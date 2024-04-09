Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Meetings Coverage
9598th Meeting (AM)
SC/15656

Security Council: Colombia

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council met this morning to take up the report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.  Briefing the Council were Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, and Marcela Sánchez, Executive Director of Colombia Diversa.

Colombia
For information media. Not an official record.