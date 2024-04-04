As Crisis in Myanmar Worsens, Security Council Must Take Resolute Action to End Violence by Country’s Military, Address Humanitarian Situation, Speakers Urge

Bringing the multifaceted crisis in Myanmar to the fore, speakers urged the Security Council today to take decisive measures to end violence by that country’s military and address the deteriorating humanitarian situation, also calling for the swift appointment of a United Nations Special Envoy to enhance the Organization’s engagement on the matter.

“The expansion of armed conflict throughout the country has deprived communities of basic needs and access to essential services,” said Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, in his briefing to the 15-member body.

More than three years have passed since the military overturned the democratically elected Government in Myanmar and detained its leaders, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, he recalled, underscoring the Secretary-General’s call for their immediate release and a unified international response. Any solution to the current crisis requires conditions that permit the people of Myanmar to exercise their human rights freely and peacefully, including an end to the military’s campaign of violence and political repression, he added.

He went on to express concern about the military’s intention to move ahead with elections, also noting the repercussions of the military government’s announcement to enforce the conscription law. In addition, Myanmar has become a global epicentre of methamphetamine and opium production, and home to a rapid expansion of international cyberscam operations, particularly in border areas. “What began as a regional crime threat in South-East Asia is now a rampant human trafficking and illicit trade crisis with global implications,” he said, adding: “There is a clear case for greater international unity and support to the region.”

The United Nations will continue to complement the work of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and support its efforts to implement its Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar. To that end, the Secretary-General plans to appoint a Special Envoy “in the coming days” to engage with ASEAN, Member States and all stakeholders to advance towards a Myanmar-led political solution to the crisis, he added.

Briefing the Council on the humanitarian situation in that country was Lisa Doughten, Director of the Financing and Partnerships Division of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. She reported that 2.8 million people have been displaced, 90 per cent of them since the military takeover. Furthermore, hunger is on the rise across the country and there is a risk of malnutrition among children and pregnant women.

Interruptions to education have affected 12 million learners over the past three years, she said, deploring: “Children are bearing the brunt of this crisis.” In 2023, casualties resulting from landmines and explosive remnants of war jumped a staggering 270 per cent from 2022 to over 1,000.

In 2024, 18.6 million people will need humanitarian assistance across the country, a 19-fold increase from February 2021, she said, noting that the 2023 humanitarian response plan for Myanmar was funded at only 44 per cent. “Today, we continue to play catch up as escalating needs are not met with adequate funding,” she added, alerting that the 2024 plan is only 4 per cent funded.

The ensuing discussion featured diverging views on whether the Myanmar crisis merits greater Council attention. Many speakers expressed frustration that the Council has not been able to agree on a press statement or other products on Myanmar for more than 15 months while others emphasized the centrality of ASEAN in facilitating a solution to the crisis.

“We will not allow Myanmar to become a forgotten crisis,” declared the representative of the United Kingdom, underscoring the need to appoint a UN Special Envoy without further delay. She condemned airstrikes across the country by the Myanmar Armed Forces, including in Rakhine State where communities are facing the dire impact of the escalating conflict.

In the same vein, the speaker for the United States pointed out that Myanmar’s military carried out 588 airstrikes across the country in the past five months, with such attacks on civilians increasing five-fold. He called for measures to restrict the flow of arms to the military and its access to jet fuel. Since the last UN Special Envoy departed the role, the situation has only worsened. With nearly 5,000 civilians killed and millions internally displaced, the situation requires senior UN leadership to alleviate the suffering and restore a path to inclusive democracy, he asserted.

The representative of Malta, Council President for April, spoke in her national capacity, stating: “The activation of the conscription law marks a new low in the junta’s campaign against the very people it is supposed to protect.” By forcibly recruiting young men and women, the military regime perpetuates its reign of terror. The Council must ensure that the junta’s violence ends once and for all, followed by the return of civilian rule, inclusive of democracy and the rule of law. “The time for decisive action is now,” she urged.

“Regrettably, there is currently no UN Special Envoy, no UN Resident Coordinator, and no regular meetings or a reporting mechanism of the Security Council,” said the representative of the Republic of Korea, welcoming today’s open briefing. The scale of the Myanmar crisis requires more than domestic, bilateral or regional efforts, he asserted, underscoring the need to appoint a UN Special Envoy.

The speaker for Bangladesh, which hosts a huge Rohingya population from Myanmar, expressed hope for the commencement of their repatriation as soon as conditions improve, calling on Myanmar to cooperate in implementing the 2017 and 2018 bilateral return arrangements. The absence of a UN Special Envoy and humanitarian coordinator limits the active engagement of the UN and the international community in Myanmar, he stressed.

“Myanmar does not pose a threat to international security,” said the representative of the Russian Federation, opposing the use of the Council to put pressure on Naypyidaw and condemning the attempts of Western delegations to politicize the Myanmar dossier. He insisted that holding an open meeting on Myanmar prevents the Council from having a tranquil non-politicized discussion focused on seeking solutions to the problems.

On that, China’s delegate said that the conflict in Rakhine State is Myanmar’s internal affair. As a friendly neighbour, Beijing has continued to promote peace and dialogue, he said, reporting that its delegation is currently visiting Myanmar to carry out communication and mediation efforts on the Rakhine situation.

THE SITUATION IN MYANMAR

Briefings

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom condemned airstrikes across the country by the Myanmar Armed Forces, including in Rakhine State where communities are facing the dire impact of the escalating conflict. Expressing deep concern about reports of forcible detention and recruitment of the Rohingya as a result of the military’s conscription announcement, she warned that this has the potential to further stoke high intercommunal tensions between the Rohingya and Rakhine communities. Over a year since the adoption of Council resolution 2669 (2022), the military still refuses to engage meaningfully with international efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis. The Council has been clear in its unequivocal support for ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus and the efforts to end all violence immediately. It has also called for full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access. Since 2017, the United Kingdom has provided over $56 million in aid for Rohingya and other Muslim minorities in Rakhine State. “We will not allow Myanmar to become a forgotten crisis,” she declared, underscoring the need to appoint a UN Special Envoy without further delay.

The representative of Japan condemned the repeated extensions of the state of emergency by the Myanmar military. He also expressed concern over the announced conscription and voiced alarm over the ongoing military airstrikes, including the recent one in Minbya township in Rakhine State that caused many civilian casualties. Recalling that the Council has not been able to issue a press statement or any other Council products on the situation in Myanmar for more than 15 months, he added: “We must represent the voice of the people of Myanmar.” Calling on the Council to support ASEAN’s centrality, he encouraged the ASEAN Chair and its Special Envoy to engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar. In March, Japan decided to provide $37 million in humanitarian assistance, including medical services and nutrition improvement for pregnant women and infants, among other aid, he added.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed regret that holding an open meeting on Myanmar prevents the Council from having a tranquil non-politicized discussion focused on seeking solutions to the problems, accusing Western delegations of departing from the established Council practice of holding meetings on Myanmar in a closed format. Over the course of several decades of its rule over Myanmar, the United Kingdom has completely reshaped its state of affairs. Myanmar is a paragon of London’s favourite policy of divide and conquer. There are abundant examples of this in South-East Asia, he said, citing examples of British invasions in present-day China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Sri Lanka. The indigenous population of Australia was on the brink of extermination. “Myanmar does not pose a threat to international security,” he insisted, opposing the use of the Council to put pressure on Naypyidaw and condemning the attempts of Western delegations to politicize the Myanmar dossier. What is promising is the trilateral consultative mechanism with the participation of Bangladesh, Myanmar and China within the framework of the Joint Working Group established in 2019.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , pointing to significant implications of the situation in Myanmar on neighbouring countries and the wider region, said: “Regrettably there is currently no UN Special Envoy, no Resident Coordinator and no regular Security Council meetings nor a reporting mechanism of the Security Council,” welcoming today’s open briefing. He highlighted the development of Thailand’s cross-border humanitarian initiative with the involvement of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, while noting that the prospects for return of Rohingya refugees have worsened. His Government has provided more than $36 million to support the Rohingya since 2017. Stressing that the scale of the Myanmar crisis requires more than domestic, bilateral or regional efforts, he underscored the need for appointing a UN Special Envoy. He spotlighted the central role of ASEAN, also recalling that 25,000 Myanmar people live in the Republic of Korea.

The representative of Switzerland warned that the security and humanitarian situations in Myanmar have continued to deteriorate. “It is important not to forget Myanmar. It is impossible to forget the plight of the Rohingya,” he said, sounding the alarm over the air strikes carried out by the military, in particular those on 18 March in Minbya township. This is not an isolated one as the Independent Investigation Mechanism for Myanmar reports indicate that possible war crimes and crimes against humanity might have been committed, she added, highlighting the role of the International Criminal Court. Addressing the needs on the ground requires determined and visible leadership from the UN to coordinate humanitarian, diplomatic and development efforts. It is imperative to rapidly appoint a UN Special Envoy to engage with ASEAN. The same applies to the position of UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator. The Council must play a more active role, he said, expressing his delegation’s support for the 15-member body to develop “a new product”.

The representative of Algeria , noting that the situation in Myanmar has increased the number of refugees and displaced people in the region, underscored the importance of dialogue between all protagonists and urged them to cease all acts of violence. He stressed the need for an effective humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of the Rohingya people, calling on Member States to provide humanitarian aid in an unhindered manner. Urging all stakeholders and parties to the conflict to prioritize dignified life for the people of Myanmar and tackle the root causes of the conflict, he added: “We must also find a way to alleviate the sufferings of refugees and facilitate their return.” Further, he reiterated the importance of regional activities, including the ASEAN initiative, to bolster dialogue, reconciliation, peace and stability in Myanmar.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that the troika mechanism established by ASEAN should be fully utilized. In the context of Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, the Council must fully support the implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus by ensuring that all parties are committed to the consensus as a main reference point. The cessation of hostilities across Myanmar is a key enabler for a peaceful, democratic process. The parties must ensure the unhindered, unrestricted and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance for the more than 18 million people in need. He called on Council members to unite in addressing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution in Myanmar as well as the need for effective collaboration, monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

The representative of Guyana , expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in Rakhine State — following the attacks of 29 February — and in the north-west and south-east regions of the country, commended the recent announcement by Myanmar and Thailand of a pilot initiative to scale up humanitarian assistance to people in Kayin State. While welcoming Myanmar’s announcement about granting humanitarian access to UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations in Rakhine State, she pointed to ongoing restrictions in accessing conflict areas. She urged Member States to scale up support for the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, stressing that supply routes connecting Rakhine to other parts of Myanmar must be re-opened. Calling for the dignified return of Rohingya refugees and other internally displaced persons, she underscored the importance of rapidly implementing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus.

The representative of France expressed grave concern about the continuing violence and abuses committed by the junta against the Myanmar population. The military regime continues to obstruct the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the population in clear violation of international humanitarian law. It also continues its human rights violations, particularly the rights of women and girls. Her country has increased its humanitarian aid to Myanmar to €6.5 million in 2023, more than double from 2022. Together with its European partners, France is pursuing sanctions against the military regime that emerged from the coup d’état. Commending the work of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, she called for the swift appointment of a UN Special Envoy for the country.

The representative of Mozambique said that the prevailing military approach has proven ineffective and unsustainable, noting that the protracted conflict has led to a destabilizing regional spillover. Pointing to the humanitarian emergency in the country, he reported that only 5.3 million of the 18.6 million people requiring assistance are receiving it. In this regard, he appealed for additional funding for the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan, which is only 7 per cent funded. Stressing that the protection of civilians is not an option but an imperative, he said women, girls and children continue to pay the highest price in this conflict. He expressed support for ASEAN's ongoing facilitation efforts and the constructive roles played by regional stakeholders, urging all parties in Myanmar to implement ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus. “Only through inclusive dialogue and a negotiated political settlement can this crisis be resolved,” he added.

The representative of Slovenia welcomed ASEAN’s central role in facilitating a solution to the crisis and its efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus Plan. However, the situation in Myanmar is worsening and ASEAN should strengthen its efforts towards the restoration of peace, democracy and civilian rule in the country. The ongoing situation in Myanmar merits regular discussions in the Council, she said, welcoming today’s briefing and the presence of countries from the region. She went on to condemn the military’s indiscriminate violence against the people of Myanmar, calling for an end to such acts, the release of all political prisoners and respect for human rights. The military’s recent announcement of a compulsory military service law is worrisome as young women and men could be subjected to mandatory conscription without any appeal process.

The representative of Ecuador urged the military junta to end all attacks against civilians, release political prisoners, establish a definitive ceasefire and abide by the agreements established in the Five-Point Consensus. The exacerbation of the conflict has made civilians vulnerable and led to a massive exodus, fuelled by human rights violations. Noting that 6 million children are unable to access health-care services and education, he pointed to the growing number of children and young people recruited by the militias. He called for ensuring the safe and free movement of UN humanitarian personnel, urging refugee-hosting countries to respect the principle of non-refoulement. In addition, he reiterated support for the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar and the UN teams on the ground.

The representative of the United States emphasized that the situation in Myanmar presents a growing threat to international security, particularly for in the Indo-Pacific. “Myanmar has become the world’s largest opium producer, a hub for transnational organized crime, and a driver of several major refugee crises,” he said. In the past five months, Myanmar’s military carried out 588 airstrikes across the country, with such attacks on civilians increasing five-fold. He urged Council members to heed the General Assembly’s calls for measures to restrict the flow of arms and take action to limit the military’s access to jet fuel to impede its ability to carry out airstrikes. The United Nations has not had a permanent Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar in over three years, and it has now been 10 months since the last UN Special Envoy on Myanmar departed the role. Since then, the situation has only worsened. With 2.8 million internally displaced persons and nearly 5,000 civilians killed, the situation requires senior UN leadership to alleviate the suffering and restore a path to inclusive democracy.

The representative of China said that the conflict in Rakhine State is Myanmar’s internal affair. As a friendly neighbour of that country, China has continued to promote peace and dialogue, he said, reporting that Beijing’s delegation is currently visiting Myanmar to carry out communication and mediation efforts on the Rakhine situation. Spotlighting the assistance of Bangladesh “amid great sacrifice”, he underscored that the issue of bringing back those “who escaped turmoil to their home” must be solved gradually by Myanmar and Bangladesh. These countries have built a good foundation for promoting repatriation, he added. “Both Myanmar and Bangladesh are China’s friendly neighbours,” he said, spotlighting China’s three-stage approach to resolving the Rakhine issue. Also recalling that his Government has provided many humanitarian aid shipments to both states, he added: “There are no quick fixes, let alone an external solution to the Myanmar issue.”

The representative of Malta , Council President for April, spoke in her national capacity to underscore that the junta’s atrocities have escalated, inflicting untold suffering upon civilians, particularly in Rakhine State. The Council should continue to reassess the situation in Myanmar and interrupt the military’s access to weapons and related materiel, including jet fuel. “The activation of the conscription law marks a new low in the junta’s campaign against the very people it is supposed to protect,” she said, adding that by forcibly recruiting young men and women, the military regime perpetuates its reign of terror. Sixteen months after the adoption of resolution 2669 (2022), the Council’s call for an immediate end to all violence in Myanmar has not been respected. Effective solutions demand the Council’s decisive action. The Council must ensure that this violence ends once and for all, followed by the return of civilian rule, inclusive of democracy and the rule of law. “The time for decisive action is now,” she urged.

The representative of Malaysia condemned the acts of violence, displacement and oppression perpetrated against the Rohingya, including their forced recruitment and use as human shields by the military. Recalling that the laws and policies which deny the Rohingya their fundamental rights to citizenship have perpetuated the misinformation about and racism against them, he added: “They have rendered the Rohingya stateless.” He underscored the need for sustained humanitarian assistance and political support to ensure the safety and security of all communities in Rakhine State, as well as the dignified return of displaced Rohingya. “We should do more to create an environment conducive for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar,” he stressed, also noting that Malaysia continues to host the largest number of Rohingya refugees in South-East Asia.

The representative of Indonesia stressed that the Five-Point Consensus is the main reference in resolving the political crisis in Myanmar, including the issues related to Rakhine State. The framework addresses the root causes of the crisis. Jakarta, through ASEAN, will continue to work with all parties to achieve peace, stability, and a Myanmar-owned and -led political solution. He invited external partners and key neighbouring countries to support ASEAN and the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus. The Rohingya issue must be an integral part of achieving a peaceful and comprehensive solution to the current crisis in Myanmar. Unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance must be ensured, as the humanitarian crisis there is getting worse by the day. In January, ASEAN provided humanitarian aid to 13,135 refugees, with Indonesia contributing food aid worth $250,000 through the AHA Center. “The longer conflict in Myanmar persists, the more problems that will be shouldered by the region,” he warned.

The representative of Bangladesh said that civilians in Rakhine State are facing difficult choices between forced recruitment by the Myanmar military or fleeing to Arakan Army-controlled villages, where the risks of communal violence are on the rise. He also pointed to desperate attempts by Myanmar’s border and security forces to take shelter in Bangladesh to escape heavy fighting with the Arakan Army in Rakhine State, adding that this situation poses threats to the people living in bordering districts. Expressing hope for the commencement of repatriation as soon as conditions improve, he called on Myanmar to cooperate in implementing the 2017 and 2018 bilateral arrangements of return. He pointed to the absence of a UN Special Envoy and humanitarian coordinator, stressing that it limits the UN’s and international community’s active engagement in Myanmar. Also noting that Security Council resolution 2669 (2022) did not set out any regular reporting cycle on the progress of its implementation, he said that periodic reporting would help prevent the crisis in Rakhine from escalating.

In this regard, he called on the Council to follow up on the accountability process relating to the crimes committed against the Rohingya Muslims in 2017 and address ongoing violations in Rakhine. Spotlighting the memorandum of understanding between the Myanmar Government, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as well as of the recommendations of the Kofi Annan Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, he reiterated a call for dismantling the existing “ghetto-like” camps for internally displaced people, where 150,000 Rohingya Muslim inmates have been detained for over a decade. He also stressed that Bangladesh has no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of Myanmar, adding: “As an immediate neighbor, we would like to see a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious Myanmar.”