United Nations Marks Seventh International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism

Commemoration Spotlights Voices of Victims, Survivors of Terrorism as Peace Advocates, Educators

NEW YORK, 21 August (United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism) — To mark the seventh International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism on 21 August, the United Nations will organize a virtual high-level event titled “Voices for Peace: Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators”. The theme, chosen following consultations with victims and survivors of terrorism and victims’ associations, underscores the critical role of victims and survivors in advocating for peace and educating communities about the profound and enduring impact of violent extremism and terrorism.

During the virtual event, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov and two victims of terrorism will reflect on the important role of victims and survivors in promoting peace through education. The event will also feature the participation of the Co-Chairs of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, Spain and Iraq. The event will be featured live on UNWebTV.

A virtual panel discussion will follow, featuring five participants, including victims and survivors of terrorism, victims’ associations, Member States, and other experts to reflect and discuss the transformative power of victims’ voices when used to raise awareness, build peace and contribute to creating more resilient communities. Panellists will also discuss initiatives that have successfully promoted peace and understanding amongst diverse communities, offering valuable insight into efforts to prevent violent extremism and terrorism.

An accompanying exhibition, Memories, displayed in the Visitor’s Lobby of the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 23 July to 27 August, features 15 life-size images of victims and survivors of terrorism, showcasing their resilience through meaningful personal objects and/or memories. Each individual poster includes a QR code linked to a short video where victims explain the significance of their objects and/or memories.

The exhibition also includes three films consisting of interviews with victims and survivors of terrorism featured in the “Legacy Project” Gallery on Instagram. The Legacy Project, launched during the sixth commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism in 2023, features testimonies of victims and survivors who speak about their positive legacy through their efforts to end terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and prevent and counter violent extremism.

In recognition of the importance of honouring and supporting victims of terrorism, the General Assembly established 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism through resolution 72/165. The day honours, remembers and pays tribute to all victims and survivors of terrorism across the world, highlighting the importance of global solidarity and ensuring their stories and experiences are amplified to bring peace and understanding among communities.

