Ra’i crossings beyond 13 May. He also noted the engagement of relevant actors to expand delivery of crossline assistance throughout the country, including into the north-west, and urged all parties to facilitate such access. In conclusion, he called for respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access, and for the resources to continue to provide critical assistance to millions of people in desperate need. And finally he called on all parties to renew their commitment to a political solution to end the conflict, “without which we cannot end this humanitarian crisis and allow the people of Syria the opportunities they so desperately want”.

HELEN HAYFORD, Global Protection Manager of Malteser International , a worldwide relief agency of the Sovereign Order of Malta which delivers medical support and relief services in areas of the world that experience natural disaster, war and related conflict. Currently, it conducts operations in 34 countries and has been serving the Syrian people for over a decade. “We speak on behalf of their voices,” she said, recounting the story of Abu Ammar, a 64-year-old Syrian displaced by bombings six years ago who, together with his children, lost almost everything. They emerged from the rubble of the 6 February 2023 earthquake and now live in the displaced persons camps where they lack the most basic necessities. She also spoke of Hala who feared losing her child twice — first during the earthquake when the roof of her family’s house collapsed and then again during childbirth amidst air strikes. They live a precarious existence alongside thousands of others amid acute danger, financial constraints, and a rising shortage of food and water. Fifteen-year—old Areej, who was born with a growth disorder and needs regular medication, has been living in a tent with her family since the earthquake forced them to flee in blind terror at night. Areej dreams of completing her education, which had to stop last year because her family could not afford to pay for school and medicine at the same time.

The Sovereign Order of Malta is working to help Abu Ammar, Hala, Areej and thousands like them and is committed to delivering essential health-care, emergency water, sanitation and hygiene services, and livelihood opportunities, working closely with local and international non-governmental organizations, she said. To date, its efforts have directly benefited over 250,000 Syrians, with 33,000 patients receiving treatment in its supported health-care facilities, and it has facilitated over 50,000 mental health and psychosocial support sessions. However, its efforts remain a mere drop in the ocean given the persistent level of need.

Noting the increasing frequency of attacks, including airstrikes in densely populated areas, she urged "all powers and forces operating in Syria to uphold international humanitarian law while ensuring the protection of civilians”. Urgent action is needed to de-escalate violence, facilitate humanitarian access, and protect vulnerable populations, particularly women, children and persons with disabilities. She called on the international community to increase its efforts to support humanitarian organizations on the ground and provide adequate funding to meet the growing needs of affected populations. She also called on donors to fulfil their commitments to support early recovery and resilience-building initiatives. Localization efforts should be prioritized, with increased support for local organizations to deliver effective and contextually relevant interventions, she added.

“We are encouraged by signs that the world is beginning to pay attention to Syria again,” she said, adding that “the nation’s recent re-admission to the Arab League should, hopefully, be a positive auger”. Socioeconomic support must be directed towards those who need it most and could be part of a coherent policy approach to foster local agricultural development and infrastructure rebuilding. “The humanitarian crisis in Syria demands our unwavering attention and collective action,” she urged. “Let us heed the voices of those affected by the crisis and redouble our efforts to alleviate their suffering and restore hope for a better future. There are glimmers of light in Syria, let us hope that they are not extinguished again,” she concluded.

Statements

The representative of Switzerland , stressing that 13 years of war have ravaged Syria, called on those militarily involved in that country to exert influence on the parties to commit to a ceasefire. The Independent International Mechanism is a sine qua non condition for achieving peace, she said, also highlighting the creation of the new independent institution for missing persons in Geneva. Cooperation with this humanitarian institution will be crucial in granting the right to know to the relatives of detainees and missing persons. Moreover, humanitarian aid must continue to adopt a gender-sensitive approach, while early recovery intervention remains essential to reduce people’s dependence on such assistance. “Humanitarian actors need greater predictability to plan their activities,” she emphasized, also noting that humanitarian access must not be limited in time. She added: “All forms of aid — including cross-border aid and cross-line aid — are crucial.”

The representative of the United States , voicing concern over the Syrian regime’s and Moscow’s obstructionism, spotlighted complex challenges that UN agencies face in delivering humanitarian assistance to 16.7 million people in Syria. “Not enough aid is getting to those who need it,” he cautioned, adding that the 90-day arrangement with the Syrian regime for UN access through Bab al‑Salam and Al-Ra’i crossings expires in a few weeks. However, he emphasized, “extending these arrangements at the last minute in increments of mere months is no way to address the daunting scale and persistence of humanitarian needs in Syria”. On detentions and missing persons, he welcomed the recent funding of the Independent Institution for Missing Persons in Syria, whose adequate staffing and resources are critical to start supporting the families who have long deserved answers about their missing loved ones. He further expressed concern that the Syrian regime has allowed Iranian-aligned militia groups to operate on its territory while Tehran continues to provide them with advanced weapons systems, financial aid and training.

The representative of the Russian Federation said Syria’s situation has not improved because Western countries cannot accept the fact that the Syrian leadership came out victorious against Western-funded terrorists. “As a result, our Western colleagues are preventing Syria from getting back on their feet,” he said. Over 16.7 million people need assistance and the number of people going hungry have trebled. Meanwhile, this year’s UN humanitarian response plan is only 0.2 per cent funded. Out of the $4 billion requested, only $8 million has been mobilized, he said, adding that the World Food Programme (WFP) which used to provide food assistance to 3 million people per month, now provides such assistance to only 1 million people. “All of the pseudo-humanitarians in the West are pretending that this is an ordinary situation,” he said, arguing against unilateral coercive measures and demanding the publication of the UN special report about the corrosive effects of sanctions.

The representative of Algeria , speaking also on behalf of Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, voiced concern about the grave situation in Syria, and emphasized that a resumption of hostilities must be avoided at all costs. He called for full respect of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned violations. He also called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a regional conflagration. The Syrian crisis requires a political solution based on an inclusive and Syrian-led political process, he emphasized. To that end, he called for the early resumption of the Constitutional Committee and appealed to parties to support the Special Envoy’s efforts to implement confidence-building measures. The international community and key stakeholders must play a constructive role in Syria and help its people with renewed vigour towards achieving sustainable peace and prosperity, he added.

Urging swift action to avoid a greater humanitarian catastrophe in Syria, he emphasized the importance of the cross-border mechanism to deliver humanitarian assistance. He voiced hope for the Government’s early renewal of the Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’i cross-border points and stressed the need to make full use of all existing mechanisms, including the cross-line mechanisms, to reach those in hard-to-access areas. In additional to providing humanitarian support, the international community should engage with the UN and the Syrian Government to invest in early recovery projects and support the resumption of economic activity in the affected areas. Finally, he called on Syrians to overcome their differences and to engage in a constructive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process with the international community’s support. “A prosperous Syria is important for the stability of the Middle East,” he stressed.

The representative of China expressed his support to the Syrian Government in taking the necessary measures to combat terrorism. Voicing concern over the continuing air strikes on the Syrian territory, he observed: “These acts will further push the regional situation to the verge of spiralling out of control.” Moreover, the spillover effect of the Gaza conflict continues, he noted, calling on the parties to refrain from actions that exacerbate tensions. He further urged the international community to ensure that early recover projects receive adequate and non-earmarked support. Observing that crossline human relief efforts have been stalled for six months, he said that unilateral actions and plundering of resources have impeded economic recovery, social development and improvement of people’s well-being. “Foreign forces must immediately end their illegal military presence in Syria,” he added.

The representative of Japan noted that while more than 16 million people depend on humanitarian aid in Syria as their lifeline, the level of funding to the Humanitarian Response Plan is at its lowest. “The international community is beginning to feel 'aid fatigue' in the face of a protracted Syrian crisis with no political solution in sight,” she added. For its part, Japan has provided early recovery and resilience assistance through its continued support for rehabilitating hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure to help Syrians become more self-reliant. Encouraging States to speak of the critical need for aid in Syria and “commit themselves to actual pledges”, she stressed that advancing the political process based on resolution 2254 (2015) is the only way to ensure a sustainable resolution to the Syrian crisis.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that with a record 16.7 million Syrians in need of humanitarian assistance, effective and sustainable access must be a priority. Cross-border aid is a lifeline for over 4 million people, she said, calling for the Assad regime to extend consent for cross-border aid access at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Ra’i and Bab al Hawa, without conditions and arbitrary time limits, for as long as humanitarian needs demand. “Cross-line assistance is important, but it cannot match the scale of the cross-border operation,” she said. Highlighting the critical role of women and girls for Syria’s future, she noted the importance of supporting Syrian women groups and human rights defenders. “This is particularly important given the disproportionate impact of the conflict on women, including the challenge of conflict-related sexual violence,” she said, expressing support for host countries to manage refugees prevented from returning home by the actions of the Assad regime, and she urged the regime to not contribute further to regional instability.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said the international community must enhance humanitarian funding and broaden humanitarian access in Syria. Echoing other delegations, he said the cross-border access in Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa and Al-Ra'i should be extended, and efforts redoubled to expand cross-line delivery in the country. All stakeholders both inside and outside Syria must be forward-thinking in establishing a political solution and move ahead with the nationwide ceasefire in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015). He also encouraged a comprehensive approach to advance discussions on the pending Constitutional Committee. Neglecting Syria’s unresolved internal issues could risk a much larger conflict in the country and take it back to the full-scale conflict of decades ago, he warned, urging the international community to support the long-suffering Syrian people and raise efforts towards a political solution and sustainable peace and security for all.

The representative of Ecuador appealed to the parties to resume the channels for political negotiations, adding: “That is the only possible way for Syria to reactivate the multistakeholder political dialogue.” He encouraged the Special Envoy to resume meetings of the Constitutional Committee and the “step-for-step” negotiations strategy. He also reiterated the need for a stronger, committed and cooperative approach to tackle terrorism and violent extremism and to dismantle threats they represent for civil populations. Noting that the conflict continues to affect people’s physical and mental integrity of civilians, she said that civilians are also dealing with the impact of flooding. He noted that the number of people requiring humanitarian assistance for survival is on the rise and voiced concern about people who have been displaced.

The representative of Slovenia said that the spiral of violence in the Middle East must stop before it pulls the region even further into conflict. Thus, agreeing on the venue to reconvene the Constitutional Committee and advancing the “step-for-step” approach would be a good starting point, she said, also expressing hope that the next meeting of the Arab Contact Group and the Summit of the League of Arab States in May will bring new impetus. Stressing that the human rights of returnees must be respected, she added: “Despite regional concerns, we must not forget the plight of Syrian people.” In this regard, the European Union will host the Eighth Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria and the Region on 27 May to generate pledges of humanitarian support for Syrian refugees in their host countries.

The representative of France underscored that, amid the continued escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, all regional stakeholders must exercise restraint. The Syrians are the first victims of this rise in tensions, while the Damascus regime and its allies remain deaf to their demands for more peace, freedom and dignity. Expressing concern over the increase in Da’esh activities and the rise of Captagon trafficking, he called on the Syrian regime to take necessary measures to curb the scourge. Noting that France and the European Union remain committed to supporting Syrians through humanitarian aid, he spotlighted a conference in Brussels on 27 May to mobilize donors’ support. Also, he stressed that predictable and sustainable humanitarian access relies on the renewal of authorizations for the Bab al-Salam, Al-Ra’i and Bab al-Hawa crossing points.

The representative of Malta , Council President for April, spoke in her national capacity to voice concern over Da’esh’s frequent and deadly attacks against civilians across Syria. The persistent use of air strikes and ground‑based shelling in densely populated areas continues to kill and maim ordinary Syrians, including children, she said, noting that “especially young boys and girls have known little justice or peace in their short lives”. The lack of resourcing for the UN’s humanitarian response plan in Syria led to the scale-back of water, sanitation and hygiene programmes. Last month, the suspension of WHO’s referral programmes in the north-west impacted the country's health, nutrition and education programmes. Noting that “there are no humanitarian solutions to humanitarian problems”, she underlined the need to address the root causes of the 14-year-long conflict in Syria. Turning to reports of continued arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence in places of detention across the country, she highlighted the importance of the independent institution on missing persons in Syria.

The representative of Syria said the ongoing barbaric Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza has once again proven the hypocrisy of the West. He noted that Mr. Rajasingham mentioned the killing of a WFP team member in his earlier briefing. “He failed to mention that his killing came as a result of an Israeli aggression, an Israeli bombardment of the Syrian territories and that his death is similar to the killing by the occupation forces of more than 140 humanitarian workers in Gaza, with the support and arming and funding of the American Administration,” he said. Despite the challenges resulting from the Israeli aggression and the growing regional tension, the Syrian Government spares no efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and living conditions for its people, to provide basic services and the needed facilities for the return of the displaced.

In these efforts, his Government confronts terrorism challenges and the illegitimate and destabilizing presence on Syrian territory of United States and Turkish forces who are plundering the country’s natural resources, he said. Furthermore, unilateral coercive measures by the United States and the European Union exacerbate the suffering of the Syrians, depriving them of basic services. These measures increase inflation, poverty, unemployment and hinder financing for development and the implementation of early recovery projects. Reaffirming the need to end the illegitimate presence of foreign forces on Syrian territory, he called for an immediate, full and unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures. He also emphasized the need to review the structure of the United Nations work in Syria and to limit the mandate and activities to the UN offices in Damascus in full coordination and cooperation with his Government, and for closing the Gaziantep office.

The representative of Iran said, the United States and its allies have chosen to turn a blind eye to the humanitarian situation on the ground and continue to pursue their political agenda in Syria. They are using sanctions to achieve the objectives they failed to attain through military or diplomatic channels. “They made cynical efforts, such as politicizing humanitarian aid and obstructing the return of refugees and displaced persons,” he added, and called for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions. He voiced appreciation to the Syrian Government for its collaboration with the United Nations and other international entities, providing essential facilities crucial for the delivery of relief and assistance to crisis-affected regions. Any aid mechanism must be implemented in close coordination with the Syrian Government, ensuring utmost respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed.

He condemned “the cowardly terrorist attacks carried out by the Israeli regime on 1 April against our diplomatic premises in Damascus” and its acts of aggression against Syria, which he said continue with full impunity and without any reaction from the Security Council. Iran is committed to a political resolution of the crisis and will continue supporting a truly Syrian-led, Syrian‑owned, UN-facilitated political process, and assisting the Syrian people. He urged the immediate withdrawal of all United States military forces from Syria, whose illegal presence is the main source of the instability and insecurity in the country. Their presence only provides space for terrorist groups to solidify their position and perpetrate further atrocities, he added. Along with its Astana format partners, Iran is committed to working towards long-term and sustainable normalization in and around Syria. “The only viable way to restore peace and security to the region is for the Security Council to compel the rogue regime of Israel to immediately stop the war and genocide in Gaza, establish an immediate and permanent ceasefire and put an end to Israeli destabilized activities in the region,” he stressed.

The representative of Türkiye , noting that “Syria remains alarmingly exposed to be a battlefield for other hostiles in the Middle East”, observed that the Constitutional Committee is the only platform bringing the Syrian regime and the opposition together. Thus, it should not be blocked over the venue issue and the ninth round of negotiations should be convened without further delay. “No actor should fall into the trap of deceptive comfort created by the current situation on the ground,” he said, reporting that millions of Syrians remain scattered around the world, including in Türkiye. He observed that the Kurdistan’s Working Party (PKK-YPG) terrorist group — that constitutes the biggest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity — establishes institutions based on so-called “social covenant” and prepares for the so-called elections, stressing: “PKK-YPG and its separatist agenda has no place in Syria’s future.”

Pointing to the gap in humanitarian financing, he added: “This is the result of the failure to bring a political solution.” Underscoring the need for uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid and substantial funding, he said he expects the renewal of Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’i border crossings in May and the continued use of Bab al-Hawa beyond July. He also called for the appropriate appointment of a new Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis. Spotlighting his country’s “special position and special role” in this issue, he said that he served as a career diplomat in Damascus. He added: “I will be happy to be part of any deliberations in the future, multilaterally or bilaterally” for the resolution of Syria’s conflict.

The representative of Syria , speaking for the second time, noted the representative of Türkiye said he worked as a career diplomat in Syria, which means he would know that Syria has a government, not a regime. “That’s why, in response to using that nomenclature — regime — which we utterly reject, we would like to ask the Turkish regime, Erdoğan’s regime, to stop supporting terrorism in the north-western areas of Syria and to stop targeting civilian infrastructure and facilities in northeastern Syria and to stop blocking the flow of water from the water treatment plant at Alouk,” which is depriving 1 million people of water services.