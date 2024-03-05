If Not Managed Carefully, South Sudan Elections Could Result in ‘Disastrous Consequences,’ Peacekeeping Chief Warns Security Council

While South Sudan is not currently ready to hold elections later this year, they can still take place before the end of the transition period, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, as speakers discussed the support necessary for that to happen amid increasing internal and external challenges.

“A myriad of factors will likely affect elections in South Sudan,” reported Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, highlighting intensified fights over resources, high unemployment, political competition among the ruling elite, increased intercommunal clashes and the added strain of returnees and refugees escaping the conflict in Sudan. If elections are not managed carefully, there is a “potential for violence with disastrous consequences for an already fragile country and the wider region,” he said.

“As things stand, South Sudan is not ready for elections and a lot needs to be done”, he emphasized, adding that — if the parties display political will and timely invest adequate resources — “credible elections can still take place before the end of the transition period”. The 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement “remains the only viable framework to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan”, having instilled a period of stability at the national level despite shortcomings in its implementation, he observed.

“It is now time for all to come together to build on this achievement,” he urged. To that end, he called on the Government to urgently resource institutions of transition; reach political decisions to complete transitional security arrangements and the constitutional review process; and ensure a level playing field for all parties to participate in elections in a civic and political space that is far more open than currently exists in the country. “Legitimacy through elections can only be secured if the people of South Sudan believe that their voices were heard,” he cautioned.

Agreeing, the representative of Malta emphasized: “Safe and inclusive civic and political spaces are essential components to ensure that the people of South Sudan can participate in an environment that is conducive for fair, credible and peaceful elections.” To this end, she welcomed the support provided by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), including on a draft code of conduct for political parties, in partnership with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

France’s representative, similarly, stressed that both the opposition and civil society must be able to participate in the electoral process and noted that the UN will play a key role during the electoral period. She also expressed concern that key elements in preparing for such elections are still missing eight months before they are slated to occur, adding that several of these will “take time to get up and running” — including the training and redeployment of the necessary unified forces and improving electoral institutions.

Also expressing concern over delays were the representatives of the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, who joined others in spotlighting the Government’s role in creating conditions conducive for elections. The latter speaker urged South Sudanese authorities to act immediately on issues including voter registration, the type of election to be called, a permanent constitution and implementation of necessary parts of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Ecuador’s representative echoed the need for urgent attention on such issues, also stating that rebuilding key institutions for credible elections in 2024 is essential. Additionally, he voiced alarm over the high number of attacks on civilians, sexual violence and the recruitment of children. Underlining the need to strengthen the legal framework for women’s rights — particularly victims of sexual violence — he also called for their empowerment as potential candidates.

“Grave violations against children continue,” said Slovenia’s representative, also expressing concern over persistent human-rights violations. Accountability must be ensured, and the Government must take decisive action to ensure justice for victims and survivors. To that end, she welcomed UNMISS’ efforts to strengthen the capacity of the national justice system and support the deployment of mobile courts.

Further on UNMISS’ role, the representative of Japan, Council President for March, spoke in his national capacity to welcome the Mission’s efforts to mitigate local tensions and express hope that it will further enhance its mandates to provide technical assistance for elections and protect civilians. Voicing his delegation’s readiness to work constructively towards the renewal of UNMISS’ mandate, he stressed the need for the mandate to “properly address and accurately reflect the state of preparations for the election”.

Failure to demonstrate political will for free and fair elections may impact future financial support, said the representative of the United States, adding: “Credible future funding must be accompanied by a renewed push on the South Sudan peace process and improved humanitarian access.” He went on to say that intercommunal violence poses “the greatest threat to prospects for conducting credible elections”, calling on the Government to demonstrate its commitment to elections, ensure accountability for violence and facilitate humanitarian aid.

“Our common goal is not to wait for South Sudan to fail in conducting elections and come down on them with criticism but, rather, to accompany them in this complicated process,” observed the representative of the Russian Federation. Voicing concern over the influx of refugees and returnees from Sudan, she underscored that South Sudan will be unable to cope with this challenging task — which requires material support — alone. She also pointed out that the sanctions regime imposed on that country makes it challenging to strengthen State security bodies.

China’s representative concurred, highlighting the humanitarian crisis, underlining the need for tangible security-sector assistance and urging the lifting of sanctions against South Sudan. He also opposed a possible expansion of UNMISS’ mandate, stating that doing so would interfere with the Mission’s primary peacekeeping task and “increase the strain on the resources at the disposal of armies”. Further, he urged increased international support for South Sudan’s political process and acknowledged national authorities’ efforts in preparing for general elections.

Switzerland’s representative, meanwhile, pointed out that the severe humanitarian situation in South Sudan will impact the population’s participation in elections. The situation will likely deteriorate further due to continuing violence at home and the increased impact of the conflict in Sudan. It also will worsen food security, which is already strained due to the effects of climate change.

“While we are focused on the preparations for elections, we must bear in mind that South Sudan is currently home to more than 500,000 returnees and refugees due to the conflict in Sudan,” urged Mozambique’s representative, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone. This situation is already creating tension and straining diminishing resources within host communities in a country cyclically affected by climate-induced shocks, which increases competition for resources and fuels intercommunal violence. He therefore called on development partners to scale up support for South Sudan to address the spiralling downturn in the country’s economy during this critical phase of the transition period.

“Nation-building is not an easy task,” stressed the representative of South Sudan, urging that any international involvement “support stability and address the true, complex challenges faced by South Sudan”. Key areas of support include technical assistance and capacity-building for the Government, humanitarian assistance and resilience programmes to promote healing and reconciliation. She added: “South Sudan stands at a historical moment and, by working together, we can transform South Sudan — a land once torn by conflict — into a beacon of hope, resilience and prosperity.”

__________

* The 9563rd Meeting was closed.