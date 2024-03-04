Adopting Presidential Statement, Security Council Stresses Ongoing Determination to Combat Impunity for All Persons Indicted by International Criminal Tribunal

Adopting a presidential statement today, the Security Council stressed its ongoing determination to combat impunity and ensure that all persons indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda — including the remaining fugitives — are brought to justice.

By the text (to be issued as document S/PRST/2024/1), the 15-member organ requested the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals to present by 15 April 2024 its report on the progress of its work since the last review in June 2022, including realistic options for transferring its functions.

It further requested the Informal Working Group on International Tribunals to carry out a thorough examination of the Mechanism’s report, as well as the report on the evaluation of the methods and work of the Mechanism by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) by 31 March 2024.

The Council noted with concern that despite reaching an earlier agreement, the Mechanism continues to face problems in the relocation of acquitted persons and convicted persons who have completed their sentences and emphasized the importance of the successful relocation of such individuals.