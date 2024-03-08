9569bth Meeting (PM)
Security Council Extends Mandate of Expert Panel Monitoring Sanctions Regime in Sudan, Adopting Resolution 2725 (2024)
(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting time constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)
The Security Council today extended through 12 March 2025 the mandate of the Panel of Experts charged with assisting its Sudan sanctions committee, requesting a final report on its findings and recommendations by 13 January 2025.
