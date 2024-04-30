Note: Full coverage of today's meeting of the Committee on Information will be available after their conclusion.

Statements

The representative of Argentina , associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Friends of Spanish, supported the Department of Global Communications’ efforts to continue positioning the UN as a source of information issued for the global public good. As multilingualism is the Organization’s “fundamental value”, he stressed that the Department should continue to move from a “translation culture” that takes English as its base language towards a truly “multilingual culture”. The particularities of different languages must be considered at all stages of communication — from the moment communication campaigns and content are conceived. He urged the Secretariat to consider this trend when allocating existing resources, particularly for personnel, to respond to the growing demand for updated content and information for Spanish speakers.

Regarding the multilingual coverage of the sessions of the main and subsidiary bodies, he supported efforts to produce press releases in the six official languages. “These reports provide almost instantaneous information on UN activities and constitute the only means of ensuring transparency, accountability and institutional memory,” he said. He further underscored that technological tools offer an opportunity to streamline the multilingual content production process, reaching more diverse audiences. However, “human supervision is essential to guarantee the quality and political, cultural and social sensitivity in content creation and its translation,” he asserted, adding: “It is through this combination of technology with human supervision that we can achieve an optimal balance between efficiency and quality, making it possible to broaden the limits of the UN’s capacity to produce multilingual content.”

The representative of Nepal , aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, observed that “mis- and dis-information spread like wildfire, eroding trust, sowing discord and undermining the very fabric of society”. Disparities in access also persist, exacerbating inequalities and marginalizing vulnerable people — especially in the developing world where one third of the population is still offline. In that context, he expressed hope that ongoing discussions regarding the global digital compact result in an accessible, equal and secure digital commons. He went on to state that the Department of Global Communications serves as a “vital bridge” between the UN and the global community, welcoming its work to identify crises and emerging reputational risks and to strengthen responses to those situations. Adding that Nepal is one of the largest troop- and police-contributing countries, he welcomed the Department’s “Service and Sacrifice” campaign and underlined the importance of raising awareness of peacekeeping operations’ successes and challenges.

The representative of Iran , aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, called on the Department to promote accurate, language-inclusive and credible information, stressing the need to avoid editorializing on UN media platforms. He called for enhancing public awareness of the growing suffering caused by multiple crises around the world, including in Palestine, of the exploitation of platforms such as the Security Council for unilateral objectives and of the harmful effects of unilateral coercive measures. He rejected the misuse of information and disinformation to fuel violence and hatred against communities, such as by portraying a terrorist stereotype of a specific religion’s believers. The use of information and communications technologies should not be incompatible with the United Nations Charter. Voicing concern over the digital divide, he called for inequalities to be rectified and for the needs of developing nations to be prioritized to this end.

The representative of Bangladesh , associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, commended the Department’s awareness-raising campaigns, reaching diverse audiences and partnering with different stakeholders. Given the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation surrounding the existential threat of climate change and the interrelated shocks to the food supply and fuel prices, it is imperative to ensure information integrity. In this regard, he highlighted the Department’s efforts to develop a voluntary code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms. The Department’s role in supporting the UN’s climate action is also critical to reach wider audiences, he added. Noting the Department’s continuous efforts to promote multilingualism, he stated: “We must save the small languages from extinction as part of promoting multilingualism that will help build an inclusive, creative and tolerant society.” Additionally, he called on the Department to raise awareness about migrants’ rights and publicize their contribution.

The representative of Madagascar , aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of French-Speaking Ambassadors, welcomed the Department’s efforts to strategically communicate on key issues such as armed conflict, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. In that context, she encouraged the Department to focus on economic slowdowns facing developing countries, as well as on challenges linked to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She also urged the Department to continue disseminating, through its Information Centres, information on UN activities “in as many languages as possible” — particularly through local languages so that those audiences can better understand the Organization’s work. Adding that the literal translation of one language to another does not necessarily convey appropriate meaning, she urged the Department to explore innovative financing options to “maintain the equal use of the six official languages” on all UN platforms.

The representative of Portugal stated that promoting and preserving information integrity may be the only option to answer to the current “information emergency”, as the emissions of toxic information keep growing, year upon year. Communication must be a two-way street, and “we should keep listening, particularly to the voices of women and girls, young persons, minorities, and other vulnerable groups,” he said — calling for increased media literacy and closing the digital divide. As multilingualism is a core principle of the UN, he firmly supported efforts to “ensure a level playing field for all six official languages”, while acknowledging that they “still leave billions of people forced to make use of borrowed languages to gain a better insight into the workings of the United Nations”. He therefore welcomed the invaluable work of the Portuguese unit of UN News and the work in Portuguese of the United Nations Regional Information Centre for Western Europe.

The representative of Thailand said that the Secretariat should develop its guidelines that promote information integrity and prevent its abuse, such as the display of inappropriate photographic and video images at meetings and events conducted within the UN. One practical way to deal with this issue is for UN cameras/video recorders to immediately zoom out once a delegation begins to show photographic or video images on his or her iPad or mobile phone screen. He further called for a scaled-up response to information threats of misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech with a holistic approach and cooperation from all key stakeholders. Encouraging more engagement with constituencies, particularly women, youth and local communities, he called for strengthening the network of UN Information Centres and Resident Coordinator offices to support the Organization’s communication strategies.

The representative of Ukraine spotlighted the shelling of Kharkiv a week ago, which struck a local television tower, adding: “Pictures of the television tower broken in half have become a reminder of the critical role that Russia assigns to information warfare in its aggression toolbox.” Calling attention to propaganda from Russian State-run media and the arrest and torture of Ukrainian media workers in occupied parts of the country, he deplored the weaponization of information, pointing out that a member of the Committee has instrumentalized information to trigger and fuel its war of attrition. He went on to state that rhetoric by the Russian Federation fosters a “parallel reality where Ukraine attacks a nuclear State, Ukrainians kill each other, destroy their own homes, flood their own territories, and are even ready to blow up their own nuclear power station”.

He voiced regret that such “balderdash” is translated for an audience of millions in the Russian Federation, where an information bubble is aggressively maintained, including through the killing of those considered a threat. Such war propaganda intends to motivate the Russian people to join the occupation army in Ukraine and sends “a clear message of impunity for all war crimes and crimes against humanity they have committed and will commit in Ukraine”, he said. Propaganda from Moscow is also recognized as a global threat, undermining democratic processes. Turning to comments by the Russian Federation, which he characterized as “a vivid example of practices that our Committee is intended to counter”, he drew attention to the mention of Vladlen Tatarsky, stating that he was a bank robber in Donbas, who joined occupation forces and was likely killed for his proximity to Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, leading him to criticize the Russian military command. He called on the Committee and the Department to address war propaganda, making use of all existing instruments.

The representative of Spain , associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of Spanish, observed that the Department of Global Communications has had to meet its objectives in a constantly changing landscape: from the multiplication of disinformation to the emergence of increasingly complex AIs, its work has been one of continuous adaptation. Even though “these rooms, these corridors are the heart of global multilateralism”, there is still a long way to go to equalize the use of official languages, he said, asking: “Why — when there are budget cuts — multilingualism is the first victim?” Opposing cuts in an area that “brings so much to the Organization,” he stated: “For every euro, dollar, yuan or yen invested in multilingualism, the UN reaps much broader benefits.” In this regard, he stressed the need to expand the teams of Spanish speakers and the content generation in Spanish.

The representative of the United States said that the Department’s work is essential to provide the international community with accurate information – “whether it’s about COVID, climate change or conflicts around the globe, including in Ukraine”. “At the same time, we, as an international community, must continue to call out those countries and individuals spreading disinformation and blocking access to information,” he stressed, as this has undermined local trust in the UN and threatened peacekeepers’ safety. Turning to the war in Ukraine, he spotlighted the Russian Federation’s use of “classic disinformation tactics” to deflect attention, as well as its efforts to silence and punish its critics. Adding that his country took “decisive action” to support free access to information when the people of Iran rose up in protest against their Government in 2022, he underscored that the United States remains committed to actively supporting Internet freedom in Iran and elsewhere.

The representative of Italy , associating herself with the European Union, underscored the importance of the Department’s work, calling for decisive collective action to address the issue of information manipulation and disinformation, in the context of an “election year”, when almost half of the world population is expected to vote. She commended the Department’s work in putting forth the first Global Principles on Information Integrity in the run-up to the Summit of the Future in September, welcoming its addressing of the issue of artificial intelligence. That topic, as well as the strengthening of information integrity and countering disinformation are among the priorities of the current Italian presidency of the Group of 7, she added. Therefore, she hoped that the resolution the Committee would adopt will, for the first time, include explicit references to artificial intelligence and the risks it poses to the global information environment.