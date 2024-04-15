Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 15 April 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

B. Entity and other groups

KPe.029 Name: NATIONAL AEROSPACE DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION NATIONAL AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY ADMINISTRATION A.k.a.: NADA NATA F.k.a.: na a) NATIONAL AEROSPACE DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION b) NADA Address: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 (amended on 15 Apr. 2024 ) Other information: NADA NATA is involved in the DPRK’s development of space science and technology, including satellite launches and carrier rockets.

