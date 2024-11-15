Dismantling UNRWA — Gazans’ Lifeline — Would Breed ‘Resentment and Hatred’, Fourth Committee Speakers Warn, Urging Israel to Cease Attempts to Do So

Citing an “apocalyptic” situation in northern Gaza, delegates in the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today reaffirmed their funding commitments and support for UNRWA’s life-saving work and urged the Israeli Knesset to stop its attempts to dismantle the Agency, as that could fuel “hopelessness and radicalization”, and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

“There is no justification for cutting ties with UNRWA,” the United Kingdom’s representative asserted, noting that serious allegations against Agency staff last year were decisively addressed by the UN and the Agency’s leadership. For that reason, the United Kingdom lifted its funding suspension and committed $27 million to the Agency this year. It rejects attempts to undermine UNRWA, he stressed, noting that the bills passed by the Israeli Knesset are gravely concerning. His country pledges to press Israel, through the UN, to ensure that UNRWA can continue its vital work. Calling the unfolding situation in northern Gaza “apocalyptic”, he said “There can be no more excuses from Israel when it comes to humanitarian aid. UNRWA’s life-saving work must continue.”

Similarly, the representative of Australia stated that her country paused funding to UNRWA but then resumed it, underscoring that UNRWA must continue to do all it can to ensure the highest standards of governance and accountability. She opposed the Israeli Knesset’s plans to prohibit UNRWA’s presence in Israel. She condemned the brutal and unjustified 7 October terror attacks by Hamas on Israel, but emphasized that Palestinian civilians cannot pay the price of defeating Hamas. Therefore, it is crucial that UNRWA and other UN agencies can fully deliver humanitarian aid and assistance to those in need.

Echoing this sentiment, the delegate for Ireland condemned Hamas’ attacks against Israel but warned that “dismantling the core humanitarian provider in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is not the answer — it would only breed resentment, and hatred”. Today in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of innocent children are paying the ultimate price for the war, she said, adding that each child is facing a living nightmare. UNRWA is a lifeline for them and the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza. She condemned Israel’s measures against the Agency and urged it not to implement the legislation passed by the Knesset last month.

Among other countries that continued their support to the Agency was Spain, which contributed 43 million euros since the beginning of the crisis, while others froze theirs. Reminding that none of the three investigations found proof of UNRWA’s collusion with Hamas, Spain’s delegate recalled the words of the Secretary-General who said that no national jurisdiction can alter or unilaterally rescind an obligation based on international law. “All those present here today can understand the dangerous precedent this would create,” the delegate said, adding that “UNRWA is under siege”. It will have fulfilled its mandate when the Palestinian people are no longer refugees, and only implementation of the two-State solution will allow the cycle of violence to be broken.

Poland made extraordinary contributions to UNRWA and the World Food Programme earlier this year, said that country’s delegate, noting also provision of aid to Jordan in order to facilitate humanitarian airdrops into Gaza. Describing UNRWA as one of its key partners in delivering humanitarian aid to the region, she commended the Agency’s action plan to implement the independent review group’s recommendations and adopt the findings of the UN’s independent investigation. Also voicing grave concern about the recent legislation passed by the Knesset, she warned that the limitations Israel imposes on UNRWA’s activities in Gaza and the West Bank will have a significant humanitarian impact. “We call upon Israeli authorities to suspend this restrictive law,” she stressed, adding that the situation in Gaza demands shared, increased and coordinated efforts.

Likewise, the representative of Colombia called for solidarity to ensure that the Agency’s operations are not hindered or interrupted by unilateral decisions. Defending UNRWA’s work is an obligation of all States that champion respect for international law. The international community cannot remain silent about the attacks targeting UNRWA's activities, which for many, represent their “only hope”. She thus described as a priority the strengthening and financing of the Agency and providing it with the capacities required to continue its work. Equally important is to provide it with the legal, political and institutional support required to prevent the implementation of measures to stop its activities at such critical time.

Joining the calls for more predictable financial and operational support to the Agency, the representative of Sierra Leone said that UNRWA’s resilience and commitment is evident in its ability to adapt to the changing needs of the Palestinian population. Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly acute food insecurity and starvation, she emphasized that UNRWA is “irreplaceable” and that its services are “life-saving”.

The representative of Timor-Leste said the financial challenges facing UNRWA are alarming. “The well-being of millions of refugees relies on the resources and support that are collectively provided,” he said, urging the international community to provide unwavering support to those in need. UNRWA, since its inception, has provided indispensable aid to the Palestinian people. Education, a key aspect of its work, empowers younger Palestinians so that they can “transform their realities”. Worsening economic conditions in the region have heightened vulnerabilities of the Palestinian people wherever they may live. UNRWA provides them with critical livelihoods and assistance.

Many delegates warned of regional repercussions of the conflict and UNRWA’s possible collapse. Chile’s representative echoed the call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and expressed alarm at the conflict’s ramifications for the region. Chile also calls for the swift reestablishment of humanitarian aid flows. “In October, we saw the lowest amount of aid delivered in months, with an average of only 37 trucks per day for a population of 2.2 million,” she added. “Chile’s delegation is in favour of a two-State solution with Israel and Palestine living in harmony within internationally recognized secure borders with full respect for human rights. And, the State of Palestine must become a fully-fledged UN member.

The representative of San Marino reiterated the calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held in Gaza. San Marino is deeply worried about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip where the majority of Palestinians — millions — continue to be displaced and traumatized. The collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza has caused unprecedented hardship and pain to the injured and sick. In that regard, UNRWA’s role is irreplaceable. Indeed, it is the “backbone” of humanitarian assistance in Gaza. But 240 members of the Agency have been killed in the last year alone. “This is totally unacceptable,” she said, calling on all parties to respect international law.

The current situation in Gaza indicates a diminished prospect for a lasting peace for Palestine, warned Sudan’s delegate. Highlighting the growing suffering of Palestinians, he stressed the importance of a ceasefire and of humanitarian aid. Amid the collapse of public services and infrastructure, UNRWA represents the only hope for assistance and relief for the 6 million Palestinian refugees scattered across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. Despite the challenges, UNWRA has proved its effectiveness, efficiency and tangible impact, he said, stressing that there is no alternative for the Agency. Its destruction would be catastrophic, both for the region and individuals, who will be deprived of access to education, healthcare and human development, he said.

The observer for the League of Arab States condemned the Knesset’s laws against UNRWA, calling on the General Assembly’s President to convene its tenth resumed session on the Palestinian issue. The “General Assembly must staunchly defend UNRWA,” she said, adding that if it should end its activities, there must be a gradual handover to the legitimate Palestinian authorities. Describing UNRWA as a “central pillar of the UN’s commitment to the inalienable rights of Palestinian refugees”, she underscored that its accounting documents are complete and transparent, as confirmed by the Office of Internal Oversight Services. Attempts by Israel and its allies to uproot the Palestinian people, commit genocide and plant settlers on the occupied Palestinian and Arab lands are a violation of international law, including Security Council resolution 2334 (2016).

Speaking after the conclusion of the general debate, Greta Gunnarsdottir, Director of the UNRWA Representative Office in New York, reiterated the Commissioner-General’s request to prevent implementation of the contested legislation aimed at undermining UNRWA, as changes to its mandate fall exclusively under the purview of the General Assembly. She urged continued financial support to UNRWA, adding that “once the guns will go silent” the Agency will be the only entity that can take on the education of more than 600,000 Palestinian children.

The representatives of Israel, Egypt and Kuwait spoke in exercise of right of reply, along with the observer for Palestine.

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.