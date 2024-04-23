Gender-Responsive Arms Control, Ending Impunity Key to Reverse Record Level of Sexual Violence Against Women, Girls in Conflict Zones, Speakers Tell Security Council

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting time constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The global escalation of conflict-related sexual violence - disproportionately affecting women and girls - must be addressed through demilitarization, enforcement of arms embargoes, gender-responsive arms control and strengthened accountability, the Security Council heard today during its annual open debate on the matter.

This year’s Secretary-General’s report on conflict-related sexual violence highlights “an unprecedented level of lethal violence used to silence survivors in the wake of sexual assault,” said Pramila Patten, Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict. Given that 70 to 90 per cent of sexual violence incidents involve the use of weapons, measures imposed by UN sanctions regimes must be used to stop the flow of weapons into violators’ hands. “We cannot condemn the perpetrators of sexual violence in our speeches while continuing to fund and arm them through our supply chains,” she stated.

The number of UN-verified cases jumped 50 per cent to 3,888 in 2023; women and girls accounted for 95 per cent, she said. The Secretary-General’s report provides a global snapshot of patterns of conflict-related sexual violence across 21 situations of concern - from Afghanistan, where the systematic assault on women is destroying lives and livelihoods to Ukraine, where thousands of displaced and refugee women and girls face a heightened risk of being preyed upon by traffickers, to the Middle East, where women and girls are disproportionately affected by the ongoing bloodshed, displacement and terror.

Also briefing the Council on the topic were Niemat Ahmadi, Founder and President of Darfur Women Action Group, and Danai Gurira, UN-Women Goodwill Ambassador. Representatives of nearly 70 Member States also spoke.

WOMEN AND PEACE AND SECURITY: PREVENTING CONFLICT-RELATED SEXUAL VIOLENCE THROUGH DEMILITARIZATION AND GENDER-RESPONSIVE ARMS CONTROL (S/2024/292, S/2024/311)

Briefings

PRAMILA PATTEN, Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict , introducing the Secretary-General’s fifteenth annual report on conflict-related sexual violence (document S/2024/292), said: “We meet at a time when the pursuit of peace and gender equality has once again become a radical act.” The existential task is to silence the guns and amplify the voices of women as a critical constituency for peace, she stressed, adding that the report provides a global snapshot of incidents and patterns of conflict-related sexual violence across 21 situations of concern. In Afghanistan, the systematic assault on women and their rights is destroying lives and livelihoods. Two years since the Russian Federation began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thousands of displaced and refugee women and girls face heightened risk of being preyed upon by traffickers. In the Middle East, women and girls are disproportionately affected by the ongoing bloodshed, displacement, trauma and terror: they are among the victims of Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel and comprise over half of the victims of the relentless bombing of Gaza.

The Secretary-General’s report records 3,688 UN-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed in 2023, reflecting a dramatic increase of 50 per cent compared with the previous year, she continued. In 2023, women and girls accounted for 95 per cent of the verified cases. In 32 per cent of these cases, the victims were children, 98 per cent of which were girls. This year’s report includes — for the first time — a dedicated section on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. On global trends, she underscored that sexual violence has curtailed women’s access to livelihoods and girls’ access to education, amid record levels of internal and cross-border displacement. Women and girls face heightened levels of sexual violence in displacement settings as returnees, refugees and migrants.

Spotlighting instances of the scourge, she drew attention to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where interlinked physical and food insecurity has driven many displaced women and girls into prostitution out of economic desperation. In Ethiopia, reports surfaced of sexual exploitation in exchange for food, as well as continued sexual enslavement in Tigray, in proximity to the compounds and barracks of arms bearers. Moreover, in many contexts, women with children born of wartime rape are often accused of affiliation with the enemy, excluded from the community and plunged into poverty. In Haiti, armed groups and criminal gangs continue to generate revenue through kidnapping, using the threat of sexual violence to extort ever-higher ransoms. Sexual violence also remains part of the repertoire of political repression and a tactic to silence women actively participating in public and political life, notably in Libya and Yemen.

This year’s report highlights an unprecedented level of lethal violence used to silence survivors in the wake of sexual assault, she stressed, highlighting reports of rape victims being subsequently killed by their assailants in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Myanmar. This demonstrates the need to strengthen forensic capabilities, investigations and accountability processes that ensure the protection of victims and witnesses. Noting that between 70 and 90 per cent of conflict-related sexual violence incidents involve the use of a weapon, she underlined the need to use measures imposed by UN sanctions regimes to stop the flow of weapons into the hands of perpetrators of sexual violence. “There could be no more direct and effective way to disarm the weapon of rape, and ultimately, to prevent and eradicate these crimes,” she asserted. In terms of access to justice, “far too many perpetrators of wartime sexual violence still walk free, while women and girls walk in fear”, she said.

Outlining recommendations, she urged funding for the Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Multi-Partner Trust Fund, which supports the work of both her Team of Experts and UN Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict. Moreover, the capacity of Women’s Protection Advisers must be consolidated and reinforced. Advocating for better alignment between conflict-related sexual violence and arms-control agendas, she stated: “We cannot condemn the perpetrators of sexual violence in our speeches while continuing to fund and arm them through our supply chains.” To shift power dynamics, she emphasized the need to support civil society activists who speak truth to power wielded at gunpoint, “never allowing threats to silence them”.

NIEMAT AHMADI, Founder and President of Darfur Women Action Group , said that, as a survivor of the Darfur genocide, she founded her organization in 2009 to empower survivors both in Sudan and in the diaspora and prevent future atrocities. Presenting accounts of how women are victimized by sexual violence in the current conflict in Sudan, she recognized their resilience, courage and determination. The war has had devastating consequences for women, with thousands of them killed. “Rape and other forms of gender-based violence are a defining feature of the current war in Sudan,” she observed, citing the horrific reports of sexual violence that she hears every day. One that shattered her heart and shocked her to the core was that of Noura, who endured gang rape at age 12. Her family, struggling to survive, had to make an impossible decision: either to seek treatment for her or feed her youngest sibling. Noura told her mother she no longer wanted to live.

Noura’s story is one of too many, she said, noting that women and girls have been raped multiple times, sometimes in front of their fathers, husbands and sons to break their will and destroy their dignity. These women and girls have no protection, no access to humanitarian or medical assistance, and nowhere to turn for help. Further, the fear of retaliation for speaking up has made it impossible for many survivors to come forward. Yet, despite these risks, grass-roots and women-led organizations continue to be the lifeline for their people, helping their communities, documenting atrocities and ensuring that the international community keeps its eyes on Sudan, she said, underscoring: “It is indeed their bravery that draws the bold line between hope and despair.”

“This Council must not remain silent,” she said, urging the 15-member body to demand that all parties commit to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and immediately cease all acts of sexual and gender-based violence. The Council must hold perpetrators accountable and prioritize the creation of a new, well-equipped and stronger UN presence on the ground to assure civilian protection and humanitarian operations across Sudan and document violations of international law. It must ensure that women’s rights are central to all criminal accountability processes and make violations of those rights and all forms of sexual and gender-based violence “an explicit criterion” for imposing sanctions. The Council should also maintain and enforce the current arms embargo in Darfur and expand it to the whole of Sudan and all warring parties. And it must support the full, equal, safe and meaningful participation of Sudanese women in all de-escalation, peacebuilding, humanitarian and accountability efforts and all political processes regarding Sudan’s future.

Two decades ago, she recalled, the Council did what was right regarding genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur by mobilizing humanitarian assistance, referring the situation to the International Criminal Court, setting up a peacekeeping mission and creating a sanctions regime. Now, there is no UN mission left in the country and no new individuals have been listed under the regime. For over 23 years, the people of Sudan have heard the Council’s promises to uphold women’s rights and end conflict-related sexual violence. “Regrettably, these promises have yet to be realized,” she said, reiterating: “All violations of women’s rights […] deserve your condemnation and warrant action and accountability — be it in Gaza or in Israel, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Myanmar, in Afghanistan or the many other conflicts where women pay the price of war.” The international community’s failure to act in Sudan and other contexts should be “a stain on our collective conscience”, she said, imploring: “Only you have the power to change this. Please act now.”

DANAI GURIRA, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) Goodwill Ambassador , said that at the so-called Maison De Tolerance in an internally displaced persons’ camp in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, one can buy a child to rape for 80 cents. “This is the world we are still in. Where conflict zones are terror zones for women and children,” she said. Seventeen years after she visited women in Liberia who had survived unthinkable atrocities, change has not been won. “What shocks me is how these crimes are being committed all around the world,” she said. “How vast and widespread the issue has become.” The Secretary-General’s report on conflict-related sexual violence covers 25 situations globally. Yet, the news media focus on some places and not others. It is imperative to recognize women and survivors everywhere. “Nothing is more dangerous than crimes that are not acknowledged,” she said. “Crimes that are unseen are allowed to persist.”

Since civil war broke out a year ago in Sudan, the reports of sexual violence and sexual slavery have not stopped. Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the number of victims and survivors continue to rise. And in Ethiopia, the atrocities are shocking, she said. From Khartoum — once a thriving city for African women professionals — there are now reports of women activists, professors, health-care providers and students being targeted with sexual violence. “The actors committing sexual violence at such high rates in Sudan, the [Democratic Republic of the Congo], Ethiopia or Haiti, to name a few, are armed to the teeth, flagrantly violating arms embargoes,” she said. “We hear so much about disruptions to the global supply chain. But, the weapons keep flowing.” Reducing military spending would reduce the number of victims in need of support in the first place, she added.

“How can your words in this Chamber or the UN’s small programmes in conflict areas compete with $2.4 trillion of military spending and record weapons sales?”, she asked. All bilateral aid supporting feminist, women-led and women’s rights organizations and movements in conflict-affected countries is less than 0.01 per cent of global military spending. But, it is not just about guns. Sexual violence existed long before semi-automatic weapons. Impunity is part of the problem, she argued. “Even though the ICC has taken up some cases of sexual violence, it is still largely cost-free to rape in the chaos of conflict,” she said. “If you refuse to protect your most vulnerable, but allow their bodies to be a spoil of your political conflicts, you should be held accountable. And you should not be in a position of leadership.” Male-dominated cultures where men do not hold each other to account for committing these kinds of crimes must also change.

“For all the efforts to achieve gender justice over the past two decades, the shameful truth is that almost all perpetrators still feel they can get away with it,” she said, and the overwhelming majority of survivors never seek justice because it is rarely ever there for them. She asked Member States where such atrocities are occurring and whose own State soldiers perpetuate these occurrences: “Is this a default mechanism in conflict? […] What is being done, truly done to prevent it, to bring justice, to deter future acts of atrocity? You must answer to this and to the girl in Ethiopia right now who doesn’t know if she will make it through the week without being tied to a tree.” For a girl in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, disarmament, impunity and bringing truth to power are crucial. “She needs us to be relentless and unstoppable. Or she continues a life of unspeakable suffering. Sold for a night. For just 80 cents,” she said.

Statements

CHRIS FEARNE, Deputy Prime Minister of Malta and Council President for April, spoke in his national capacity to note that his country was an early signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty. Stressing that all acts of conflict-related sexual violence in Israel and Palestine must be addressed, he also condemned the Taliban’s systematic gender persecution and gender-based violence in Afghanistan. For this reason, Malta supports codification of gender apartheid, he said, noting that UN Sanctions Committees should incorporate sexual and gender-based violence as a stand-alone criterion. Further, gender expertise and briefings by the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict can advance such committees’ work to deter violence by all parties. He also noted that Colombia’s gender-responsive disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes offer a blueprint for preventing and responding to sexual violence in these contexts.

The representative of Switzerland said that the international community must make better use of the recommendations in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which call for accountability in arms exports to contexts where gender-based violence is prevalent. Also needed are reliable information to build early warning capacity, rapid action and accountability, as well as wider collection of data on the use of weapons and ammunition, including those diverted. Data collection and monitoring must be a priority for UN missions — particularly in transitional contexts — and at the national level, States must integrate disarmament and arms control into national action plans and a gender-based approach into their disarmament strategies. All munitions exporters must urgently implement their duty of due diligence by integrating a gender perspective and undertaking a risk assessment of the entire supply chain, she added.

The representative of the Republic of Korea noted that, with escalating conflicts across the world, the estimates of conflict-related sexual violence for 2023 exceed 3,600 cases — a staggering 50 per cent increase compared to 2022. “Behind the numbers lies the unimaginable suffering and trauma endured by victims and survivors,” he stressed, adding that these figures are an undercount as many cases are unreported. As conflict intensifies, so does the tragic prevalence of conflict-related sexual violence, he said, expressing profound concern over the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls. Further, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons only serves to facilitate the systematic occurrence of sexual violence in conflict. Calling on States to mainstream gender perspective in their arms-control activities, he underlined the need to ensure women’s voices throughout the decision-making and peace processes.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that her country has experienced first hand the devastating impact of conflict-related sexual violence on its people and communities. Bringing this “historically hidden crime” to the forefront of discussions is the only way to address it. “In conflict situations, the bodies of predominantly women and girls have become battlegrounds, not because of bombs and shells, but because of the heartless human hands and minds of armed groups of State actors and non-State actors,” she said, urging these actors to comply with their obligations under international law protecting civilians from conflict-related sexual violence. Citing a 2021 study by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), she said that 70 to 90 per cent of sexual violence incidents were reported to involve weapons, particularly firearms. Therefore, the role of arms control and disarmament is critical, including the Arms Trade Treaty and the UN Programme of Action on small arms and light weapons. Her country’s commitment to addressing conflict-related sexual violence is informed by its experience, including the development of critical jurisprudence in the Special Court for Sierra Leone — the first international tribunal to recognize the new crime against humanity of forced marriage as an “other inhumane act”.

The representative of Japan said that his country has been party to the Arms Trade Treaty since 2014 and has prioritized its universalization. To promote international cooperation in combating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, Tokyo has contributed $2 million to “SALIENT: The Saving Lives Entity” — a UN initiative launched in 2020 to support Member States in tackling such trade, as well as armed violence. In its work to curtail small arms, 30 per cent of the entity’s budget is allocated to gender-related activities and the prevention of gender-based violence. Every year, together with Colombia and South Africa, Japan submits the General Assembly resolution on illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. He also said that, in its third national action plan on women, peace and security, Japan incorporates a gender perspective in developing and implementing small-arms-and-light-weapons countermeasures.

The representative of China strongly condemned all sexual violence against women and girls and called on the international community to adopt a comprehensive approach to combat it, including through the strengthening of the rule of law. He called on all parties in Haiti to maintain law and order and to stabilize the situation on the ground. He also noted the importance of paying attention to the special needs of survivors of sexual violence and to help them heal the trauma. Turning to Gaza, he noted that over six months, more than 10,000 women have been killed and more 1 million Palestinian women and girls are facing starvation. “This man-made humanitarian disaster must end,” he said, adding it is imperative to promote full, effective implementation of resolution 2728 (2024) to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stop all actions that harm civilians.

The representative of Algeria said that her country adopted a national action plan in July 2023. “Algeria values its achievements in enhancing the status of women and promoting gender equality,” she stressed, noting that it replaced quota systems with a balanced representation system. Women’s participation in the judiciary has exceeded 54 per cent, and women also account for over 68 per cent of the higher education sector; 45 per cent of scientific research; and 50 per cent of the health sector. “These impressive statistics reflect the effectiveness of the Government’s plan and vision,” she said. She also observed that women and girls are paying a heavy toll in Sudan and spotlighted the dire situation of Palestinian women, underscoring: “Zero impunity for these crimes must be the guiding principle.”

The representative of the Russian Federation said that linking sexual violence in conflict with disarmament diverts attention away from important problems that exist in both areas. Moreover, the UN’s contributions on this front are significantly restricted because the Special Representative has “turned this important mandate into a source for political statements, outright lies and manipulation”. Such politicization is clear in the Secretary-General’s report, where information on Ukraine includes unverified allegations. He noted that, before it was published in 2023, Moscow officially requested information that could be used for verification — yet, those requests were ignored. Further, the Special Representative did not even submit the relevant portion of the 2024 report to the Russian Federation delegation for comment. Repudiating insinuations made in the report, he emphasized that the actions of Russian Federation servicemen in both combat and non-combat situations are subject to strict regulation. Any unlawful actions are immediately investigated. Voicing concern about the persistence of sexual violence in conflict, he said: “We must find ways of resolving this problem without politicization and double standards.”

The representative of the United States recalled that it has been 10 years since Boko Haram ripped over 270 schoolgirls from their dormitories and forced them into a life of sexual slavery and domestic servitude. A third of these girls remain missing. From Nigeria to Israel, Myanmar to Sudan, Haiti to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, terrorist groups, criminal gangs and non-State armed groups abduct and sexually exploit women and girls while “impunity remains the norm”. Echoing the Secretary-General’s call for the release of the nearly 3,000 Yazidis still missing — and the hostages kidnapped by Hamas and other terrorist groups — she said that many experienced sexual violence while in captivity. To address this epidemic, perpetrators must be held accountable and the international community must help States strengthen rule-of-law institutions and build forensic capacity. Further, the systemic challenges that enable such violence must be addressed, especially the proliferation of small and light weapons, she stated, noting her country’s work with UN Sanctions Committees to designate perpetrators of human rights abuses.

The representative of Mozambique said that conflict-related sexual violence is a grave and corrosive human rights violation that disproportionally affects women and girls. These heinous crimes have regrettably intensified following the outbreak and escalation of conflicts over the last year, with devastating impact on individual lives, communities and societies. “Perpetrators must be held accountable,” he stressed. Mozambique’s experience shows that women’s participation in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration can contribute to the delivery of justice and peacebuilding, and he also underlined the importance of international and regional initiatives. Highlighting “Africa Amnesty Month” and other African Union efforts that aim to raise awareness, build capacity and promote coordination on arms control and cooperation, he reiterated his country’s commitment to addressing conflict-related sexual violence — including through arms control.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that conflict-based sexual violence is an inevitable consequence of war. Her Government has prioritized this agenda through the leadership of the Prime Minister’s Special Representative and has launched the Murad Code initiative. Noting that the United Kingdom’s women, peace and security national action plan highlights the importance of arms control, she underscored the importance of a gender-responsive security sector reform. In Sudan, her country supports partners to protect and care for survivors, while in Ukraine the Team of Experts on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative is helping to build investigatory capacity to support accountability. She observed that two Russian perpetrators have been convicted for that crime. Further, in 2023, the United Kingdom established the International Alliance on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, she said, noting that 26 members have joined, including Governments, multilaterals, survivors and civil society.

The representative of France highlighted that the Secretary-General’s annual report on conflict-related sexual violence now includes a section on Gaza and the West Bank. It should also “shed light” on sexual violence, including rape, being used by the Russian Federation in the conflict against Ukraine. The report underscores small arms and light weapons are used in most conflict-related sexual violence incidents. States must uphold their international obligations, especially under the Arms Trade Treaty. In that regard, the Review Conference for the UN Programme of Action in June will be an important milestone. Stressing the need to ensure that national legislation punishes sexual crimes, she welcomed the work done by the Special Representative and her team of experts, who organized the first international conference of prosecutors on conflict-related sexual violence, co-convened by her country. The Council should consider including sexual violence-related listing criteria in sanctions regimes that don’t yet have one, she said.

The representative of Guyana said women must have full and equal participation in decision-making at all levels of political and peacebuilding processes. She said mandate authorizations and renewals of peace operations should include arms control and disarmament measures to prevent conflict-based sexual violence, while also recognizing the critical contribution of women’s protection advisors. Sustained investment in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration and security section reform during Missions’ transitions and drawdowns is indispensable, as is capacity-building. The Council must continue to insist that State and non-State parties to conflicts adopt commitments to prevent and address conflict-related sexual violence, she said, stressing that this crime should be a stand-alone designation criterion for applying sanctions to persistent perpetrators.

The representative of Ecuador noted the growing trend in the number of women facing gender-based, politically motivated violent attacks. “The global escalation of conflict-related violence continues to undermine conditions of security and dignity for civilian populations — in particular for women, girls and persons with diverse gender identities,” he said. It is therefore imperative that women participate in peace-building and decision-making processes concerning arms control. Further, it is essential to promote cooperation between UN regional bodies and national institutions to ensure that teams on the ground can enjoy the security and freedom of movement needed to continue gathering statistics and giving a voice to victims. He added that it is essential to address the root causes of these conflicts.

The representative of Slovenia noted that sexual and gender-based violence is on the rise globally and continues to be used as a tactic of war. This “may amount to a war crime or a crime against humanity”, he said, adding: “It is also one of the most heinous crimes, and must be stopped.” Welcoming today’s focus on preventing conflict-related sexual violence, he condemned all acts thereof — including in Israel and Palestine — and called for their investigation. For their part, States must strengthen controls on the transfer of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition, and women must enjoy full, equal, meaningful and safe participation in all processes and decision-making related to disarmament. Further, he called on all States and actors to comply with existing arms embargoes.

The representative of the Russian Federation , taking the floor a second time, pointed out that the United States and the United Kingdom said that they are conducting investigations of sexual crimes “of some kind” in Ukraine. Noting that the information they collect is submitted to the “so-called” UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, she added: “The head of that organization is too scared to say anything that is not to Kyiv’s liking.” She also called the Secretary-General’s report a “broken mirror”, as it does not give States a real assessment of these crimes.

NUNO SAMPAIO, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal , condemned the use of sexual violence by State and non-State actors as a tactic of war, torture and terrorism in armed conflicts, adding: “We oppose all forms of violence against women.” Underscoring the importance of ensuring access to medical, psychosocial and legal support for survivors, he said that prevention of conflict-related sexual violence must include demilitarization, gender-responsive arms control and empowerment of women and girls. Preventing this crime should be an integral part of the new generation of national conflict prevention strategies, he added. At the national level, Portugal has adopted a national action plan on women, peace and security — the fourth edition of which is being prepared — and has integrated a gender perspective into the Portuguese Armed Forces.

The representative of Egypt welcomed that the Secretary-General’s report included, for the first time, a section on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. “It is a long-overdue addition,” he stressed, noting that the international community and the UN have turned a blind eye for years to allegations of violence, including sexual violence, committed by Israel against Palestinians. Recalling the Special Representative’s official visit to Israel, he said that a full investigation of sexual violence in the aftermath of the 7 October 2023 attacks would be difficult while Israel’s bombardment of civilians continues with impunity. Turning to the West Bank, he echoed the Secretary-General’s call on Israel to grant immediate access to relevant UN bodies for a full investigation of all alleged violations, including those of conflict-related sexual violence.

The representative of Yemen said that sexual violence — “the worst crime that can be committed in society” — is being used in conflict settings. She detailed her Government’s efforts to prevent sexual violence, including through legal assistance to victims by the Union of Yemeni Women, as well as the national commission tasked with investigating human-rights violations. However, terrorists in Yemen have stripped women of their social, political and economic rights, she observed, adding that they continue to be kidnapped, detained in secret prisons, raped and tortured. On the plight of Palestinian women — who are subjected to crimes against humanity and genocide — she urged the Council to take immediate action towards a ceasefire.

The representative of Guatemala said that the “New Agenda for Peace” seeks to reduce military spending and the impact of weapons on women, men and children. The “Agenda for Disarmament” further recognizes that the proliferation, diversion and misuse of weapons enable terrorist acts, human rights abuses and gender-based violence. Therefore, demilitarization, disarmament and arms-control measures can limit the likelihood of sexual violence against civilians, especially women and girls. It is a collective responsibility to remove all barriers that impede strengthening the role women play in decision-making processes relating to conflict prevention and resolution, as well as peacebuilding. Reiterating her country’s commitment to fully implement resolution 1325 (2000) and related resolutions, she announced her country’s candidacy for a 2031-2032 Council term.

The representative of Mexico said that, while progress has been made in combating sexual violence in armed conflict, violations of international humanitarian law persist — and are even worsening — in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Ukraine, South Sudan and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. She underscored that women are the most vulnerable to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as to crimes perpetrated during armed conflict. “Sexual abuse continues to be used on an unprecedented scale as a weapon of war,” she said, observing: “The perpetrators are often repeat offenders, and they enjoy impunity while the victims remain marginalized.” She also noted that proliferation and trafficking of small arms and light weapons increase sexual violence by armed groups, expressing support for the Secretary-General’s call to reduce military spending and limit the impact of weapons on gender equality.

LAETITIA COURTOIS, Permanent Observer for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) , said that sexual violence in conflict is not an isolated occurrence, nor can it be divorced from the thorns of gender bias and discrimination. More gender perspective is needed in military operations, she observed, noting that sexual violence and other gendered harm is reduced when a culture of restraint and compliance with the law is promoted across armed forces’ doctrines, education, training and disciplinary systems. ICRC’s new report — “International Humanitarian Law and a Gender Perspective in the Planning and Conduct of Military Operations” — gives more examples of what States should do to embed a gender perspective in this context. “It is no coincidence that, as the rights of women and girls decline, violence rises,” she noted, adding that gender equality is a marker of peace and security.

The representative of Costa Rica said the international community must understand and address why the use of arms to exert power is predominantly a male‑gender norm. "Only by addressing these norms and behaviours through nationally owned efforts in security sector reform and community violence reduction can we ensure that, when conflict ends, violence ends for everyone," she stressed. Post-conflict disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes should provide work for former combatants and incorporate psychological disarmament dimensions. State security institutions must vet their staff, she said, adding: “It is not operationally effective for any State to arm individuals who are fighting threats during the day and harming those who are they supposed to be protecting at night”. Also needed is robust data to identity perpetrators and victims of conflict-related sexual violence and identify whether this is facilitated by illicit weapons or service weapons provided by States.

The representative of South Africa said: “It remains a collective failure that, in 2024, armed conflict situations across the world continue to worsen sexual violence, often against women and girls.” Recognizing that sexual violence is inextricably linked to gender inequality, he advocated for the equal participation and full involvement of women in peace processes, economic activity and arms trade regulation. He underlined the need to develop victim-centred accountability mechanisms to improve the lives of victims and survivors and provide a strong deterrent for those commanding military forces and having the power to support or oppose sexual violence. Also, reducing military spending and addressing the root causes of conflicts is vital, he stressed, adding that “only then will we create the necessary focus to address this heinous crime”.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates recommended the use of all possible tools to address the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence and prevent the illicit flow of arms to armed groups, organized crime and terrorist groups. The Council must ensure its sanctions regimes are robust, with standalone designation criteria to impose targeted arms embargoes on individuals and groups perpetrating sexual violence. Further, mandates for relevant panels of experts should include requisite gender expertise to better inform the Council. Stressing the need to improve data and reporting on conflict-related sexual violence and arms proliferation, he said that a better understanding of these two phenomena — and their interlinkages — can strengthen accountability. In that regard, he said that the importance of disaggregated data cannot be overstated, adding that existing reporting challenges are exacerbated by accelerated drawdowns of peacekeeping operations. “Networks with local communities are all the more important to avoid compounding existing blind spots,” he asserted.

The representative of Bangladesh highlighted research showing that 70 to 90 per cent of conflict-related sexual violence involves small arms or light weapons. In Bangladesh, over 200,000 women and girls bore the brunt of such violence during the 1971 war of liberation. Since then, Bangladesh has taken measures to rehabilitate victims and bring local perpetrators to justice. However, he emphasized: “We are witnessing a repeat of that traumatic experience while hosting over 1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya.” Pointing out that “many of those Rohingya women faced sexual violence in Myanmar”, he also expressed concern over the severe toll on Palestinian women and girls in Gaza. There are credible allegations that Palestinian women and girls in detention centres have been subjected to sexual assault, and he called for a prompt, independent and effective inquiry.

STAVROS LAMBRINIDIS, Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, stressed the need to integrate consideration of sexual violence and gender equality into related legislative, policy and implementation frameworks. “This can only be achieved with full, equal and meaningful participation of women in those processes,” he said, noting that the bloc has already acknowledged this in its 2018 strategy to combat illicit arms that emphasizes gender mainstreaming in projects combating gun violence. Additionally, the Arms Trade Treaty explicitly requires States parties to duly consider the risks of sexual and gender-based violence in arms-export assessments, which, in turn, contributes to the prevention of conflict-related sexual violence.

He went on to report that the European Union allocated €4.5 million to implement the UN programme of action on small arms and light weapons and its international tracing instrument, focusing on global policy, regional implementation and gender-responsive strategies. The UN also has other tools, such as the “New Agenda for Peace”, which provides an opportunity for renewed, comprehensive and gender-responsive action on these questions. However, he stressed: “We must remember that preventing conflicts remains the most effective means of ending conflict-related sexual violence.”

The representative of the Netherlands , speaking for the UN Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) Core Group, expressed concern that, despite consistently raising concerns, conflict-related sexual violence against this group of persons persists. “Victims and survivors of conflict-related sexual violence are not a homogenous group,” she said, Most come from socioeconomically marginalized communities. She encouraged Member States to review their legal frameworks to address the needs of survivors. This includes access to justice and remedy, as well as essential health services — including sexual and reproductive health, she said, also pointing to the need to de-criminalize LGBTI persons. Underscoring the need to address the chronic underreporting and documentation of this crime and make it easier to report cases of violence without fear and reprisal, she urged Member States to develop and invest in long-term partnerships with LGBTI civil society organizations. “We will empower survivors by prioritizing their specific needs, perspectives and aspirations, and consider intersecting inequalities,” she added.

The representative of Chile said that the increase of sexual violence against women and girls over the past five years is due to a weakening of the rule of law, which creates a climate of impunity. She noted with concern the disproportionate increase in military expenditure and high cost of maintaining nuclear arsenals, as well as “massive” transfers of weapons to countries in conflict. She, thus, called on the UN and regional organizations to promote and implement disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of former combatants. “We deem it imperative to improve the collection of data on armed violence again women, including the gender approach,” she said, calling for gathering gender-disaggregated statistics on firearm purchases, type and ownership; links between victims and victimizers, connected crimes and elements of intersectionality.

The representative of Luxembourg , also speaking for Belgium and the Netherlands , and associating herself with the European Union, the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security and the LGBTI Core Group, said that prevention strategies must tackle root causes and take into account the interlinkages between militarization and gender inequality. “Cooperation across national borders must become the norm,” she emphasized, welcoming the first-ever International Conference of Prosecutors on Accountability for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence hosted by the Netherlands in March. That conference, which brought together prosecutors and legal practitioners from 32 Member States, will provide valuable input towards a “community of practice” for those who prosecute the perpetrators of such violence, she said.

Women must be able to fully, equally and meaningfully participate in security sector reform, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, she continued, noting that her bloc aims to ensure that strong gender commitments are made in the upcoming review conference on small arms and light weapons. Preventing, combatting and eradicating the illicit trade in such arms requires mainstreaming a gender perspective into Member States’ implementation efforts so as to specifically address the gendered impact of that illicit trade. A concerted approach must be adopted in all multilateral forums, she added, including in the framework of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, the Arms Trade Treaty and the Council’s women, peace and security agenda.

The representative of Indonesia underscored that to address conflict-related sexual violence, each conflict situation should be viewed on a case-by-case basis, and capacity-building measures must be tailored to the country's actual needs. Further, the role of peace operations in addressing the scourge must be supported, he said, adding that it can be embedded as part of their mandate to protect civilians. Monitoring arrangements and conflict-related sexual violence early warning indicators could also be incorporated into protection structures. In this regard, female peacekeepers could play an essential role by providing a stronger sense of affinity and protection for the victims, he pointed out, welcoming the deployment of women’s protection advisers in ten peace operations. “We hope this good example could be replicated in other missions,” he added.

The representative of Brazil said that guaranteed equal participation of women from all regions, notably from developing countries, in decision-making institutions is beneficial to all. In that respect, he commended the recent appointment by the Secretary-General of a Brazilian prosecutor to sit for the position of UN Victims’ Rights Advocate. His country has proudly sponsored some of the most significant initiatives to enhance accountability for perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence and promote survivors’ access to justice. It helped craft Council resolution 1960 (2010) on sexual violence in armed conflict, increasing the organ’s role in monitoring. As Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, Brazil stands ready to collaborate with the Security Council with a shared responsibility to combat conflict-related sexual violence.

The representative of Estonia , aligning himself with the European Union, said that documented systematic and widespread use of sexual violence continues to be an integral part of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Based on the crimes mentioned in the Secretary-General’s report, “it is an enigma why Russian armed forces and law enforcement agencies are not listed in the annexes” as committing acts of rape and other forms of sexual violence. Underlining the importance of international accountability mechanisms, he expressed support for establishing special tribunals to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and conflict-related sexual violence. He supported the application of targeted arms embargoes to actors listed as credibly suspected perpetrators and called for the inclusion of sexual violence as a designation criterion in relevant sanctions regimes.

The representative of the Dominican Republic called for strategies to address both the availability of small arms and light weapons and the protection of vulnerable populations — especially women and girls in conflict zones. The expeditious deployment of women protection advisors in peace operations is crucial to provide an effective, gender-sensitive response in conflict situations, she said. She also welcomed the establishment of dedicated monitoring mechanisms and the integration of early warning indicators into protection frameworks within peace missions and policies. Pointing to the issue of persistent perpetrators described in the report, she called for approaches that encompass prevention, protection, justice and support for survivors and that establish legal frameworks to criminalize those acts and ensure accountability. For inclusive and sustainable change, local communities must be empowered and men and boys engaged as allies, she said, stressing that ending conflict-related sexual violence is a collective responsibility.

The representative of India pointed out that, in recent decades, conflicts have become more fragmented, with the theater of conflict much more complex and volatile. Yet, the integration of gender perspective into collective efforts for conflict prevention, recovery and reconstruction is still lacking. India was the first country to deploy an all-women formed police unit to Liberia in 2007 under a UN mission. Indian female peacekeepers have played a crucial mentoring role in preventing conflict-related sexual violence. India was also the first country to contribute to the Secretary-General’s Trust Fund in support of victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. It also signed the voluntary compact on sexual exploitation and abuse with the Secretary-General in 2017. Combating such crimes demands a multifaceted strategy that integrates prevention, survivor support, perpetrator accountability and societal change. It necessitates collaborative efforts from Governments, international entities, civil society and individuals to ensure women’s rights and peaceful conflict resolution and “relegate conflict-related sexual violence to a bygone era”.

The representative of Latvia , aligning herself with the European Union, noted that women and girls are disproportionately affected by sexual violence. “Yet, when it comes to decision-making forums, women’s voices are largely missing,” she observed. Further, while respect for the rule of law is necessary to end conflict-related sexual violence, it is disregarded in places of war and conflict. For example, the International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has reported routine acts of sexual violence committed by the Russian Federation military in Ukraine, and victims — as well as their family members who complained to Russian Federation commanders — have been shot dead. “When crimes are committed, accountability must follow,” she underscored. Applauding the 2023 adoption of a global framework on ammunition management, she noted the equal importance of strengthening existing instruments such as the UN’s programme of action on small arms and light weapons.

The representative of Spain , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, said that his country works to create and promote networks of women mediators with a regional approach. Reiterating Spain’s commitment to the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament, which promotes women’s participation in that context, he welcomed the 2023 Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management. He also reported that one of Spain’s national action plans incorporates a gender element in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration through the participation of women. Its first national action plan incorporates gender into mine control measures, while the second considers gender in the control of small arms and weapons. In addition, Spain will celebrate International Women’s Day for Peace and Disarmament on 24 May.

The representative of Canada , speaking for the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security , condemned the use of conflict-related sexual violence by State and non-State actors and called on parties in conflict situations to respect international law. For its part, the Council must work to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence. Women must be able to fully participate in peace and security processes, including in the design, development and implementation of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms-control efforts. Member States must implement relevant obligations and, when making export assessments, consider the risk of exported arms being used to commit or facilitate serious acts of sexual and gender-based violence.

For their part, victims and survivors must be able to access justice, sexual and reproductive health-care services, mental-health and psychosocial support and legal services, he stressed. He also affirmed his bloc’s commitment to removing all barriers that prevent victims and survivors from safely reporting sexual violence and from accessing essential services. To end impunity, harmful social norms and discriminatory laws must be addressed, he added.

Speaking in his national capacity, he noted the grave consequences of conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan, Ukraine, Haiti, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, Gaza and elsewhere. He condemned the use of conflict-related sexual violence as a tactic of war, torture and terrorism in armed conflict situations, and called on parties to conflict to end those heinous crimes.

The representative of Panama called for sustained investment in security sector reform and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes during transitions. Peacekeeping missions play a key role in preventing and responding to sexual violence, as they can closely monitor the human rights situation and work in partnership with national and local authorities to prevent and address such violence. Also highlighting the importance of harmonizing national strategies to advance the women, peace and security agenda alongside disarmament efforts, she said that aligning these frameworks can help improve the effectiveness of mechanisms for preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence. Enhanced cooperation and coordination among States, international organizations, civil society and other actors are essential to develop holistic and sustainable solutions to this pressing problem, she added.

The representative of Hungary expressed dismay over the systematic use of sexual violence as a tactic of war. To prevent it, gender-responsive and effective arms-control and disarmament policies are key, she said, calling for arms exporters to assess the risk of their weapons being used to commit conflict-related sexual violence. Furthermore, survivor-centred support and services are needed as is access to justice and full accountability for perpetrators, she said and pointed to the horrific crimes committed by Hamas during and after its 7 October attack in Israel. The most egregious forms of violence have been committed against the hostages, one of whom is a Hungarian national, she said, urging Hamas to release hostages immediately and unconditionally. She also called for an investigation into crimes related to conflict-related sexual violence. “We must ensure that such a terrorist attack can never happen anywhere in the world again,” she said.

The representative of Morocco said that the historic Council resolution 1235 (1999) and subsequent resolutions provide robust legal arsenal to ensure protection of women and girls in conflict situations. He underscored the importance of promoting a culture of respect for human rights, and the need to support peacebuilding initiatives and ensure accountability for the perpetrators, among other things. Morocco is a member of the Group of Friends for Women, Peace and Security and the Group of Friends for Gender Equality, as well as a signatory of almost all human-rights-protection instruments, including soft law. In addition, Morocco adopted a women, peace and security plan of action and remains committed to advance its implementation, he stated.

The representative of Austria , associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, said both the women, peace and security agenda and disarmament are key priorities in his country’s foreign policy. Further, Austria publishes a comprehensive report each year to assess national implementation of resolution 1325 (2000). He commended the UN Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict for its commitment to fight impunity for sexual violence in conflict and post-conflict contexts. “It is, and remains, the only Security Council-mandated mechanism to work side by side with Member States to address these conflict-related sexual violence crimes using domestic justice systems,” he underscored. Austria will make financial contributions so that the Team can build Member States’ capacity to investigate and prosecute such crimes, he added.

The representative of Thailand underscored “four Ps” — prevention, protection, participation and partnerships. Addressing the root causes of sexual violence is critical, he said, stressing that preventive efforts must aim to reduce existing structural inequalities, eradicate all forms of discrimination and combat extreme poverty among women and girls. Further, the rights of women and girls — particularly survivors of conflict-related sexual violence — must be protected and guaranteed, and women’s full participation must be promoted at all levels throughout the peace continuum. Additionally, Member States can benefit from exchanges of information and best practices regarding conflict-related sexual violence and gender-responsive arms control. In that regard, he encouraged the strengthening of partnerships among Member States, UN agencies and regional organizations to provide technical support and capacity-building.

The representative of Italy aligned himself with the statement delivered by the European Union and said his country consistently champions women’s rights and security, particularly within the context of armed conflict where gender-based violence causes immeasurable suffering and perpetuates cycles of instability. “It’s paramount to protect women and girls, and to hold perpetrators of crimes accountable,” he said. “In this regard, we firmly reject any act of sexual violence committed in any conflict situation, wherever this may occur or whoever the perpetrator is.” He condemned in the strongest possible terms the sexual and gender-based violence committed by Hamas on 7 October 2023 and afterward. The correlation between arms proliferation and gender-based violence is evident. When weapons flow freely, conflict zones become more dangerous. Women and girls often bear the brunt of this violence, whether as direct targets or collateral damage.

The representative of the Czech Republic said that different multilateral frameworks can be leveraged to integrate gender perspectives into disarmament, non-proliferation and arms-export control and to strengthen the prevention of and response to conflict-related sexual violence. He observed that the systematic collection and data analysis on the role of weapons are key to developing effective prevention strategies, stressing that his country will continue supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. “The role of civil society organizations in this regard is invaluable,” he added, also stating that his Government will continue providing assistance to Ukrainian survivors in the context of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression.

The representative of Croatia , aligning with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, said that only through elimination of discrimination and violence against women and their empowerment in times of peace “can we prevent sexual violence against them in times of war”. Calling on Member States to give priority to arms regulation and disarmament commitments, he pointed out that aligning national action plans on women, peace and security and small arms control is the most effective approach to reduce violence and strengthen national gender-responsive frameworks. To achieve better synergy between disarmament frameworks and women, peace and security, States need greater representation of women in multicultural dialogues on non-proliferation and disarmament, in peace talks and in conflict prevention.

The representative of Denmark , speaking also on behalf of Finland , Iceland , Norway and Sweden , highlighted that the full extent of conflict-related sexual violence on a global scale remains unknown as the fear of reprisals or stigma act as long-standing and persistent barriers for survivors to come forward. He voiced support for the accelerated and timely deployment of gender and women’s protection advisers to peace operations, including those undergoing transitions and phased drawdowns. In the context of UN mission withdrawals or reconfigurations, gender expertise must be retained in shifting constellations of UN personnel. It is equally important to ensure gender-responsive security and justice reform, arms-control and disarmament provisions in mandate authorizations and renewals, he added.

Women must be empowered, and their free, equal and meaningful participation ensured in disarmament, security sector reform and arms-control decision-making processes, he continued. Those efforts must be grounded in an understanding of the full spectrum of security risks that women face, including when they are active in public life, for example, as human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists or peacebuilders. He encouraged Member States to make use of the UN Team of Experts and to consider supporting its work through voluntary contributions. He voiced support for efforts to include sexual and gender-based violence as a stand-alone designation criterion for targeted sanctions and strengthen expertise on conflict-related sexual violence within Sanctions Committees, as well as to list persistent perpetrators.

The representative of Albania said that, coming from a region that has been the showplace of major conflicts in the not-so-distant past, she witnessed how sexual violence was used as a tactic of war against civilians. She noted the stories of two survivors of sexual violence from the last war in Kosovo were shared in the Council Chamber yesterday. Kosovo serves as a positive example of identifying, documenting and addressing conflict-related sexual violence, especially regarding survivors’ redress and reparations for their physical, psychological, economic and social trauma. “The world can learn a lot from Kosovo in this regard,” she said, insisting that these positive examples should be reflected in the Secretary-General’s annual report on conflict-related sexual violence. “The voices of more than 20,000 abused women and girls during the conflict in Kosovo must be heard, as must be heard the voices of all women and girls around the world who have experienced conflict-related sexual violence,” she said.

The representative of Poland , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, expressed support to the further deployment of women’s protection advisers and broader use of early warning indicators of conflict-related sexual violence. As a neighbour hosting a significant group of war refugees, Poland is appalled by the conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated in Ukraine by Russian Federation soldiers against civilians and prisoners of war, he said. To that end, Warsaw has taken steps to prevent trafficking of Ukrainian refugees, while also supporting survivors of sexual violence through intensive therapy pilot programme for trauma treatment. He observed that, together with Lithuania and Ukraine, and in cooperation with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, his country has established a Joint Investigation Team, stressing that “no effort will be spared in gathering evidence and bringing those responsible to account”.

The representative of Ukraine aligned himself with the statements by the European Union and Group of friends of Women, Peace, and Security. The Secretary-General’s report highlights the reprehensible tactics employed by the Russian Federation aggressors in Ukraine, using sexual violence as a weapon against civilians and prisoners of war, he said. These atrocities were also starkly outlined in the reports of the Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Testimonies from people released from Russian Federation captivity reveal that over 50 per cent of detainees endured torture, rape or other forms of sexualized ill-treatment and Ukrainian prosecutors have documented 290 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, affecting 102 men and 188 women, including 15 minors, he said, cautioning that this is likely an undercount. With the Global Survivors Fund, the Government has launched a pilot project on urgent interim reparation for survivors in Ukraine. “Survivors cannot wait until the war is over,” he said. “They need support and justice now.”

The representative of Colombia , noting that “global priorities seem to have been reversed”, said that excessive use of resources in the defence sector perpetuates violence and distracts efforts from protecting human rights. It also moves States away from moving better and more capacities to combat the multiple, intersectional forms of discrimination. Further recognizing the value in the Security Council seeking strategies to achieve synergies among various mechanisms, programmes and instruments in disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, she said that it is indispensable to increase participation of women and the LGBTIQ+ community in multilateral disarmament scenarios. It is also important to include a gender perspective in national disarmament plans, like the one that Colombia is drawing up in the context of its Total Peace law, she noted, adding: “Protection of and guarantee of full enjoyment of all persons must always be at the heart.”

The representative of Bulgaria , associating herself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, underscored the need for robust and effective arms regulation that are aligned with gender-responsive approaches, and welcomed the recent adoption of the 2023 Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management. She called for the full and meaningful participation in arms-control and disarmament fora and the deployment of gender advisers and women protection advisers. Women and women-led organizations must be engaged in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration efforts and their access to resources and protection mechanisms ensured. Disarmament frameworks and UN mechanisms must be cross leveraged to enhance prevention of conflict-related sexual violence. Moreover, investments in security sector reform and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration must be sustained during transitions to prevent the recurrence of violence, she said.

The representative of Liechtenstein underscored the need to “reimagine a world of peace” amid the record number of armed conflicts since the Second World War and global military spending. Sexual violence continues to be a crime committed in virtually all armed conflicts, she said, expressing concern about reports of systemic use of such violence against Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation and the many credible reports of rape and gang rape since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Sudan. She also sounded the alarm over the findings of the report by the Special Representative on conflict-related sexual violence committed on 7 October 2023 and in its aftermath. The Council should also monitor the situation in Afghanistan carefully, she said, expressing hope for a speedy appointment of the Special Envoy to support the implementation of the independent assessment’s recommendations.

The representative of Germany , aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, said that an increase in arms proliferation and risk of conflict-related sexual violence comes with “more wars and less arms control”. He underscored the importance of considering the differential impact of the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons on women, men, girls and boys, while also strengthening response mechanisms. Further, he recalled that by initiating Council resolution 2467 (2019) — adopted five years ago today — Germany put special emphasis on holding the perpetrators of sexual violence accountable. “We do not have a deficit in the definition of legal standards, but a deficit in action and implementation,” he added.

The representative of Australia said that, to prevent conflict-related sexual violence, it is critical to integrate gender into arms control and disarmament, and reflect the same in international instruments. He welcomed that the Arms Trade Treaty compels States to assess the potential risks of exported or diverted arms being used to commit or facilitate acts of gender-based violence. He emphasized the need to address deeply rooted gender inequalities and embrace the distinct experiences of women, men and persons of diverse gender identities, citing evidence that the inclusion, participation and leadership of women in conflict prevention and peace processes lead to better, more sustainable outcomes. As such, his country is supporting the Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators and the Pacific Women Mediators Network to facilitate the participate of women mediators and negotiators in conflict prevention and peace processes in both regions, he said.

The representative of Ireland aligned himself with the statement made by the European Union, the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, and the LGBTI Core Group. “The report makes clear what we already know: armed conflict and sexual violence go hand-in-hand,” he said, adding it is sobering that there was a significant increase in conflict-related sexual violence in this current cycle. Shocking levels of such violence have been reported in Ethiopia, Haiti, Democratic Republic of the Congo and elsewhere. The ongoing war in Gaza is having a devastating impact on women and over 10,000 women have lost their lives. “One of the worst catastrophes in living memory; it must stop now,” he said, adding that he was appalled by the sexual violence carried out during Hamas’ horrendous terror attack in Israel and the sexual violence against Palestinian detainees and Israeli hostages. “Perpetrators must be held accountable,” he said.

The representative of El Salvador , aligning herself with the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, urged all parties of conflicts to bring an end to all forms of conflict-related violence. The Council must continue in a cross-cutting manner to tackle these crimes, she underscored, adding that discussions should result in tangible decisions to prevent and combat such violence. She expressed support for deploying gender advisers and women’s protection advisers, adding that authorizations for mandates’ renewals in peace operations and transition programmes should include operational provisions that cover reform of security and justice sectors. She also invited the Council to increase coherence between the parties listed in the Secretary-General's report and the persons and entities designated in sanctions regimes.

The representative of Andorra rejected the use of sexual violence and gender-based violence as a tactic of war perpetrated with impunity, highlighting the powerful instruments the United Nations has at its disposal. Council resolutions expressed the need to prevent and resolve impunity for these heinous criminal actions and recognized the key role of the Rome Statute in combating impunity for conflict-related sexual violence and as a mechanism for the prevention of this type of crime. The framework for preventing conflict-related sexual violence crafted by the Special Representative’s office is “a very useful instrument”, focusing not only on eliminating gender equality, but also includes good practices of incorporating gender-sensitive indicators into early warning systems, he said. The informal expert group on women, peace and security created under resolution 2242 (2015) is also key to supporting the Council in the robust implementation of its commitments in this area.

The representative of Malaysia condemned the abhorrent use of sexual violence as a tactic of war, torture and terrorism in armed conflict, and noted the disturbing 50 per cent increase in verified cases compared to the previous reporting cycle. As a contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, Malaysia has endeavoured to increase the number of women deployed, he said, pointing out that there are 94 Malaysian female personnel serving among the 865 Malaysian officials in missions worldwide. “We have observed that female peacekeepers are better able to access women in communities,” he said, adding that women who have experienced conflict-related sexual violence feel more comfortable reporting such incidents to female peacekeepers. Turning to Gaza, he said the situation is demands utmost attention; this includes incidences of sexual violence perpetrated on Palestinians. “We demand thorough investigation to be undertaken on these incidences, without any discrimination,” he said.

The representative of Nepal said that his country has been a “proactive promoter” of the women, peace, and security agenda. Nepal was the first country in South Asia and the second in Asia to adopt a national action plan for the implementation of resolutions 1325 (2000) and 1820 (2008). Its 2022 plan incorporates the concerns of sexual violence survivors, female combatants and children born of wartime rape, he added. Following the signing of the comprehensive peace accord in 2006, the country is pursuing conflict-related sexual violence cases to ensure accountability for perpetrators and access to justice with reparation for survivors. Nepal is the largest troop- and police-contributing country to UN peacekeeping, he said, adding that Nepalese peacekeepers continue to prevent and respond to these crimes in their respective peace missions.

The representative of Sri Lanka said that resolution 1325 (2019) has not been very effective in protecting women in war zones. “Although significant strides have been made in executing the WPS [women, peace and security] agenda in its 23 years, there exists a wide chasm that needs to be filled,” he observed, noting that sexual violence in conflict zones is often used as a weapon of war to install fear, exert power and destroy communities. Emphasizing that efforts to address this issue require a multifaceted approach, he said that a revitalized women, peace and security agenda must involve a comprehensive approach aimed at promoting gender equality, protecting the rights of women, and ensuring their meaningful participation. It should be based on a holistic, inclusive approach, involving the active participation of women's organizations, civil society and local communities.

GABRIELE CACCIA, Permanent Observer for the Holy See , said combating conflict-related sexual violence requires an approach that can effectively address the real needs of women and girls who fall victim to such violence. He deplored repeated attempts to erase the differences between women and men, noting that such actions distract from and ultimately undermine critical efforts to address the detrimental impact of arms proliferation and trafficking on women and girls. Women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict prevention and resolution increases the chances of achieving sustainable peace. Quoting Pope Francis has said: “The world, too, needs to look to mothers and to women in order to find peace, to emerge from the spiral of violence and hatred, and once more to see things with genuinely human eyes and hearts.” Women must be recognized as agents of change, he emphasized, and called for their increased participation in peacebuilding, conflict resolution and disarmament efforts, and the upholding of their equal dignity and unique gifts.

…