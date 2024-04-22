Security Council Hears Briefings on Situation in Haiti

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting time constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Security Council met this afternoon on the situation in Haiti. Briefing the Council were María Isabel Salvador, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti; Ghada Waly, Executive Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; and Catherine Russell, Inter-Agency Principal Advocate for Haiti and Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund.

THE QUESTION CONCERNING HAITI

Briefings

MARÍA ISABEL SALVADOR, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), said that “some of the worst scenarios for Haiti have become realities in recent months and weeks.” In early March, gangs mounted coordinated attacks targeting key State infrastructure, including multiple police stations and two of the main prisons in Port-au-Prince, as well as educational and health facilities, and religious sites. During the first quarter of 2024, around 2,500 persons were killed or injured as a result of gang violence — a 53 per cent increase as compared to the previous reporting period, making that 3-month period the most violent since BINUH’s Human Rights Section started recording statistics in January 2022. “The severity of the current crisis underscores the gaps in capacity within the national structures and the urgent need for international assistance, namely through the immediate deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission,” she said.

On the political front, she noted the commitment made on 11 March to establish a Transitional Presidential Council to pave the way towards democratic stability. Its priorities should include an action plan for near-term security and the organization of credible, participatory and inclusive elections. She also recognized Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s intention to resign after the installation of that Council. A month-long consultation finally led to the designation of its seven voting members and two observers. However, there is only one woman member. Noting that its non-renewable mandate runs up to 7 February 2026 by which a new President is to be inaugurated and all elected authorities to be sworn in, she stressed the need to ensure that women, youth and minority groups have their rightful participation in all decision-making bodies that will define the future of Haiti for years to come.

All Haitian stakeholders must put in place the envisaged transitional governance arrangements as swiftly as possible, especially the appointment of an interim Prime Minister and Government, and the prompt nomination of the Provisional Electoral Council. However, gang leaders and other spoilers have stated their intention to violently disrupt the current political process. “I cannot stress enough the need to assist Haiti with its efforts to reestablish security,” she said, calling for the urgent deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission, which was authorized by the Security Council more than six months ago. The sanctions regime is also an effective tool to discourage destabilization attempts by spoilers and criminals. BINUH continues to be engaged with stakeholders, she said, urging Haitian stakeholders to put their differences aside and deliver for the people of Haiti through the implementation of a sustainable, time-bound and commonly accepted road map.

CATHERINE RUSSELL, Inter-Agency Principal Advocate for Haiti and Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), described the situation in Haiti as “catastrophic”, and noted that the humanitarian situation grows worse and worse. Five and half million people, including 3 million children — need humanitarian assistance. In many areas, essential services have collapsed while people lose access to food and safe drinking water, and in some communities, life is more dangerous than it has ever been. “At its heart, the crisis in Haiti is a protection crisis,” she said. “Years of political turmoil and devastating economic condition have led to the proliferation of armed groups.” Today, an estimated 2.7 million people live in areas under their effective control. She recounted seeing first-hand how horrific violence and fear are tearing apart the fabric that binds communities together. Children are recruited or are joining armed groups out of desperation. Thirty to 50 per cent of armed groups have children in their ranks, she said, adding that women and girls continue to be targeted with extreme levels of gender-based and sexual violence.

Since the start of the war, more than 2,500 people have been killed, injured or kidnapped, and the UN has verified over 400 grave rights violations against children, she said. More than 180,000 children are now internally displaced — with many cut off from life-saving aid as the Martissant road, the only humanitarian corridor from Port-au-Prince to the southern regions, is blocked — and in danger of severe malnutrition, she said, adding cholera has also reemerged. The UN’s access to the port of Port-au-Prince has been cut off because of armed groups operating in the area — leaving nearly 300 containers with lifesaving humanitarian supplies stranded — including 17 UNICEF containers. The capital is now almost completely sealed off because of air, sea and land blockades.

Despite these constraints, the UN and its aid partners are still reaching the most vulnerable children and families. “Together we are doing our utmost to provide nutrition and health services, to respond to the cholera outbreak, and to support mobile child protection teams,” she said. Humanitarian partners are creating a logistics platform in Cap-Haitien, where a secondary international airport and a port remain operational, and new supply lines outside of Port-au-Prince have been opened. However, only 8 per cent of the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Haiti, which requires $674 million to reach 3.6 million people, has been funded. “Quite simply, we need more support,” she said, calling for donors and Member States to urgently increase flexible funding that will help provide life-saving aid and longer-term solutions for development and resilience-building.

She asked the Council to use its leverage with State actors and armed groups to protect human rights and to create safety and security for the Haitian people. “We can only reach all people in need across the country through sustained humanitarian dialogue with all armed actors,” she said. The humanitarian response must be perceived as being independent from political and security objectives. The Support Mission must avoid using force in and around populated areas, and it must only use the least harmful means required and proportionate to legitimate law enforcement aims. Preventing sexual exploitation and abuse will require thorough pre-deployment and on-the-ground training. All children associated with armed groups encountered by security forces must be treated primarily as victims and safely handed over to child protection actors. “The time for action is long overdue,” she said. “The Haitian people need an immediate scale up in both regional and international support, without which the situation could become unrecoverable.”

Statements

The representative of the United States welcomed the announcement of a Transitional Presidential Council, which brings together most of the major political parties in Haiti, as well as key stakeholders from the private sector, religious communities, and civil society. “This announcement is a much-needed glimmer of hope for the Haitian people, who continue to suffer from indiscriminate violence and horrific human rights abuses,” he said. The deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission will help prevent, mitigate and address human rights abuses while engaging with Haitian civil society and communities to build trust. It will help stabilize security and humanitarian conditions, while the Transitional Presidential Council works to pave the way for free and fair elections. But to succeed, the Mission needs financial and in-kind support. Expressing support for the renewal of the BINUH mandate, he urged: “Let us work to not only address the crisis facing Haiti today, but tackle its root causes, encouraging wider participation and engagement.”

The representative of Ecuador , voicing concern about the increasing coordination of criminal gangs in Haiti, urged the rapid deployment of the Support Mission. The international community’s support is also vital, both in contributions to the Trust Fund and in personnel. The sanctions list must be updated in line with Council resolutions 2653 (2022) and 2700 (2022), and States must adopt the necessary measures to prevent the supply, sale or transfer of arms to non-authority actors in Haiti. The judicial system and the capacity of Haitian security forces must be strengthened to bring perpetrators of crimes to justice. Gang threats against human rights defenders, journalists and people affiliated with State institutions must be investigated and punished as well. He welcomed the recent adoption of the decree that formally established the Transitional Presidential Council and appointed its members. All dialogue processes must ensure the active, meaningful participation of women and young people, he said, underscoring BINUH’s efforts in that regard.

The representative of Slovenia said Haiti once again finds itself trapped in an endless cycle of human suffering, condemning in the strongest possible terms the coordinated gang attacks against state institutions and critical infrastructure. “These attacks have not only severely challenged the State’s authority but also fostered unprecedented chaos and terror within the civilian population,” she said, echoing the call for the Support Mission’s swift deployment and enhancement of the Haitian criminal justice sector to ensure accountability for serious human rights violations and abuses. She added progress is simultaneously critical on both the political and security front. She urged all actors to hold nationwide dialogue and to cooperate with the goal of achieving peace and noted the recent establishment of the Transitional Presidential Council, encouraging its swift operationalization. She also condemned in the strongest possible terms any sexual or gender-based violence, and she expressed alarm over the increased recruitment of children to perpetuate crimes.

