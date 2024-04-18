Security Council: Middle East, including question of Palestine

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council met today in an all-day open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the question of Palestine. The Council heard an address from the United Nations Secretary-General, as well as over 60 Member States and other speakers.

Briefing

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations , warned: “The Middle East is on a precipice,” pointing to the recent days’ “perilous escalation — in words and deeds” and the threat of a full-scale regional conflict that would be devastating for all involved and for the rest of the world. “This moment of maximum peril must be a time for maximum restraint,” he urged. Reiterating his “strong condemnation of the serious escalation” represented by Iran’s large-scale attack on Israel on 13 April, as well as his condemnation of the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month, he said: “It is high time to end the bloody cycle of retaliation.” The international community must work together to pull the region back from the precipice by advancing comprehensive diplomatic action for regional de-escalation, starting with Gaza. “Ending the hostilities in Gaza would significantly defuse tensions across the region,” he emphasized.

In the horrific terror attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups on 7 October, and the seven months of Israeli military operations in Gaza, tens of thousands of people have been killed, he said. Two million Palestinians — including over 13,900 children — have endured death, destruction and the denial of lifesaving humanitarian aid. “All this has happened with severe limitations imposed by the Israeli authorities on the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, who are facing widespread starvation,” he pointed out, citing limited progress and ongoing challenges despite Israel’s recent commitments to improve aid delivery. For example, Israeli authorities’ clearances of more aid convoys are often granted when it is too late in the day to make deliveries and return safely, he said, stressing: “Our personnel cannot operate in darkness in a war zone littered with unexploded ordnance.”

From 6-12 April, Israel denied more than 40 per cent of UN requests that required passing through Israeli checkpoints, he continued. Humanitarian agencies, led by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), must be able to move food and other supplies safely and via all possible routes and crossings into and throughout Gaza. Israel must fully and actively facilitate humanitarian operations immediately, including through a functioning humanitarian notification system — and improved and direct communications between humanitarians and military decision makers on the ground. “For the moment, our aid operations face enormous difficulties and are barely functional,” he said. The international community has a shared responsibility to do everything possible to ensure an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

A comprehensive de-escalation approach must also reverse the explosive situation in the occupied West Bank, he said, urging Israel to take immediate steps to end the unprecedented levels of settler violence and to hold the perpetrators accountable. He also called on Israel, as the occupying Power, to protect the Palestinian population against attacks, violence and intimidation. Tel Aviv, together with the international community, must support and work with the new Palestinian Government to address its fiscal challenges, strengthen its governance capacity, and prepare it to reassume its responsibilities in Gaza. Moreover, all actors must recognize the critical role the Palestinian Authority should play in Gaza and work toward enabling its return in the appropriate time. “The ultimate goal remains a two-State solution…” including establishment of a fully independent Palestinian State, with Gaza as an integral part, he said, stressing: “The international community has a responsibility and a moral obligation to help make this happen.”

Turning to other conflicts in the Middle East, he said regional de-escalation efforts must also address the extremely fraught situation in Lebanon, particularly along the Blue Line, and ensure the safety of navigation on the Red Sea. Armed confrontations on that crucial waterway increase risks to supply chains, environmental disaster or a confrontation between major Powers. The international community must act together to prevent escalation in the Red Sea and to support the people of Yemen towards a political process for a sustainable, just peace. Warning that failure to make progress towards a two-State solution will only increase volatility and risk for hundreds of millions of people, he urged every Government to use its influence and leverage to that end. “We have a shared moral obligation to advance a comprehensive Middle East de-escalation effort, in order to reduce risks, increase stability, and pave the way towards peace and prosperity for the countries and people of the region and beyond,” he concluded.

Statements

ZIAD ABU AMR, Special Representative of the President for the State of Palestine , emphasized that the Palestinian people are “victims of a history not of their making”. However, since 1988, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) — “the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people”, he noted — has shown readiness to close the chapter of conflict and sit at the negotiating table to find a just, comprehensive and permanent solution for the Palestinian question. It has made every possible effort, along with unimaginable historic concessions, to achieve peace based on the two-State solution and resolve the issue of refugees pursuant to General Assembly resolution 194. Granting Palestine full UN membership will lift “some” of the historic injustice to which succeeding Palestinian generations have been subjected, he said, asking how such a grant would damage the prospects of peace between Palestine and Israel.

Addressing those who say recognition of a Palestinian State must occur through negotiation and not through a UN resolution, he spotlighted the establishment and recognition of Israel through General Assembly resolution 181 of 1947. Those who are trying to hinder the adoption of such a resolution “are not helping the prospects for peace”, he stressed, adding that its adoption would grant Palestinians the hope for a decent life that “has dissipated over past years because of the intransigence of the Israeli Government”. Recalling the constructive role the State of Palestine has played after being granted observer status in the General Assembly, he said: “Today, we are asking for full membership for the State of Palestine in the United Nations — but this does not mean we forget what is happening in the Gaza Strip.” He therefore called on the Council to compel Israel to end its aggression, allow aid to be delivered to a starving people, immediately withdraw from Gaza and comply with international law. “We rely on peace-loving nations to end this war,” he urged.

The representative of Israel said that, rather than condemning Hamas’ atrocities or taking real action to facilitate the return of hostages, the Council will be voting on a resolution to recommend granting the Palestinian Authority a full membership status — a Palestinian State. “How detached from reality can this [organ] be to dedicate its time and resources to support a resolution so disconnected from the reality on the ground?” he asked. Six months after the most brutal massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, the Council seeks to reward its perpetrators with Statehood. However, as the Palestinian Authority — “paying monthly salaries to all the terrorists that took part in the attacks” — has zero control over Gaza, “who is going to be in charge?” he asked. Emphasizing that this “genocide-loving entity” deserves no status here, he said that, if the draft passes, this organ should be known as “the Terror Council”.

The Palestinians have rejected every peace plan ever proposed and their rejection pays off, he observed, noting that the UN is committed to “multi-terrorism” rather than multilateralism. On Iran, which “exposed itself as the terrorist State that it is”, he said that — precisely 41 years since its 18 April 1983 attack on the United States Embassy in Beirut — this Council will be addressed by its terrorists. Tehran has provided weaponry to Hizbullah to rain down missiles on Israeli cities and launched an unprecedented attack on that country less than a week ago. Instead of sanctioning Iran’s “evil regime”, the Council opens its door for Iran’s Foreign Minister — “to show that his country can launch an attack on another Member State on Saturday and come here on Thursday to lecture others on human rights and international law”. Noting that “the UN has lost every ounce of justice”, he stated: “Your eyes will remain in Gaza as the rest of the world burns”. In its current form, the UN “has no future,” he asserted, citing today’s meeting as “the catalyst of the UN’s collapse”.

IAN BORG, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta , Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, said it is “completely unacceptable” that the parties disregarded the Council’s ceasefire demand in resolution 2728 (2024). The prospect of further escalation into Rafah is “unconscionable” and poses further displacement. He underscored that international law and the International Court of Justice’s provisional orders on 26 January and 28 March must be complied with. He called for an independent investigation into all killings of UN and humanitarian staff and for commercial trade to resume as the people of Gaza cannot remain dependent on aid alone. There must be prevention of regional conflagration, reversal of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, and a revitalization of the Palestinian Authority. “A just resolution” will provide for Palestinians’ “legitimate aspirations” for UN membership and Statehood, and that Israelis live in security.

AHMED ATTAF, Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria , stressed the failure to implement the “historic and legitimate right” of the Palestinian people to create an independent State — recognized by the international community 76 years ago — is the main cause of this prolonged conflict. He deplored Israel’s attempt to eradicate the foundations of the Palestinian State and destroy its pillars through its “genocidal war” in Gaza and the “suffocation” of the West Bank through settlement policies and forced displacement. The Israeli occupation continues to escalate the situation in the region in an effort to extinguish the Palestinian cause. He recalled that a few months ago the Israeli authorities showed a map in the Council, where Palestine did not exist. This demonstrates “the true face of the Israeli occupation made of colonization, spreading of illusions and undermining the security of the Middle East”, he said, adding: “The Council has a historic and decisive responsibility to act immediately to impose the two-State solution, which is facing the imminent mortal danger”.

Citing Algeria’s historical support for Palestine, he called for granting it full membership within the Organization. Doing so will consolidate the two-State solution, safeguard the future Palestinian State, and build the peace process on solid foundations. “This is our legal duty, a political duty and a security duty, […] a duty at the scale of humanity and civilization,” he stated.

RENATA CVELBAR BEK, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia , said that the situation in Gaza and the West Bank is “where the master key to easing tensions in the region is”, calling for immediate and full compliance with the Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders related to the conflict in Gaza. The threat of the military offensive in Rafah remains. In recent days, the situation in the West Bank has been escalating. “These are the fires that we have to extinguish before they engulf the whole region,” she said, underscoring that a Gaza ceasefire is key to reducing “the boiling tensions” in the region, including along the Blue Line, in the Red Sea and elsewhere.

Urging all regional actors and their partners to exercise maximum restraint, she stressed that missiles and drones would not address the root causes of the crisis. “They are not solutions, just as retaliations are not dialogue,” she said, declaring: “Diplomacy is the only way forward.” She went on to emphasize the need to start and support the political process towards a two-State solution. The Council must do its part. In that regard, she welcomed the draft resolution proposed by France. The two-State formula must be based on the sovereign equality of States. Her country supports their equal status in the United Nations. People in Palestine, Israel and the whole Middle East are not asking for the impossible. They want peace and security and a viable vision of a better, dignified future. “Let us all do everything in our power to make this happen,” she urged.

UEMURA TSUKASA, Special Envoy of Japan for the Middle East Peace , said the Council must foster and encourage the serious efforts outside the Council chamber of countries concerned to achieve the release of the hostages and a ceasefire, warning that a full-scale military operation in Rafah would bring about a disastrous outcome. He strongly condemned the escalation posed by Iran’s attack against Israel and reiterated his country’s determination to continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent any further deterioration. “To end the current tragedy and achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, there is no solution other than peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine,” he underscored. His country will continue to contribute to the realization of a two-State solution through its own initiatives and efforts and will remain an “escort runner” for Palestine, Israel and all the people living in the Middle East, in good times and bad, he said.

The representative of the Russian Federation , recalling the adoption of resolution 2728 (2024) and its demand for a ceasefire, said that, to get there, his delegation and that of China had to veto a draft resolution submitted by the United States — “the purpose of which was specifically to ensure that there was no ceasefire”. He also recalled that, as early as 16 October, the Russian Federation authored a draft on a ceasefire in Gaza, which received negative votes from the delegations of France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. On 18 October, a text drafted by Brazil was vetoed by the United States despite its condemnation of Hamas. “Just imagine how many lives we could have saved if these proposals had received support,” he said, underscoring that every United States veto cast on Gaza “comes with a specific, frightful price” — the lives of those in Gaza. He added that, if its resolutions are not implemented, the Council has the right to impose sanctions on those who violate and sabotage its decisions.

The representative of the United Kingdom condemned Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel, as well as its violation of Jordan and Iraq’s airspace. Calling for de-escalation, she said Iran’s actions “do nothing to advance the prospects for peace in Israel and Gaza”. London remains committed to urgently securing an immediate pause to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a permanent, sustainable ceasefire without a return to fighting and loss of life. On the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she said: “Gazans need more aid, and they need it now.” Accordingly, she welcomed Israel’s commitments to fully open Ashdod port and the Erez checkpoint and to increase capacity through the Jordan land corridor. Reiterating her country’s commitment to a sovereign, viable Palestinian State, she stressed that “recognition cannot come at the start of the process, but it does not have to be the very end of the process”. While “London will recognize a Palestinian State at a time that is most conducive to the peace process,” she underscored that “that pathway must start with fixing the immediate crisis in Gaza”.

TIMOTHY MUSA KABBA, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone , expressed support for the admission of the State of Palestine to the UN, noting it potentially provides a pathway to a political horizon, based on the two-State solution. On the latest conflict, he called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and for parties to fully respect resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023) and 2728 (2024). “The killings, suffering and collective punishment must stop,” and there must be accountability for all violations of international law. He expressed concern about tensions in the occupied West Bank, in Lebanon and with the exchange of rockets and other attacks, which may cause a regional conflict. He underscored that the Council should consider the implementation of resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023) and 2728 (2024).

The representative of China , noting the precarious situation on the ground, said that the Council must demonstrate “firm determination and make the right choice by taking vigorous action”. An immediate ceasefire must be promoted with the utmost urgency, he stressed. The continuation of fighting will result in more casualties and pull the whole region into an “even greater Holocaust”, he warned, calling on Israel to implement resolution 2728 (2024) and urging “countries with influence on the parties to take an impartial stand and promote a ceasefire”. The fundamental way out for the Middle East lies in the two-State solution, he said, proposing to convene an international peace conference to develop a timeline and road map for its realization. Highlighting the historical injustice inflicted upon the Palestinian people, he pleaded with the Council to cast a favourable vote to “support Palestine to join the United Nations family”.

The representative of Ecuador said that today’s debate comes half a year after an unprecedented explosion of violence that has caused death and pain to the people of Israel and Palestine. Condemning Hamas terrorist attacks on 7 October 2023, he demanded the immediate release of all hostages without any conditions. It cannot be forgotten that each number of deaths and injuries “represents a human being, as worthy as those of us in this chamber”. The full implementation of all Council resolutions is necessary to alleviate the hardships faced by the civilian population in Gaza. A humanitarian ceasefire is essential, as demanded by Council resolution 2728 (2024). The recent events underscore the need to fully implement Council resolution 2334 (2016), he said, stressing that “violence will not solve the Palestinian question”. The nearly eight decades of conflict, thousands of deaths and the suffering of whole generations attest to that, he said, expressing his country’s commitment to working towards a two-State solution.

The representative of France , condemning Iran and its proxies’ 13-14 April attacks against Israel, reiterated her country’s solidarity with that country and called on all parties to show maximum restraint. Echoing President Emmanuel Macron, she said that, in Gaza, a ceasefire agreement that would guarantee the protection of all civilians is urgently needed. All impediments to the delivery of humanitarian aid must be lifted and Israel must open and facilitate the use of all crossings for such deliveries. She once again condemned the 7 October attacks and sexual violence committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups and urged the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. An end to the illegal settlements under international law and the cycle of violence in the West Bank is equally necessary, she stressed, calling on Israeli authorities to ensure the protection of all civilians under the country’s international law obligations. Detailing rising tensions elsewhere in the Middle East, she said the two-State solution is the only way to achieve a just, lasting peace in the region.

…