Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 7 March 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

B. Entity and other groups

KPe.054 Name: MINISTRY OF THE PEOPLE’S ARMED FORCES (MPAF) MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENCE A.k.a.: na a) MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE b) MINISTRY OF DEFENCE c) MINISTRY OF DEFENSE F.k.a.: na MINISTRY OF THE PEOPLE’S ARMED FORCES (MPAF) Address: Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea Listed on: 22 Dec. 2017 (amended on 7 Mar. 2024) Other information: The Ministry of the People’s Armed Forces The Ministry of National Defence manages the general administrative and logistical needs of the Korean People’s Army.

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1718/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1718/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.